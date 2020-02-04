Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Australian officials are calling for a larger fence at a popular race course after kangaroos made repeated appearances on the track during an endurance car race's practice and the race itself.
A single kangaroo was spotted Wednesday in the pit lanes at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, and multiple kangaroos ended up hopping alongside vehicles Saturday during the final practice for the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race.
Another kangaroo made an appearance during the actual race Sunday and was involved in a collision with the #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW. The car later quit the race due to the damage sustained in the incident.
Local councilor Warren Aubin said the kangaroo incursions highlight the need for a more effective fence around the race course.
"Obviously to me it means that the temporary fencing is not working. The track needs to be fenced, fully fenced right around the track on both sides," Aubin told the Western Advocate. "It's a very, very serious situation. And I have said it before, someone will be killed."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A London bar is celebrating its opening with an unusual outdoor feature -- an ATM that dispenses prosecco.
Vagabond, a bar chain opening its eighth London location in a building that formerly housed a Santander bank, took inspiration from the facility's former occupant and installed a "Vagabank" ATM outside the front door.
The "Automated Prosecco Machine" dispensed free prosecco Thursday, and will continue to serve wine outside the bar indefinitely, but for a price.
The Vagabond location officially opened its doors to the public Thursday night.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A loose cow went for a stroll around a British town and was seen peering into the windows of homes before heading into a grocery store parking lot.
Witnesses said the cow was spotted about 10 a.m. Monday, walking along King Street in Sileby, England, and taking time to look into homes through the windows.
The cow was seen strolling through a Tesco store parking lot before Charnwood Police intercepted the bovine on a nearby sidewalk.
A police spokeswoman said the cow had escaped from a nearby farm and was only on the loose for about a half hour. The cow was not injured and police said they had been in contact with the owner about returning the escaped animal home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A California man who lost his wedding ring during a trip to the beach was reunited with the precious item several months later thanks to a man wielding a metal detector.
Paul Svoboda said he was with his 6-year-old daughter at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point in August when he realized his wedding ring, a Robbins Brothers palladium ring dotted with diamonds, was missing from his finger.
Svoboda said he enlisted the help of metal detecting group the Ring Finders, but they were unable to find it despite two sweeps of the beach.
There was no word on the ring's fate until Jan. 27, when he received a call from Rick Rolsheim.
Rolsheim said he found the ring while metal detecting on the beach the previous week and asked friends if they knew anything about the unusual ring. A friend who is a member of the Ring Finders gave him Svoboda's information.
Svoboda said he will leave his ring at home during future trips to the beach.
He thanked Rolsheim in a Facebook post. His wife, Susan Ring-Svoboda, said the reunion is "still hard to believe."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Paris (AFP) - A street art Rubik's Cube version of the "Mona Lisa" is expected to sell for up to 150,000 euros ($166,000) when it goes under the hammer in Paris this month.
Made from 330 Rubik's Cubes by the French artist Invader -- famous for his ceramic Space Invaders figures inspired by the vintage pixelated video game -- is called "Rubik Mona Lisa".
It is the first of a series of works in which the artist has recreated some of the great paintings of art history in Rubik's Cubes.
Invader, whose real name is Franck Slama, claimed that they the foundational creations of a new art movement called "Rubikcubism".
He has glued Space Invaders works to walls in more than 33 countries, and even inspired smartphone applications for fans trying to track them down.
"Rubik Mona Lisa" will go on sale at Artcurial on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on February 23 as a part of auction featuring some of the biggest names in street art.
Invader made "Rubik Mona Lisa" in 2005 and has since gone on to recreate Edouard Manet's Impressionist masterpiece "Le Dejeuner sur l'Herbe" ("Luncheon on the Grass") as well as Gustave Courbet's ever-controversial "The Origin of the World" in Rubik's Cubes.
The cube, a cult children's puzzle in the 1980s, was invented by the Hungarian sculptor Emo Rubik as a teaching tool to explain three-dimensional forms to his architecture students.
A blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci show at the Louvre museum in Paris, which holds the "Mona Lisa", finishes at the end of this month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Baileyton, AL - Toilet paper is disappearing in a small Alabama town, so now, they're fighting back to flush out crime.
Mayor Johnny Dyar says at first he thought it was a joke.
"They steal our 12- and 15-inch rolls of toilet paper," Dyar explaind. "And then they tear the dispensers up. Our little pump hand soap containers, they steal them."
Someone is stealing the town's toilet paper, along with the toilet lids.
It's been a problem for the last two years - mostly during baseball season at Baileytown Park.
"It's not a joke," Dyar said. "But it's just so comical that people keep calling about it."
The city has now installed 15 new surveillance cameras around town, but they've also gotten creative - drilling holes in plastic bottles to double as soap dispensers.
"If they try to get it, it'll pour out in their purse." Dyar says.
So far, he believes the changes are working.
"I'd hate for someone to go to jail over toilet paper. Wouldn't you?" he said, but he also wants the thieves to know that help is available.
"That's my motto. If you're hungry, we'll feed you," he said. "If you need toilet paper, we'll give you toilet paper."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Authorities in Philadelphia have cleared the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, known as Gritty, of assault charges after the mascot was accused of punching a 13-year-old boy in the back at a season ticket holder event.
The Philadelphia Police Department said Monday that detectives have completed their investigation into the Nov. 19 incident.
"That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers' mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged," police said in a statement.
The investigation was launched on Dec. 21, when Chris Greenwell claimed Gritty punched his 13-year-old son during a holiday photoshoot for season ticket holders. The Flyers were hosting the event and gave fans a chance to meet the eccentric mascot that has become increasingly popular since his introduction in 2018.
Greenwell alleged that after his son patted the mascot on the head, Gritty got up from his chair, ran at his son and "punched my son as hard as he could."
"Gritty gets up out of his chair, makes a lunging motion, and punches my son in the lower right side of his back," Greenwell told FOX29 at the time.
Greenwell told the Philadelphia Inquirer his son was diagnosed with a back bruise.
Greenwell said officials at Comcast Spectacor – the company that owns the Flyers – told him there was no footage of the incident because "cameras in that area of the center are focused on other locations."
He brought the complaint to the Philadelphia police a month later, and authorities opened an investigation
Comcast Spectacor officials reportedly told Greenwell there was no evidence that Gritty struck the boy and offered to have the boy receive autographs from Flyers players and sit on the bench during the team's warmup before a game.
The Flyers previously said in a statement, "We took Mr. Greenwell's allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get ready to party like it's 1999. Or 1996. Or literally any year in the 1990s because Dunkaroos are finally returning to store shelves.
Soon kids of all ages will once again be able to slam dunk crunchy kangaroo-themed cookies into little tubs of frosting. Dunkaroos haven't been available in the U.S. since Betty Crocker (which is owned by General Mills) stopped selling them in 2012. After the snack's untimely demise, super fans could travel to Canada for some Dunkaroos or try to pretend Walmart's store-brand version, Dunk 'N Crunch, tasted the same.
It didn't.
After months of speculation, the official Dunkaroos Twitter account confirmed Monday that the cookies are "definitely coming back" this summer.
While the original Dunkaroos lineup had a handful of cookie and frosting combinations, just one will be released this summer: Vanilla Cookies with Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles. People hankering for other variations, like graham cookies with chocolate frosting or chocolate chip cookies with rainbow sprinkle frosting, will have to wait. A spokesperson for General Mills was not able to confirm a specific date for the cookies return but said that the cookies will first be available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide, before rolling out to other convenience stores and grocery purveyors.
So why the sudden nationwide comeback?
While other 90's snack foods like Planters Cheez Ball cans and Oreo O's cereal have been popping up in grocery stores lately, the General Mills spokesperson told TODAY Food that Dunkaroos' summer debut was decided after countless admire-roos and celebrities pleaded for its return.
In April 2018, Kim Kardashian West tweeted she was "obsessed."
And in September, Chrissy Teigen shared how she settled for a knock-off dessert (called "kadunks") after a craving struck.
In October, Instagram account junkfoodleaks_, which taste tests new snacks like Oreo's Team USA cookies, posted about Dunkaroos' return.
"I am exicted (sic) to push the icing pocket inside out after finishing my Dunkaroo cookies and lick the rest of the icing. Unfortunately for now, I have no actual proof to bequeath you with — I wish I did," the Carb Cadet wrote.
On Monday, Dunkaroos commented: "It's happening."
Considering how much has changed since the 1990s, kudos to Dunkaroos for adopting a social media presence that is very 2020.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO/CNN) - There's a listing that has many talking: A parking spot is being sold for $100,000.
Not a unit. A parking spot.
"I had a picture of it and everything, and my phone was ringing off the hook because people thought '$100,000 for property in San Francisco!' said real estate agent Bill Williams. "They were clamoring for that. But I had to disappoint people."
Williams, with Compass Real Estate, said he already got a verbal offer for $90,000, but it wasn't enough for his clients. Located a block away from the ballpark, it's in a prime location.
And yes, it's legal.
Like every other unit in the building, the owner would still have to pay for property taxes and an HOA fee of $28 a month.
Neighbors were as shocked as anyone.
"Ridiculous!" said resident Peggy Chou.
