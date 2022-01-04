(FOX) "Woke" New Yorkers in Palm Beach, Fla., were told to "stay out of Florida" in a series of fliers that concerned community members and prompted a police investigation over the weekend
Palm Beach police confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that it investigated fliers that were stuck onto New York-licensed cars parked on the wealthy island that read, "If you are one of the those ‘woke’ people --- leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we."
"The Department was notified on Sunday by concerned community members," Capt. Will Rothrock told Fox News. "We looked into this issue and ultimately determined it was a non-criminal matter. We have no further comment or expected updates on it at this time."
It was unclear who posted the fliers on the cars.
Palm Beach has a heavy influx of tourists at this time of year, with visits to its resorts, restaurants and beach.
The Palm Beach Post first reported that the anti-woke notices concerned some residents, who thought they could be seen as a threat.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "woke" in the political context as meaning, "aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)." It was first used by Black Americans in the 1930s, but became popularized by the Black Lives Matter movement after a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer fatally shot Michael Brown in 2014.
Some conservatives, however, use the word as an insult against liberals, saying it means the person is overly sensitive and moralizing and sees racism where it does not exist.
Former President Donald Trump became one of Palm Beach's 8,800 residents in 2019, moving from his native New York City. He said in a Fox News interview last year "that woke means you’re a loser."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A member of a golfing party on Australia's Christmas Island captured video when a massive coconut crab attempted to steal a golf club -- and ended up chopping through the shaft with its claws.
Paul Buhner said he was out for a Friday golf outing with friends, but he wasn't playing due to a shoulder injury.
"Friday golf is a religion on the island. Even if you can't play you go out and support the boys and have a beer and that's basically what I was doing," Buhner told News.com.au.
Buhner captured video when a large coconut crab -- also known as a "robber crab" due to the species' penchant for thievery -- climbed onto a friend's bag and took hold of a club. The footage was posted to YouTube by Buhner's wife.
The men attempted to wrest the club free from the crab's grip, but the crustacean ended up using its claws to cut right through the club's shaft. The crab left the broken club behind, but scuttled off with a club cover, Buhner said.
Buhner said the crab may have been attracted by old food in his friend's bag.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An NHL fan received a $10,000 scholarship for medical school after alerting a Vancouver Canucks employee to a melanoma on the back of his neck during a game.
Brian "Red" Hamilton, assistant equipment manager for the Canucks, said the team was playing the Seattle Kraken in Seattle on Oct. 23 when a woman knocked on the glass window behind him to get his attention.
The woman held up her phone with a written message: "The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please go see a doctor!"
Hamilton said he took the advice and learned the mole was a malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
The Canucks posted a message on social media ahead of Saturday's game in Seattle in the hopes of identifying the woman.
"The message you showed me on your cell phone will forever be etched into my brain and has made a true life-changing difference for me and my family," Hamilton wrote in the message.
"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma, and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."
The message soon received a reply from the mother of the woman, who was finally identified as Nadia Popovici, whose family have season tickets for the Kraken.
Popovici and Hamilton were able to meet face to face at Saturday's game, where Hamilton had a surprise for the 2019 University of Washington graduate: the Canucks and the Kraken had teamed up to present her with a $10,000 medical school scholarship.
Popovici, who said her time volunteering in oncology wards gave her the knowledge to recognize the Hamilton's melanoma, said she already has been accepted to several schools.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A class ring lost in a rental car in 2012 was returned to its owner after the car's new owner found it between the seats of the vehicle.
Pennsylvania resident Katelyn Manigly said she was looking between the seats of her car for a missing key fob when she found a class of 1980 ring from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
"My family bought the car many years ago, but I didn't find the ring until I dropped a fob and moved around all the seats in the car. It just tumbled out," Mangily said in a news release from the school.
Mangily said the ring sat on a shelf in her home for a few months before she examined it closely and was able to make out "Bruce W. P." engraved inside the band.
Manigly reached out to the W&M Alumni Association, which was able to identify Bruce Patterson as the most likely owner.
"Good thing there weren't any other Bruce W. P.s in the Class of 1980," Patterson said. "When the Alumni Association first reached out to me, they did so in an email. The subject line was 'Did You Lose Your Class Ring?'"
Patterson said he initially thought the email was an advertisement, but he was "dumbfounded" when he read the text and discovered his ring had been found.
"I immediately responded that I had lost mine many years ago," he said.
Patterson said he lost the ring in 2012, but he was never sure exactly where it had gone missing.
"For many years, I thought I had taken my ring off to work out at my local YMCA. I figured someone had taken it to the local pawn shop or sold it for the value of the gold and that I would never see it again," he said.
It turned out that Patterson, who traveled frequently for business in 2012, lost the ring in a Hertz rental car in the Southeast or Midwest. The car was later in a severe accident and ended up at a refurbishment company, where it was purchased by Manigly's aunt, before the older woman then sold the car to Manigly.
Patterson said he is grateful to Manigly for returning his long-lost ring.
"To say thank you, I offered to fly her anywhere in the United States. I hope she takes me up on it. I just want to do something to express my gratitude," Patterson said.
Manigly said she is considering taking Patterson up on his offer and taking a trip to Charleston, S.C., in the near future.
A Texas woman whose class ring was stolen during a burglary 18 years ago was reunited with the long-lost item on Christmas Day. Norah Constantino, a 1989 graduate of San Antonio's Southside High School, said her ring was taken during a burglary in 2003.
The ring was found in 2017 in the change machine the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union, and was kept at the bank's lost and found for years, until an employee contacted the school district.
Constantino was presented with her long-lost ring on Christmas Day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Titans fan who lost his wedding band, which bears the team's logo, in the stands during a game was reunited with the precious ring, thanks to team employees.
Chad Davis said he attended the Titans' 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and he was about an hour into his drive home to Charleston, Tenn., when he realized he no longer had his wedding ring.
"I was sick to my stomach," Davis told ESPN. "I got home and told my wife. She gave me a lot of crap about it jokingly and told me told remind her in the morning to try and order another one."
Davis said his son suggested he post about the lost ring, which bears the Titans' logo, on Twitter and tag the team's official account.
"I lost my wedding band somewhere at the game today," Davis tweeted, along with a photo of the ring. "From the day we got married. Sick to my stomach. Was sitting in section 202. Please share in case someone found it. I would pay to recover it."
The Titans deployed employees to search the section in which Davis had been sitting Sunday, and Burke Nihill, the team's owner, soon after tweeted a photo of the found ring.
"All good, Chad. Someone will be in touch about how to get it back to you," Nihill tweeted.
Davis said he connected with team employees and made arrangements for friends who live in Nashville to retrieve the ring and mail it to him.
"It was instant love for me, an NFL team that I could actually go see play," Davis said. "The Titans fans, the organization, they're just the absolute best. I have nothing but love for them. I have ink in my arm. I've bled for these Titans!"
All good, Chad. Someone will be in touch about how to get it back to you. https://t.co/2TdYr4w9MV pic.twitter.com/w49vtTrZzB— Burke Nihill (@BurkeNihill) January 3, 2022
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Most of the time, twins share the same birthday. But a set of newborn California twins defied long odds to have different birthdays -- and even different birth years.
Little Alfredo Trujillo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif. His twin sister Aylin was born several minutes later, at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.
Mother Fatima Madrigal said she was surprised, and happy, that Aylin arrived at midnight.
"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," she told KNTV-TV.
The twins have three older siblings -- two girls and a boy.
Roughly 200,000 twins are born in the United States each year and they make up almost 3% of all births.
The odds of twins being born on different days in different years -- about one in 2 million.
"It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the new year," Dr. Ana Abril Arias told KABC-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Though officials had high hopes for a big potato statue in Cyprus, someone had other plans for the unusual monument.
The 16-foot-tall sculpture shaped like a potato was chopped down at around 3:30 a.m. on the first day of the year, causing around $5,400 in damages.
Nicknamed "the big potato," the monument was erected in the town of Xylophagou in October to honor the nation's staple crop.
It immediately went viral on Twitter as tourists lined up to take pictures beside the sculpture.
But hours after ringing in the New Year, unknown perpetrators vandalized the attraction.
Police received complaints on Saturday morning regarding "the big potato."
Former Cyprus ambassador to Britain Euripides Evriviades compared the monument to other national beacons like the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty.
Xylophagou town representative George Tasou said that crop helped the village grow into a community of 10,000 people.
"It will be a landmark," he said of the monument according to the New York Post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A British woman who felt a bump while driving only discovered the next morning that a buzzard was trapped in the front grille of her car.
The RSPCA said a Harrogate, England, woman contacted the organization and said she discovered the buzzard in the grill of her Jaguar the morning after she felt the bump.
RSPCA Inspector Claire Little responded to the scene and found the buzzard miraculously avoided severe injuries.
"I went along and was able to carefully remove the bird from the front grille of the car by removing some parts," she said in an RSPCA news release. "I then checked her over and amazingly she didn't seem injured -- she just had a few ruffled feathers, but no cuts on her body."
The buzzard was taken to a wildlife specialist, who reported the bird was able to fly later that day. The bird was returned to the wild on New Year's Day.
"She was a little shocked at first, but wasn't displaying any signs of injury," Little said. "I think she just had some concussion, but she seemed to recover well. It was a great moment to watch her happily fly off as I released her."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A monkey wandered into a Chinese town and was spotted hanging out at a school, where it was fed snacks by local children.
The macaque was spotted Monday on the roof of a kindergarten in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and was caught on camera by a parent waiting for their child to be released.
Witnesses said the monkey climbed down from the roof repeatedly to accept apples and other snacks offered to it by children.
Local animal experts said the monkey was likely ejected from its social group after a failed challenge for leadership. They said the primate was drawn to the town due to the abundance of food.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers in the United Arab Emirates sifted through more than 300 tons of garbage to find a wallet that had been thrown accidentally into the trash.
Louie Gabilagon, a senior manager for waste management company Bee'ah, said a healthcare worker from the Philippines contacted the business about 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 to report that her wallet accidentally ended up in a dumpster in Sharjah's Al Fayhaa area the previous night.
"Time was of the essence as several hours had passed. Based on the description of the locality, we located the truck that had hauled the dumpster to our transfer station in Industrial Area 12," Gabilagon told the Khaleej Times.
Gabilagon said workers had to sift through more than 300 tons of trash.
"It was such a massive stockpile that we had to bring in a wheeled excavator to spread the garbage so that the workers could sift through it. Eventually, one of them dug out the wallet and held it up like a prized trophy," he said.
The woman who had lost the wallet was on the scene when it was recovered.
"It was an emotional moment," Gablilagon said.
The New York Sanitation Department launched a similar effort last October to recover Patricia Turco's five photo albums, which had been put in the trash mistakenly by her niece's stepson.
The department identified the truck that had picked up the trash from the neighborhood, and sanitation supervisor Edward Clavelo searched through several bags of garbage before successfully reuniting Turco with her albums.