EVESHAM, N.J. (AP) — In the weeks after Christmas, Tami Fulcher Millaway makes a lot of meal runs for her kids.

It all sounds pretty routine — until Millaway describes the part where she throws the food over the fence so her kids can gnaw at it for hours.

Millaway, who owns BnT Farm with her husband Bill, has 12 goats on her Marlton property — five of them babies — and offers to collect her neighbors’ discarded Christmas trees so she can feed them to her animals.

For the second year, Millaway is collecting neighbors’ trees that otherwise would be left at the curb to be recycled.

“Instead of being chipped and thrown away, this way the trees are actually feeding my goaties,” she said.

Last Christmas season, about 50 trees became meals for her goats, Millaway said.

And this year, response has been swift. In the first five minutes of her day-after-Christmas post on a Marlton community Facebook page, Millaway had about 20 requests for tree pickups.

The goats are remarkably efficient with the trees.

“It takes them a day or two, or sometimes just hours. They eat the bark and everything,” Millaway said. “I had a 14-foot tree last year. They stripped it down. It took them three hours.”

By the time the goats are done with a tree, Millaway says, she can drag it away with two fingers and “it weighs almost nothing.”

“Last year we had two or three people who wanted to watch the goats eat their Christmas trees. It is kind of neat how fast and how vigorously they attack it.”

It’s no surprise that the goats enjoy their holiday snack. Millaway notes that no branch in the woods around her 10-acre farm is more than 5 feet long, thanks to the goats’ vegetation-clearing talents.

Feeding the goats Christmas trees developed as a way to give the animals natural food during the colder months.

“In the wintertime, we don’t let them out as much, especially in the snow. They hate snow,” Millaway said. “The goats think they’re the Wicked Witch of the West, and if they get wet, they’re going to die.”

Farms across the country repurpose Christmas trees as goat food. A petting zoo in New Era, Michigan, has been requesting trees for years and the owner said blue spruce, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Scotch pine and white pine are among the varieties.

“They like some more than others,” noted Millaway, though she’s not sure which varieties are their favorites. “I make sure each pen gets one they like.”

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) A photographer in South Carolina and her pal teamed up to put a fresh spin on trendy baby photos "because your best friend only turns 336 months once."

Stephanie Smith was behind the lens for the photo shoot, with pictures resembling shots of babies taken to commemorate their growth, as Fox 13 reported. Nicole Ham came up with the spread and Smith said she was tasked with carrying it out.

"Nicole had the idea for the shoot and I brought it to life!" Smith told Fox 13.

The photos posted on Facebook by Southern Stitch Photography captured a grown woman tightly wrapped in a blanket as she laid beside a board dated Dec. 29, 2018, reading: "336 months old. Loves – champagne. Hates – dating in 2018."

The photographs also showed the woman – who sported a large, gold bow – inside a wreath made of greenery and flowers.

Carrying out the design and executing the photo shoot was a team effort, Smith told Fox 13. But it also brought them plenty of entertainment.

"From shopping and laying out flowers in the store to see if we had enough to fit an adult to a collaborative effort between myself and Nicole's mom to swaddle her... We couldn't keep a straight face!" Smith recalled.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GLADSTONE, Ore. (CNN) -- Stealing from police officers is never a good idea. Just ask this guy.

Police in Gladstone, Oregon, say he tried to steal a bike from right outside of a police station. The Gladstone Police Dept. shared the video on social media.

For about 30 seconds, the man tries to cut the lock off the bike. That's when an officer comes out, confronts him, and takes him into custody.

Police did not release his name or what charges he could face.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are holding a man they say tried to rob a San Diego County bank, then told frightened customers to call 911, stripped to his underwear and awaited arrest.

Thirty-five-year-old Clint Gray was arrested Thursday at a Wells Fargo branch in Solana Beach. It's not known if he has an attorney.

Derek Stevenson tells the San Diego Union-Tribune that he was one of three customers inside the bank when the man entered shortly after the branch opened, shouted that it was a robbery and ordered everyone to the ground.

As staff and customers complied, the man told people to call 911, began stripping to his underwear, then sat in a chair near the front door until deputies arrived.

Authorities say the robber had no weapon and no cash was taken.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A large purple penguin statue that was swiped from a hotel in Oklahoma City apparently managed to waddle back home after police released surveillance camera images of a man with the $3,000 piece of art tucked under his arm.

Oklahoma City police on Friday announced that the statue, which disappeared Sunday night from the 21c Museum Hotel, had been "returned home."

No arrests have been announced.

Hotel staff speculated that it was stolen by someone visiting a guest . Surveillance images show a man carrying the artwork by its head. The penguin is about two-thirds the height of the statue thief.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said she was "thrilled the penguin has been returned to our flock ."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moose wandered into a hospital building in Alaska's largest city and chowed down on some plants in the lobby as workers watched the massive animal in awe.

When a patient mentioned that security staffers were monitoring a moose that got inside the Anchorage building Monday, Stephanie Hupton dashed out and started recording.

"Didn't think we'd have a pet moose," said Hupton, who works in billing at a physical therapy office inside a building attached to Alaska Regional Hospital.

The footage shows the moose browsing around some greenery near an entrance before it stands gazing at the camera's direction. It briefly lingers before sauntering out through an open door.

Hupton said she never felt threatened by the mellow creature. It was an experience she never expected when she moved to Anchorage three years ago from Carroll, Iowa.

"It's definitely different than small-town Iowa," she said.

The moose got inside through doors that were stuck open because of extreme cold in Anchorage, where temperatures hovered around zero Monday, hospital spokeswoman Kjerstin Lastufka said.

The plants in the warm lobby were likely inviting to the animal, who ate some of them before leaving after about 10 minutes, Lastufka said.

The moose caused no injuries or any big problems, other than the snacking.

"It was a pretty calm visit," Lastufka said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) — A British official says a giant "fatberg" has been found blocking a sewer in southwestern England: a mass of hardened fat, oil and baby wipes measuring 64 meters (210 feet) long.

Andrew Roantree of South West Water says it will "take our sewer team around eight weeks to dissect this monster in exceptionally challenging work conditions."

He urged the public not to pour grease down the drain or flush baby wipes down the toilet, adding: "Don't feed the fatberg."

The revolting fat mass was discovered in drains in the coastal town of Sidmouth.

In 2017, a 250-meter (820-foot) fatberg was found in sewers beneath Whitechapel in east London. A chunk of that later went on display at the Museum of London, nestled inside transparent boxes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DETROIT (AP) — A cat who went missing from suburban Detroit for two months turned up more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away in Florida.

Dearborn resident Judy Sanborn was shocked when she received a call in December from BluePearl pet hospital in Tampa, The Detroit Free Press reported . Staff told her they had her 2 1/2-year-old tabby named Bandit.

Staff told Sanborn that a local resident had found the cat, who'd been identified through his microchip.

Jose Calderon, an emergency veterinary technician manager at BluePearl, said he's never seen an animal take such a long trip in his 30-year career.

"A block over, a street over, or maybe even (from) Orlando, which is an hour away from us. This is the farthest away I've seen," he said.

It's unclear how Bandit made the cross-country trek. Sanborn guesses he hitched a ride on a moving vehicle or was found by someone in Michigan on their way to Florida. Sanborn joked that she hopes Bandit isn't disappointed to go from sunny Florida to Michigan's cold.

Bandit is set to catch a return flight to Michigan this week.

Sanborn said Bandit has been an indoor-outdoor cat with the freedom to leave her house to hunt for critters outside. She hasn't yet decided whether she'll restrict Bandit indoors, but she does plan to give him a collar with her phone number so she can easily be reached if he wanders away again.

"He (is) a little traveler," Sanborn said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — These chicken tenders aren't for pick-up. An Alabama sheriff's office is warning people against eating chicken that tumbled on to a rural highway after a truck wreck.

An 18-wheeler crashed on Alabama 35 on Sunday, spilling boxes of chicken tenders in Cherokee County near the Georgia line. Motorists began stopping to pick up the food, which authorities say created a traffic hazard.

The Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency posted a notice on its Facebook page asking people to quit picking up the chicken. The notice says the food isn't safe to eat after hours on the ground.

The post also says the situation was creating a traffic hazard and it's a crime to block traffic. Violators could face charges.

The sheriff's office says a wrecker crew was on the scene Monday cleaning up the mess.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say they helped a couple ring in the new year by reuniting them with their missing engagement ring.

NBC New York reports the diamond ring was dropped down a sewer grate Thursday near Times Square.

Officers noticed the ring in a grate on Eighth Avenue and 48th Street and recovered it with the help of the FDNY and a police emergency services unit.

The NYPD says in a tweet the couple was reunited with their ring Friday.

While it was the first engagement ring recovered in 2019, the NYPD found another engagement ring last month that was given back to the couple on "The Ellen Show."