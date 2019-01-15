BOSTON (AP) — A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction.

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin Thursday night. Only 10 to 15 of these pennies, mistakenly minted in bronze instead of steel, are believed to exist. They were made at a time when bronze and copper were being saved to fill metal shortages during World War II.

The auction house says Don Lutes, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, found the penny in his pocket as a teenager in 1947 after getting some change at his high school cafeteria, and held onto it ever since.

Lutes died in September. He directed all proceeds from the sale to be donated to the Berkshire Athenaeum at the public library in Pittsfield.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A rodeo cow named Betsy has evaded capture for six months as she wanders the trails of Alaska's biggest city, the cow's owner said.

The 3-year-old cow "busted out" of a pen before participating in junior events at the Father's Day Rodeo in Anchorage, rodeo promoter Frank Koloski told the Anchorage Daily News .

Betsy headed to the Hilltop Ski Area and was spotted grazing on slopes during the summer, Koloski said. She then moved to the network of trails that crisscross the Anchorage Hillside when snow fell.

Trail users began spotting her in the fall, posting about their sightings on social media and giving Betsy near-celebrity status.

With a rotating crew of others, Koloski said he has spent "hours, days probably" searching for the cow. Anchorage police, animal control authorities and the Bureau of Land Management have relayed information about the cow's whereabouts, but she continues to elude him.

"We're out days. It's nights. It's weekends," Koloski said. "If we get a nice night with a full moon, we go out as a group."

The forests just outside the city still have plenty of grass in tree wells where the snow hasn't touched, Koloski said. Betsy also has access to fresh water sources.

"This cow comes from an area where she's been very self-sufficient," Koloski said.

People have tried to lure the cow with food, but that's not a good idea, he said.

"I know deep down this cow doesn't want to be caught," Koloski said.

FLAGSSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona had a sweet hot mess on their hands after a tank trucker's trailer detached from the truck and rolled on its side on slick pavement, spilling a river of liquid chocolate onto westbound lanes of Interstate 40.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the wreck Monday about 11 miles (18 kilometers) east of Flagstaff required cleanup crews to pour most of the 40,000 gallons (151,412 liters) of chocolate into the highway median to lighten the damaged tanker so it could be towed away.

The chocolate was liquid because it was being stored in the tanker at 120 degrees (49 Celsius).

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says there were no injuries. The driver was not cited.

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has bought a house in Rhode Island, and his new neighbor is a familiar face from their days together in the Trump administration: former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Newport Daily News, citing public records, reported that the sale closed Jan. 2, and Spicer paid $795,000 for the 1,800-square-foot Middletown home, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Representatives for Spicer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The house is across the street and three doors down from Flynn's home, in a neighborhood that's a short walk to the beach.

Flynn is awaiting sentencing on his guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

Spicer grew up in nearby Barrington.

(Fox) If it takes a lot to drag you away from playing Toto's hit song Africa, then head to the world's oldest desert where it's set to play on loop for eternity.

Namibian-German artist Max Siedentopf has set up a sound installation somewhere in the Namib Desert in the coastal areas of Namibia, which consists of six speakers attached to an MP3 that only has one song on it: Toto's Africa.

"The song is put on loop and the installation runs on solar batteries to keep Toto going for all eternity," he said in a post on his website titled "Toto Forever."

The 27-year-old artist said he chose the undisclosed spot in the desert to pay tribute to "probably the most popular song of the last four decades."

The multiplatinum-selling soft rock classic, released in 1982, topped Spotify's "Top Throwback Songs" old in 2018. It's also seen a resurgence with a recent cover by Weezer. The song even has a Twitter account that sends out bits of lyrics daily.

In September, a music venue in Bristol, England played the song for 12 hours straight to raise funds for charity, according to Sky News. A Burger King in London also played it for an entire day last year.

Siedentopf told the BBC that some Namibians "love it," while others have told him it's the "the worst sound installation ever."

He added that he chose the spot in the desert in the hopes the song will continue to play for another 55 million years.

"Most parts of the installation were chosen to be as durable as possible, but I'm sure the harsh environment of the desert will devour the installation eventually," Siedentopf said.

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An Indiana man's yard is drawing onlookers after he took advantage of the recent weather and sculpted a 7-foot eagle sculpture out of snow.

Rick Horton's Greenfield home is turning heads after he spent about 15 hours during the weekend turning a pile of snow into an eagle sculpture.

Horton said he has been using snow to sculpt for several years.

"This year I decided to make an eagle because Greenfield has two eagles and I love flying," Horton told WRTV. "I fly RC planes and eagles soar and I figured that would be perfect this year."

Horton said he is planning to add some color to the sculpture later in the week.

Another piece of snow art went viral last year when a Montreal man sculptured a DeLorean car out of snow at the side of a road in his neighborhood.

The car sculpture was so convincing that Simon Laprise ended up getting a real parking ticket.

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Customs officers at a German airport said an attempted snake smuggler had secreted a serpent inside his slacks.

Potsdam Customs said a 43-year-old man who attempted to catch a flight to Israel from Berlin-Schoenefeld Airport caught the attention of airport security workers when they noticed an unusual protrusion in his pants.

The agency said officers made their "most curious find of 2018" when they discovered a small cloth bag hidden inside the man's pants contained a 16-inch-long boa constrictor.

Investigators said the man did not have the proper documentation to travel with the protected species when he made the attempt on Christmas Eve.

The snake was taken to a reptile rescue in Brandenburg. Officials said the man will be fined.

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey said they were able to reunite a couple with a custom Christmas ornament that was accidentally thrown out with their tree.

The Cranford Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing the ornament, which depicts a bride and groom with the names "Keith" and "Cory" and the date Nov. 25, 2011.

Police said local Department of Public Works employees discovered the ornament among the Christmas trees they were picking up as part of the city's annual disposal service.

The police department said in an update Monday that the couple had been found and the ornament was returned to them.

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Nashville relocated a coyote that ran into an event venue in the city and ended up trapping itself in a bathroom.

The Nashville Music City Center said in a Facebook post the coyote ran past a security checkpoint about 10:20 p.m. Sunday and headed toward an exhibit hall, where it ended up inside the men's bathroom.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Brenna Hosey was among the police officers that responded to the scene.

"So I round the corner expecting a dog and I look around the corner and sure enough like perched up on the sink is a coyote," Hosey told WKRN-TV.

Animal control officers were summoned to the scene and Hosey used one of their catch poles to safely apprehend the coyote.

"I kind of just noticed how terrified he was and that bothered me. I felt so bad for him. He was just trembling and I could tell he just wanted to get out of there he just didn't know how," Hosey said.

Hosey said animal control officers told her the animal would be euthanized if they took it to a local shelter, so she and some colleagues loaded the coyote into the back of her patrol car and drove it out to the woods.

"He hadn't done anything wrong. He's a wild animal whose habitat is the woods but Nashville is slowly moving out and some of those woods are being taken away, which isn't a bad thing but he had nowhere else to go and he ran to where he thought was going to be a safe place," she said.

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose federal employee husband is currently furloughed can breathe a little easier after claiming a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Ashburn resident Carrie Walls, whose husband is not currently being paid due to the government shutdown, won $100,000 plus a new SUV in the Virginia Lottery's Ford Expedition Plus $100K Promotion.

Walls' ticket was drawn out of more than 554,000 entries in the drawing.

"I cried. I couldn't believe it," Walls said.

She said the new money and vehicle will allow her family to take a trip to Walt Disney World.