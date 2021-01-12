CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station bid adieu Tuesday to 12 bottles of French Bordeaux wine and hundreds of snippets of grapevines that spent a year orbiting the world in the name of science.
SpaceX’s Dragon cargo capsule undocked with the wine and vines — and thousands of pounds of other gear and research, including mice — and aimed for a splashdown Wednesday night in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa. The Atlantic had been targeted, but poor weather shifted the arrival to Florida’s other side. SpaceX’s supply ships previously parachuted into the Pacific.
The carefully packed wine — each bottle nestled inside a steel cylinder to prevent breakage — remained corked aboard the orbiting lab. Space Cargo Unlimited, a Luxembourg startup behind the experiments, wanted the wine to age for an entire year up there.
None of the bottles will be opened until the end of February. That’s when the company will pop open a bottle or two for an out-of-this-world wine tasting in Bordeaux by some of France’s top connoisseurs and experts. Months of chemical testing will follow. Researchers are eager to see how space altered the sedimentation and bubbles.
Agricultural science is the primary objective, stresses Nicolas Gaume, the company’s CEO and co-founder, although he admits it will be fun to sample the wine. He’ll be among the lucky few taking a sip.
“Our goal is to tackle the solution of how we’re going to have an agriculture tomorrow that is both organic and healthy and able to feed humanity, and we think space has the key,” Gaume said from Bordeaux.
With climate change, Gaume said agricultural products like grapes will need to adapt to harsher conditions. Through a series of space experiments, Space Cargo Unlimited hopes to take what’s learned by stressing the plants in weightlessness and turn that into more robust and resilient plants on Earth.
There’s another benefit. Gaume expects future explorers to the moon and Mars will want to enjoy some of Earth’s pleasures.
“Being French, it’s part of life to have some good food and good wine,” he told The Associated Press.
Gaume said private investors helped fund the experiments. He declined to provide the project cost.
The wine hitched a ride to the space station in November 2019 aboard a Northrop Grumman supply ship. The 320 Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon vine snippets, called canes in the grape-growing business, were launched by SpaceX last March.
SpaceX is the only shipper capable of returning space station experiments and other items intact. The other cargo capsules are filled with trash and burn up when reentering Earth’s atmosphere.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. website is offering $500 for an unusual short-term job: a "professional binge watcher" willing to watch Netflix and eat pizza.
BonusFinder, a website dedicated to reviewing and offering deals for legal gambling sites, said the "professional binge watcher" will be called on to watch and review three series on Netflix while eating pizza takeout from various locations.
The selected candidate will be required to review each series based on story and plot lines, "Netflix and Chill" suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, satisfaction of episodes and series endings.
The person will also rate the pizzas they sample for appearance and color, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavor, cheese gooeyness and value for money.
The "professional binge watcher" will be paid $500 for completing the tasks.
Interested Netflix fans are being asked to apply on BonusFinder's website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a stretch of highway to round up some loose cows that wandered into traffic.
The CHP's Santa Cruz station said troopers responded to Highway 1, near the Mar Monte Avenue exit, on Monday when loose cows were reported wandering into the roadway.
Traffic was stopped in both directions while troopers rounded up the loose bovine.
Police said a vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene on the shoulder of the highway during the incident and a person was arrested after a slow-speed chase on charges including suspicion of auto theft.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A cave used for storing beer in the early 1800s has been rediscovered underneath a community garden in St. Louis.
The McHose and English Cave Recovery team said the beer cave was located in the Benton Park neighborhood in spring 2020, and the team used a pair of holes to get cameras into the underground cavern.
"We lowered a lidar unit down here to map out the cave and here is the approximate route of the cave. The cave, it's like 30 feet wide with a ceiling of 7-by-15-feet tall," Bill Kranz, project facilitator for the McHose and English Cave Recovery, told KTVI-TV. "We were all out here in the alley jumping around like crazy."
Kranz said the cave dates to the early 1800s.
"It started out for storing ale," Kranz said.
He said the cave was also home to a mushroom farm, a wine grotto and a community gathering space.
The discovery was hailed by St. Louis Alderman Dan Guenther.
"This was the brewery epicenter of the city of St. Louis because of all the caves," Guenther said. "It really gives us an opportunity to reconnect with that past and hopefully step foot in a garden that hasn't been opened in over 100 years."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A pet cat that was believed to have been killed in a mudslide three years ago was found alive and has been reunited with one of the people from her old life.
Patches the calico cat went missing on the night that debris flows tore through Montecito, Calif., in January 2018, according to ASAP, an animal shelter based in nearby Santa Barbara. Her owner, who the group identified just as Josie, was killed in the mudslides.
Heavy rain on hills where wildfires had burned caused mudslides that killed 23 people and resulted in widespread damage on Jan. 9, 2018. More than 1,400 Montecito homes were damaged and 107 were destroyed, the Associated Press previously reported.
"It was assumed that Patches had passed away along with her owner Josie who was, tragically, a victim of the mudslides," ASAP wrote in a Facebook post.
However, someone found Patches as a stray cat last month and brought her into the shelter. Thanks to Patches' microchip, ASAP was able to identify her owner as Josie, who had been a longtime supporter of ASAP, along with her partner, Norm, who survived the mudslide.
The group arranged a reunion between Patches and Norm, who "had no idea that she was still alive," according to ASAP.
"He was overwhelmed when he came to pick her up on New Year's Eve, as though he'd seen a ghost," ASAP wrote. "And in a way, it was almost like he had."
It turns out that Patches was found just a quarter-mile away from her old home.
"Though we don't know exactly what she's been doing with her life for the past three years, we can see that both Patches and Norm are thrilled to be reunited," ASAP wrote in its post.
The case goes to show the importance of microchipping pets, according to the group.
"As we see time and time again, a lost cat with a microchip has a much greater chance of being reunited with their family … no matter how, or for how long, they've been separated," ASAP wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won some small amounts on scratch-off lottery tickets her son gave her as a Christmas present said she asked him to cash them in for new tickets -- and won $1 million.
Trisha Miller of Sedalia told Missouri Lottery officials she won some small prizes from scratch-off lottery tickets that were given to her as Christmas presents by members of her family, including her son.
Miller said she gave the tickets to her son and asked him to use the winnings to buy her more tickets to hopefully continue her lucky streak.
The tickets he brought back to her included a $10 MAX-A-MILLION scratch-off that earned her a $1 million top prize.
"My son said, 'I think I got you the best Christmas present ever!'" Miller said. "I always want to help my kids as much as I can. All my kids are super happy."
Miller said her luck previously brought her a $50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot in September, which she won using family members' birthdays as selected numbers.
Miller said her latest winnings will allow her to buy a new SUV for herself and new cars for her kids.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Australian gardener set a new record for the southern hemisphere when he grew a pumpkin that weighed 1,911 pounds.
Dale Oliver of Knockrow, New South Wales, entered his massive pumpkin into the Summerland Pumpkin Competition in Kyogle, and the gigantic gourd weighed 1,911 pounds, beating the previous Australian record of 1,638 pounds, which was also set by Oliver.
Organizers of the pumpkin competition said Oliver's latest vegetable is a new record for New South Wales, Australia and the entire southern hemisphere.
Oliver said he believes his pumpkin would have been even larger if its growth hadn't been slowed by heat waves.
"We got that hot spell in November and it really slowed this, but it picked up again," Oliver told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "It's a shame we got the heat. It may have done better."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reuters) - A South Korean startup has developed an AI-powered dog collar that can detect five emotions in canines by monitoring their barks using voice recognition technology.
The Petpuls collar can tell pet owners through a smartphone application if their dogs are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad. It also tracks dogs' physical activity and rest.
"This device gives a dog a voice so that humans can understand," Andrew Gil, director of global marketing at Petpuls Lab, told Reuters.
The company began gathering different types of barks to analyse dogs' emotions in 2017. Three years later, they developed a proprietary algorithm based on a database of more than 10,000 samples from 50 breeds of dogs.
"I thought she was just happy when she played and felt sad and anxious when I wasn't home...actually she felt angry when she lost a game she played with me, like how humans feel," said Moon Sae-mi, who has a six-year-old Border Collie.
The collar has a 90 percent average accuracy rate of emotional recognition, according to Seoul National University, which tested the device the company says is the first of its kind to be powered by AI voice recognition technology.
Petpuls Lab started marketing the collar online in October last year at $99.
The global pet care market was worth $138 billion in 2020, up 34 percent, Euromonitor data showed, as more people spent time at home with their pets or adopted pets during the COVID-19 pandemic. The global dog population also grew 18% the same year to 489 million.
"More people began to adopt dogs, but unfortunately some of them abandoned their dogs due to miscommunication," Gil said. "Petpuls can have an important role in the pandemic...it helps owners understand how dogs feel and increases their bonding."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and after another spectacular individual performance during the regular season, Rodgers is likely to win another NFL MVP award.
On Tuesday, Rodgers revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he will be one of the guest hosts filling in for the late Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!."
"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers said on the show. "And being able to be on 'Jeopardy!' years ago -- even though my wardrobe outfit wasn't the greatest choice … they are doing some guest hosting spots and … I have the opportunity to do one of those."
In 2015, Rodgers was a guest on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and he beat out Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, as well as astronaut Mark Kelly, despite not winning in Final Jeopardy.
Rodgers said that he is excited about the opportunity to guest host for a show he grew up watching.
Rodgers and the Packers will shift their attention to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Rodgers finished the 2020 NFL season with 4.299 passing yards, 51 total touchdowns (48 passing, 3 rushing), and only five interceptions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Manhattan couple is accused of forging multiple positive COVID-19 test results in order to delay a trial in which the husband faced drug charges, a Long Island district attorney said.
In Sept. 2020, Devon Lewis faced multiple charges regarding the sale and possession of cocaine and heroin, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said. Right before closing arguments in the case were set to begin, the 35-year-old Lewis provided a photo purporting to show that Blair McDermott had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The following month, Lewis told the court that he and McDermott were in quarantine in their Manhattan home, and his attorney shared a photo that McDermott tested positive again on Oct. 8, the district attorney's office said. After eventually showing a negative test for McDermott, the trial resumed in November and Lewis was convicted on 12 felony narcotics charges.
But an investigation by the DA's office showed that McDermott had changed the documents to show a positive result, when in reality she had tested negative, according to Sini. She also allegedly changed the date on the September test to an earlier date.
After obtaining a search warrant to search Lewis' phone, it was found that he and McDermott knowingly presented the fake documents in court. The investigation and cell phone analysis also revealed that the couple had not been quarantining in their Manhattan apartment like they said, but rather had traveled to different hotels and casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland over that period of time, according to the district attorney's office.
A month before his trial, Lewis had also presented a doctor's note stating he had asthma and any jail sentence issued during the pandemic would be a health risk. The investigation revealed that the note was also forged, Sini said.
"It is reprehensible that someone would claim to have this deadly virus, which has taken so much from so many people, to try to avoid the consequences of their own criminal actions," District Attorney Sini said. "This was a completely selfish, senseless attempt to subvert our criminal justice system and delay the inevitable."
Lewis and McDermott each face two counts of second-degree forgery and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, among other charges.
Lewis was arraigned virtually Monday and was remanded without bail. He is due back in court on Feb. 16. McDermott, who is represented by the Legal Aid Society, was arraigned in late December and released. She is next due back in court Jan. 22.
