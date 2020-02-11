DETROIT (AP) — A man who said he swam across the Detroit River from Canada to try to deliver handmade books before Christmas won his release Tuesday after two months in U.S. custody.
Christopher Sagajllo, 56, was arrested in December after crossing the river in a wetsuit and landing at a steel company’s property on Zug Island, just south of Detroit.
U.S. District Judge Linda Parker sentenced Sagajllo to time served, clearing his return to St. Catherines, Ontario, where the British native is a permanent Canadian resident.
“He is not a dangerous individual,” defense attorney Benton Martin said.
Sagajllo, 56, declined to speak in court. But he explained in a letter why he chose a risky way to get into the U.S.
Sagajllo said he was desperate after being turned away days earlier at the border in Niagara Falls, New York. U.S. authorities said he was ineligible because he had been deported to the United Kingdom in 2010 after overstaying a visit by seven years.
Sagajllo said he had followed his religious faith and made books in silk bags.
“Four of the recipients were in the United States, and I believed they needed to be delivered before Christmas. ... I believed I needed to swim across. I felt that if I did not do what was, I believe, required of me, that something terrible would happen to me in the future,” he wrote.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Fairchild said the government had no objection to returning Sagajllo to Canada after weeks in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target admits a onesie it carried in some stores misidentified the mascot for the largest university in its home state.
The Minneapolis-based retail giant apologized to University of Minnesota Golden Gophers fans Tuesday for carrying a maroon onesie with the words "Minnesota Badgers," the nickname of Big Ten rival Wisconsin.
The fan website GopherHole.com tweeted a photo from a woman who noticed the onesies while shopping Sunday at a Target in Minneapolis.
"Color us red," Target said in a statement. "As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers."
Kileigh Carpenter, a former University of Minnesota employee who spotted the onesie, told the Star Tribune she was "happy to see both fan bases unite."
The onesies were available at four Minneapolis-area stores. Target said two were purchased and the remaining 22 were returned to the vendor.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has eliminated the parallel parking portion of the driving skills test.
The test still meets the national standards set by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators even without the parallel parking element, Department public information officer Kevin Malone said. The changes took effect Jan. 13.
Nevada joins several other states, including California, Colorado and Florida that have removed parallel parking from their driving skills exams.
"Testing of the parking skills needed is met by the requirements of entering, and backing out of, a perpendicular parking space and by other vehicle control requirements," Malone said. "We believe this change makes our drive tests safer and we are still able to maintain the integrity of our mission, putting safe drivers on the road."
The changes are expected to reduce the number of repeat visits by drivers who can pass everything but parallel parking, officials said.
Advances in technology, such as back up cameras, parking assistance and sensors had no bearing on the decision, Malone said.
Some driving schools have since stopped teaching parallel parking unless a student requests it, officials said.
(FOX) Only married couples can have sex, according to a legal loophole still on the books in Virginia.
Democratic state legislators in the Virginia House of Delegates repealed the "crime of fornication" last week--in the state that has long used the slogan, "Virginia is for lovers" to attract tourists, FOX 40 reports.
Currently, fornication is a Class 4 misdemeanor and carries a fine up to $250.
"It's a stupid law. It's crazy," Democratic delegate Mark Levine, who introduced H.B. 245, said. "No one should think they can be prosecuted for this common practice."
The Virginia Supreme Court struck down the law in 2005 as "unconstitutional government intrusion," though it remains in the Code of Virginia.
The bill now moves to the Senate.
"Now that the Democrats are in power, I'm thrilled to get it off the books," Levine said.
Levine said the old law leads to contempt among his fellow citizens because so many Virginians already have committed the so-called "crime."
"How is Virginia for lovers, if lovers can't love each other?" Levine said.
More recently, Massachusetts and Utah repealed similar laws, while Idaho and North Carolina have similar laws still on the books.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A squirrel climbed a utility pole in Pennsylvania and knocked out electricity to about 765 customers, a utility spokesman said.
Todd Meyers, spokesman for power provider Penelec, said about 765 people lost power about 9:43 a.m. Monday in Granville Township and Lewistown Borough.
Repair crews determined the cause of the outage was a squirrel that climbed a utility pole near an intersection and came into contact with electrical equipment. Power was restored by 10:30 a.m.
Meyers said the crews installed animal protection gear on the repaired equipment to prevent a repeat incident.
A much larger animal -- a snake -- was found to be the cause of a power outage in Meade County, Ky., in August 2019. Utility officials said repair crews found the barbecued snake coiled up with some equipment inside a power transformer.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said they have filed charges against a woman who filmed video while luring wild deer into her home to feed them.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video showing a woman luring deer into her house in Evergreen and feeding them human food.
"It is selfish and unethical to feed big-game," Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said in a department release. "You are going to end up unintentionally killing those animals and also putting yourself in harm's way. If what you want is a pet or just to connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people."
The department said it has filed charges against the woman for feeding big-game wildlife, an offense that carries a maximum fine of $100 per incident.
The release said charges were also filed against a man in the Burland Ranchettes Subdivision of Bailey, who is accused of feeding deer in his yard.
"If you are training deer to come and stay in your back yard, you are asking mountain lions to be in your neighborhood as well," Lamb said.
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who funded a beach trip with his $200,000 lottery jackpot seven years ago said he plans to do the same with the $250,000 he won this week.
Donald Hildebran of Connelly Springs told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped Tuesday at the Quality Mart in Morganton and bought two scratch-off lottery tickets.
He said he returned to the same store later that same day and bought two more tickets, the second of which was a $250,000 winning 20X The Cash game.
"I thought I'd made my five bucks back," Hildebran said. "But when I scanned the ticket it told me to go to lottery headquarters."
Hildebran previously won $200,000 in June 2013 from a $200,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket. He said he used some of his previous winnings to fund a trip to the beach, and is planning to do the same this time.
"I'm going fishing," he said. "I'm going to the beach."
He said this time he plans to drive to the beach in a new Ford Explorer.
"It's got more room," the winner said, "for what you'll need to take to the beach."
(Miami Herald) Most people wouldn't be happy with a naked stranger in their beds, except maybe if the person were JLo or Brad Pitt.
According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, a Florida man had such an encounter, and it wasn't pretty.
Homeowner Brandon Hall told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV that he was shocked to walk into his Naples home around 3 a.m. last Wednesday and see a stranger in his bed, sans clothing.
"It wasn't pleasant, I'll tell you that much," Hall told the station.
According to the sheriff's report, the nude individual was John Lyles, 38. Officers responding to Hall's 911 call found the man lying "supine" in the victim's robe, "exposing his genitalia."
A deputy asked Lyles if he knew where he was, and the suspect stated that he did not.
"We would later find out that from John that he had been walking through the woods and brush completely naked," read the complaint.
The South Carolina was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
After his medical release, Lyles was handcuffed and taken to Naples Jail Center for processing. During the ride, the affidavit states he attempted to tear the patrol car "apart," and periodically burst into a "manic laugh."
Hall reported a Playstation4 was missing and later recovered outside the home's window.
Lyles was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief and petit theft in the first degree.
He was released on $2,000 bond.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were called to a drug store to rescue a badger that fell through a ceiling panel and went into hiding inside the business.
The Northamptonshire Badger Group said personnel were summoned to the Superdrug store in Northampton, England, about 9 a.m. Monday to capture a badger that fell through the ceiling into the store.
Sally Jones, a member of the group who responded to the store with her team, said the badger landed behind a counter and ransacked a perfume display before finding a hiding place underneath a shelving unit.
"I've no idea how it got in there. It must have got into one of the vents or air ducts," Jones told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo. "Badgers can walk for miles in search of food and this one must have gotten lost."
She said the badger was lured into a net and placed into a cage for transport to a veterinarian.
"We assessed the badger for injuries but she was in perfect health. The fall might have shocked her but thankfully badgers have thick skulls," Jones said. "She was very beautiful and calm. It's rare to see one in such good condition -- badgers are normally quite gnarled or missing an ear or something."
The badger was released Tuesday morning in a wooded area away from the town center.
(Miami Herald) Francisco de Paz has saved plenty of lives as a Hialeah firefighter and paramedic and part-time emergency nurse at Palmetto General Hospital.
But never had the avid runner done so during a marathon — until Sunday.
De Paz, 49, and his brother George, 48, of Orlando, finished about 20 minutes slower than they normally would have Sunday during the 13.1-mile portion of the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon. But no one is complaining, especially the 41-year-old New York man whose life was saved by the quick-thinking brothers.
About a mile shy of the half-marathon finish in the courthouse vicinity of the course, the de Paz brothers watched as an extremely fit-looking man collapsed face first onto the side of the street. The brothers immediately went to work in temperatures that hovered in the low-to-mid 70s, with gusty winds.
"His eyes were open, but he was very pale and sweaty and he was not responding,'' said Francisco, competing in his eighth Miami Half Marathon. "My brother checked his pulse and just as we noticed he stopped breathing I gave compression while he did mouth-to-mouth resuscitation."
The 18th annual Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon runners head eastbound on the MacArthur Causeway after the marathon took off in the dark at 6 a.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 in front of AmericanAirlines Arena and finished on Biscayne Boulevard near Bayfront Park. More than 20,000 have already registered. The two distances started together but finished at separate times. CARL JUSTE CJUSTE@MIAMIHERALD.COM
During the second set of chest compressions, "he started breathing on his own,'' Francisco said.
Suddenly, an emergency physician runner also stopped en route, and a police officer on the scene called for one of several fire-rescue vehicles stationed throughout the course. The man was transported to a local hospital and had been released by Monday morning, race director Frankie Ruiz told the Miami Herald.
Because of privacy issues, Ruiz could not release the man's identity.
The brothers continued their race, but shortly after starting again, they encountered another man struggling to finish. So Francisco said they slowed down to escort him to the finish line and immediately led him to the main medical tent, manned by doctors and nurses and staff from Baptist Health.
George finished in 2 hours 37 minutes 21 seconds — 10,573rd of 15,428 half marathon finishers.
Francisco finished in 2:37:22 — 10,574th.
"At that point we didn't care what we ran,'' Francisco, a lieutenant in his fire department, said. "Just happy to have helped.''
Course marshal Danny Elfenbein, who is director of consumer solutions at Baptist Health and "has been with our event since the beginning,'' Ruiz said, was working the race where the man collapsed and wrote a long post on Facebook about the incident.
"My favorite day of the year took a turn for the worst,'' Elfenbein began, "and then a legitimate miracle happened... Two 'miracle runners' were assisting a runner who had fallen... Within 90 seconds, the miracle runners quickly began performing life-saving CPR on a very healthy-looking young man who had become unresponsive.
"...He literally finished his first life and began his second life on the asphalt of Miami while running the Miami Marathon. ...Today reminded me of all that is right in society and how amazing our world can be when we take care of each other.''
Ruiz isn't forgetting the heroic siblings.
"I'm giving Francisco and his brother free entry into next year's race,'' Ruiz said. "I thanked him profusely. Being at the right place at the right time among thousands of people has to be God's plan.''
De Paz wants to use his story as an example of how important it is to take a four-hour CPR course.
"I hope it raises awareness,'' he said.
▪ The 2021 Life Time Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, again starting outside the AmericanAirlines Arena. Ruiz said he's hoping it's the same route, but that the course specifics are eventually dependent on construction projects in the area.
An early-bird registration blitz has begun for the 2021 event, with prices slashed through the end of Sunday, Feb. 16, to $100 for the marathon and $85 for the half.
▪ Ruiz said 3,071 runners completed the marathon.
