FAIR HAVEN, Vt, (AP) — It’s Lincoln the goat versus Sammy the dog in the race for honorary mayor of one Vermont town.
The Nubian goat had won the post in Fair Haven, Vermont, last year after the town manager came up with the pet mayor election to raise money to rehabilitate a community playground and to get kids civically involved.
“In Fair Haven, just like everywhere else, voter participation is not always as high as we want it,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter.
Resident Cheryl Daviau said the race has gotten children involved in the election process. Her granddaughter got her picture taken with the goat mayor and loved it, she said.
To up the ante, this year the police chief nominated K-9 Sammy, a German Shepherd, who visits local schools daily with a resource officer, attends concerts in the park and is beloved around town.
The town announced the goat would run again after police debuted Sammy’s campaign.
Both Lincoln and Sammy are popular so it could be a tight race.
“We’re definitely look more forward to Sammy winning the race,” said Sharai Thayer, who has three kids in school. The friendly canine sits at the school when the kids are going in and out and even goes through the halls, she said.
A driver who was stopped for inspection violation on Friday told the police chief that he was voting for the dog.
The election is on March 3. People pay $1 to vote and a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise more funds for the playground. Last year, $200 was raised from the race, according to Gunter. Combined with other donations the town has about $10,000 of the $80,000 needed for the playground, he said.
The position comes with responsibilities, said Gunter. The mayor “marches in parades, manages the playground fund, and on occasion meets with the Board of Selectmen, just to keep an eye on them,” he said by email.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — The rapper Afroman famously sang about how getting high on marijuana prevented him from going to court. A Tennessee man decided to combine the two when he lit a marijuana cigarette in the courtroom, authorities said.
Spencer Alan Boston, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession after sparking up in the courtroom, news outlets reported.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said Boston was in court Monday on a simple drug possession charge. Boston approached the bench to discuss his sentence but instead expressed his views on legalizing marijuana.
Boston reached in his pocket, pulled out a marijuana cigarette, lit it, smoked it and was immediately taken into custody, Bryan said.
Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Moore said the courtroom crowd chuckled. It's unclear whether Boston lit up a joint or a blunt but Bryan said the defendant's marijuana did have a strong odor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) -- Several members attending a furry convention in California on Friday helped restrain a man who was assaulting his girlfriend until police arrested him, according to officials.
Six people witnessed the assault at the annual Further Confusion, or FurCon, in San Jose. Furries are enthusiasts who celebrate characters and stories involving anthropomorphic animals, or fictitious characters that have human traits.
They said the man was assaulting a woman in a car, the San Jose Police Department said in a police report.
Robbie Ryans, 26, was working as a DJ for the convention when he and a friend went outside for a smoke break. "Out of nowhere," Ryans said a blue car stopped in front of them.
"We heard a woman's screams coming from inside and saw the passenger throwing full fists at whoever was driving." Ryans told CNN. "We got up and ran towards the car, my friend pulled open the door and we both held onto the attacker. The girl driver was yelling for him to get out, as he started trying to fight us off."
Four other people who were attending the convention joined in and helped grab the man, drag him out of the car, and restrain him until police arrived.
Once he the felt the situation was under control, Ryans said he backed up and began filming the incident.
When police arrived, they alleged that the suspect, 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett, assaulted his girlfriend in their car, according to the police report. Hardnett was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for domestic violence.
CNN could not determine if Hardnett has a lawyer.
"It all happened so fast, I still can't believe it," Ryans said. "I'm so glad everything worked out in the end. It was a horrible sight to see. Afterward we were very shaken up but relieved."
For those wondering, the furry fandom is a community of enthusiasts who celebrate characters and stories involving anthropomorphic animals -- in other words -- fictitious animal characters that have human traits.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile got a grilling from a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy because the driver of the giant hot dog failed to give enough room to another car on the road with emergency lights.
The deputy pulled over the Wienermobile and gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law, the Waukesha Sheriff's Office said in a tweet posted Monday. It showed a picture of the sheriff's deputy's SUV parked behind the Wienermobile with the hashtags, #MoveOver #SlowDown #Wienermobile.
Traffic laws require vehicles to move out of the lane closest to another car that is on the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.
The first Weinermobile was created in 1936 and it has gone through several iterations since then.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MONROE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have charged a man with drug possession after he approached two people in a gym parking lot and asked to borrow their guns to commit a robbery, according to arrest documents.
West Monroe Police charged Landon Wayne Duke, 19, after two men flagged down an officer and informed him of Duke's comments.
Duke had approached the men, whom he reportedly knew, in a Planet Fitness parking lot and noticed they had guns in their truck, according to a police arrest report obtained by The Monroe News Star. The men told investigators Duke said he wanted to borrow the guns to rob someone of enough money to leave town. The men said no and entered the gym, according to the report.
Duke allegedly followed and worked out with the men while continuing to talk about robbing someone, investigators wrote. Police later spotted Duke at nearby a gas station and found what they believed to be methamphetamine wrapped in a $100 bill in is pocket, the newspaper said.
Duke was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on Sunday on one count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He remained in custody Monday, the News Star said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — If your sweetheart turns to you tonight and whispers "shall we try for a little one?", don't dismiss them out of hand.
It could be they're talking about an Irish island.
Great Blasket, on Europe's Atlantic fringes, is seeking a couple to become summer caretakers and sole full-time residents of this unoccupied island off Ireland's west coast.
As long as you're not sticklers for electricity or hot running water, you'll embrace the majestic 1,100 acres (4 1/2 square kilometers) of emerald isle as your domain.
As well as sublime views, the generous rain keeps the landscape lush and those stiff Atlantic breezes power the wind turbine that generates enough electricity to charge up your phone.
The roles, suited to a couple or two friends, involves the management of the island's coffee shop and three vacation cottages from April to October this year. Accommodation and food are provided and wages discussed on application.
Candidates should be aware they'll be facing some tough competition.
"We've had about 7,000 applications," Alice Hayes tells CNN Travel on January 16, having posted the job vacancy online just six days earlier.
Hayes and her partner, Billy O'Connor, live on the nearby Dingle Peninsula and O'Connor runs regular boat tours to the island in summertime.
Together, the couple refurbished the islands' cottages, one of which was home to legendary storyteller Peig Sayers, whose Irish-language autobiography "Peig," published 1936, has been a standard text for generations of Irish students.
Sayers had "a very tough and difficult life on the island," says Hayes, and her famously bleak book documented "the hardship she went through."
The island's 2019 caretakers were Lesley Kehoe and Gordon Bond. Like Sayers, they shared their Great Blasket experiences with the world -- although their Instagram and Twitter accounts presented a rosier view of Atlantic living.
However, Kehoe tells CNN Travel, wannabe caretakers should take note: "What you see on social media isn't what it's all about."
While she posted "pictures of bonfires, fields and sunsets," what you didn't see is Kehoe "running round the cottages making beds" or "queues coming out of the coffee shop."
"You can easily forget that it gets up to 400 visitors a day," she adds. "it can be incredibly busy."
As for off-the-grid living, Kehoe says that while you can use your cottage's kettle to boil water for showers, after a few days she steeled herself and got used to showering cold.
Start your morning that way, she says, and "at least you know that's the coldest you'll be that day."
The water is fed by an island spring and that pure water and fresh air has its benefits. "My skin, my hair, my general health was incredible," says Kehoe.
There's no electricity or Wi-Fi on the island, but, surprisingly, the mobile internet reception is excellent, thanks to a mast a few miles away on the mainland.
Of those 7,000 -- and counting -- applications Hayes and O'Connor are now sifting through, there will no doubt be a large number of people with a romanticized view of what the job entails.
However, Kehoe says that those who know they're the person for the task will have the "gut instinct" that they are a Blasket Islander in waiting.
She says that she and Bond were unable to return this year "for practical reasons," but "if we could do it again, we would."
Not only has the experience been a powerful one for her and her partner, they've also made lifelong friends with Hayes and O'Connor. She and Bond are now back home in Kildare, near Dublin, but plan plenty of repeat visits.
While there are those who criticize the "commercialization" of Great Blasket and its neighboring Blasket Islands, Kehoe thinks the global attention the island is receiving is ultimately beneficial.
"I think that the work Billy and Alice do to keep the island alive is so much more important than leaving it out there fossilizing. If that industry wasn't there, it'd just be ruins."
For more information about Great Blasket Boat Tours, island accommodation and Blasket Island trips, visit greatblasketisland.net.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was arrested after she was caught "doing a sexually provocative dance" on top of a vehicle parked at an H-E-B grocery store, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Tuesday, Austin police responded to a call about two women fighting at an H-E-B located at 9414 N. Lamar Blvd. when they saw the woman on top of the car.
After being asked to get off of the vehicle, 31-year-old Kisa Trinee Taylor allegedly took off her pants and continued "twerking while naked from the waist down."
The affidavit said police then detained Taylor for disorderly conduct and put her in the back of their patrol car. Taylor then allegedly spit on an officer's face through an opened car window.
Taylor has been charged with harassment of a public servant. Her bond is set at $3,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman says the operators of a seasonal attraction of ice structures failed to control runoff and flooded her basement with over 15,000 gallons of water — and she worries it will happen again this spring.
Kelly Trinkle alleges in a lawsuit against Ice Castles that last April, snow and ice melt from the attraction pooled in her backyard in North Woodstock and flooded her basement with 16 inches of water, New Hampshire Public Radio reported Tuesday.
Trinkle is seeking $100,000 in damages but says her largest concern is not the lawsuit or the flooding, but what will happen this spring.
A lawyer for Ice Castles denied that the structures flooded Trinkle's basement, writing to NHPR that they were "largely still in ice form" when the flooding happened.
"Due to the topography of the land, the water that flooded the Trinkles' basement came from a large watershed," the lawyer wrote.
Trinkle claims to have a video showing her walking the path of the water from her yard to the eastern edge of the Ice Castles property. She said she plans to submit it as evidence.
The North Woodstock Board of Selectmen is siding with Ice Castles, NHPR reported. An attorney for the town wrote a letter to Trinkle requesting she stop directing questions on the situation to the board.
The three board members did not respond to request to comment from NHPR.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Whatsonstage.com) Disaster struck five minutes into the opening night of the Watermill Ensemble's London run of Macbeth last night, when actor Lauryn Redding sustained a leg injury at Wilton's Music Hall.
Redding, who plays Lady Macduff (as well as Bottom in the company's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, which also runs at the venue), had to be taken off stage and the show had to be halted.
But the performance went on, thanks to Emma Barclay, who had previously played the role three months ago when the show had been on in Newbury. Barclay, who had been sat in the audience for opening night, was called on by the production and with mere minutes to prepare stepped into Redding's shoes and allowed the press performance to continue.
Paul Hart, the artistic director of the Watermill Theatre and director of Macbeth said: "It was a stroke of luck that last night Emma Barclay who played Lady Macduff and Bottom during the Autumn tour of our productions of Macbeth and A Midsummer Night's Dream was in the audience and courageously stepped into the roles played by Lauryn Redding.
"I'm immensely proud of the Watermill Ensemble for their performance last night and their incredible commitment and support of one another in extraordinary circumstances which enabled the show to continue. We all wish Lauryn a speedy recovery."
Barclay was only present in the audience because she had a night off from One Million Tiny Plays About Britain, which has just finished its run at the Jermyn Street Theatre and is about to transfer to the Watermill Theatre. She'll continue in Macbeth for a few more performances while Redding recovers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said a hazmat team responded to a gas station where a man filling up his boat confused a fishing pole holder for the gas tank.
Orange County Fire Rescue said the customer at 7-Eleven in Orlando was attempting to fill up his 18-foot boat about 11:35 a.m. Monday when he accidentally pumped 30 gallons of gas directly into the cockpit.
Fire Rescue said the man pumped about $60 worth of fuel into the cockpit and then put another $40 of gas into the actual gas tank.
The hazmat team was able to siphon most of the gas out of the boat and no injuries or evacuations were reported at the station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.