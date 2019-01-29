LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police dispatchers are trained to deal with a number of situations, and a dispatcher in Indiana had to know her numbers when a boy called 911 seeking help with his homework.

Lafayette Police dispatcher Antonia Bundy answered the call from the boy, who said he had “a bad day at school.” It seemed the boy had “tons of homework” before the dispatcher narrowed down that he was having trouble with fractions.

An audio recording of the call posted on Twitter shows how the dispatcher helped the child solve the equation: three-fourths plus one-fourth. She had him take out a piece of paper to figure out the answer: one.

The boy thanked the dispatcher and apologized for calling 911.

Police say they don’t recommend calling 911 for homework help.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A man who jumped into a Florida zoo’s crocodile enclosure has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Court records show 23-year-old Brandon Keith Hatfield of Green Cove Springs pleaded no contest Friday to multiple charges, including trespassing and criminal mischief.

St. Augustine police said Hatfield broke into the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on Nov. 5. According to an arrest report, Hatfield caused over $5,000 in damage at the 125-year-old attraction.

Police said Hatfield jumped into the water in the zoo’s Nile crocodile exhibit. Security video showed a crocodile biting Hatfield on the leg. He escaped, leaving blood and clothing behind him in the enclosure.

Hatfield was arrested the following day after a resident reported seeing him crawling in his underwear across a neighboring yard.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A park official is expressing his gratitude for a “mystery person” who cleaned the bathrooms at Petroglyph National Monument during the federal government shutdown, and kept them stocked with toilet paper.

Dennis Vasquez, the superintendent for the monument in Albuquerque, told KOB-TV on Monday that people who visited the site during the 35-day shutdown appeared to be respectful of it overall.

Elsewhere in the country, including in Joshua Tree National Park in California, reports emerged of federal sites being trashed.

President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to end the shutdown for three weeks. The National Park Service said then that it was preparing to resume regular operations nationwide.

Petroglyph National Monument is a protected site with carved symbols and designs dating back centuries.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A 19-year-old Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to trying to steal a commercial plane so he could fly to Chicago to attend a rap concert.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Zemarcuis Scott of Texarkana pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted theft of property and commercial burglary, and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Authorities have said Scott was found July 4 inside the cockpit of an American Eagle jet at Texarkana Regional Airport and that he had hoped to fly to an out-of-state concert.

He has no training as a pilot. Police have said he told investigators he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers.

In December, he was found mentally competent to stand trial.

Authorities say the 44-seat jet wasn’t damaged.

BITLIS, Turkey (AP) — For the buffaloes in eastern Turkey, the hot springs in the mountainous Bitlis province are a welcome refuge from the freezing wintry weather.

Residents in the tiny village of Budakli walk hundreds of buffaloes up snow-covered roads to the geothermal springs near the dormant Nemrut volcano in the winter. The animals already know the way and spend hours in the steamy 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) waters — so much so that the young men herding them struggle to get the massive animals out of the water and go home.

The hot springs help keep the animals clean as they go through the winter. In the summer, the buffaloes swim in the cool waters of the plains. One caretaker likened the bathing to a form of therapeutic meditation for buffaloes. The men can also take a break from winter and enjoy the swim.

It’s mostly children who take care of the animals, taking them to fields to graze and to their swim. The children often don’t receive an education beyond middle school because they need to help their families in the small village, covered in snow for nearly half the year. The village’s main source of income is cheese, butter and milk from the buffaloes.

Villagers say the hot springs heal buffaloes’ wounds, alleviate discomfort in their udders and make quality milk. Tourists, mostly local, also come to bathe, especially for rheumatic diseases and skin ailments.

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (AP) — A 9-year-old Pennsylvania girl with a green thumb is being rewarded with the other kind of green for growing an extraordinarily large cabbage.

Lily Ries, a fourth-grader at Peebles Elementary School in Pittsburgh has won $1,000 savings bond for her extra-large vegetable. She grew it as part of National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.

Her mom, Megan Ries, says they had no idea cabbages could get so big, but it just kept growing and growing.

Lily says she didn’t do anything special, just watered it and gave it enough sun on her deck in Allison Park. She says after they harvested it, they made so much coleslaw they couldn’t eat it all. They gave the rest to the bunnies in her yard.

Nearly 32,000 children from across Pennsylvania participated in the contest.

A fisherman prompted the evacuation of a Florida Taco Bell when he put his catch of the day in the trunk of his car and drove to the fast-foodrestaurant, police said.

The angler, who was not identified, reeled in a rusted WWII hand grenade on Saturday while fishing with a magnet in Ocklawaha, according to police.

Instead of immediately calling for the bomb squad when he pulled in the explosive with other rusted pieces of metal, he put the vintage device in the trunk of his vehicle and drove 17 miles north to a Taco Bell in Ocala, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The fisherman called 911 from the Taco Bell at about 5 p.m. Saturday, triggering an emergency response and the evacuation of the restaurant, police said.

"This has been verified as an authentic WWII hand grenade," the Ocala police posted on Twitter.

A bomb squad responded, removed the grenade from the fisherman's truck and carted it off to dispose of it.

No one was injured during the incident, and the Taco Bell reopened about two hours after the grenade was reported, police said.

Talk about a "batty" issue: An estimated 600 bats reportedly infested a high school in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, causing the school to close both Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday morning, the winged creatures were reportedly seen flying through the hallways of Gueydan High School, Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Jerome Puyau said.

The bats likely entered the school through a vent or opening, he said.

The city of Gueydan has reportedly offered to help the school get rid of the bats, KATC reported, though schools officials have been told to let the animals leave “naturally."

Once the bats exit, the school will be cleaned “thoroughly” before students and staff are allowed back, Puyau added.

NBC NEWS – A 10-year-old Kentucky boy scientifically spiked the football on Tom Brady.

Ace Davis, a fifth-grader at Millcreek Elementary School in Lexington, engineered a winning science fair project by answering the question that fans of 31 NFL teams already know the answer to: “Is Tom Brady a cheater?”

Davis and his family inflated footballs at various levels of pressure per square inch (PSI) and found that they threw them with greater accuracy at lower measures.

“Tom Brady’s a cheater and don’t trust anybody!” Ace told NBC News.

The boy’s father, Christopher Davis, boasted about his son’s science fair win on Facebook — but didn’t hide the family’s comical disdain for Brady, admitting: “Hater level: 100.”

“The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring football, thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft picks. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater,” Davis scrawled at the end of his three-panel science fair project, complete with graphs and charts.

Brady, the five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the New England Patriots, was suspended for four games in the 2016 season after the league concluded he and team employees had arranged to use footballs at PSI levels below the NFL rules.

The accusations came after the Patriots’ 45-7 victory in the AFC title game over Indianapolis in January 2015, when Colts linebacker D’Qwell Jackson intercepted a Brady pass and noticed the ball seemed underinflated.

That led to an NFL probe that uncovered two Patriots employees regularly discussing how Brady likes footballs to be underinflated so he can get a better grip and throw them more accurately.

The “Deflategate” scandal hasn’t done much to sidetrack Brady’s career. The 41-year-old signal caller has led the Patriots back to the Super Bowl, to be played Feb. 3 in Atlanta, against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A British zoo is offering spurned lovers the chance to get back at their exes by naming cockroaches for them on Valentine's Day.

The Hemsley Conservation Center in Sevenoaks, England, is raising funds by allowing members of the public to pay about $2 to name a cockroach after their former lovers.

"For those that don't quite require revenge, there's another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine's Day," the zoo said. "The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend's worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love."

The zoo said the names chosen by those who pay the fee will be displayed on a board outside the roach enclosure, and the purchaser will receive a certificate from the facility.