Weather Alert

...HOT AND DRY WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND AGAIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WASHINGTON COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE...AND SPOKANE AREA... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Localized gusts as high as 35 mph on the Waterville Plateau. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 14 percent Wednesday and in the valleys and 14 to 19 percent Thursday. * Impacts: Increased wind and low relative humidity will potentially increase fire spread potential of new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&