July 14 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a home in Ontario were recording when a black bear walked in through the front door and foraged for pizza.
The video, recorded by Sean Atkinson's security cameras at his Oro-Medonte home, shows the bear open the unlocked front door and walk inside.
The bear is seen rummaging through a trio of pizza boxes on the floor before exiting back out through the front door.
Atkinson said the incident should serve as a reminder to not leave out garbage, as it can attract bears and other wildlife.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a rather unconventional approach to encourage residents to fill out the 2020 Census — employing a mascot dubbed the "census cowboy."
At a news conference Monday afternoon where she pleaded with residents to step up and let their voices be heard, the mayor acknowledged Chicago has a 55% census response rate — compared to 62% nationwide.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said some neighborhoods on the city's West and South sides have seen response rates lower than 40%.
"Five minutes of time, that's all we need, and we can change this thing entirely around," Lightfoot stated.
Lightfoot said community groups in Chicago are working to catch up, particularly before August when census workers are expected to begin going door-to-door to reach people who have not yet responded.
"We've got to do more hard work," she stated. "We've got a lot to lose. But it's important that we get this done and get it done as quickly as possible."
The census is conducted every ten years to help determine how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.
Chicago's census cowboy will be sent to the ten communities across the city with the lowest response rate in hope of securing increased funding for libraries, schools, senior facilities and other government entities. Lightfoot compared recruiting the cowboy to Batman in which officials in the fictional city of Gotham use the Bat-Signal to summon the superhero.
"So we are doing something similar for the census," the mayor stated. "...Let's do this Chicago. Let's make the census cowboy proud."
For every additional person counted in Chicago, the city stands to gain approximately $1,400, according to a newsletter from Ald. Brendan Reilly of the 42nd Ward.
In hope of getting even more people onboard, the city has decided to host a 2020 Census Ward Challenge until July 17. The ward with the highest increase in census responses will win free ice cream.
"No more excuses, no more complaints," Lightfoot said. "Let's just get it done."
The census deadline has been extended three months, until Oct. 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows.
The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovine contributions to climate change. By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cow's daily methane emissions by about 33%.
Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains.
Greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector made up 9.9% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Of that amount, methane emissions from livestock (called enteric fermentation) comprised more than a quarter of the emissions from the agriculture sector.
With an over-the-top social media campaig n that teeters between vulgarity and science (sprinkled with more vulgarity), Burger King is banking on the heightened awareness of climate change and its responsibility to limit its own role.
According to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about two out of three Americans say corporations have a responsibility to combat climate change. The gravitational pull of climate change is increasingly finding its way onto national political stage.
Potential customers are also cutting down on the amount of meat they consume, citing both environmental and dietary concerns. Burger King and rival McDonald's have added meat alternatives to their menus.
Two years ago McDonald's said it was taking steps to cut the greenhouse gases it emits. It tweaked the manner in which the beef in its Big Macs and Quarter Pounders was produced. The company said at the time that it expected the changes to prevent 150 million metric tons (165 million tons) of greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere by 2030.
Burger King worked with scientists at the Autonomous University at the State of Mexico and at the University of California, Davis to test and develop its formula of adding 100 grams of lemongrass leaves to the cows' daily diets. Preliminary tests indicate that the lemongrass leaves help the cows release less methane as they digest their food.
On Tuesday, Burger King introduced its Reduced Methane Emissions Beef Whopper, made with beef sourced from cows that emit reduced methane, in select restaurants in Miami, New York, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles, while supplies last.
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.
The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.
"The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!" the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.
The name of the 57-year-old man wasn't released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.
GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — The owner of a pizza shop used his available resources to fend off a robbery attempt by a man with a machete outside his store in Delaware, police said.
He threw a pizza at him.
It happened Friday as the owner of Stargate Pizza in Greenwood was closing down his shop for the night, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The owner told troopers that a man with a machete approached him demanding money. He said he told him he didn't have any, and threw a pizza at him, causing the machete-wielding man to flee in a car.
Troopers say the shop owner was not injured. They're asking anyone with information to contact state police. The news release doesn't say how the pizza was disposed of.
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio sisters have defied odds by giving birth on the same day in the same hospital with the same obstetrician overseeing their deliveries.
Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes gave birth July 3 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital within a four-and-a-half-hour span, the Mansfield News Journal reported.
A 1998 Associated Press story cited the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day as 1 in 50 million.
"It was a blessing," Daneesha Haynes said. "It's amazing. This kind of blew everybody away."
All three sisters had their deliveries induced. Daneesha was not due until July 23. Dr. Edroy McMillan delivered all three babies. He declined to be interviewed.
Williams was the first to give birth that day, naming her 8 pound, 2 ounce daughter Sincere. Ashley Haynes followed with her 6 pound, 10 ounce son Adrion. Daneesha Haynes completed the trifecta with daughter Emrie, who weighed in at 4 pounds, 14 ounces.
The sisters' mother, Deborah Ware, joked there would be no extra children at the newborns' future birthday parties.
"I don't know what kind of party we'll have," Daneesha Haynes said. "We'll party for two days straight."
July 14 (UPI) -- A British wine distributor is seeking a "wine taster" to get paid more than $300 to sample and review "some of the finest organic summer wines."
Vintage Roots, a merchant specializing in organic wines, said the chosen taster will be sent bottles of various summer wines and will be asked to review the beverages for the company's website.
Interested wine aficionados are being asked to follow the company's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages and tag the company in a photo showing the applicant enjoying a glass of wine with the hashtags #summerwinetaster #comewinewithme.
Entries are open through Aug. 31 and the winning applicant will be announced Sept. 7, the company said.
July 14 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania family who found a mysterious sticky substance dripping from their walls discovered the thick liquid was honey and their walls were full of bees.
Andrea Isabell said she and her husband first noticed the dark spots on the walls of their Perkasie, Bucks County, home after Tropical Storm Fay passed through the area Friday.
Isabell said they initially thought the spots were water damage from the storm, but they soon discovered the dark spots were honey leaking through the walls.
"My husband felt this really sticky, syrupy stuff. We were brave and smelled it. He said, 'This is honey. This is honey pouring down our walls,'" Isabell told WPVI-TV.
The family enlisted the help of Allan Lattanzi, "The Bee Man" of Yerkes Honey Farms in Collegeville. Lattanzi said there is a colony of bees living in the walls of the house.
Lattanzi said he is working on a plan to extract the bees.
"The bees become my girls," Lattanzi said. "I will take them home and they will become a honey producer for me. I will make a colony."
July 14 (UPI) -- A man on a multiday rafting trip in Saskatchewan rescued a drowning coyote pup and brought the animal along for the last 10 days of his trip.
The Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan said a man identified as Justin was on a rafting trip down the Red Deer and South Saskatchewan rivers when he spotted the small coyote struggling to swim.
Justin reached out to pluck the coyote out of the water, but fell off his raft. He was able to grab the pup and his raft before it floated away.
The pup did not appear to be breathing when Justin got it out of the water, but he revived it by pushing on its stomach in a modified CPR technique.
The rescue group said the pup accompanied Justin on the next 10 days of his trip.
"The little pup would eat with Justin, cuddle in his jacket, and sleep in his backpack while they rafted down the river," the WRSOS said.
Justin eventually got a phone signal and called his wife, who helped him contact various animal rescue organizations. The Swift Current SPCA put Justin in touch with the WRSOS.
The pup, which Justin dubbed YipYip, will be cared for by a WRSOS rehab expert until it is old enough to be released back into the wild, the group said.
Tokyo (AFP) - It might be the unlikeliest instructional video ever, but footage of two Japanese amusement park executives demonstrating how to "scream inside your heart" to avoid spreading COVID-19 while on a rollercoaster has been a roaring success.
"Now our customers stay silent while riding on rollercoasters," a spokeswoman for amusement park operator Fujikyuko told AFP, after the video on riding etiquette for the coronavirus era went viral.
The video features the executives, one in a full suit and tie, the other in a shirt and bowtie, sitting stiffbacked and straightfaced in silence, with only the only sounds coming from the whipping of the wind and the grinding of the rollercoaster.
As they plunge downwards, one executive serenely readjusts his hair, and his facemask, but both otherwise remain stoically silent, even as they sway violently in the coaster car.
At the end of the ride, one man lifts his hands off the seat handles, visibly trembling. A black screen follows featuring advice that some social media users have dubbed a slogan for 2020: "scream inside your heart."
The video was first posted last month, as coronavirus restrictions eased and reopening theme parks asked visitors to avoid screaming and keep social distance.
"Even though the amusement park association's guidelines ask you to 'refrain from speaking loudly' we have received complaints it is 'difficult' or 'impossible', so Fujikyu Highland offers a good example," the operator said on its website with the video.
It promised customers who could keep their screams silent would get a discount on photos taken of them on the park's signature Fujiyama coaster, which plunges riders from a height of more than 71 metres.
On Twitter, the footage delighted viewers in Japan and around the world.
"This video is great fun," one Japanese user wrote. Others lauded the theme park for inadvertently summarising the way many have felt after months of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Literally the best description of 2020 I've ever read: please scream inside your heart," one Twitter user wrote.
