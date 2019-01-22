ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a northern Illinois man who police say allowed an 11-year-old relative to drive herself to school in a stolen rental car while he rode along.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that employees at a Round Lake Park elementary school saw the girl pull up to the school’s drop-off point on Jan. 9.

She and a 9-year-old girl who was in the back seat exited the car. Police say 31-year-old Khafilu Oshodi of Round Lake then moved into the driver’s seat and drove away. He’s wanted on two counts of child endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

Police Chief George Filenko says the drop-off area is very busy and the incident could’ve “resulted in any number of tragic scenarios” if the child lost control.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin police say a 34-year-old man who thought his wife damaged his action figures retaliated by taking an ax to the family's car, television and laptop in the house.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the man called police just after 10 p.m. Sunday and told them he had too much to drink and overreacted about his action figures. Police say the man struck the car's windshield so hard the ax got stuck.

The man's name was not released. He was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and felony damage to property. Police say he caused more than $5,000 in damages.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple who lost their engagement ring on a Costa Rica beach said the precious item was found nearly a month later by a metal detector owner.

Michele Arias of Charlotte said she put her engagement ring in fiance Doug Cotty's tank top pocket for safekeeping Dec. 11 when they were on the Paya Chaman beach, and they didn't realize until too late that it had fallen out when Cotty took the shirt off to apply sunscreen.

The couple said they searched for the ring but were eventually forced to call off the search and fly home the next day.

Arias posted an appeal for help in a Costa Rican community Facebook group, but she said there were no leads until Jan. 9, when she received a message from a stranger named David Harris.

Harris, 67, a U.S. expat, saw the post when he was tagged by an acquaintance and had sent Arias some messages offering his help, but they ended up in her spam folder.

Harris said his metal detector found the ring buried in about a foot of sand.

"When I looked down in there, the sun was up and was shining, and the ring was sitting still in some sand, but it was sitting straight up and down," Harris told the Charlotte Observer. "And that center stone was just like a beacon."

Arias paid for a private courier to take the ring to where a friend's parents were staying on their own Costa Rica vacation, and she was finally reunited with the ring Sunday afternoon.

"I thought I was gonna cry when I got it back, because when I think about it, I keep thinking about when we lost it, and so of course that brings up a lot of emotions," she said.

The ring's long journey home was downright brief compared to the decades-long story of Angelita Kolodzieyczyk, whose class ring was lost during a 1971 construction project at Michigan's Comstock High School.

The ring was finally returned to Kolodzieyczyk after a worker taking apart lockers in the locker room -- the scene of the 1971 construction project -- caused it to roll free onto the floor.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A GOP lawmaker wants to fund President Donald Trump's border wall by squeezing money out of every Arizonan who patronizes pornographic websites.

Republican state Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, recently introduced House Bill 2444, which would require electronics manufacturers to preinstall porn-blocking software on all electronic devices bought or sold in the state, AZ Central reported.

To deactivate the blocking software, a person would have to prove they are at least 18 years old and pay a one-time fee of $20 to the Arizona Commerce Authority. Manufacturers or retailers could also charge a fee for disabling it, according to the bill. Anyone who deactivates the blocker themselves would face a misdemeanor charge.

The money collected by the state, according to the proposal, would form a number of grants, which would, among other things, help sex abuse victims and fund the president's proposed border wall.

The bill defines pornographic content as "patently offensive" material that lacks "literary, artistic, political or scientific value." It references the banning of "revenge porn" websites and addresses specific anatomical areas that cannot be visible in images:

Less than completely and opaquely covered human genitals, pubic region, buttock or female breast below a point immediately above the top of the areola and human male genitals in a discernibly turgid state, whether covered or uncovered.

Mike Stabile, a spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, told the Arizona Mirror the proposal amounts to a tax on media content and would violate the First Amendment.

"It's pretty clearly unconstitutional," said Stabile, whose organization advocates for the adult entertainment industry.

Similar bills have been proposed, including one last year by GOP Virginia state Rep. Dave LaRock, who wanted Virginians to pay a $20 fee to unblock content on adult websites. The bill stalled on the Senate floor.

According to the Arizona Mirror, the bill appears to be linked to a man named Chris Sevier. Last year, Sevier was reportedly issued a cease and desist by child safety activist Elizabeth Smart, who apparently did not approve of him using her name on a similar bill introduced in Rhode Island.

Sevier first made headlines in 2013, when he accused Apple of being responsible for his porn addiction. He was in the news again in 2017, when he sued Utah for refusing to recognize his marriage to his laptop. The lawsuit was thrown out last year.

"He's been doing this all across the country," Stabile told the Arizona Mirror, adding "he's a bit of a jokester."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When it comes to gender reveals, the possibilities are so limitless that New Yorkers jokingly blamed one for last month's crazy blue sky over Queens (it was an electrical flash, not a boy).

Not to be outdone by rumored alien invasions, an Italian chain headquartered in New Jersey is adding another offering to the gender reveal party repertoire: lasagna.

Available now, the Gender Reveal Lasagna Catering Package (yes) features one cheese lasagna with a secret pink or blue interior, a tray of Villa Italian Kitchen's famed garlic rolls and a choice of either a garden, Caesar or Greek salad for just $139.99.

According to a press release issued Monday, "Each lasagna is made-to-order from pasta imported from Italy, a classic Italian Alfredo sauce, creamy ricotta cheese and melty mozzarella, making the gender reveal experience a delicious memory for new parents to cherish forever ... The Gender Reveal Lasagna is sure to be the talk of any party – once the new parents cut into the lasagna and reveal either pink or blue dyed cheese, everyone in attendance can celebrate the family's new addition with a hearty meal!"

The party package serves 12. Anyone interested can visit villaitaliankitchen.com/catering to learn how to place an order.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) An Iowa man who won $1 through the lottery seemingly wanted to be treated like a big winner — and state officials obliged.

Tyler Heep, of Urbandale, wrote on Facebook earlier this month that he won the money through a state lottery scratch-off ticket.

"I told them I'd like one of those big ceremonial checks as payment," Heep said. "I figured it would be worth a shot and they all thought it was really funny."

Heep, whose check is dated Jan. 4 but whose story began to circulate in recent days, added he was "surprised nobody else has done this before."

The Iowa Lottery did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A man working out at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in Texas said he had to call another location for help when he was locked inside at closing time.

Jonathan Santos said he encountered an employee in the locker room of the gym in Spring just before closing and the worker acknowledged his presence.

Santos said he left the locker room just a few minutes later and discovered he was locked inside the business.

The man said he was trapped inside for about 25 minutes before he was able to reach employees at another 24 Hour Fitness location and they were able to send help.

Police in Florida were called to an even more complicated scene in late November when a teenager wound up trapped inside the vault at a shuttered bank.

Police spent hours trying unsuccessfully to open the safe, until an employee at the bank's new location was able to come use the combination to open the door.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Processed meats purveyor Oscar Meyer announced it is seeking a qualified "Hotdogger" to be the next driver of the famed Wienermobile.

The hot dog company said it is accepting applications until Jan. 31 to be the newest "Hotdogger," Oscar Meyer's term for Wienermobile drivers.

The job, which begins in June, would involve driving the iconic sausage across the United States, visiting locations including stores, military bases and charity events.

The company's website states applicants should have a four-year degree in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

The "condiments" that come with the job are listed by Oscar Meyer as a competitive salary, benefits, clothing and a company car "guaranteed to turn heads."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) Crime dog, meet the crime horses.

A group of horses in Florida helped to take a bite out of crime last week after chasing a fugitive who set foot in their pasture.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Dominic Maultsby, 29, was sought by police on Wednesday after officers on patrol noticed him driving a vehicle with a tag light out that had left the license plate illegible.

When deputies tried to pull Maultsby over in Deland, he made a U-turn and drove away at a high rate of speed, evading cops until officers eventually used a spike strip to disable his car, WKMG reported.

After abandoning the vehicle, Maultsby took off on foot and eventually made his way into a horse field.

That was a mistake.

In a video from a helicopter released by the sheriff's office, a man identified as Maultsby can be seen being chased by the three horses and then trying to climb a fence before falling down.

"Jumped over a fence. Horse just chased him down," the pilot is heard saying on the video.

Deputies arrested him shortly after he left the field. The 29-year-old was charged with resisting without violence, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, driving while license suspended and violation of probation reference to aggressive battery on a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.

The co-owner of one of the horses, Brenda Heartz, told FOX35 that eight and a half-year-old Shiloh is known to be feisty and aggressive, but not really a crime fighter.

"He would probably never hurt anybody," she told the televisions station.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Royal Caribbean said a 27-year-old cruise passenger has been banned after he filmed himself jumping from the boat for an Instagram video.

Nick Naydev posted a video to Instagram showing how he jumped from the 11th deck of Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, while it was docked last week in the Bahamas.

"I was still drunk from the previous night," Naydev explained. "When I woke up I just decided to jump."

Naydev was picked up by a nearby small boat and brought back to the cruise liner, where crew members told him he and his companions were being kicked out. Naydev said he spoke to local police, but they told him charges were not being sought.

"This was stupid and reckless behavior, and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to USA Today. "We are exploring legal action."