LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol says passengers must be alive in order to be counted as occupants in cars using the high occupancy vehicle lane.
The reminder was prompted by a traffic stop Monday involving a hearse traveling on the carpool lane on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.
A trooper pulled over the hearse that was transporting a dead body.
The agency says the hearse driver assumed the body in the back counted toward the two or more occupant requirement for the lane.
The trooper let the driver off with a warning and advised him to move out of the lane.
The agency says only living, breathing people can be counted for the HOV lane.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas woman ate half a cake while roaming the aisles of a Walmart store and then refused to pay full price for it, claiming she had found it half-eaten.
Wichita Falls police Sgt. Harold McClure says the woman picked up the cake at the store's bakery last Tuesday and ate half of it before getting to the checkout counter. He says a manager called police after the woman claimed she had found the cake that way and would not pay full price for it.
Officers ordered her to pay the full price but did not issue her a citation. She was banned from the store and her name wasn't released.
In January, another woman was banned from a different Walmart store in Wichita Falls after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.
The city is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, near the Oklahoma border.
HONOLULU (AP) — A California man who borrowed a cookbook from a Honolulu library has returned it after nearly five decades.
Hawaii News Now reports Patrick Powers delivered the "Hawaii Cooks" book to the Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library last week while on vacation in the state.
Powers says he found the book last year in a storage box and decided it was finally time to return it.
He borrowed the book 47 years ago while living in Hawaii. It traveled with him when he later moved to California.
Powers handed the book over with a letter explaining what happened. He also gave the library a newer copy to replace his old, damaged one.
He expected to pay a hefty fine but there was no penalty.
"The librarian was so nice," he said.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man is accused of stealing a scissor lift and driving it through downtown Nashville.
WKRN-TV reports 23-year-old Hunter Pullens was charged with joyriding, vandalism and public intoxication.
Police were alerted that a restaurant's $10,000 scissor lift had been stolen Saturday, and officers later caught the suspect. The TV station reports the scissor lift was broken.
Pullens was released from jail on $1,300 bond Sunday. It wasn't immediately known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents of a remote Bering Sea island are celebrating the death of an intruder that had eluded capture for 10 months — a Norway rat.
St. Paul Island is internationally known breeding habitat for millions of seabirds, including rare migratory species, the Anchorage Daily News reported . Seabirds lay eggs on rocks and songbirds lay them in tundra nests. Both are vulnerable to an infestation of voracious rats.
Biologists experienced a moment of "terror" when a Norway rat was spotted last fall in St. Paul's fish processing plant, said Heather Renner, supervisory wildlife biologist with the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. At worst, it would be a pregnant rat.
″(St. Paul and neighboring St. George Island) are two of the last communities where there's actually a port and vibrant community and there are not rats," she said. "They are home to a tremendous wildlife resource."
St. Paul is the largest of the four Pribilof Islands. It's about 240 miles (385 kilometers) north of the Aleutian Islands and 750 miles (1,200 kilometers) west of Anchorage.
Rats pose a devastating threat to bird populations, said Lauren Divine, director of the Ecosystem Conservation Office at Aleut Community of St. Paul Island.
"Rats have such a potential to invade and change the ecosystem in a way we'd never recover from," Divine said.
For decades, the tribal government and state and federal agencies have worked together to keep rats off the island. At least eight rats have been caught by a "security detection program" involving traps at the harbor, Renner said.
After the rat was seen in the fish processing plant, wildlife officials mounted an aggressive response. A "strike team" deployed baited rat traps and set up wildlife cameras to track the rat's movements.
A winter of near misses followed. A live trap captured the rat but it escaped.
"It has been a wily rat," Renner said. "Really frustrating."
Searchers hoped to avoid using rodenticide but finally decided it was necessary. A person had to be specially trained to safely apply it, Renner said.
On Sunday, just as kittiwake chicks were hatching and bird tourism was nearing its summer peak, a visiting birder discovered the rat dead.
Biologists are happy but wary, Renner said.
"If you have one rat, you have to assume there are more," she said.
Monitoring will continue.
"If after a few weeks or months we have no further detection we'll feel more comfortable saying they are gone," Renner said.
Keeping rats off St. Paul, Renner said, is "a forever war."
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for repeatedly clogging women's toilets, including at places he worked.
Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Beeman pleaded no contest to five counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. The state recommended a 30-day sentence for the crime, but Sheboygan Press Media reports that Judge Kent Hoffmann on Monday gave Beeman 30 days for each count, to be served consecutively.
The Sheboygan man also was ordered to serve three years of probation and pay $5,500 in restitution.
Prosecutors say Beeman told police he gets urges to do odd things, like look for bottles in the garbage to clog toilets and cause them to overflow.
Police found a toilet in the women's bathroom at Deland Community Center clogged by a plastic bottle last March, an incident similar to 10 others beginning in 2017.
NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer's craving for cake batter ice cream put him and his colleagues in the right place to take action when a loaded gun fell out of a man's shorts at a Baskin-Robbins shop in New York City.
Police say three officers were at the shop in Coney Island, Brooklyn while on-duty Saturday when Emmanuel Lovett walked in, tugged his denim shorts and dropped a pistol to the floor.
The officers swarmed and arrested the 33-year-old man. Police say his robbery record prohibited him from having a gun. He's charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
Lovett is jailed on $7,500 bail. He's due in court Friday. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.
The NYPD acknowledged the oddity of the ice cream-induced arrest, tweeting : "Seriously, this actually happened."
(FOX) A Florida man pelted his girlfriend in the "head and face area" with sweet and sour sauce packets Sunday because he was angry she had "bought the wrong food from McDonald's," a felony battery complaint said.
Jesus Oscar Ferrer Jr., 30, attacked his girlfriend -- with whom he has a child -- in the couple's motel room in Tampa, police said.
A struggle ensued and Ferrer allegedly pinned his girlfriend to the ground. He "placed his palm on her face and pressed her head into the ground using his body weight," which prompted the woman to rip off part of his beard, the complaint said.
By the time officers arrived, Ferrer had fled the motel, according to the complaint. He was arrested and booked into the Pasco County jail on a charge of felony battery. He made his initial court appearance Monday, according to the Smoking Gun.
Ferrer was charged with battery earlier this year involving the same woman at another motel, the report said. He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge, was sentenced to time served, and paid $750 in fines and court costs, according to the report.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An arctic fox walked more than 4,415 kilometers (2,737 miles) to go from northern Norway to Canada's far north in four months, Norwegian researchers said.
The Norwegian Polar Institute reported the young female fox left her birth place on Norway's Svalbard archipelago on March 1, 2018 and reached Canada's Ellesmere Island by way of Greenland on July 1, 2018.
The ground the small fox cumulatively covered over those four months was among the most ever recorded for an arctic fox seeking a place to settle down and breed, the institute said in a research article subtitled "One female's long run across sea ice."
Institute scientists monitored the fox's movements with a satellite tracking device they fitted her with in July 2017 near her native habitat by a glacier on Norway's Spitsbergen island. She stayed close to home then gradually ventured out until she left the island on March 26, 2018.
During the walk to Canada, the roughly 2-year-old fox moved at an average rate of 46.3 kilometers per day (28.7 miles per day), the Norwegian scientists said.
"The short span of time spent covering such a distance highlights the exceptional movement capacity of this small-sized carnivore species," they said.
The distance between the fox's natal den and where she settled on Ellesmere Island was 1,789 kilometers (1,109 miles) if traveled in a straight line, according to the institute.
The sea ice allows Norway's arctic foxes to reach Greenland and then North America, though it's not known why they leave their birth places in search of places to breed, the researchers said.
The animals, which have thick fur to survive cold environments and live to about age four, subsist on fish, marine birds and lemmings.
July 2 (UPI) -- A security camera at an Indian family's home captured footage of a pet cat protecting the house from a venomous cobra.
The video, filmed Tuesday at a home in southern India, shows the cat taking multiple swipes at the cobra with its paws, while the snake fails to land a strike.
The feline eventually carries the snake outside and the owner quickly follows.
The cat's owner, Arun Chandru, said the feline escaped the encounter unscathed and the cobra was captured and relocated by a professional trapper.
''There are kids who crawl on the ground, some kids from my neighborhood visit my place too. It could have bitten them," the owner said. ''I always knew my cat was funny and intelligent, it is just now we came to know that it is brave.''