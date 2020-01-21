JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — An ad in the Waze navigation app is misdirecting motorists headed to Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa into the wilderness of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, police said.
Jackson Township police posted on Facebook that officers in recent weeks have had to help motorists who followed the directions into the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, where they became stuck on unpaved roads.
“The wildlife area is comprised of more than 12,000 acres, mainly located in Jackson and Plumsted townships, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) away from the actual Borgata Casino in Atlantic City,” police said.
The Borgata is off the Atlantic City Expressway.
According to police, the problem stems from an orange ad logo in the Waze app.
The address on the ad is correct, police said, but the location pinned with the ad is actually in the Colliers Mills wildlife area, police said.
Waze was working to fix the problem, police said.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man carrying garbage to his shed had to take cover inside when a curious bull moose decided to join him.
A Ring home security camera captured Curtis Phelps trapped inside the shed while the moose, with just one antler, tried to push his way inside. The moose eventually moved on and Phelps escaped after calling his wife, Amy, with his cellphone.
"He's like, let me know when I can get out of the shed," she said Friday. "I'm stuck in the shed."
The Phelps live in south Anchorage, where moose are regular visitors. Two years ago, a cow gave birth to a calf in their back yard. Since then, a young moose, possibly the same calf, has regularly returned. The home security camera in December 2018 recorded the moose on the Phelps' front porch eating a Christmas wreath that the family had hung.
The latest encounter occurred at a bout 11 a.m. Jan. 11. The family was having a lazy Saturday, Amy Phelps said. She had placed a garbage sack on the front porch and Curtis decided to take it to their locked shed.
"He said he walked out and he looked both ways as we always do and nothing was there," she said. "All he wore was his hat. He had his cellphone, though."
Curtis unlocked the shed, deposited the garbage sack, stepped outside and spotted the moose moving his way — and picking up its pace. He ducked inside and the moose walked up to the door and gently pushed it.
"He could see him pushing," she said. "It's cracked a little bit."
Curtis heard footsteps along the side of the building and suspected the moose had moved. He called his wife to make sure. She ignored the call.
"I thought he was just accidentally calling me," she said. "I had no clue that the poor thing was stuck in there."
Curtis then called his 13-year-old daughter inside the house. She wanted to keep sleeping and ignored the call, Amy Phelps said.
On his third call to his wife, she picked up. She heard Curtis yelling and looked outside but could not see him.
She finally figured out he was in the shed. She told him the moose had crossed the street and he could come out, she said.
Moose generally are not aggressive, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, but if irritated or threatened, can deliver deadly blows by kicking, usually with their front legs. The kicks can kill a wolf and fend off a bear. More people in Alaska are injured by moose than bears, according to the department.
Amy Phelps said she's not sure what the moose was thinking as it walked toward her husband.
"This one seemed kind of aggressive," she said. "I don't know. You can't trust them," she said.
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A horse found running loose in the streets of the Welsh capital was captured by witnesses and loaded onto a bus for a brief ride.
The South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted a photo of the horse taking a ride on a Cardiff city bus after being found running loose in traffic on the busy A48 road Thursday evening.
Bystanders who helped police capture the horse said the bus driver had offered his vehicle when police determined it would be awhile before they could get a horse trailer to the scene.
The horse took a 5-minute ride on the bus and was reunited with its owners at a nearby parking lot. The bus was taken for a thorough cleaning.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A woman participating in a beach cleaning event in England found a message in a bottle that had been tossed into the water by a man in Quebec.
Mary Bird said she was participating in the clean-up Saturday on Chesil Beach in Portland, Dorset, when she noticed a dark brown bottle with a cork in it.
"We noticed it had something in it, a message, so we took it up to Quiddles Cafe, where we pulled out the cork," Bird told the Dorset Echo. "We found a stick to fetch the contents out, and there was a strange rolled up plastic bag with writing on it."
The plastic bag contained a note in French from a man named Andre Huet. The note said the bottle had been tossed into the water in Quebec.
"It seems that the bottle traveled across the Atlantic in a year and five days and made its way from Quebec to Portland," Bird said.
She said she is working on a handwritten response to Huet.
Huet's sister-in-law said in a Facebook post that the man had launched the bottle from the Quai de Cloridorme boat club.
She said Huet previously launched a message in a bottle that was later found in Quebec's Magdalen Islands.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Australia shared footage of a clumsy thief wheeling a pilfered dishwasher away from an under-construction home and dropping the appliance on the street.
South Australia Police said in a Facebook post that three under-construction homes were burglarized Monday morning in Wallaroo and the culprit was caught on camera using a dolly to carry a Vento dishwasher out of one of the homes.
The security camera footage shows the man wheeling the dishwasher out of the home and down a sidewalk.
The man goes over the curb into the road and the dishwasher falls off the dolly, landing on its side in the road.
Police said they are working to identify the suspect.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Britain were called to an apartment where a woman discovered an unusual intruder in her bathroom -- a large snake.
Merseyside Police said officers were called to the apartment in Brunswick Mews, Birkenhead, when the woman discovered the 6 to 8-foot boa constrictor slithering around her bathroom.
Police said they were unable to receive any assistance from animal rescue groups during the 1 a.m. call, so an officer who has experience handling snakes was summoned to the scene.
The officer identified the snake as a non-venomous boa constrictor and was able to coax the animal into unraveling itself from the bathroom sink by giving it some water.
The resident and her neighbors said they had no idea where the snake could have come from, police said.
The serpent has been placed in a temporary home while police attempt to find its owner.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of twins descended into chaos when an unexpectedly high number of sibling sets showed up, organizers said.
The Sri Lanka Twins event at a sports stadium in Colombo had aimed to gather 5,000 pairs of twins to take the record from Taiwan, where 3,961 sets of twins, 27 sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets gathered in 1999.
Organizers said they were shocked when an estimated 14,000 sets showed up for the Sri Lanka event, leading to long lines and long waits for birth certificates to be checked and photos to be taken in accordance with Guinness requirements.
They said some of the gathered twins became frustrated with the wait times and left before posing for the mandatory group photo at the end of the event.
The group said they will plan another event for next year if they fail to make the record.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The owner of a Kentucky furniture store said about $5,000 worth of damage was caused by two deer that broke through the glass door into the business.
The owner of Maple Leaf Furnishings said employee Kelly Smith was inside the store with her newborn Saturday when two deer crashed through the glass door into the shop.
Smith said her father was able to shoo the deer out of the store.
The store owner said the two animals destroyed about $5,000 worth of merchandise, in addition to the damage to the front door and an inside glass door.
The store's Facebook page said employees spent the weekend cleaning up the mess and the shop would be open for its regular hours Monday.
(Kennewick Police:) THE HAZARDS OF BEING A POLICE K9- BEAR SUFFERS FROM METH INTOXICATION. You may remember we posted about a problem house our Criminal Apprehension Team shut down with a search warrant on 01-14-2020.
Our narcotics detection K9 Bear assisted CAT Detectives with that search warrant in the 1700 block of W 25th Ave. Bear helped Detectives locate suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia hidden throughout the house and in a vehicle out front. Unfortunately, unknown to his handler at the time, Bear somehow ingested an unknown amount of methamphetamine while working. When Bear got home that night his handler noticed that he was not behaving normally. His handler administered a dose of nasal Narcan which had no affect. Bear's handler took him to Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency Service to be evaluated. Bear's symptoms worsened and a test confirmed Bear had amphetamines in his system. Bear was admitted with high blood pressure, high temperature and muscle tremors. Bear was required to stay under constant Veterinarian observation for the next 40 hours between Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency Service and Vista Veterinary Hospital while he recovered.
We are happy so say Bear has been cleared for full duty and returned to work today. We want to express a sincere THANK YOU to the staff at Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency Service and Vista Veterinary Hospital for taking care of our K9 Officer.
NEW YORK (TRIBUNE MEDIA WIRE) – A New York man is suing Pornhub's parent company Mindgeek for allegedly failing to provide proper closed captions for deaf and hearing impaired pornography consumers.
Yaroslav Suris, who is deaf, says he was denied equal access to such titles as "Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk," "Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew" and other videos on Mindgeek sites Pornhub, Redtube and YouPorn, according to a court filing with the Eastern District of New York.
"Without closed captioning deaf and hard-of-hearing people cannot enjoy video content on the Defendants (sic) Websites while the general public can," the court document reads.
The Brooklyn man's attorney noted in the filing that hearing impaired Pornhub viewers would also like to access premium and subscription content, but it wouldn't be worth it without closed captioning.
"The Websites (sic) numerous videos which cannot be accessed by deaf and hard of hearing individuals are in violation of the ADA (American's with Disabilities Act) and New York laws," the court document reads. "Videos include most of the Websites (sic) videos in addition to the videos the Plaintiff tried to access mentioned herein."
In a statement to TMZ Friday afternoon, Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said:
"We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we've denied the deaf and hearing impaired access to our videos. While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we'd like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category."
Suris seeks full compliance with the ADA and New York law, as well as unspecified damages.
