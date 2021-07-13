July 13 (UPI) -- A New York restaurant broke its tenth Guinness World Record with its latest menu item: a plate of French fries that costs $200.
Guinness announced Serendipity3, a restaurant on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, created the world's most expensive French fries to coincide with Tuesday's National French Fry Day.
The dish, titled Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, features ingredients including Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette and a topping of 23-karat edible gold dust.
A Guinness adjudicator presented eatery officials with an official certificate in a ceremony Monday.
The restaurant, which reopened Friday after a lengthy closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the $200 menu item is available by reservation.
The restaurant previously landed Guinness World Records for foods including the world's largest wedding cake and most expensive ice cream sundae.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Officials in Minnesota said they're finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes.
The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes. Officials in the Twin Cities suburb of Burnsville found 10 fish in Keller Lake earlier this month while doing a water quality survey.
On Monday, 18 additional fish were found. Some were 18 inches (46 centimeters) long and weighed about 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms).
"Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!" the city said in a tweet. "They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants."
Burnsville officials have worked with Carp Solutions, a startup company that develops new technologies for controlling carp, a larger cousin of goldfish.
The company uses boat electrofishing to capture the fish, said founder Przemek Bajer. Wires electrify the water and the stunned fish float to the surface to be netted and measured.
In Burnsville, the fish were ultimately killed.
Goldfish and carp can survive in frozen lakes and those with very poor water quality because they can live without oxygen for long periods, the Star Tribune reported. They also show up in healthier lakes.
"I think that they are getting more and more common," Bajer said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- Police in Austria responded to the home of a woman who went into her bathroom and discovered a 3-foot snake slithering across the top of her toilet.
The Vienna Police said officers responded to an apartment in the capital where a woman had discovered the snake on top of the toilet in her bathroom.
Police contacted wildlife authorities and the snake, a nonvenomous python, was safely captured and taken to a shelter. It was later transferred to the Forchtenstein Reptiles Zoo.
Investigators said the snake is believed to be an escaped pet, and officials are attempting to find the animal's owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- The owners of a Michigan butcher shop said an envelope of cash that was supposed to be taken to the bank ended up instead at the side of a road, where it was recovered by a bystander and returned to the shop.
Tim Sobie, owner of Sobie Meats in Walker, said he and his wife, Teresa, were frantically searching for the deposit bag after they apparently dropped it somewhere inside or just outside of the store, but they could find no trace of the wayward cash.
"We looked everywhere retracing our steps," Sobie wrote on the business' Facebook page. "All our employees were looking for it all day. Just sick inside that it was misplaced somewhere."
The business owner did not reveal how much cash was in the pouch.
"So it was enough that it was -- it would have hurt, not having that deposit to go to the bank, like anybody else," he told WXMI-TV.
"If you took one of your days of pay away, it would hurt, right? So yeah, that would have stung. So we're just so grateful that he turned that back in."
Sobie said he breathed a sigh of relief when a man came in just before closing and handed over the envelope.
Security camera footage later revealed the man had been driving past the store when he saw the envelope on the ground and stopped to pick it up.
"He had never been in the shop before ... and he was doing an act of kindness like that," Sobie said. "So that was pretty, pretty phenomenal."
Sobie said the gave the man a gift card as a reward.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- A Texas hospital that averages about 16 deliveries a day said it experienced a pair of miniature baby booms, with 107 babies born in a total 91 hours.
Andrews Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth said the first boom started June 24, when 52 babies were born in a 47-hour time period.
The next boom, which started just a few days later on June 28, had 55 babies born in just 44 hours.
"While Andrews Women's Hospital is known as a high-volume delivery hospital, the influx in births was considered rare and exceptional," Baylor Scott and White Health said in a news release.
"The hospital averages about 16 deliveries per day, and welcomed nearly 6,000 babies in 2020, including 100 sets of twins and two sets of triplets."
The hospital said the most popular names for boys born during the recent booms were "Atlas" and "Daniel," while the most popular name for girls was "Gianna."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday to get rid of an "archaic" law that banned barbers from working on Sundays.
Cuomo announced Tuesday that the new law, which takes effect immediately, does away with a state law that made it a misdemeanor for a barber to cut hair or provide a shave to a customer on a Sunday.
"An archaic law that made it a misdemeanor to cut hair on Sundays has been shaved from the books," Cuomo tweeted. Though rarely enforced, the law was shear madness -- and we're not feeling blue to see it go. It's not splitting hairs to say that barbers should be able to work any day they want."
Multiple barbers working in the state said they had no idea that such a law ever was on the books.
"Yeah, I am surprised. We've never been open on Sunday, but several people are. I had no idea it was ever a law, but I'm glad we never broke it," Connie Johnston, owner of The Sportsman's Barber Shop in Watertown, told WWNY-TV.
The bill to repeal the law was introduced by Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo.
"Barbershops and salons, like all small businesses, have faced significant, unprecedented and strenuous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic," Griffo said.
"By removing outdated and unnecessary laws such as this, these businesses will be provided with an additional opportunity to recover financially as we work to rebuild our local and state economies.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Star) Sheffield Cathedral has just had a book brought back after being taken out by a reader – and it is believed to be 300 years overdue!
Delighted staff at the 800-year-old venue opened a parcel that arrived in the first class post this week, to find the book with a note explaining its owner, who had recently died, had left a note asking for it to be returned.
Now the book, The Faith and Practice of a Church of England Man, is set to go on display at the church, which was well known for its library until Geogian times.
The Reverend Canon Keith Farrow, vice dean and canon missioner at the cathedral, said when it was still a church it used to have a renowned library, believed to have been dispensed with during the Georgian period.
He said: "Where in the building it was, we're not sure. We have a few books from that period from the early Georgian and onwards, so we think probably at the time of the first re-ordering of the church in the late Georgian period, the library was probably dispersed.
"This little book was first written in 1688 and this book is a 1704 reprint.
"It has come back to us because a lady in Wales, whose godmother passed away, found it amongst her belongings. In her will was the bequest that it should return to Sheffield Cathedral.
"Inside, it's actually dated 1709 and it's very beautifully written, it says 'this book belongs to ye lending library at Sheffield church', which is Sheffield Cathedral.
"So this has obviously been taken out of the lending library and not returned.
"You can imagine someone coming into the lending library and actually borrowing this book."
He joked: "I'm trying to work out what the librarian's fine would be – you never know, we might get a new roof or something with the fine! But I did promise the family I wouldn't charge them the fine – they've returned the book and that's wonderful. So this little book, just over 300 years ago, left the library. Now it's come back home so it's a joy to have this little jewel back here in Sheffield Cathedral."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A driver involved in a high-speed collision after she literally tried to "let God take the wheel" last month now faces multiple charges, Ohio police say.
On June 15, officers responded to an intersection in the city of Beachwood where a car had knocked down several power lines, a utility pole, and crashed into a house shortly before midnight.
No one in the home was hurt.
Solon police remove thin blue line flag following 'unhealthy reaction'
According to a police report, a woman, 31, approached the officers and told them she was driving the car and that her daughter, 11, was in the front passenger seat.
Both the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Traffic cameras showed the woman's vehicle heading south on Richmond Rd. at more than 100 mph and speeding through a red light at Shaker Blvd.
The woman hit another car, causing her vehicle to spin at a high rate of speed until it crashed into the utility pole, another car, and the house, according to police.
The other driver was not injured.
At the hospital, officers did not detect any sign of impairment from drugs or alcohol.
The woman told police that she intentionally drove at that high rate of speed and through the red light to "test her faith with God," according to the report.
She told police she's been going through some "trials and tribulations" and was recently fired from her job.
The woman said she "let go and let God take the wheel," the police report said, adding that she believed she did the right thing.
The child was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital for further evaluation.
The woman faces multiple charges including felony assault, endangering a child, and driving under suspension.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ABC Audio) NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Taco Bell employee was arrested on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee after she and her coworkers allegedly set off fireworks inside the restaurant, causing the building to catch fire as they watched from afar and accidentally locked themselves out.
The incident occurred on July 5, at one of the fast-food chain's locations in Tennessee's capital city. But the investigation into how the blaze began took a turn on July 8, when the restaurant's management called local fire investigators to report that surveillance cameras had captured their employees playing with fireworks inside of the establishment, according to a statement released Monday by the Nashville Fire Department.
"According to the surveillance footage, the employees can be seen locking the doors to the dining room to keep customers from entering the business," the fire department said in the statement. "The video then shows the employees running around the inside of the store with fireworks in their hands."
At one point in the video, the employees can be seen going into the men's bathroom, where they are out of sight of the camera for a short period of time, before returning to the lobby and placing an item into a trash can near the door, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
"Employees are seen using their cell phone cameras to record the trash can from the outside of the restaurant," the fire department said. "Employees then realized they locked themselves out of the restaurant. The employees tried unsuccessfully to get back into the store. When the employees saw the trash can start to smoke, they called 911 for help."
The footage has not been released.
Firefighters arrived on scene a short time later and were able to force their way into the restaurant to extinguish the flames.
The Nashville Fire Department estimated that the fire caused more than $30,000 worth of damage to the inside of the restaurant. Investigators also found damage inside of the men's bathroom where it appeared fireworks were ignited inside of the trash can.
The restaurant's shift leader, 25-year-old Courtney Mayes, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with felony aggravated arson. She is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Davidson County Jail in Nashville.
"Arson is one of the costliest human-made disasters," the Nashville Fire Department said in the statement. "Arson indirectly contributes to increased insurance premiums, higher medical costs, lost jobs, lost income, and the increased costs of fire services."
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the Nashville Fire Department said it expects additional arrests "in the coming days."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 9 (UPI) -- A long-lost dress worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz has been found decades later in a box at a university in Washington, D.C.
Catholic University announced in a news release that the dress, which was gifted to the school nearly 50 years ago by actress Mercedes McCambridge while she was serving as the drama department's artist-in-residence, was found by drama department lecturer Matt Ripa in a box placed atop some mail slots near his desk.
Ripa said he had often gone searching for the dress during his free time after hearing about the long-lost item in 2014, but he was apparently beaten to the discovery by Thomas Donahue, a now-retired drama professor, who had placed the box in Ripa's office before leaving the school last year.
Ripa said the box must have been placed atop the mail slots by someone, causing it to evade his notice until last month.
"As soon as I popped the top off the box, I knew what it was," Ripa told The Washington Post. "I saw that blue gingham and I just started laughing and laughing. I mean, I'm still laughing. Because I was shocked, holding a piece of Hollywood history right in my hands."
The school contacted Ryan Lintelman, entertainment curator at the Smithsonian's Museum of American History, to verify whether the dress was authentic. Lintelman and two colleagues examined the garment and determined that it appears to be the real deal.
Lintelman said the dress is the sixth version of Dorothy's dress from the 1939 film known to still exist.