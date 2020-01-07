MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — It’s not what the Egyptians had in mind but it worked: A group of Michigan high school students made a pyramid out of toilet paper — 27,434 rolls.
It took 16 hours for students to assemble the pyramid at Bullock Creek High School in Midland County. They are hoping to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records and sell the toilet paper as a fundraiser for the 20-member robotics team.
“There was a lot of excitement when we got to the last few layers, but the final roll at the top was actually pretty anti-climactic,” Maxton Herst told MLive.com. “Every single roll you place, you want it to be in the correct spot. It was just kind of mind-numbing work.”
Herst got the idea three years ago after seeing a similar pyramid on YouTube.
The students built the pyramid during holiday break. The robotics team began to dismantle the pyramid Monday, the first day of classes after the holidays. Rolls of the two-ply toilet paper were placed into 96-count boxes for purchase.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first batch of space-baked cookies is back on Earth, along with muscle-bound "mighty" mice and other space station experiments.
SpaceX provided the ride home Tuesday, a month after its Dragon capsule arrived at the International Space Station. The capsule parachuted into the Pacific, returning 3,800 pounds of gear.
Researchers want to inspect the handful of chocolate chip cookies baked by astronauts in a special Zero G oven just in time for Christmas. The oven launched to the space station in November, so astronauts could pop in pre-made cookie dough provided by DoubleTree. A spokesman for the hotel chain said five cookies were baked up there, one at a time. The company plans to share details of this first-of-its-kind experiment in the coming weeks.
"We made space cookies and milk for Santa this year," NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweeted late last month from the space station, posing with one of the individually wrapped cookies.
Scientists also are getting back 40 mice that flew up in early December, including eight genetically engineered to have twice the normal muscle mass. Some of the non-mighty mice bulked up in orbit for the muscle study; others will pack it on once they're back in the lab.
"We're anxious to welcome the mice home! " Dr. Se-Jin Lee of the Jackson Laboratory in Connecticut said in an email.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta couple said they came home from a winter vacation to find their house had been ransacked by an unusual suspect: a squirrel.
Kari and Dustin Drees bought their first home last month in Atlanta's affluent Buckhead district and went to visit family a week later, news outlets reported.
During their vacation, an alarm went off in the home but friends said the doors and windows were not breached.
When the couple came home, their house was a mess, with floors scratched up, baseboards chewed on and a kitchen faucet running, Kari Drees said.
A squirrel had fallen down their chimney and was trapped in the house, defecating and scratching at everything to get out. Eventually it made a nest in the couple's couch.
"We're stressed at first, but we were like, 'This is why you have homeowner's insurance. It's in situations like this.' ... and so we weren't too stressed," Kari Drees said.
But the couple's home insurance provider Mercury Insurance, told them it wouldn't cover the damages because "a squirrel is a rodent," which is not covered under the policy.
A representative from Mercury told news outlets that the contract "explicitly stated" the insurance does not cover damages by rodents. The couple was told if a raccoon destroyed the house, the damages would have been covered.
The couple will need to repair furniture, windows, floors, walls and have the home professionally cleaned.
Mercury said that while they won't cover the damages, they have offered to pay for safe housing for the family for up to two weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OSTEEN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman tossed a bucket of human feces at her landlord and somehow ended up with dried excrement smeared all over her own face, authorities said.
Joanne Mercader, 59, initially told deputies that her landlord first assaulted her with excrement, according to an arrest report from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
"She took the poop and she rubbed it on my face," Mercader told the deputy. A deputy's body camera showed her face covered with dried human waste. Mercader's landlord, a woman who was not identified, had wet feces on her face, the report said.
"She's dripping with it," the deputy said.
Mercader eventually told deputies that she had intended to toss a bucket of water on the landlord, whose name was redacted from the arrest report, but she got confused and threw the bucket of feces at her.
Mercader told deputies she knew the landlord would be angry, so she ran into the bathroom, where the landlord spread excrement on her face.
The deputy said Mercader's story still didn't add up.
The landlord told deputies she was met with the bucket of feces in her face when she opened the door Saturday after no one answered. She said she had prearranged the visit to Mercader's home to look at several broken items.
The deputy is heard on video saying, "There is poop everywhere."
"It's a really crappy situation," the deputy said. His supervisor paused, then replied: "Yeah. Do the right thing."
Mercader is charged with battery on a person over the age of 65. Jail records didn't list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.
Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.
The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning, Sgt. Adam Nelson said. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket that appeared to have the winning numbers glued onto it.
The men, both of Columbus, were set to appear in court Tuesday. It's unclear if they have lawyers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say they've arrested a man who wanted to go to jail to support his jailed girlfriend.
Raymond Pace, 47, was charged with offenses including possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, news outlets report.
Pace called authorities Saturday to report a stolen laptop, according to a statement by Garrard County police. Officer Steven Debord arrived to find an intoxicated Pace requesting to be jailed for several months to support his girlfriend, who Pace said was serving five months in jail, according to the statement. Pace explained that he needed to be jailed with her so she would not be stressed, police said.
Pace shoved the officer in an attempt to be arrested, but the officer demurred until Pace pulled out a bundle of drug paraphernalia, police said.
It's unclear if Pace has a lawyer or if he has been able to see his girlfriend. The woman's identity was not immediately made public.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A New Jersey woman rescued from a clothing donation bin on Monday claimed she was trapped inside for nearly three days, authorities said.
The unnamed 38-year-old said she was reaching into a bin behind an apartment building in Paterson on Friday night when someone pushed her, causing her to tumble inside, Paterson police officials said.
But Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale told the South Passaic Daily Voice that the woman's story of how she fell inside may be unlikely.
The rescue marked the third time in two years that the apparently homeless woman needed to be saved from inside a clothing donation box, according to Speziale.
Police said the woman was rescued Monday after a passerby heard her screams around 11:30 a.m. and dialed 911.
The woman was freed and taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after appearing to have frostbite, Speziale said.
Paterson is located about 20 miles outside New York City.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A British Columbia couple whose doorbell camera issued an unusual number of overnight alerts checked the footage and identified the late night visitor to their front porch: an escaped cow.
James Bailey said he and his wife installed a doorbell camera at their Sooke home a few months ago to help with package deliveries, but they were surprised when it gave an unusual number of overnight alerts Dec. 14.
Bailey said he was surprised when he checked the footage the following day.
"It was foggy and we couldn't see anything and then all of a sudden I see this little tiny light and that changed into two lights and then into a head and a whole body," he told CTV Vancouver.
The culprit was a cow standing on the front porch, with another bovine nearby.
"It was like creatures coming out of the mist," Bailey said.
Bailey said the cows turned out to have escaped from a neighbor's enclosure.
"Apparently a bear knocked down the fence and that's how they got out," Bailey said.
The cows were rounded up by police and returned home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A South Dakota woman who lost her wedding ring while working at her popcorn business said the ring found its way back to her about a month later.
Sherry Neuharth, owner of Craizy Daisy's Popcorn in Yankton, said she had finished a day of bagging seven large batches of caramel corn the weekend before Thanksgiving when she realized her wedding ring was missing from her finger.
Neuharth said she searched through all the leftovers from her day's work, but there was no sign of the ring.
She spread word among customers that anyone who found and returned her ring would be awarded a year of free popcorn, but no one reported finding the item.
Neuharth said she was concerned because of the caramel corn had been given to a local pastor, who distributed it to local homeless people, and Christ the King Christian school for a Christmas party.
She said it was after the Christmas party when the school's secretary spotted something shiny in a bowl of leftover popcorn.
The secretary gave the ring to the pastor, who returned it to Neuharth.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A couple celebrated their love for each other and their fondness for a favorite outdoor goods store by holding their wedding at a Bass Pro Shops store in Tennessee.
The shop in Kodak shared photos on Facebook from the wedding of customers Lonnie and Pam.
The photos show the pair holding their wedding ceremony next to the large aquarium in the store's trophy fishing section.
"Here at Bass Pro, we will sell you a boat, a gun, even some clothes. Shoot, you might as well even get married here," the post said.
The newlyweds said they met as teenagers, but only started dating recently when they reconnected on Facebook.
"I asked her out on a date 37 years ago and she told me no. It took me 37 years to get her to say yes," Lonnie Harris told WVLT-TV.
Pam Harris said she works at the Bass Pro Shops location and wanted her coworkers to be able to attend her wedding.
The manager of the location said the store previously hosted a wedding about seven years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.