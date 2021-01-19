BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A car thief who found a toddler in the backseat of a stolen vehicle drove back and chastised the mother for leaving the child unattended before taking off again, police in Oregon said.
The woman went into a grocery store about 15 feet (5 yards) from the car Saturday, leaving her 4-year-old child inside with the engine running and the vehicle unlocked, said Beaverton police spokesman Officer Matt Henderson.
A store employee told authorities the woman was in the market for a few minutes before someone began driving away with the SUV.
Once the thief realized the toddler was in the backseat, he drove back, berated the woman for leaving her child unattended, told the woman to take the child and drove away in the stolen vehicle.
“He actually lectured the mother for leaving the child in the car and threatened to call the police on her,” Henderson said.
Henderson said the woman did nothing wrong and was within sight and sound of the child. He said the incident served as a “good reminder to take extra precaution” with children.
“Obviously, we’re thankful he brought the little one back and had the decency to do that,” Henderson said.
The vehicle was found a few hours later in Portland but police are still searching for the thief. The suspect was said to be in his 20s or 30s with dark brown or black braided hair and a multi-colored face mask.
Police said anyone with information on the theft should contact the department.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILAN (AP) — No traffic jams, no rush to the next venue, no front rows — not even socially distanced. Milan Fashion Week is unfolding entirely on computer screens and social media platforms this round for the first time ever, as the persistent virus resurgence dashed any hopes of even a handful of physical shows.
Luxury is in an enforced period of evolution in this new world order of rotating lockdowns, where virtually no one has anywhere to go. So it was a mostly captive audience that flocked to social media by the hundreds of thousands (and counting as the shows live on virtually) to watch Milan designers unveil new menswear collections for next winter, which, vaccines willing, may see a return to in-person shopping.
In its digitally conceived preview, Prada on Sunday introduced the new anti-uniform that speaks to our new intimacy in our ever-tighter circles: luxury long-johns.
The first menswear collection by the Miuccia Prada-Raf Simons collaboration announced almost a year ago was unveiled on a runway traversing spaces clad in soft faux fur in purple, celeste and scarlet. Skinny men in tight knit union suits in graphic architecture-inspired patterns grooved in outtakes spliced into the runway show.
The union suits emphasized both the human body and freedom, elements fundamental to the collection, the designers said in notes. They were worn tightly under oversized coats and huge V-neck sweaters, or as a layer of comfort under a work suit, should the occasion arise.
"It is not often we find in fashion something that's so flexible, with so many facets," Prada said in a video conversation with international fashion students. "With one piece you can express so many things, leaving open many possibilities."
The designers said their still-new collaboration was based on the principle: if the other didn't like an idea, it gets dropped. Or the other is won over, which was the case with Prada accepting pinstripes she has long loathed. "What I think is good, is the possibility to change my mind," Prada said.
The show, like others, was broadcast on a maxi-screen in the heart of Milan's shopping district. But with the city and region around it plunged into yet another partial lockdown on Sunday, the previews attracted little notice. What energy was missing from the streets of Milan was recouped on social media.
Fendi, Etro and outdoor brand Kway intended physical shows with guests, but had to scale back to closed-door runways. Dolce&Gabbana canceled, saying the restrictions in place wouldn't have allowed the necessary conditions for them to show.
Fendi's collection, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, featured quilted pieces made for easy layering, in the spirit of comfort and cocooning. Etro's paisley took on a casual flair, in silky tops or baggy trousers paired with crossbody bags and baseball caps. Kway's rain slickers, trenches and parkas got their fashion cred from streaks bright color and varied silhouettes.
Now, more than ever, as people have more time at home to consider how they want to present themselves to the world, fashion is less about trends, and more about individuality.
"Everybody should follow themselves," Prada said. "That for me is crucial, and fundamental. Clothes are an expression of your idea, of your personality ... The clothes are at the service of your life, of the person."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An Irish girl's soccer ball floated out to sea and was found seven days later washed up on a beach 124 miles away in Wales.
Aline Denton, a volunteer at Cardigan Bay Marine Wildlife Center, said she found the ball while participating in a beach clean-up in Llanrhystud and noticed it was marked with the name Aoife Ni Niocaill.
Denton posted photos of the ball to Facebook, along with an appeal for help finding the girl.
"Her football's just washed up on Llanrhystud beach -- West Wales! Wonder how long it's taken to get here from Ireland?" Denton wrote.
The post came to the attention of Aoife's father, who revealed the 10-year-old girl had lost the ball at Woodstown beach in County Waterford about seven days earlier.
"It went in the water as the tide was going out and all we could do was watch it drift away," the father wrote in a Facebook comment.
Denton said the ball will be returned to the girl.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A British man said he spent about $400 to have a veterinarian examine his dog's limp, but it turned out the canine was just imitating his owner, who had a broken ankle.
Russell Jones of London said he noticed after his ankle was broken that his dog, Billy, was keeping one of his front paws raised while walking.
Jones posted a video to Facebook showing the dog hopping next to him as he walks with the use of crutches.
Jones said he spent about $400 to have a veterinarian examine Billy and take X-rays of his apparently injured leg, but the medical professional was unable to find anything wrong.
The veterinarian told Jones his dog was imitating the way he walks with his broken ankle. Jones said Billy had been limping since the day after his ankle injury.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Canadian musician set a new Guinness World Record when he played the cajon, also known as a box drum, for 25 hours, 42 minutes and 34 seconds.
Jared Dormer of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, said he started considering a drumming-related world record in spring 2020 and he settled on the box drum after discovering the record had never been attempted before.
Dormer said Guinness set a goal of 24 hours for originating the record, and he set a personal goal of 25 hours to push his endurance. He said he had to have two witnesses without personal connections to him at all times during the event, which was live streamed on Facebook.
The musician said his music selections for the record attempt featured a wide range of genres.
"I really wanted to prove to Guinness that I'm not just picking a certain style or a certain speed of music," Dormer told MooseJawToday.com. "I picked some slow, some fast songs. I did some top 40 stuff, some traditional Celtic music, some gospel music. I really tried to mix and match."
Dormer surpassed his goal by playing for a total 25 hours, 42 minutes and 34 seconds.
"It was awesome. It was really nice to play music in front of people again, because we're coming up on a year with COVID keeping our band from doing anything," Dormer said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a swan crashed through a window into a woman's bathroom just moments after she had left for another room.
The RSPCA said a resident of the home in Shamrock Lodge, Barton-in-Fabis, Nottinghamshire, had just left the bathroom moments earlier when the swan came crashing through the window around 8 a.m. Monday.
Animal rescue inspector Keith Ellis, who responded to the scene to collect the swan, said it was a highly unusual incident.
"I have seen them crash-land on to busy roads thinking they are rivers but nothing like this. It is so bizarre," Ellis said.
He said the swan underwent surgery at a local veterinary practice and is now recovering at Stapeley Grange Wildlife Center, near Nantwich, Cheshire. Ellis said the swan will be released back into the wild once it is back to full health.
Ellis said it was lucky that the bathroom was unoccupied.
"The lady was so lucky when this happened as she had just been in the bathroom," he said. "Had she still been there when this swan crashed through the window, I am sure the glass shattering and the impact of the bird hitting her would have caused serious injury -- or even worse."
He said the swam must have been disoriented at the time.
"I think the swan was looking and flying to the nearby River Trent and must have misjudged the direction. It was also quite windy at the time, which may have blown her off course," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania family is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of a pair of 100-pound lion statues taken from an 87-year-old woman's porch.
Contance Hartman, of Hanover Township, said the lions were the symbols of her family restaurant when it operated from 1986 until 2003, and they have since adorned the porch of her home.
Hartman said the lions were discovered missing from their bases Saturday morning.
"I just can't imagine what anybody can do with them. I mean, It's not like you stole a purse you can throw in the garbage. What do you do with 200 pounds of lions?" Hartman told WNEP-TV.
She said the lions were popular neighborhood landmarks.
"When the kids will come by when they're in their strollers, they will stop, and they pet the lions and give them kisses, and they just were part of the building. It's sad. I mean, what could anybody want with them," she said.
Hartman said her security cameras failed to record the theft, but she is hoping neighbors may have captured footage that will aid the investigation.
Hartman's family is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of the stolen lions or information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (Reuters) - He came, he sawed, he conquered. One hundred years ago on Sunday, illusionist P.T. Selbit put a woman in a box on the stage of London's Finsbury Park Empire and sawed right through the wood, creating a magical classic.
Now, 100 years on, magicians from around the world will be getting together online this weekend to celebrate the centenary of that landmark performance.
"This took off and became the most influential and the most famous illusion, in my opinion, that there's ever been," said magician and historian Mike Caveney who is writing a book on the illusion.
"The magician wasn't doing this trick to an inanimate object. He was doing it to a human being, which raised it up to a whole new level."
In the original version, the saw went through, the box was opened and the person emerged unharmed.
Down the years magicians developed refinements, with the two halves pulled apart. Celebrity magician David Copperfield came up with his own version "The Death Saw" where he was the one tied down to a platform as a giant rotary blade sliced him in two.
Sometimes he actually got injured, Copperfield said in an interview filmed for Sunday's online event.
"I got cut a few times by the blade because the blade was a little bit off, you know, stages are different every theatre you have," Copperfield said.
The London-based Magic Circle organisation will host the celebrations with a live streamed-event on Facebook from 1800 GMT on Sunday.
Guests will include Debbie McGee, the wife of the late British TV magician Paul Daniels, who will describe the many times she survived the procedure.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Snow has fallen in the Sahara desert after temperatures dropped to -3C (27F).
Karim Bouchetata recorded the rare event in Ain Sefra, Algeria, with thawing ice creating beautiful patterns on the sand.
The Sahara desert, which covers most of Northern Africa, has gone through shifts in temperature over the past few hundred thousand years - but snow and ice are still very rare.
The town in the Naama province has experienced snow only three other times in 42 years - in 1979, 2017 and 2018.
In 1979, a snowstorm was severe enough to stop traffic; while in 2017 a blizzard dumped snow up to a metre thick. In 2018 there was 40cm (15in) of snow.
Ain Sefra - known as "the gateway to the desert" - is around 1,000m above sea level and surrounded by the Atlas Mountains.
January is one of the coldest months there with an average temperature of 14C (57F). In the summer this reaches, on average, 38C (100F).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AYDEN, Pitt County — A large mess was found along a Pitt County highway on Friday morning -- dozens of adult diapers were scattered along the road.
NewsChannel 12 spotted the diapers along the edge of Highway 11 Bypass near Ayden. Diapers ranging from small to large were on the roadside and grass for about seven to 10 yards.
The bundles and packages were labeled by the brand Attend and looked as if they had fallen off a truck.
NewsChannel 12 reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation, but neither department knew anything about where the diapers could have originated.
