Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said traffic was halted on a ramp connecting two highways when a loose cow wandered into traffic.
The Savannah Police Department said the ramp from Eastbound Interstate 16 to Interstate 516 was closed shortly after noon Tuesday when a cow wandered onto the highway.
Animal Control officers were summoned to help capture the bovine.
"Thanks for your patience while we moooove it out the way," the department tweeted.
The Police Department tweeted an update about an hour later saying the cow had been safely removed and the ramp was being reopened.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) Vancouver couple Rodney and Ekaterina Baker were fined after receiving their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after allegedly posing as workers in an Indigenous community in Canada's Yukon territory.
"On January 21, 2021, two individuals presented at Yukon's mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Beaver Creek, Yukon, the westernmost community in Canada with a population of less than 125 people," Community Services Minister John Streicker told PEOPLE in a statement.
The Bakers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Rodney, former head of the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, and his wife chartered a plane to Beaver Creek from their home in Vancouver.
The couple then posed as essential workers to get the vaccine meant for members of the White River First Nation. "One individual presented a British Columbia healthcare card and one presented an Ontario healthcare card," Streicker said.
Yukon's Health and Social Services did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
CEMA (Civil Emergency Measures Act) officials received a tip about the Bakers after the couple asked for a ride to the airport following getting vaccines.
Once it was discovered the couple got the vaccine under false pretenses, enforcement officers found them at the airport and they were each given two fines under the territory's Civil Emergency Measures Act. One fine for failing to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry into the territory and another fine for failing to follow their signed declaration signed upon entry.
The fines add up to $900 per person.
"The territory's self-isolation requirements are in place to protect the health and safety of all Yukoners," Streicker said. "Anyone who violates the self-isolation requirements puts all Yukoners at risk and we take those actions very seriously."
The Yukon territory is especially at risk because of its elderly population.
Yukon's Community Services Minister added, "I am outraged by this selfish behaviour, and find it disturbing that people would choose put fellow Canadians at risk in this manner."
"I think the problem is if someone thinks that they can come here to get a vaccine, that concerns me, and if they do so in a way that puts people at risk, that really concerns me, so I'm sure there'll be lots of conversation to come," Streicker told CBC News.
White River First Nation Chief Angela Demit told Yukon News, "We implore all Canadians to respect the vaccination rollout process and to not take similar actions. While we understand many want to have a vaccination immediately, it is not appropriate to skirt the rules put in place and approach our community in this way. WRFN was selected for vaccines given our remoteness, elderly and high-risk population, as well as limited access to health care."
In a statement, the WRFN organization said they do "not feel that this lenient punishment is appropriate for the gravity of the actions taken, given the potentially lethal effects to our community."
Chief Demit also claimed in the statement that Yukon's government didn't directly inform them about the violation, but rather they found out from the media.
The former head of the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, Rodney, resigned on Sunday following the scandal, according to Yukon News.
His wife, Katerina, is an actress who was in the 2020 films Fatman and Chick Fight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Maine man who lost his high school class ring in 1989 was reunited with the long-lost object after it was spotted for sale on eBay.
Richard Skinner of Meddybemps said he lost his class ring from Woodland High School in Baileyville less than a year after his 1989 graduation.
"It was on my finger one day and we were running around out goofing around somewhere and I noticed it missing," Skinner told WCSH-TV.
Skinner said he never knew what happened to his ring, until someone from the Woodland High School alumni page on Facebook revealed an anonymous woman had spotted a 1989 Woodland class ring for sale on eBay.
Sarah Craighead Dedman, an editor with the Machias Valley News Observer, contacted Goodwill Northern New England, which was selling the ring on eBay, to tell them about the ring's owner.
The eBay listing was voluntarily removed and the ring was returned to Skinner.
"It's really rare we can reunite an item like this with a person," said Heather Steeves, spokeswoman for Goodwill Northern New England. "There are thousands of donations and we're just so happy that we can do the right thing and get it to him."
Skinner said the ring's return comes as his daughter is preparing to graduate later this year from Woodland High School.
"The ring means a lot to me because my mother purchased it for me my senior year and passed away of bone cancer two years later so I am glad to have it back," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A mattress reviewing platform said it is seeking "a real-life Sleeping Beauty" to get paid $3,000 to test out mattresses.
SleepJunkie.com said the chosen candidate "will be paid to sleep on the job" by trying three top-rated mattresses in a two-month period and writing detailed reviews of each experience.
The "Sleeping Beauty" will be paid $3,000 for the mattress testing job, as well as being allowed to keep the mattress of their choice at the end of their duties.
"To be the right fit for the role you will need to be a self-starter, available to work immediately and independently, have clear writing skills, good evaluation skills and be exceptionally good at sleeping," the website said.
The posting does reveal one catch to the deal: "Our Sleeping Beauty will also have to be able to sleep alone to ensure an undisturbed night's sleep."
Applications are being accepted on the website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A woman out fishing with friends on her boat off the coast of Florida captured video of a large great white shark that approached the vessel and took a bite out of a motor.
Erika Almond said she and her friends were fishing for amberjack about 65 miles south-southwest of Tampa Bay in her 34-foot SeaVee, named "Offshore Therapy," when the great white shark approached.
"It was breathtaking. It came right up and took a chunk out of one of our motors," Almond told WTVT-TV.
She said shark sightings are not unusual in the area, but this experience was unique.
"It's not unusual, we expect sharks when you're fishing and chumming like that but what made this unique was it was about a 14- to 16-foot great white shark. We couldn't believe what we were seeing," she said.
Almond said Capt. Tyler Levesque was at one point able to reach down and touch the shark.
"At one point he even rolled over like he wanted us to rub his belly," Almond said of the shark.
Almond said that, despite the minor damage to her boat, she is grateful for the encounter.
"We knew it was a special moment," she said. "It's truly an amazing experience to see all the things we see offshore and you never know what you're going to find."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say they caught a man who tried to steal an ambulance. The heist came to an end after he was seen ordering food at a southwest Houston Jack in the Box drive-thru.
It happened in the 6100 block of Ludington Drive Thursday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, the ambulance was stolen while HFD first responders were out on a service call at a nearby apartment complex.
Police say the man jumped in the ambulance and drove off.
"Officers tracked the ambulance to a fast food outlet where the driver was at the drive up ordering food with emergency lights," read a tweet posted by HPD.
The suspect was later arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A New York library said a biography of Theodore Roosevelt was returned recently, nearly 72 years overdue.
John Moss, of Mattituck, said he isn't sure how the book, Great Heart: The Life Story of Theodore Roosevelt, by Daniel Henderson, came to be in his possession, but he recently found it in a big plastic crate of books he had in storage.
Moss said the book might have been at his parents' house when he cleaned it out in 2013, or it might be one of dozens of books he has accumulated from yard sales and other sources over the years.
Moss returned the book to the Amagansett Free Library, where officials said they determined had been due back on April 5, 1949.
"It is a first edition from 1919 and has the original library bookplate, as well as the circulation policy on the back cover," library director Lauren Nichols told The Southampton Press. "I've only seen one or two items at the library with these features, but none with both."
Nichols said the late fee for the book would have amounted to about $262 at the 1949 rate of one penny a day. The library has since done away with all late fees.
The Winnipeg Public Library in Manitoba, Canada, revealed in December that an issue of Car Craft magazine was returned 45 years past its due date. The library said the magazine still was in good shape and officials did not plan to charge late fees.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) "C" is for cash.
An agate gemstone recently discovered inside of volcanic rock could be worth more than $10,000 thanks to its uncanny resemblance to Cookie Monster from "Sesame Street."
The agate was recovered from the Rio Grande do Sul region of Brazil by gemologist Lucas Fassari, 33, in November 2020, according to Kennedy News and Media.
Mike Bowers of California, who is the current owner of the sweet piece, posted a video of himself opening the unassuming rock on Jan. 16, which is backed by the Muppet's famous ditty, "'C' is for Cookie."
The video begins with Bowers holding what looks to be a dull stone. But when he splits it open, the viewer is dazzled with blue quartz crystals topped by what looks like the wide eyes and a gaping smile of the beloved cookie-inhaling character.
"I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there," Bowers told Kennedy News. "I have seen others but here you have it complete on both sides."
He added, "This is very unusual. There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scared face. There are many approximate ones but it is rare to find one so well defined like this."
Bowers told the outlet that he was proposed over $10,000 "by five different buyers" for the agate.
Although Bowers posted his video of the rock on Facebook over a week ago, Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich, a historian of medicine, gender and politics and assistant professor at Pennsylvania's Muhlenberg College, posted an image of it on Twitter over the weekend and her post went viral.
Thanks to its popularity, a post of the rock finally made it to Cookie Monster himself, and he made his thoughts about the agate crystal clear on Twitter:
"Me no geologist," Cookie Monster said, "but me think dat rock look a lot like me ... "
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- An autographed Tom Brady rookie card rated in "virtually perfect" condition was auctioned for a staggering $555,988.
The bidding for the 2000 Playoff Contenders card, which featured Brady in his rookie season with the New England Patriots, ended on eBay Monday with a final bid of $555,988.
The card, listed by PWCC Marketplace, was rated by PSA Authentication and Grading Services as "Gem Mint," a designation that means the card has been kept in "virtually perfect" condition.
PWCC Marketplace's description said the card is "what we personally believe to be the single most important modern football card ever produced."
"The fragile gold foil ticket truly excites as it possesses no visual scuffs, scratches, or imperfections. All four corners are uniformly untouched with the fragile periphery being entirely clean; rare as this card is typically plagued by edge chipping.
"Furthermore, one of the most difficult aspects of this card, the autograph is seemingly pristine and brilliantly penned in black ink," the description read.
Observers said the card is likely to increase in value, especially if Brady, now quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earns a seventh Super Bowl ring Feb. 7.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in the Las Vegas area said a cat was safely brought back down to earth after being stranded for three days atop a utility pole.
The Las Vegas Valley Humane Society said a member of the public reported a cat atop a utility pole appeared unable to climb down and had been stuck in the same spot for at least three days.
The group initially put a call out for help on social media, requesting anyone with the means to help the feline get in touch via a hotline.
The humane society later posted an update saying the cat had been successfully rescued.
"Thank you to the individuals who reached out to help rescue and to the community for their sincere concerns," the group said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.