WEST ADDISON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field.
Double amputee Chris Marckres, of Hyde Park, went for a jump Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane.
“I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited, I didn’t realize I had lost it,” Marckres told NECN and NBC10 Boston.
Marckres, who was harnessed to an instructor, landed safely.
He then put out the word on social media that he’d lost his leg. Farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post before finding the prosthetic on Sunday in a soybean field. Beyond a few scratches, it was undamaged.
“You’ve always got to keep an eye out,” said Marszalkowski, who compared the discovery to a needle in a haystack. He said he was grateful he found the leg without running it over with a machine during the fall harvest.
“Or, God forbid, the combine sucked it up — it would’ve destroyed it,” Marszalkowski said.
Marckres said losing his leg turned into a positive experience.
"We kind of take for granted sometimes how many truly good people there still are in the world," he said.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian Outback pub has banned emus for "bad behavior," and erected barriers to prevent the large, flightless birds from creating havoc inside.
Locals and tourists have been bemused by the antics of the emus eager to steal food from people in Yaraka, a remote Queensland state outpost with a permanent population of 18.
But things took an intolerable turn last week when two of the birds, Carol and Kevin, discovered they could climb the front stairs of the Yaraka Hotel, the only pub, publican Chris Gimblett said Tuesday.
"They're learnt to walk up the front steps of the hotel, which has been causing just a few issues," especially with the amount of their waste, he said.
Gimblett solved the problem by stringing a rope across the top of the stairs. A sign advises customers to replace the rope once they enter because "emus have been banned from this establishment for bad behavior."
The inquisitive emus are not yet clever enough to duck under the rope to get inside the pub.
While Australian pubs occasionally have a parrot in the bar, emus are not indoor birds.
"When emus get a fright, they head in a forward direction but are normally looking behind so they can't see where they're going and this is where chaos can happen," Gimblett said. "They bump into everything."
Visitors staying at the Yaraka trailer park have been surprised by the lengths emus will go to steal food, including pecking a fried egg off a barbecue plate, Gimblett said.
"They will lean through the (trailer) door with their long necks and pluck toast out of the toaster," he said.
"If you've got a mug of coffee on the little table by the door, they will drink all the coffee, without spilling it I might add. You just discover that your mug's empty. They're just eating machines," he added.
There used to be eight emus in Yaraka. A resident rescued eggs from an abandoned nest in 2018 and hatched them with the help of an electric blanket. But all except Carol and Kevin have moved on, apparently in search of mates.
"We're in lockdown mode," Gimblett said of his barricaded pub. "At least it's emus and not coronavirus."
July 28 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said drivers faced an unusual traffic hazard when a boat came loose from its trailer and ended up partially blocking the road.
Trooper John Bryant, public information officer for the WSP District 6, said the boat fell from its trailer while traveling Monday on U.S. 97, just north of Blewett Pass.
Photos tweeted by Bryant show the boat left a long skid mark on the road before coming to a rest perpendicular across a lane of traffic.
"Failure to secure boat with tie downs and safety chains results in a blocked lane, damage to the boat, a tow bill and a ticket for failing to secure a load," Bryant wrote.
July 28 (UPI) -- Officials in an Italian region said a serial escape artist bear nicknamed Papillon once again is on the loose after breaking through the barrier of his reinforced pen.
The bear, officially known as M49, broke free from his enclosure at a wildlife park in Castellar, Trento province, where he was housed after being recaptured from a previous escape earlier in 2020.
Papillon, named French writer Henri Charriere's autobiographical novel about his famous prison escape, had to climb three electric fences before breaking through a barrier of metal bars, officials said.
"The fence was fortified and despite that he was able to break through the very resistant fence that was partially electric, he had a desire to escape stronger than a 6,000 volt fence," a local government spokesman told CNN.
"The problem is he is too wild and has a strong instinct to return to the forest."
Officials said Papillon is outfitted with a GPS tracking collar, and the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research has been notified.
(FOX) A fox with an affinity for fashion is believed to have stolen over 100 shoes in Germany's capital city.
Residents of Berlin's southwestern Zehlendorf neighborhood recently noticed the disappearance of footwear left outside their homes, according to local media.
Among the slippers, sandals, and sneakers to go missing were local resident Christian Meyer's running shoes, Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel reported.
Meyer told the paper that he posted about his stolen shoes on Germany's community noticeboard-sharing platform Nebenan.de, where he learned that dozens of other shoes also had vanished in the area.
While investigating the disappearances, he told the paper he caught a fox "red-handed" with a pair of blue flip-flops in its mouth. Meyer took photos of the animal hauling off the footwear and later found its trove of multi-colored shoes.
While Meyer has yet to recover his running shoes, at least three pairs of footwear have since been reclaimed by their rightful owners, the report said.
July 28 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he is feeling lucky after winning a lottery jackpot of more than $70,000 and becoming a father on the same day.
The St. Leonards, New South Wales, man told The Lott he decided to buy a ticket for Monday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw because that was the same day his wife was expected to give birth.
"I actually bought the ticket because our baby was due and we were feeling lucky! Turns out we really were," the winner said.
The lottery ticket was a $71,610.15 top prize winner, and the man's wife gave birth to a healthy baby.
"We had a baby and a win all in one day," he said. "It was an incredible day all round."
The winner said the windfall "takes so much pressure off" his family.
"I can't wait to use this prize to look after our baby and his beautiful mother," he said. "We would love to put this prize towards getting a nice apartment."
July 28 (UPI) -- A 99-year-old California woman broke two Guinness World Records when she piloted a plane and gave a flight lesson in the air.
Robina Asti, 99, was named the world's oldest flight instructor and active pilot after she gave her final flight lesson Sunday at NextGen Flight Academy at Riverside Municipal Airport.
"I love getting people to experience what it's like to lift off this Earth," Asti told KABC-TV. "It is so good."
Asti said she wanted to show that senior citizens are still capable of making valuable contributions.
The flight instructor took the world's oldest pilot record from an Iowa man who flew a plane at the age of 98.
NORWAY (BDN) -- A motel owner looking to get paid an overdue bill discovered 53 spiders, including at least three tarantulas all packed in plastic cases at a motel in Norway last weekend, the Advertiser Democrat reported.
Inn Town Motel owner Andrew Coombs ended up evicting the guest, Sean Schoomaker, after making the discovery on Saturday. The Maine Warden Service cited Schoomaker for alleged possession of three tarantulas that are illegal to own in Maine without permits. The other spiders were transferred to a natural science and animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Lewiston, the Advertiser Democrat reported.
Tarantulas have a reputation for being deadly, and they do look nasty, with hairy bodies and legs that span up to 11 inches. Yet while their bite is painful, they are not actually deadly, having a venom that is less potent than that carried by bees, according to National Geographic.
Coombs was not pleased to find the spiders in his room.
"He must have snuck them all in at night. We never would have allowed that in our motel," Coombs told the Advertiser Democrat. "I can't imagine he's going to find anyone to let him check in with those tarantulas."
(Barstool) With no fans able to be in ballparks this season, some Major League Baseball teams have allowed fans to purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves which will be placed in seats throughout the stadium. It's sort of a cool thing to put in your man cave and tell people you had, I guess.
Well White Sox fan Paul Garrett thought the team's asking price of $49 per cutout was pretty reasonable, so he went ahead and purchased 100 of the available 1,500 cardboard fans and will now have an entire section behind the visitors' dugout of just him. This is the type of flex I can get behind.
Since there was a limited allotment, some people seemed turned off by Garrett's move. But if there was no fine print, then he's just playing by the rules. Sorry so many small-brained people didn't think to see how many they could put in the cart. Plus, all the money is going to charity, so does it really matter who bought them? The guy made a $5,000 charitable donation.
I say good for Garrett for donating $5,000 to charity while simultaneously confusing the hell out of every visiting team at Guaranteed Rate Field.
(Philadelphia Inquirer) For cicadas, horror stories are real. A mind-controlling fungus, Massospora cicadina, has infiltrated many cicada populations throughout the United States, including Pennsylvania.
Now, scientists have identified some of the chemicals — including psychedelic drugs — that may be behind Massospora's frightening abilities. Animals infected by the fungi may be the closest thing to real-life zombies, and scientists are beginning to understand how they work.
Zombie stories are everywhere in pop culture, thriving on the fear of losing control. Originally, zombies were depicted as corpses brought back to life via supernatural means. But more recent iterations have searched for scientific causes, yielding still-living "infected" people under the sway of some disease that radically changes their behavior. In the video game franchise The Last of Us, the culprit is a fungus — bringing the zombie concept closer to real life.
Matt Kasson, professor of plant pathology at West Virginia University, doesn't like to use the term zombie. But he acknowledged the similarity.
"If you think about what the Massospora fungus is doing, it is taking over in some regards. ... The cicada becomes a vehicle for a greater purpose."
That purpose? "The fungus just wants the spores spread. It just wants to reproduce," Kasson said.
By the time you see a cicada, it's too late — the spores have already started growing.
Every summer, cicadas crawl out of the earth, and some encounter Massospora spores lying in wait in the soil.
Annual cicadas are relatively common in the region, emerging every year. Periodic cicadas are rare within the Philadelphia city limits, but can be found in suburban and rural areas. In areas such as Princeton and Franklinville, N.J., massive groups can emerge in certain years, said Jon Gelhaus, curator of entomology at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. He was not involved in the study.
After shedding their skin — you may have seen the leftover husks clinging to a tree — cicadas fly about on their new wings and sing loudly. But after a week or two, the fungus makes its presence known.
"Even someone that's never seen them before would look at them and tell that there's something wrong with that cicada," Kasson said. "Over time, the cicada's abdomen sloughs off, revealing more of the fungus underneath. The cicada could be missing up to two-thirds of its body and still be functioning like nothing's happening." In fact, he said, sometimes the cicada's activity "is even accelerated."
The exposed fungus on the cicada's abdomen releases infectious spores into the air and especially through contact. To that end, Massospora makes cicadas seek out others to mate.
The infection "is sexually transmissible, and spreads to all the cicadas they encounter that way. Males, in addition to trying to mate with females, will also pretend to mate with males ... doubling the number of cicadas the fungus comes in contact with," explained Kasson.
The infected don't get to reproduce themselves, as they've lost the necessary organs to the fungus.
Kasson's graduate students introduced him to the phenomenon a few years ago. "They brought in the first specimen, and I saw it and said, 'OK, we have to study this,'" he recalled.
Along with researchers from across the U.S., Kasson has been working to discover the secrets behind how Massospora manipulates its host. By collecting infected cicadas from across the country, the scientists were able to identify 1,176 different chemicals that could be involved. Two, however, stood out because they're widely known mind-altering compounds.
The team found psilocybin — the key ingredient in "magic mushrooms" — in the species of Massospora that infects periodic cicadas, which emerge every 13 or 17 years.
Massospora in sub cicadas had a different chemical, an amphetamine named cathinone. Cathinone is normally found in the leaves of the khat plant, which are chewed as a stimulant by some people in Africa and the Middle East.
Tatyana Livshultz, assistant curator of botany at the Academy of Natural Sciences, explained that plants and fungi often make chemicals to change insect behavior, but these interactions are usually more benign, such as repelling a would-be herbivore with a bitter taste or attracting a pollinator to a flower with a sweet smell. Livshultz, who was not involved in the study, points out that exactly how cathinone and psilocybin affect cicadas is still unknown; the study merely found the compounds. It did not establish their precise function.
While Kasson suspects that these chemicals help Massospora take control, he didn't test their effects because he was concerned about running afoul of federal regulation of controlled substances.
"I had to report all of my research to the DEA because I was afraid they were going to come in and confiscate my cicadas, Tase me, and throw me in jail," Kasson said wryly. He is planning to apply for DEA clearances for future experiments.
There is no need to fear Massospora creating human zombies. The fungus has evolved for millions of years to specialize on cicadas, so infecting an entirely different animal is not an option. "You go down that road evolutionarily, you are putting all those eggs in one basket. That limits a lot about the parasite," Gelhaus explained.
And coming into contact with infected cicadas is extremely unlikely to give you a buzz, Kasson said. The chemicals are found in such tiny amounts, a person would have to ingest a horrifying number of them to feel anything other than revulsion at eating moldy cicadas.
It is likely, however, that nature will continue to provide material for horror fiction. As Livshultz puts it: "We are still just scratching the surface.... We still live in a largely undiscovered world. It's fascinating, thrilling to see what's out there and imagine what else could be."
