Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a fisherman reeled in a package that turned out to be filled with up to 60 pounds of suspected cocaine.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a fisherman was returning to Islamorada in the Florida Keys when he spotted a bale under a dock Saturday morning.

The fisherman used a gaff and a net to pull the package into his boat and he determined it was filled with an unidentified white powder.

Sheriff's deputies and U.S. Border Patrol investigators responded and discovered the bale contained 25 plastic-wrapped packages of what is believed to be cocaine.

The packages were turned over to federal authorities.

"This happens fairly regularly, about once or twice every year," sheriff's office spokesman Adam Linhardt told CNN. "We live in the part of the country where it washes up on the Florida Keys."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(WTSP) The new year has officially been saved!

Hillsborough deputies recovered more than half a million dollars of Patron Tequila Sunday night in Thonotosassa.

Deputies say a truck was hauling a load with 966 cases of tequila worth $507,105 when the driver stopped for dinner at a Tampa truck stop around 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301. When the driver came back to his truck, he noticed his trailer was no longer attached.

Deputies searched for the stolen tequila and found the semi-trailer around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Smith Road and McIntosh Road. Four men were transferring the tequila to a box truck registered to them, according to deputies, and 20 cases were already taken from the trailer when authorities moved in.

Three suspects were arrested without any trouble. Deputies say they were Vidal Estrada, 66, Humberto Ramirez, 37, and Alberto Obaya, 46.

The fourth suspect, later identified as Lemuel Escobar, allegedly tried to run from the scene, but was found and arrested nearby on McIntosh Road.

All four suspects face burglary and grand theft charges with a value over $100,000 or more and resisting an officer without violence. Obaya also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.

The case is still under investigation.

Cheers to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for recovering the alcohol!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) Jeanne Calment, the French woman who holds the title as the world's oldest person, may have been a fraud, Russian researchers allege.

Calment died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days. However, Nikolai Zak, a mathematician and a member of the Society of Naturalists of Moscow University, wrote in his study, "Jeanne Calment: The secret of longevity," that he believed the French woman "took the identity of her mother."

Zak told the Agence France-Press that he analyzed biographies, photos and archives from Arles, the city in southern France where Calment lived and determined his conclusion. Gerontologist Valeri Novoselov supported his research.

"The analysis of all these documents led me to the conclusion that the daughter of Jeanne Calment, Yvonne, took the identity of her mother," Zak told the AFP.

According to an official document, Calment's daughter Yvonne died of pleurisy in 1934. However, Zak believed the mother, Jeanne Calment died and Yvonne "borrowed the identity" of her mother in order to avoid "paying the inheritance tax."

Calment is believed to have been 99 when she died in 1997, researchers said.

Novoselov told the AFP he "always had doubts" about Calment's age. He said Calment was "sitting without support" and had "no signs of dementia."

Jean-Marie Robine, a French demographer and gerontologist who helped the Guinness book of World Records on the validity of records regarding Calment's agent said he "never had any doubt about the authenticity of the documents."

Nicolas Brouard, the director of research at the French Institute of Demographic Studies, has called on the bodies of Jeanne and Yvonne Calment to be exhumed in order to determine how old they were.

If Calment's record is canceled, Sarah Knauss, an American, will be named the world's oldest person. Knauss died in 1999 at the age of 119.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- It may seem appropriate for the day after New Year's Eve, it's National Hanover Day. Many spend the day trying to recover from the symptoms of exhaustion, headaches and nausea. You may have also gone to the bathroom more, losing more fluids.

You don't want to lose essential minerals like potassium, that's critical for fighting fatigue. So eat a banana or any potassium rich foods after drinking.

A good way to spend National Hangover Day is to get plenty of rest and stay hydrated with healthy foods.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 homes lost power in Florida when a raccoon climbed a piece of equipment and came into contact with 13,200 volts of electricity.

The Kissimmee Utility Authority said the raccoon climbed onto the electronic equipment about 1:38 p.m. Sunday and was electrocuted.

The incident at the airport substation off Koagland Boulevard caused three primary feeder lines to fail, knocking out power for 3,218 homes, the KUA said.

Officials said it took about about 30 minutes to restore power.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A cow that evaded slaughter by escaping onto a New Jersey highway gave birth to a calf just days later, her new owners said.

The cow, dubbed Brianna, was bound for a slaughterhouse early Thursday when she escaped onto Route 80 and was eventually taken to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.

The slaughterhouse allowed the rescue to give Brianna a new home, and officials said she gave birth Saturday to a female calf named Winter.

The sanctuary said Winter was born healthy and does not appear to have been adversely affected by her mother falling from the top section of the two-story truck.

"The calf is beautiful," sanctuary founder Mike Stura told NJ.com. "And she'll never be without her mother."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Utah highway made the naughty list of many commuters when all northbound lanes were temporary closed due to the road being covered in coal.

The Utah Department of Transportation said a truck hauling coal lost its load before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning on Interstate 15 at the Pioneer Crossing in American Fork.

Traffic camera footage from the scene shows all northbound lanes closed while crews worked to clean the coal from the road.

A single lane of traffic was opened a short time after 9:15 a.m. and traffic had returned to normal by 10:20 a.m.

Investigators did not say what caused the truck to dump its load.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A leopard found its way into a police station in India, causing officials to temporarily evacuate the surrounding area.

Police said the leopard wandered into the police station grounds Sunday in Kotwali, Chittorgarh, leading officials to evacuate the compound and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Forest department officials were called to the scene and set a trap for the leopard, but the big cat avoided it while wandering the police station.

Officials said the leopard was eventually shot with a tranquilizer and relocated.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Officers from the Lexington Police Department in Kentucky were full of emotion and sans doughnuts after a box truck fire.

In a humorous post on Twitter and Facebook, Lexington Police shared images Monday of a trio of crying officers adjacent to the burnt truck emblazoned with the words "Krispy Kreme."

The department captioned the photographs with, "No words."

It's not clear what caused the accident, but the police department indicated there were no injuries in the accident. Well, except for some doughnuts.

Naturally, many on social media ― particularly fellow law enforcement officers ― loved the self-deprecating post poking fun at the trope that police officers love doughnuts:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) Hanrahan Police Department in Louisiana published the warning on Facebook, saying: "If you have recently purchased meth in any area of Louisiana it may be contaminated with the Zika virus."

The force told residents: "Please bring all of it to your local police department and they will test it for free."

However, the mayor of the town said he was concerned about false information being spread by the police department.

Unsurprisingly, nobody took the force up on the offer - despite the alarm the Zika virus caused when it swept across the Americas in 2015.

Governments, academic laboratories and pharmaceutical companies invested heavily in stopping the epidemic, with Brazil declaring an end to its Zika emergency in May after a drop in cases.

The virus was primarily transmitted through mosquito bite blood contamination, although it can also be passed from mother to child and through sexual intercourse.