BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a goose that got stuck in a pizza delivery driver’s car grille in Vermont is expected to make a full recovery.
Driver Ryan Harrington tells WCAX-TV he saw a goose waddling across the road in Burlington on Saturday. He slammed his brakes, but heard a thud and knew he struck the bird. But he wasn’t prepared to see it stuck in his car — and alive — when he returned to work.
His manager got through to a police dispatcher who alerted authorities and a nonprofit animal rescue group. The fire department arrived to help free the goose, named Roberto, or Roberta if it’s a girl.
The goose was taken to a wildlife rehabber in Poultney who says it may have a broken pelvis, but they expect it will survive.
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Crews spent the night cleaning syrup from one block of a four-lane street along New Orleans’ French Quarter.
Police say a container truck spilled about 1,000 gallons (3,800 liters) of syrup Monday evening after a rubber shipping bladder broke.
Both eastbound lanes of Rampart street reopened at midmorning Tuesday and police tweeted a #SYRUPDATE that began “We’re not waffling.”
A police news release said one lane would close again Tuesday to ensure streetcar tracks are syrup-free.
Police say the trucker was cited for improper loading and size and weight limit violations.
Police spokesman Aaron Looney said in an email that the truck was registered to Braid Logistics North America LLC, and the kind of syrup was undetermined.
Rampart Street runs between the French Quarter and Treme (truh-MAY) neighborhoods.
LAKE LURE, N.C. (AP) — A wanted Tiki bar cook tried to flee authorities by swimming away in a North Carolina river, but was caught by officers waiting downstream.
A Lake Lure Police statement says 38-year-old Jesse Lee Boyd was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants accusing him of forgery or counterfeiting in Iowa.
Investigators said they made a plan over the weekend to arrest him at the management office of the Geneva Riverside Tiki Bar. But they say Boyd was warned as he walked to the office and fled on foot before dashing into the Rocky Broad River.
Officers positioned themselves downstream along the banks, and Boyd eventually gave himself up.
A police statement Monday said department officials didn’t know if Boyd has an attorney.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are asking for the public's help finding a 2019 Kubota excavator.
According to police, the excavator was stolen Monday from Bridgeport Innovation Center on Connecticut Avenue.
The excavator is described by police as being orange and has the company's name "J.P Philban" on the arm, along with shamrock decals on the rear.
The excavator's model is KX0574R3 and its serial number is 29552.
Authorities urge anyone who comes across the excavator - which is undoubtedly hard to miss - or has information abou the alleged theft to contact Bridgeport Police Robbery/Burglary Squad at (203)581-5246.
Talk about a mouthful.
The Old Thirteenth Cheshire Astley Volunteer Rifleman Corps Inn, also known as the pub with the longest name in the United Kingdom, has moved to the same street as the Q Inn - a bar that reportedly has the shortest name in the country.
The 55-letter bar, which originally closed in 2016, reportedly got its name in 1880, though it was not recognized as the longest name holder until 1995.
Three years later, the wordy inn in Stalybridge has been reopened by new owners Sarah Farrer-Baxter, 38, and her husband, Nigel Baxter.
"The Rifleman is such an important part of this town's history so everyone was gutted when it closed down," she said.
Though Sarah said she was planning on originally naming the bar something else, she was happy to learn she wouldn't have to.
"The old owners were two of my friends and when they told me I could take the name I was delighted," she said to SWNS.
But in addition to their bar's famous name, the Baxters have added another special reason to visit the pub - the location.
"That the two pubs with the longest and shortest names would end up as neighbors is unbelievable," Sarah said of the Rifleman and the Q Inn, which are now less than 150 feet from each other.
The Q isn't afraid of being overshadowed though.
"Lots of people who come in talk about us having the shortest name," manager Paul Armstrong said. "It's amazing that the Rifleman, which has the longest name, has reopened so close by. It's a nice coincidence."
STONE HARBOR, NJ - It could be described as fate, luck or good timing when a woman found a small turtle crossing the street in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, and brought it to the nearby Wetlands Institute to keep it safe from the busy streets.
The female turtle had been rescued by that very same institute as an egg, and the woman happened to return it on July 12, almost 19 years to the day from when the group had released the animal back into the wild, officials said.
The group initially released the terrapin in 2000 and hadn't seen the animal since, according to a post by the Wetlands Institute Facebook page this past Monday.
The animal was a "head-starter," which the institute described as a turtle usually hatched from eggs recovered from a mother struck by a vehicle on its way to lay eggs.
In the 19 years after its initial release, the terrapin had more than doubled in size and showed the scars of past injuries that may have been caused by boat propellers. One member of the institute said he was still perplexed by how it ended up on the road.
"When she was found, there was no obvious access to the marsh on either side of the road," Devin Griffiths, a marketing and communications specialist with the institute told NJ.com. "So were' not sure whey she was there. She was in a really odd place."
The institute had some fun with its "very special visitor" before releasing it safely back into the marsh.
July 23 (UPI) -- A Welsh woman nicknamed the "Bass Queen" earned the title when she broke a Guinness World Record for the lowest vocal note sung by a female singer.
Helen Leahey was measured by multiple pieces of equipment at the Music School Wagnet in Koblenz, Germany, sang from a D5 to a D2 note at 72.5 hertz, beating the previous record, which was set by a woman who sang E2 at 82.4 hertz.
"I have been encouraged for some years to pursue a musical career professionally, in part because of my unique voice," Leahey said. "Everywhere I sing, I hear that nobody has heard a woman who can hit the low notes like me. I guess I wanted to see how unique my voice truly is."
Guinness reviewed the evidence and spoke with Leahey's witnesses, which included a singing teacher and a sound engineer, before approving the record.
"As a child I was obsessed with Guinness World Records books and thought it would be wonderful if I could be part of the record-breaking family!" she said.
A seemingly pristine and untouched In-N_Out burger was found on a New York City street.
You won't find any In-N-Out joints east of Rockwall, Texas, according to the burger joint's website. So the mysterious appearance of the Double Double burger has social media users scratching their heads.
"Finding an untouched Double Double on the ground in Jamaica, Queens is the most confusing thing I've ever experienced, ever," Instagram user Lincoln Boehm said in a post accompanied by a photo of the perfectly wrapped burger and the hashtag #mystery.
In a different post, Boehm zoomed in to the burger to clarify that it was "clearly an authentic double double. Not animal or Armen style."
In a statement to NBC 4 New York, In-N-Out Vice President Denny Warnick said they were surprised by the out-of-place burger.
"We were surprised to hear recently that one of our Double-Doubles was found on a street in New York! Because our burgers are only cooked fresh to order in six states (California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon), it must have taken considerable planning for that burger to make the trip from the grill all the way to the Empire State," Warnick's statement said.
"So while it is a mystery as to how one of our burgers ended up in Queens, we're sure someone is having a good laugh," he went on to say.