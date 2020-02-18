BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A case of mistaken identity caused a Louisiana woman to leave her honeymoon in handcuffs and spend 36 hours in the New Orleans jail before it was sorted out.
Sara Saucier of Ponchatoula was on a cruise ship returning from a trip to Cozumel with her new husband when U.S. customs agents pounded on her door, accusing her of not returning a leased vehicle in November 2017, according to a report from WVLA-TV.
But officials had the wrong person.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office detective who filed the warrant logged the birth date of the wrong Sara Saucier. The mistake went unnoticed for 36 hours, as Saucier sat in the Orleans Parish Jail.
“I thought they would realize the mistake, and they would let me go,” Saucier said in a Thursday interview. “At one point when no one was listening to what I was saying, about me being innocent, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m really going to be in here for a while.’”
Sheriffs’ deputies realized the confusion Tuesday, as they relocated Saucier — and they released her that afternoon. She had been in custody since Monday morning.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux apologized for the error.
“I will do all I can to put every possible safeguard in place to attempt to prevent this from happening again,” Gautreaux said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 has been found in a forest in Finland.
Debra McKenna, 63, lost the ring in Portland when she was a student at Morse High School, the Bangor Daily News reported. She said the ring was largely forgotten until a sheet metal worker found it under 8 inches (20 centimeters) of soil in a Finnish forest 47 years later.
The ring belonged to McKenna's late husband Shawn, who she dated all throughout high school and college. The couple was married for 40 years until Shawn died in 2017 after a six-year battle with cancer. Shawn gave McKenna the ring before he left for college, and she accidentally left it in a department store.
McKenna said she cried when the ring arrived in the mail at her Brunswick home last week.
"It's very touching in this world of negativity, to have decent people step forward and make an effort." McKenna said. "There are good people in the world, and we need more of them."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — A pack of peacocks that has wreaked havoc on a Miami neighborhood will be relocated after city commissioners voted Thursday night to side with residents and agreed to have the birds taken away.
It was a big win for many residents who have complained that the birds have taken control of a Coconut Grove neighborhood, mating into the night, pooping in large piles and scratching cars as they travel in packs of 20 to 40 or more, the Miami Herald reported.
Andrews Candela told commissioners before Thursday night's vote that he once felt lucky to live in North Grove, but the massive infestation of peacocks have ruined the quality of life for him and his wife.
"I don't want to remain forgotten in a filthy, dirty peacock land as hostage to a group of birds," Candela said. "I think that is more than unfair."
Commissioners unanimously agreed to amend the city's charter to allow for trapping and removal of excess peacocks. The proposal was introduced by Commissioner Ken Russell in October. It seeks to lessen the peacock population by using a humane management plan implemented by Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
The commission did not specify how many peacocks would be relocated to another location, or when it would happen.
Russell said the birds have caused tremendous property damage. He showed the crowd a photo of a city employee's Toyota Prius that had deep scratches on all sides. He said the peacocks see their reflection on the side of the car, mistake it for a rival and attack with their beaks.
"When it came to property damage that's when I knew we had to take some kind of action here to regulate," Russell said.
The plan in Rancho Palos Verdes has helped residents and birds coexist much better now that excess peacocks are trapped and relocated to refuges where they can squawk, scream and mate all night if they wish, the newspaper reported.
Not everyone in North Grove agrees that the birds need to be removed. Some residents said they enjoy their colorful plumage and the neighborhood oddity. But many feel the peacocks are dangerous and diminish the quality of life in the neighborhood, the Herald reported.
There are about 60 to 80 peacocks in an area of 190 homes in the Bay Heights area of the Grove, said Nancy Benovaich, president of the neighborhood association. And they've spread into other areas of Miami. She's been working on a solution for years.
The peacocks traipse through gardens, eat plants and squawk aggressively during mating season, residents told the commission.
"I got to the point where I recorded the squawking and the screaming and I put it on someone's answering service," Benovaich said. "And they said 'my god, I can't believe this.' And I said imagine it at 4 o'clock in the morning."
"Can you imagine that?" she asked the commission. "We need some help."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It was a scene that left some scratching their heads Tuesday: how did a FedEx trailer end up, seemingly abandoned, in the middle of the George Washington Bridge?
The unusual sighting was on the upper level of the Jersey-bound side of the George Washington Bridge and caused up to 30 minute delays at one point.
Chopper 4 was over the scene where an abandoned trailer, without its cab, was left in the middle lane. The cab and its drivers were no where to be found -- leaving one to question if they even knew they lost such a massive load.
The abandoned trailer caused delays since the middle lane was blocked until the huge carrier trailer was moved.
It is unclear what led to the trailer being left in the middle of the GWB or if it was carrying cargo. However, it was subsequently towed allowing traffic to once again use the middle and right lanes.
News 4 New York reached out to FedEx for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Mild winter temperatures along a stretch of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County have resulted in the growth of a fetid-smelling pod that, despite its odor, has the uncanny ability to create enough heat to melt snow around it, a published report said.
While experts say the plant – known as skunk cabbage - is fatal if eaten, in a Facebook post Saturday, National Park Service officials say the prodigious bloom has "a face only a mother could love," the Charlotte Observer reported.
Skunk cabbage is "a warm-blooded plant" that can raise the surrounding temperatures by as much as 20 degrees, according to a Pennsylvania State University report. By doing this, it "will use as much oxygen as a comparably sized mammal," the report says.
Descriptions of the plant say it "looks like something out of a science-fiction movie," with a fierce defense mechanism, according to Gardening Know How.
"Skunk cabbage gets its name from the fact that, when the leaves are crushed or bruised, it gives off a smell of skunk or rotting meat," Gardeningknowhow.com says.
"In small doses, or two small bites, the skunk cabbage plant can cause burning and swelling of the mouth and a choking sensation. Eating larger portions of these leaves can, in extreme cases, be fatal," the gardening site says.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who won a $250,000 lottery jackpot said he bought his ticket with $5 in quarters he vacuumed out of his car.
The Chapin man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he vacuumed his car and discovered he had picked up $5 in quarters, so he decided to put the money toward a Maximum Money scratch-off ticket at the Publix store in Chapin.
The man said he was in disbelief when the clerk scanned his ticket for him and said it was a big winner.
"Are you sure?" the man recalled asking. "Tell me that again, so I can make sure it's real. I can't believe this."
The ticket earned him a $250,000 top prize.
The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay off debt, take care of his family and do something fun.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The failed implosion of an 11-story building in Dallas left behind a structure dubbed "The Leaning Tower of Dallas."
The former Affiliated Computer Services building near the city's downtown was supposed to be demolished Sunday, but the implosion failed to bring down the center of the structure, which remained in place, albeit lopsided.
The structure was dubbed The Leaning Tower of Dallas online, where social media users shared photos of people pretending to hold up to the building remains.
Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition said the remaining structure will be brought down this week using a crane and a wrecking ball. The company said implosions that leave behind the core of the building are fairly common.
The building is being removed to make way for The Center, a $2.5 billion mixed-use project.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee said a person using a metal detector made an unexpected and startling discovery -- an unexploded mortar round dating from World War II.
The Lebanon Police Department said a resident with a metal detector discovered the live mortar Monday behind Hartmann Plantation and alerted authorities.
Police summoned the Tennessee Highway Patrol's bomb squad and personnel from Fort Campbell to the scene, and the experts confirmed the mortar was still live.
The bomb squad determined the mortar was too unstable to move, so it was safely detonated at the scene.
Experts said the mortar was likely left over from when the area was used as a training ground during World War II. The area was searched for more explosives before authorities cleared the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A zoo in Oklahoma said a red fox that escaped from its enclosure inside the facility was found in a neighboring enclosure.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden said the red fox, named Zinc, was found to not be in his habitat about 9:57 a.m. Monday.
Zoo staff declared a Code Yellow, meaning a non-dangerous animal was out of its habitat, and the Oklahoma Trails area of the zoo was temporarily closed to the public.
The Code Yellow was cleared at 12:32 p.m., when zoo staff found Zinc in a neighboring animal enclosure and safely returned him to his home.
It was unclear how the fox got out of the enclosure.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A cyclist in Dubai captured video of a small bird that decided to join in on a bike ride and flew low next to a bicycle for nearly 2 miles.
The cyclist said the group of riders were at the Al Qudra Cycle Track in Dubai on Wednesday when the small bird flew over their heads.
The bird then circled back and flew low, keeping pace only feet away from the bicycles.
The filmer said the bird remained with the group for nearly 2 miles.
