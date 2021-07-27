July 27 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman who found a card containing $500 on the ground enlisted the help of a friend's mother to track down the owners.
Gabrielle Perry, 23, said she was going out to dinner with friends in South Norwalk when she spotted an enveloped card on the ground in the parking lot of the Maritime Aquarium.
Perry said the envelope, which also contained $500 cash, was addressed to "Reverend Dennis."
"The outside said, 'Thank you for marrying us,' and then the inside was a really sweet, heartfelt note to the reverend, and it seemed like they knew each other for a really long time," Perry told News 12.
Perry said the card was signed "From Christina and Dave," without any last names.
"That's when I contacted my friend's mom who's good at searching for people online," Perry said.
Her friend's mother went online and found a couple with matching first names whose wedding was scheduled for July 11, the day after Perry's discovery.
The wedding registry for Christina Ulreich-Kean and David Kean led to Ulreich-Kean's LinkedIn profile, where they were able to connect.
"I got married on July 11 and it was a beautiful day," Ulreich-Kean said. "The thing that dampened the morning was when I found out that the gift we had given our reverend who was performing the ceremony had been lost the night before at our rehearsal dinner."
Perry met with the couple to return the card and cash to be passed on to the reverend.
"It was incredible that she even saw the cash and wanted to return it. ... That they went to so much trouble to find us was just really incredible," Ulreich-Kean said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 27 (UPI) -- A kitten spotted running in the middle lane of a New Jersey highway was rescued from inside the undercarriage of a car that stopped to help the feline.
The Plainsboro Township Police Department said a woman was driving on Route 1 when a kitten darted out into the lane ahead of her.
The woman stopped to help the feline, but the scared kitten fled into the undercarriage of the car.
The driver called police for help, and officers arrived with animal control. An officer crawled under the vehicle to extract the kitten.
The kitten was not injured and was taken to animal control.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who collected a $100,000 jackpot from a Virginia Lottery drawing won the same amount again 16 months later using the same set of numbers.
Bobby Johnson, of Chesapeake, told Virginia Lottery officials he was stunned to discover he had matched all five numbers in the June 22 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing, just 16 months after he won the same amount from the same game.
"Oh man, I was so happy," Johnson recalled of discovering he was a two-time winner.
Johnson said his ticket, bought at the 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake, bore the same set of numbers that earned him his original jackpot: 1-2-20-25-27.
Johnson said his latest winnings will join his previous jackpot in savings so he can use it to take care of his family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 (UPI) -- Maria Belen Perez Maurice went from the emotional low of losing her lone fencing event at the 2020 Summer Games to the high of being engaged in mere seconds when she accepted an on-air proposal Monday in Chiba, Japan.
Hungary's Anna Marton beat the Argentine 15-12 in women's sabre in the round of 32 at Makuhari Messe Hall. The disappointed Perez Maurice proceeded to step up to a microphone for an interview with Argentina's TyC Sports.
One of show's broadcasters noticed Perez Maurice's coach and boyfriend, Lucas Saucedo, slowly slide behind her as she gave the interview. He held a piece of paper, which read: "Will you marry me, please?" in Spanish. The broadcaster asked Perez Maurice to turn around.
The fencer screamed when she read the sign. Saucedo then dropped to one knee and popped the question. The couple embraced and Perez Maurice screamed once more. They then continued the interview together.
Perez Maurice, 35, started to fence at age 13. She became the first female Argentine to win a medal in individual sabre at the Pan American Games when she won bronze in 2015 in Toronto. She also qualified for the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games, but did not win a medal.
Perez Maurice ranks No. 38 in sabre in the International Fencing Federation world rankings. Saucedo represented Argentina in fencing at the 1999 and 2003 World Championships.
Marton went on to beat Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova in the women's sabre quarterfinal, but lost to Sofya Velikaya of the Russian Olympic Committee in the semifinals Monday in Chiba.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 27 (UPI) -- Workers performing a routine sea turtle nest inventory at a South Carolina state park made an unusual discovery: a hatchling with two heads.
South Carolina State Parks said in a Facebook post that the Edisto Beach State Park's Sea Turtle Patrol was out doing a routine nest inventory after detecting a major emergence at the park.
"Three to five days after a sea turtle nest shows signs of a major emergence, we dig down to determine the success of the nest by counting the hatched eggs, unhatched eggs and on occasions also find live hatchlings," the post said.
The team found three living loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings still in the nest, "but one hatchling in particular stood out because it had two heads!"
The post said the hatchling's condition is caused by a genetic mutation. All three of the hatchlings were released into the ocean.
"Other two-headed hatchlings have been found in South Carolina in past years, but this is a first for the patrol team at Edisto Beach State Park," South Carolina State Parks said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 23 (UPI) -- A British Columbia crew cleaning up plastic waste on the coast found a message in a bottle tossed into the ocean by a Washington state teenager nine years earlier.
Jeff Ignace, a member of the provincial government-funded team cleaning plastic waste from the shoreline, was working near Estevan Point on Vancouver Island's west coast, north of Tofino, when he found a plastic water bottle with a sheet of paper inside.
The paper had been coated in plastic wrap, but had gotten wet from leaks and it took workers some effort to unfurl the paper to read the message.
The note was written by a 17-year-old girl named Brittney and included a phone number.
A CBC News crew on the scene to cover the clean-up project called the number on the message and connected with now-26-year-old Brittney Amundsen.
"I can't even believe someone got that and I have the same phone number," Amundsen told the CBC News crew. "One day, I was, 'Hey, let's write a message in a bottle and see if anyone gets it.'"
Amundsen said she tossed the bottle into the Pacific Ocean on March 17, 2012, near her father's beach house in Grayland, Wash.
"It definitely makes me want to write another message in a bottle," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — We bet 'acid spraying Vinegaroons' weren't on your bingo card for 2021.
Big Bend National Park shared on their Facebook page earlier this week the news of how these acid spraying arachnids are being brought out of their burrows by summer rains and are in "search of food and love."
The National Park Service says the creatures are about three inches long and relatively unharmful unless you annoy them.
They can pinch with their heavy mouth parts, also known as pedipalps, and can shoot a spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) from the base of their "whip" to protect themselves, the park says in their post.
The park adds the Vinegaroons are nocturnal and can't see very well.
"They hunt millipedes, scorpions, crickets, cockroaches, and other invertebrates by sensing vibrations with their long, thin front legs. Most commonly seen in the desert, this vinegaroon was taking a stroll around the Chisos Basin campground," the post reads.
Female Vinegaroons can be seen sometimes carrying hatchlings on their back.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Colorado ended up in an unusual high-speed chase when four horses escaped from a rodeo and went for a run on the interstate.
The Colorado State Patrol said a horse in a makeshift corral at the Eagle County Fairgrounds, which was hosting its annual fair and rodeo, knocked down a board helping to contain the animals. Four horses fled.
The horses took the Interstate 70 eastbound onramp and went running on the highway, where they were spotted by the Gypsum Fire Protection District's chief.
The chief followed the horses for 3 miles while the state police and the Eagle Police Department stopped traffic and joined in the chase.
Trooper Jacob Best said the chase lasted for about 20 to 30 minutes before the horses were safely loaded onto a trailer.
Best said the situation had been dangerous, but the pursuit was aided by a highway closure about 13 miles away from the starting point.
"I think our saving grace was that we didn't have a lot of traffic because of that canyon closure," Best told the Vail Daily. "No commercial motor vehicles."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that his dog Dilyn had "romantic urges" and was "endlessly at people's legs" in Downing Street.
Johnson and Carrie Symonds revealed in 2019 that they had adopted a rescued Jack Russell-cross puppy named Dilyn.
"Do you have to worry about his romantic urges?" Johnson asked a police dog handler with an Alsatian. The handler replied: "Not so much, no."
"No? Well, our, my dog is, endlessly, at people's legs," Johnson said, as interior minister Priti Patel chuckled.
During the inspection of the police dogs, Johnson praised the dogs
"They do inspire a certain kind of awe don't they on the streets?" Johnson said. "You know if you were a miscreant you wouldn't want them biting you on the seat of your pants."
Patel praised the teeth of the dogs.
"And those teeth look pretty good for when, as the prime minister said, you need to go after someone and nibble," Patel said with a smile.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FISHERS, Ind. — "We call her 'the pooper.' We have lots of names for her," said Angie Kiley in Fishers' Windemere neighborhood.
Kiley's talking about the woman recently caught on someone's doorbell camera, going to the bathroom in a yard. Residents say it happened last summer and is happening again.
"We have found her droppings in our yards. She carries her own toilet paper and she just leaves the toilet paper behind with her droppings," Monique Miller explained.
"Last week, or the week before, she did it in three or four different yards down the street — every other yard," Kiley added.
"I've not personally witnessed the pooper," said Garrett Cupp.
No one has to. Neighbors know the signs, even beyond the obvious one or two.
"The toilet paper is the calling card. So we know when we see that, that she's been around," Kiley said.
Thursday, Fishers Police said they identified the woman responsible. Police did not reveal her identity, but did say they encouraged her to seek professional assistance.
Neighbors believe she is a jogger.
"They can't really do anything until they catch her you know, but it's gross," said Erica Haines. "It does happen. I've been a runner my whole life and it does happen, but you just plan for it."
Police said criminal charges could still be filed in the future.
"I know runners, this tends to happen if they run long distances, but this is an every day occurrence," Miller said, saying she's all for exercising, but thinks maybe this person needs to reconsider where they're working out. "Maybe she needs to get a treadmill," Miller added.
"I think she likes to do her business outdoors where everyone can maybe see," Kiley said.
Neighbors aren't happy about the cleanup.
"We don't want to leave it there, so we just pick it up, and it's a problem," Miller said.
"At least she could bring a bag like the rest of us do when we're walking our dogs," Cupp added.