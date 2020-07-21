The pilot of a small plane is being hailed a hero, compared to “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, after managing to land safely on a Pennsylvania highway.
All three people on the Cessna survived the emergency landing late Monday night on Route 422 in Exeter Township, Berks County, township police said.
The young pilot – who hasn’t been named – “saved the life of his two passengers when the engine failed,” police said in a Facebook post.
He managed to bring the plane down on the roadway, striking a car along the way, but only causing minor damage, police said.
In a Facebook post, Exeter Township police dubbed the pilot “#ExeterSully.”
“Well done young man,” they wrote.
Local and federal investigators will investigate the incident, police said.
(FOX) Veteran fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood led an odd protest in the United Kingdom Tuesday to call for the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S. to be stopped.
Dressed in a canary yellow outfit, the 79-year-old maven posed in a giant bird cage and led protesters in a "Free Julian Assange" chant outside London's Central Criminal Court.
Assange is due to appear for an extradition hearing on Sept. 7.
If extradited to the U.S., he will face charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. Prosecutors say he damaged national security by publishing hundreds of thousands of classified documents, including diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, that harmed the U.S. and its allies and aided its adversaries.
The 49-year-old is currently being held in a high-security prison in London.
Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been holed up for years.
He maintains he was acting as a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection. His lawyers have argued the U.S. charges of espionage and computer misuse were politically motivated and an abuse of power.
Westwood told the Associated Press after her protest that freeing Assange would mean that "journalists can continue to tell the truth, rather than repeating the spin that's dealt to them by the government."
The designer has turned to activism in recent years, leading campaigns in support of Assange and drawing attention to climate change at her fashion shows.
July 21 (UPI) -- A Utah animal shelter said a cat that went missing 10 years ago was reunited with her owner after being brought in as a stray.
The Tooele City Animal Shelter said a stray cat was recently brought into the shelter by a person who said they had been feeding the stray feline, but they were preparing to move and were concerned about leaving the cat without a consistent source of food.
The shelter scanned the cat for a microchip and found the contact information for a man who identified the cat as Mocha, his daughter's cat. The man said Mocha had gone missing from the family's home 10 years earlier, when his daughter was a teenager.
The man's daughter, now an adult, came into the shelter and was reunited with her long-lost pet.
The shelter said the story should serve as a reminder of how important it is to bring stray animals in to be scanned for microchips.
"Bringing the animals to the shelter is one of the only ways to increase the chances of their owner finding them," the shelter said. "That skinny, matted stray cat or dog that you just saw on the street may be the next pet that has been missing for over a decade, with heartbroken owners who have lost hope."
July 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of two people when their inflatable swan float was carried away by a fast-moving current and ended up in the path of marine traffic.
The New York City Fire Department said officials received a report of multiple people in the water near East 55th Street in Manhattan and an FDNY marine unit arrived to find two people in a swan float had been swept away by the swift current.
The inflatable swan and its passengers had ended up in the path of marine traffic, the FDNY said.
The people were safely rescued and were examined by EMS personnel. They did not require any further medical attention.
"FDNY urges New Yorkers to always take precautions when swimming or entering the water surrounding our city," the FDNY said. "Only enter the water where swimming is permitted and where lifeguards are on duty."
July 21 (UPI) -- The owners of an Oklahoma restaurant said a 300-pound pig statue stolen from outside the eatery has returned weeks later -- albeit missing an ear.
Wayne Perotka, co-owner of Guyutes Restaurant in Oklahoma City, said workers returned to the eatery after the Fourth of July and discovered the pig statue, affectionately known as Jezebel, was missing.
"I'm guessing it was a few people or they probably had a forklift because she's around 300 pounds, she's solid concrete," Perotka told KFOR-TV.
The restaurant put out a public plea for the pig's return, and an anonymous tip last week led to the pig being dropped off across the street from the eatery.
Jezebel is missing an ear, but is otherwise intact, the restaurant said on Facebook.
"We're not pressing any charges or anything like that -- we just want our pig back," Perotka said.
July 20 (UPI) -- A physician assistant who spent eight weeks on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in New York City decided to cap off her tenure with a 3,500-mile bike ride from Oregon to New York.
Theresa Mellas, who has worked as a traveling physician assistant for 10 years, said she accepted a 25-day contract to work 12-hour shifts every day at the ICU at a hospital in the North Central Bronx in March, the start of the COVID-19 crisis, and at the end of that time she accepted a second 25-day contract.
Mellas said she decided to celebrate the end of her second contract with a coast-to-coast bike ride.
"I needed my own mental decompression and I really impetuously just bought a ticket, a one-way ticket to Portland, Oregon," Mellas told WNBC-TV. "I didn't even have a bike. I bought this bike off of Craigslist the day I landed and I started riding East the very next day."
Mellas said she made note of some friends she wanted to visit along the way, but she planned her route on the fly.
"I had Google maps, and I would look at the roads and kind of just figure it out the night before is essentially what I would do," she told WKBW-TV.
Mellas said she only took a total 7 days off from riding during her 40-day trip across the country, which she managed by riding 100-130 miles each day.
She said most of the people who ended up helping her along her journey were complete strangers.
"I can't emphasize that the people that I met, complete strangers, they offered me food, they offered me showers, you needed a place to stay. I'd knock on people's doors 'can I sleep next to your cornfield?' I met so many incredible people. People came together, people are rallying. They're longing for a connection," she said.
(Huffington Post) A masked thief was still at large after he casually exited a Las Vegas adult store in broad daylight with a 3-foot, 40-pound dildo hoisted onto his shoulder. (See the security footage below.)
He "just picked it up and walked out with it," Laura, a store employee who declined to give her last name, told HuffPost on Tuesday.
TMZ, which obtained surveillance footage of the July 14 theft at the Deja Vu Love Boutique in Las Vegas, reported that the man stuffed the stolen phallus into his car and made a "clean getaway."
Laura said the stolen good is actually a sex toy named Moby that retails for $1,250.
If the crook gets caught, he'll surely be subject to the penal code.
July 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a yellow turtle caught on camera in a village is a rare find that might be the first of its kind to be rescued.
The Indian Forest Service was contacted Sunday when the small yellow turtle was rescued by residents of Sujanpur village, Balasore district.
Susanta Nanda, a Forest Service officer, shared video of the turtle on Twitter.
Wildlife Warden Bhanoomitra Acharya said the turtle's color was extremely unusual.
"The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Acharya told ANI News.
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Seven years ago, Jared Ream had given up on what he loves: roller coasters. Weighing in at 430 pounds, he couldn't fit on the rides.
But, on Aug. 15, 2019, Ream's life changed with one simple announcement: Orion was coming to Kings Island, and Ream was going to ride it no matter what.
Ream is waiting in line to realize a dream he's been working hard to get ready for. He's strapped in and ready to ride Orion.When he weighed 430 pounds, Ream got escorted off roller coasters all the time because he couldn't fit in the seats.
"I always told myself that if Kings Island ever built a B&M giga-coaster that I would have to ride it no matter what," said Ream. "The day that they announced Orion was the day in which I said to myself, 'I will lose this weight.' I went and I bought a scale, I weighed myself that day and I was 430 pounds."
Orion was the goal, and he took no days off to get there.
"Reduced my diet down to around 2,000 calories. I was exercising daily within my garage. While binge-watching television shows, I would run in place," he said.
Ten months and 190 pounds later, Ream rode Orion for the fifth time.
"Not only is it a great roller coaster, but for me, it will always be one of my top favorite roller coasters just because of the sentimental value of it," said Ream. "Before all of this, I was on blood pressure medication, cholesterol medication and now I'm off all of it...I've received many messages from many people that have said, 'This has happened to me. It's great to hear your story that I can do.' I've gotten messages saying that they're going to start their diet based on what I told them my story was, and it just makes me feel good that I've helped those people."
Ream said the thrill of the ride was worth it and he plans to ride it over and over again.
"It was a motivation for me to change my life, and I'll think about that every time I ride the ride."
Prosser, WA - Police in Prosser, a small town outside of the Tri-Cities, are trying to solve a strange theft case.
Someone has been stealing garden gnomes from the front yards of different homes.
Several people have reported the same thing happening to them, and so far officers don't have any leads.
This week though, one of the gnomes ended up in police custody, and now they're trying to find the rightful owners, but no one has come forward.
