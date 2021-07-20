(AP) Moderating a Facebook gardening group in western New York is not without challenges. There are complaints of wooly bugs, inclement weather and the novice members who insist on using dish detergent on their plants.
And then there’s the word “hoe.”
Facebook’s algorithms sometimes flag this particular word as “violating community standards,” apparently referring to a different word, one without an “e” at the end that is nonetheless often misspelled as the garden tool.
Normally, Facebook’s automated systems will flag posts with offending material and delete them. But if a group’s members — or worse, administrators — violate the rules too many times, the entire group can get shut down.
Elizabeth Licata, one of the group’s moderators, was worried about this. After all, the group, WNY Gardeners, has more than 7,500 members who use it to get gardening tips and advice. It’s been especially popular during the pandemic when many homebound people took up gardening for the first time.
A hoe by any other name could be a rake, a harrow or a rototill. But Licata was not about to ban the word from the group, or try to delete each instance. When a group member commented “Push pull hoe!” on a post asking for “your most loved & indispensable weeding tool,” Facebook sent a notification that said “We reviewed this comment and found it goes against our standards for harassment and bullying.”
Facebook uses both human moderators and artificial intelligence to root out material that goes against its rules. In this case, a human likely would have known that a hoe in a gardening group is likely not an instance of harassment or bullying. But AI is not always good at context and the nuances of language.
It also misses a lot — users often complain that they report violent or abusive language and Facebook rules that it’s not in violation of its community standards. Misinformation on vaccines and elections has been a long-running and well-documented problem for the social media company. On the flip side are groups like Licata’s that get caught up in overly zealous algorithms.
“And so I contacted Facebook, which was useless. How do you do that?” she said. “You know, I said this is a gardening group, a hoe is gardening tool.”
Licata said she never heard from a person and Facebook, and found navigating the social network’s system of surveys and ways to try to set the record straight was futile.
Contacted by The Associated Press, a Facebook representative said in an email this week that the company found the group and corrected the mistaken enforcements. It also put an extra check in place, meaning that someone — an actual person — will check offending posts before the group is considered for deletion. The company would not say if other gardening groups had similar problems. (In January, Facebook mistakenly flagged the U.K. landmark of Plymouth Hoe as offensive, then apologized, according to The Guardian.)
“We have plans to build out better customer support for our products and to provide the public with even more information about our policies and how we enforce them,” Facebook said in a statement in response to Licata’s complaints.
Then, something else came up. Licata received a notification that Facebook automatically disabled commenting on a post because of “possible violence, incitement, or hate in multiple comments.”
The offending comments included “Kill them all. Drown them in soapy water,” and “Japanese beetles are jerks.”
July 20 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration employees at a New York airport were able to reunite a distraught couple with a diamond that fell from an engagement ring at a security checkpoint.
The TSA said Amir Khan Durrani and his wife were flying out of John F. Kennedy International Airport and visited a coffee shop when they discovered the diamond was missing from the new bride's engagement ring.
"My wife was crying hysterically as we did not know what happened, nor did we know how to approach the situation," Durrani wrote in an email to TSA.
Durrani rushed back to the Terminal 7 TSA checkpoint, where agents joined him in the search for the missing diamond.
"Everyone was extremely kind and helped me as much as they could to locate the lost diamond," he said. "I told them that I knew this was not their job."
The couple had to catch their flight with the diamond still missing, but they arrived at their destination to find they had a voicemail message saying the diamond had been found.
Lead TSA Officer John Killian said he had just returned from his break about five hours after the search for the diamond began when he noticed something on the ground near the checkpoint line.
"That's when I spotted the sparkle and thought to myself, 'No way that could really be it.' I walked over and picked it up."
He said the diamond was between the metal detector and the X-ray machine at the checkpoint.
"The shine caught my eye. I was like, 'wow, I just found this diamond,'" Killian recalled.
The Durranis returned from their trip and met with TSA Manager Mishane Henry.
"Before I handed over the diamond, I asked them to show me the ring to make sure that I could confirm handing it over to the right couple," Henry said. "It was a match."
Durrani thanked the TSA officers in his email.
"Thank you so much to all the staff present and especially to officer John Killian. I might not ever meet you, but you had an impact on us at that moment and I will never forget it. I wish you all the best for your efforts and honesty," he said.
July 20 (UPI) -- An Oregon aquarium said a colorful, 100-pound fish that washed up in the state is known as an opah fish and is "rare to the Oregon coast."
The Seaside Aquarium said the 3.5-foot fish, which is also known as a moonfish, washed up on Sunset Beach in Seaside, far from its usual home in the more temperate waters of the tropics.
The fish has a round, flat body that made for an unusual sight on the beach, experts said.
"They're pretty cool fish, and we don't normally see them on the shore," Seaside Aquarium General Manager Keith Chandler told CNN. "It was pretty exciting for locals."
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said researchers still don't know much about opah fish, because they are normally found deep in the ocean.
Chandler said the fish appears to have been on the beach for less than an hour before it was reported to the aquarium.
"Unfortunately, it washed up not living, but we got to it before the birds," he said.
He said the fish is being kept frozen until it can be dissected by researchers in partnership with the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
(Sky News) Young North Koreans have been warned they must follow traditional lifestyles and adhere to the country's dialect.
The secluded state's official newspaper made the demand in a column as Pyongyang tries to eradicate cultural influences from South Korea.
Kim Jong Un's regime is particularly focused on the speaking habits of millennials, with some mimicking their neighbours by referring to their husbands as "oppa" - a term that means "older brother".
The dialect, attire, haircuts, music tastes and dance moves of young North Koreans are all under the spotlight
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said North Korea's standard language is superior and young people must use it correctly - all while ensuring their clothes, hairstyle, music preferences and dancing styles are acceptable.
According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, its article warned: "The ideological and cultural penetrated under the colourful signboard of the bourgeoisie is even more dangerous than the enemies who are taking guns."
Late last year, harsh new measures were introduced that mean parents can be fined if their children are caught enjoying South Korean entertainment or copying the way they speak.
Those caught with media from South Korea can face up to 15 years in a prison camp - and punishments are also administered for using unregistered televisions, radios, computers and mobile phones from other countries.
July 20 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescue groups in New York are attempting to capture an escaped bull that shut down a stretch of highway Tuesday morning.
The Suffolk County Police Department said officers were dispatched about 8:20 a.m. on a report of a loose bull in Mastic, Long Island.
Police sent out an alert asking residents in the area to remain indoors and report any sightings of the animal to 911.
The bull escaped from a farm by breaking through a fence, police said.
A stretch of Sunrise Highway was shut down near Exit 58 shortly after the first reported bull sightings when the animal wandered into the roadway. The bull left the area, and the highway was reopened after about 20 minutes.
Rescue group Long Island Orchestrating for Nature said in a Facebook post that personnel are working with police to capture the bull safely and find the animal a new home at a sanctuary.
"We are on site looking for the bull and with Jaeger's Run Animal Rescue Inc. who has a tranquilizer gun ready to secure him," the post said.
July 20 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said a section of interstate was closed when a crash involving a dump truck loaded with cow manure caused poop to spill into the roadway.
The FHP said the dump truck was involved in a crash with a semi truck at mile marker 198 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Rockledge in Brevard County on Tuesday.
No one was injured in the crash, but the dump truck's load of cow manure spilled out onto the road, making for a messy situation for cleanup crews.
Traffic was being diverted from the interstate at Fiske Boulevard until lanes could be reopened, the FHP said.
(Sky News) A 65-year-old man was left with minor injuries after a reticulated python bit him while he was sitting on the toilet.
He was said to have felt a "pinch in the area of his genitals" before noticing a five foot (1.6 metres) snake beneath him in the toilet bowl at his home in the Austrian city of Graz.
The python, a constrictor native to Asia which can grow to a length of nearly 30ft (nine metres), is thought to have found its way into the toilet via the network of drains.
"Shortly after he sat on the toilet the Graz resident - by his own account - felt a 'pinch' in the area of his genitals," the police said in a statement.
The victim needed treatment in hospital for minor injuries.
Although the snake's suspected route into the toilet could not be confirmed, it is thought to have escaped from a neighbour's apartment.
A reptile expert contacted by the emergency services removed the snake from the toilet, cleaned it and returned it to its owner.
A 24-year-old neighbour, who owns 11 snakes, has been reported to the prosecutors' office on suspicion of negligently causing bodily harm, the police added.
Reticulated pythons are the world's largest snakes and do not attack humans by nature.
However, they will constrict or bite if they feel threatened or if they mistake something for food.
July 20 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who heard a splash in the creek behind his home ended up capturing an alligator that had been on the loose for two weeks.
Chris Suljak said he was trimming the trees in the yard of his Wildwood, St. Louis County, home on Sunday when he heard splashing in the nearby creek.
"As I turned I happened to see a tail go into the water and it looked exactly like an alligator tail," he told KMOV-TV.
Suljak said he watched the creek for 15 minutes until the animal again resurfaced and he was surprised to discover it was indeed a 4 1/2-foot alligator.
Suljak and another witness affixed a dog leash to the end of a long pole and were able to snare the gator and bring it to shore.
The men contacted the Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, which sent someone to take custody of the reptile. The rescue group said the alligator is privately owned and was returned to its owner.
Suljak said he later heard from the alligator's owner, a neighbor who said the reptile had been on the loose for about two weeks after escaping from its enclosure.
July 19 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a mall where they were summoned to remove an unusual "trespasser" -- a young alligator.
The Largo Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the Largo Mall when witnesses reported the small gator lurking outside of stores.
Police shared video of officers carrying the "trespasser" away after securing it with a snare.
The department shared a photo of the gator next to a wall just before the capture, saying it was "the suspect just before the apprehension."
July 20 (UPI) -- A Texas man who received a free scratch-off lottery ticket when he got his COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas ended up claiming a $1 million jackpot.
Gary Smith of Arlington told Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials he was visiting family in the state last week when they decided to get their second doses of the vaccine at the local health department office.
Smith said he was told his vaccination proof could be used to obtain a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket for free or a $20 gift certificate for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission as part of the state's incentive program, and he chose the lottery ticket.
Smith said he couldn't believe it when he scratched off the $1 Million Spectacular ticket and revealed the $1 million top prize.
"I know they're lying," Smith recalled thinking when he revealed the prize. "I couldn't believe it."
The winner said his family members were equally surprised.
"My grandmother was the first person that I told about my win," Smith said. "We both were in total shock! She immediately wanted to leave to get her another ticket."
Smith said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay bills and help family members.
"I recently got engaged in April and blessed to have the wedding and honeymoon of my dreams with my future wife," Smith said.