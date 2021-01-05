BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts state lawmaker is asking for the public’s help to select an official state dinosaur.
State Rep. Jack Lewis tweeted Monday that he plans on filing the legislation on Jan. 15, adding that the effort is a good way for children to learn about the legislative process.
But first, the Framingham Democrat is asking residents to select from one of two dinosaur species discovered in Massachusetts.
Podokesaurus holyokensis, which means “swift-footed lizard of Holyoke,” was first discovered near Mount Holyoke in 1910 by Mignon Talbot, the first woman to name and describe a dinosaur, according to Lewis. The species was 3 to 6 feet (around 1 to 2 meters) in length, weighed approximately 90 pounds (40 kilograms), and was estimated to run 9 to 12 mph (14 to 19 kph).
Anchisaurus polyzelus, which means "much sought after near lizard" was discovered in 1855 in Springfield. They were more than 6 feet long and about 60 to 75 pounds (27 to 34 kilograms).
Paleontologists have served as consultants for the project, he said.
Twelve states already have official state dinosaurs, Lewis said.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Utah man has pleaded guilty after authorities said he was caught digging in a Yellowstone National Park cemetery in search of hidden treasure.
Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Casper to illegally excavating or trafficking in archaeological resources and to damaging federal property.
He could face up to 12 years in prison and $270,000 in fines when sentenced March 17.
Craythorn was searching for a treasure chest containing coins, gold and other valuables left in the backcountry a decade ago by Santa Fe, New Mexico, art and antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn, who published a book with a poem containing clues to where the treasure could be found.
Craythorn caused more than $1,000 in damage by digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery between Oct. 1, 2019, and May 24, 2020, prosecutors alleged.
"The hunt for the Forrest Fenn treasure was often viewed as a harmless diversion, but in this case it led to substantial damage to important public resources," Wyoming U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said Tuesday.
Craythorn's attorney, Christopher Humphrey of Cheyenne, didn't immediately return a phone message Tuesday seeking comment.
Fenn died at age 90 in September, three months after announcing the treasure had been found. A grandson of Fenn confirmed in December the finder was Jonathan "Jack" Stuef, 32, a medical student from Michigan.
Fenn said before his death the treasure was in Wyoming but neither Stuef nor Fenn's relatives have said where specifically.
Fenn for years hinted the treasure, estimated to be worth at least $1 million, was north of Santa Fe in the Rocky Mountains of either New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming or Montana. Several people seeking the treasure had to be rescued from precarious situations and as many as six died.
(FOX) Here's some bad news if you were planning to celebrate the new year by dining on a hodgepodge of "bushmeat."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey seized nearly nine pounds of bushmeat, the agency announced Tuesday.
Bushmeat is "raw or minimally processed meat" from parts of animals, including bats, monkeys, cane rats and antelope, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is usually either smoked, dried or salted.
The meat, which comes from parts of Africa, is illegal to bring into the U.S. because it can spread diseases, according to the CDC.
A U.S. citizen brought the bushmeat on a flight from Ghana, customs officials said. The passenger declared the meat to a CBP agriculture specialist, who determined it was illegal bushmeat. Officials then seized and destroyed the meat.
"CBP agriculture specialists made critical interceptions of these prohibited animal products and stopped them from entering the United States before they could potentially cause grave damage to our agricultural and economic vitality," Troy Miller, the CBP's New York field office director of field operations, said in a written statement.
An animal disease outbreak associated with foods like bushmeat could affect public health, the economy and the food supply, according to CBP. Even Ebola, which isn't usually spread by food, has been associated with bushmeat hunting, butchering and processing, per the CDC.
The processing that bushmeat typically undergoes is not sufficient to render it noninfectious, health officials said.
While this particular passenger declared their meat, anyone caught trying to sneak bushmeat into the U.S. can face fines of $250,000.
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she was lucky to walk away alive and uninjured after a piece of plywood fell from a lumber truck and crashed through her windshield.
Stephanie Williams of Port Charlotte said she was on Interstate 75, near exit 190, when she noticed the load of wood being carried by a large commercial vehicle ahead of her was not tightly secured.
"One of their pieces of plywood actually lifted up off the back and caught the wind and kind of danced in the air, making it sway directly toward my car," Williams told WBBH-TV.
Williams said the piece of plywood crashed through the driver's side of her windshield, but it struck her door frame and broke.
"If I had been any higher off the ground it definitely would have gotten me and I wouldn't have been able to spend Christmas with my kids," Williams said.
Williams said she was not able to get enough information to identify the truck or the operating company.
"I really want to know who the company was that would be so careless securing their product," she said.
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A California man who encountered a shark while swimming in the ocean said he came back to shore to discover the juvenile predator had attempted to bite his fin.
Phil Garn said he was wearing fins on his feet when he went for a swim in Coronado, and while in the water he felt something tug on one of his fins.
Garn said he turned and came face to face with a juvenile shark.
The swimmer came ashore and alerted lifeguards, who evacuated the rest of the swimmers from the water.
Garn said he was wearing longer fins than his usual pair and he suspects he might have sustained a serious injury if he had been wearing his shorter fins.
The swimmer is now calling on Coronado officials to install a system of buoys to track the movements of sharks in the area.
The fin is being examined by the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach.
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple said they were feeling lucky after winning $200 from a scratch-off lottery ticket so they bought another ticket the next day -- and won $100,000.
Nicki Condon of Kannapolis told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she and her husband each scratched off half of the $100,000 Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket they bought from the QuikTrip store in Kannapolis and they were elated to win $200.
The couple cashed in their ticket while running errands the next day and decided to buy another of the same ticket.
"I said, 'We'll stop in at that same QuikTrip and get another ticket because we're already ahead,'" Condon said. "And the part that I scratched off was the $100,000. And I just kept saying, 'No way! No way! No way!' I must have said it like a thousand times. And then I just started jumping up and down."
Condon said she has plans for the winnings.
"I am paying off all of my bills and making a fresh start," she said. "We'll be married 30 years next year, so maybe a nice anniversary vacation next year."
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A jeweler in India broke a Guinness World Records when he set 12,638 diamonds in a single ring.
Harshit Bansal, founder of Renani Jewels in Meerut, said he was studying jewelry design in Surat in 2018 when he started considering attempting the Guinness record for most diamonds set in one ring.
Bansal's company has now unveiled the Marigold, also known as the "Ring of Prosperity," which features thousands of natural diamonds.
"My target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this," Bansal said.
Guinness certified the ring as a record-breaker when the diamonds were officially counted at 12,638. The previous record was a ring from India's Hallmark Jewellers with 7,801 diamonds.
(Huffington Post) Call it a reason to never share your earbuds ― or anything else that goes in your ears.
A doctor in Vietnam told Newsflare he found dozens of tiny mushroom-like growths around the eardrums of a patient who had complained of itchy, painful ears. The likely reason? The unnamed patient had been sharing "ear hygiene equipment" with others.
The doctor, identified only as Dr. Cuong of Hanoi, recorded footage of the shroomy blooms via an endoscope. He told Newsflare he removed the mushrooms and that the patient would recover within a few days.
The condition, called otomycosis, can be caused by swimming in tropical areas, according to Healthline. It's more common in people with diabetes or certain other conditions. However, as the patient in Vietnam found out, bacteria and funguses can also be spread by sharing stuff that goes inside your ears.
New York (CNN Business) Pizza Hut is doubling down on one of its classic innovations as the pandemic-era pizza wars rage.
In a nod to the 25th anniversary of stuffed crust's debut, Pizza Hut is offering a pizza-less ring of cheese-stuffed dough.
The name? "Nothing But Stuffed Crust," of course.
The cheesy promotion — which comes just weeks after rival Papa John's rolled out its own stuffed crust pizza — is limited to participating locations in Dallas and Los Angeles this Tuesday through Thursday. The company says Nothing But Stuffed Crust is free each day for the first 50 customers who make a $10 purchase at each location. Customers can also buy a three-topping stuffed crust pizza for $11.99 for a limited time at participating restaurants.
"Many have tried to recreate it, but there's still only ONE original stuffed crust pizza," Pizza Hut said in a statement.
Competition among big chains has been fierce during the coronavirus pandemic, which has fueled a surge in pizza demand from Americans who are spending more time at home and avoiding dine-in restaurants. Papa John's, Domino's (DMPZF) and Pizza Hut began hiring thousands of new employees in the spring.
On October 29, Pizza Hut's parent company Yum! Brands (YUM) reported the chain's offsite sales had surged 17%-21% during the third quarter of 2020. Pizza Hut also opened 148 new restaurants in 32 countries during the same time frame, according to financial records.
Yum! CEO David Gibbs says the fast food conglomerate's year-over-year digital sales set a single quarter record of $4 billion between July and September.
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Veterinarians said a cat is being treated for dehydration after spending multiple days stranded atop a highway column in Texas.
The El Paso Police Department, the Texas Department of Transportation and the El Paso Fire Department teamed up to rescue the cat from the column on Interstate 10 West in El Paso after the animal was spotted stranded days earlier.
A video of the rescue was posted to Facebook by El Paso Animal Services.
Animal Services officials said the cat was treated for dehydration, but was found to be otherwise uninjured.
"He probably was going up inside of a car engine to stay warm. Probably hitched a ride in someone's car inside the engine, probably didn't even know he was there," Dr. Alana Canupp, chief veterinarian at El Paso Animal Services, told KTSM-TV. "He probably fell out, was lucky enough not to get hit and then made his way down to the pillar underneath I-10."
