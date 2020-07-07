(Kennewick, WA) Kennewick Police posted some strange photos on Facebook when they got a 911 call about a situation they had never encountered before.
Officers say someone called 911, and said they saw a drive throw a severed arm from a car a week ago off of Interstate 82.
Officers weren't sure why it took 7 days for the person to report the incident, but troopers with the Washington State Patrol went to the scene, and were definitely surprised by what they found.
Instead of a real severed arm, the "arm" they found, was made of plastic, and was likely some type of decorative or theatrical prop.
Police aren't sure who left it on the side of the road, or why.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — An arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies, authorities said.
Curtis Zimmerman, 55, was charged Monday with wanton endangerment, news outlets reported.
Deputies were sent to Zimmerman's home around 1 a.m. Monday.
Boone County Sheriff's Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition.
When Zimmerman lost multiple times, he became "agitated" and got into a physical fight with his son, Ridgell said.
Zimmerman grabbed a gun and fired two shots into the ceiling while his son was going upstairs, Ridgell said. No one was injured.
Police did not identify the son or give his age.
When authorities arrived, two family members were outside but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff. Zimmerman surrendered around 8:30 a.m.
It's unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- An Iowa man whose wedding ring plunged into the murky waters of a lake received some help from a pair of men with an underwater metal detector.
Steven Elonich said his ring fell into Lake Manawa while he was trying to coax his dog into jumping off a dock, leading him to search the lake for hours with his wife, Alexa, and his sister, Jordan Hofer.
"It was exhausting. It was deep enough that you couldn't just stand there; you had to swim or hold on to the dock," Steven Elonich told the Omaha World-Herald. "It was a needle in the haystack."
Elonich said the loss of the ring was even more devastating because it had originally belonged to his father, who has stage four cancer.
He put out a plea for help on Facebook, and a high school friend shared it with her father, Tony Reese, a longtime member of theringfinders.com.
Reese said he and scuba diver Matthew Ryle have been preparing for a job to find a lost Rolex watch in a body of water in Nebraska, and searching for Elonich's ring sounded like good practice.
Reese, Ryle and Reese's fiancee and assistant, Rachel Dyrda, showed up to the lake with Elonich and were able to locate the ring in about an hour and a half.
Elonich said in a Facebook post he was "ecstatic" when Ryle emerged from the water with his ring.
"I'm not touching water with it ever again," Elonich said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- Police are warning residents of a Michigan area to be on the lookout for an unusual escapee: a 1-foot alligator.
The Clinton Township Police Department said the small alligator escaped from a home in the area of Lucerne/Lantz area.
Police said the alligator was a pet being kept at the home.
Residents are being warned not to approach the alligator, and instead contact Macomb County Animal Control if the reptile is spotted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- A cyclist who departed from Vancouver, British Columbia, biked across Canada and arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia, 20 days later.
Bianca Hayes said her 3,666-mile ride across Canada set a new record for female cyclists, although her 20-day ride fell short of her original goal of finishing in under 15 days to beat the male record.
"I am the fastest woman to cycle across Canada, so I still have some sort of a record," Hayes told CTV News.
Hayes' ride raised more than $22,000 for ovarian cancer research. She said the cause is personal to her, after her sister, Katrina, died after a battle with the disease in 2018.
"Survival rates haven't changed in 50 years and there haven't been any major breakthroughs," Hayes said.
"It doesn't get as much funding as some other cancers and it was something that really ignited me and made me want to make sure that I put all my efforts ... and every bit of energy into raising more money and awareness for the cause," she said.
Hayes, who estimated she changed 15 to 20 flat bike tires during her journey, said she has not ruled out making a second attempt at a cross-Canada ride.
"We're hoping in a couple years we can attack this again and, now that we know what we're up against, maybe we can anticipate some more things and be a little bit more prepared for those," she said.
"It was obviously a massive physical undertaking, but it was well worth it for what we've been able to do."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of small fox spotted by witnesses with its hind leg stuck in a wooden picnic table.
The Castle Donington Fire Station in Leicestershire, England, said members of the public contacted the department Sunday to report a small fox appeared to be trapped in a picnic table.
The firefighters extracted the fox's hind leg from the table, but the animal appeared to be injured so they waited with the animal until RSPCA rescuers arrived.
"This fox found itself in a bit of bother, fortunately crews were on hand to free its hind leg from the bench it was trapped in," the fire station tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(7News) A Queensland man pulled over by police had been speeding to hospital after being attacked by a deadly snake in his car.
The 27-year-old man, known as Jimmy, was driving near Biloela in central Queensland when the eastern brown snake slithered towards him.
He claims it wrapped around his legs and started striking at the driver's seat chair, between his legs.
He fought it off with a knife and killed it.
But, believing he had been bitten, he sped towards the hospital, passing a police officer at 123kph before he was pulled over.
He presented the snake's dead body to the officer as evidence of his excuse.
"Although the traffic officer had heard his fair share of excuses for speeding, he soon realised this was not just another colourful tale and promptly sought medical assistance," police said in a statement.
"Paramedics attended the scene and it was determined that Jimmy had not actually been bitten by the snake but was certainly suffering shock from the ordeal."
Jimmy said it was a "pretty terrifying" ordeal.
"I've never been so happy to see red and blue lights," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- A Texas family's pet chicken is safe at home after a caught-on-camera escape that saw the bird jump into a grocery delivery driver's trunk.
Justin Matthews said his family noticed Reba, one of their three pet chickens, was missing from their Fair Oaks Ranch yard, so he checked the footage on his Ring doorbell camera.
The video showed an Instacart driver making a grocery delivery to the home four hours earlier when Reba jumped into the open trunk. The driver, not noticing the chicken, closed the trunk and drove away.
The family contacted Instacart and learned Reba had jumped out of the driver's trunk in the parking lot of the local Costco store. The driver, believing he had been pranked, left the chicken behind.
Matthews posted photos and video of Reba on Facebook in the hopes of finding her current whereabouts, and he was contacted by a woman who had found the family's pet in the parking lot and brought her home.
He said Reba is now safe at home with her chicken siblings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Paris (AFP) - A huge sculpture by American artist Alexander Calder will be auctioned this week in Paris after spending over 50 years at a holiday park in southern France, the auction house said on Monday.
The influential sculptor is known primarily for his colourful and abstract mobiles, of which he made thousands over the course of his career.
But he also made "stabiles" -- the opposite of mobiles -- one of which has remained concealed from the general public in La Colle-sur-Loup village, a few dozen kilometres from the ritzy city Cannes. Until now.
The black steel 3,5 metre (11 foot) structure, which will go under the hammer at the auction house Artcurial on Wednesday, was made by Calder in 1963.
It was installed six years later in front of a holiday park which aims to attract low-income families by maintaining affordable prices.
The free-standing stabile is being sold by the current owner of the holiday park Belambra Clubs and is estimated to be worth between 2.5 and 3.5 million euros ($2.8-4.0 million).
"It's the first time that a major monumental stabile by Calder will be on auction in France," said Hugues Sebilleau, the director of the modern art department at auction house Artcurial.
"The stabile is completely characteristic of Calder's style at the time. The structure is very assertive and well planted on its four bearing points," said sales expert Serge Lemoine.
"Rhythm and space are the vital compositions. The curves respond to the angles and the surfaces respond to the voids," Lemoine said.
The stabile is on show in the entry of the Artcurial building on the famous Champs Elysees avenue in Paris until its sale on Wednesday.
Trained as an engineer, Calder used a wide variety of media to make more than 22,000 works before he died in 1976.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) The firm acknowledges that the robo-birds don't have any business applications yet, but hopes one could be found in future.
Until then, a whole fleet (or flock) of the birds have been unveiled in a video showing off how they can take to the air.
Festo has built miniaturised robots before, but nothing quite like these birds, which are able to flutter through the air, gliding and even directing themselves thanks to a radio system.
Officially called the BionicSwift, the next generation robot is able to fly thanks to ultra-lightweight artificial feathers.
Each device weighs only 42 grams, meaning nine of them would weigh the same as a full soft drink can - or about twice as much as a real swallow.
Festo has managed to get the birds to fly with realistic motion thanks to the artificial feathers and soft plates covering their bodies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.