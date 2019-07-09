GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police say a woman stole a vehicle after throwing a snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole-vaulting exhibition in South Carolina.
In a statement, Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They she was hurt in Friday’s crash and released from the hospital Monday.
Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and threw a live black snake at her. They say she then drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.
Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations. It wasn’t known whether she had a lawyer to contact for comment on her behalf.
Police say the snake wasn’t venomous and was released in nearby woods.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Missouri woman has been reunited with her stolen wallet 75 years after it went missing when it was discovered -- along with 14 others -- during a renovation at her old high school in a neighboring state.
The pastor of City Hope Church, Seth Baltzell, wrote on Facebook the discovery was made amid demolition work at the old Centralia High School in Centralia, Ill. A stash of 15 wallets from the mid-1940's was found stuffed inside a heating vent.
"While someone took the cash they left behind all the pictures, information and other documents," Baltzell wrote.
Baltzell, who is moving his church into the school, said the wallets to appeared to have been from mostly women and school ID's showed they were from the mid-1940's.
"There are lots of things like pictures of soldiers," he told KSDK.
After posting the photo and names of people that were discovered inside the vent, Baltzell's Facebook post received over 1,100 shares.
He was later contacted by the family of 89-year-old Betty June Sissom, who grew up in Centralia and now lives in Chesterfield, Mo.
"I remember it was red and I remember I lost my wallet...I can't believe this from all these years ago. That's me with a little boy by the name of Jimmy Kane and I had a crush on him," Sissom told the television station. "Oh my goodness, look at the boys' pictures I have. They took all the money, huh?"
Sissom said even without finding money inside, being able to get her wallet with some photos back was "unbelievable."
"This is exciting," she told KSDK-TV. "I can't believe after all of these years."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Lithuanian couple completed a nearly 300-yard dash over the weekend to win the title of 'wife carrying' world champions for the second year in a row.
Vytautas Kirkliauskas ran the 278-yard obstacle course in Sonkajarvi, Finland in just one minute and 6.72 seconds on Saturday, all while his wife Neringa was strapped to his back.
"After the second obstacle I thought I wouldn't make, but it's a great result," Kirkliauskas said, adding, "my wife, she is the best."
The Kirkliauskas won the tournament for a second consecutive year, beating the six-time world champion Taisto Miettinen of Finland and his new partner Katja Kovanen.
Couples from over a dozen countries, including Australia, France and Germany, took part in the annual race, which only requires that the woman must be over 17-years-old and weigh at least 108 pounds.
The weight of the female contestant plays an important role in the competition as the winners get to bring home the wife's weight in beer.
"The heavier the wife, the more beer for them," Eero Pitkanen, the competition's founder, said.
Despite the event's name, couples don't actually have to be married. Organizers say male contestants could "steal a neighbor's wife" if they don't have a female companion.
The event is inspired by a 19th-century Finnish legend, "Ronkainen the Robber," in which a gang pillages villages and steals the women. The length of the obstacle course is said to be the distance needed to avoid being shot by pursuers.
Revived in 1992, the tradition now has men carry their teammate in various ways, though a popular method is for the woman to hang upside-down on the back on the male contestant with her legs around his shoulders. The popularity of wife carrying races has spread outside Finnish borders, with national competitions held in Australia, Poland, England and the United States.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man, accompanied by his cat "Spaghetti," made himself at home after breaking into Oregon residence on Sunday by trying on a woman's Christmas onesie, eating a cupcake, and making coffee, police said.
The alleged break-in happened around 3:45 p.m. in Gresham, about a 15 miles east of Portland.
The homeowners told police they returned home and noticed damage and items that didn't belong to them. They said they found a cat wearing a shirt in the crawl space beneath the house, Fox 12 reported. When officers arrived, a man wearing the owner's Christmas onesie emerged from the crawl space, the report said.
Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Ryan Bishop. His cat is named Spaghetti. Investigators said Bishop and Spaghetti broke into the couple's home, ate a cupcake, made some coffee, and found the homeowner's Christmas onesie in the dryer.
Bishop was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree theft, Fox 12 reported.
Animal control was called to the scene after Spaghetti refused to come out of the crawl space. Police said the homeowner declined her onesie not be returned after the suspect was arrested.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her quest to set a Guinness World Record for collecting losing lottery tickets was inspired by the United States Women's National Team's World Cup success.
Sue Harrington of Hendersonville said she began her quest in June, when the now-champion women's team was climbing to the top of the soccer tournament.
"Well, the U.S. Women's team were playing soccer, and I knew I couldn't win at soccer or doing anything sports related because I am an Army veteran, a disabled vet," Harrington told WLOS-TV
"I was looking on the Guinness World Records under different categories, and I saw lottery and I saw they do not have anything about collecting losing tickets," she said.
Harrington said she wants to create a new category for the organization by collecting 1 million losing lottery tickets.
She said she was able to collect more than 1,700 tickets in just two weeks, but she is hoping to speed up the process with the help of the public.
"Well, we have different varieties of scratch-offs," Harrington said of her collection thus far. "You have Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash 5."
Harrington said each ticket represents someone's dreams.
"I think everyone dreams what they'd do if they won the lottery. I'd start up a foundation to help veterans and help other people start businesses," Harrington said.
She said she would be 90 by the time she reaches 1 million at her current rate, but she is hoping to achieve her goal by Jan. 1, 2021, with the help of the public.
"To achieve an impossible goal, that'll be pretty exciting. That's a lot of tickets," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- Conservationists said they captured a 16-foot-long Burmese python that was nesting under a South Florida house with up to 50 eggs.
Officials removed the 165-pound snake Saturday in an Everglades camp in Broward County. Ron Bergeron, a board member of the South Florida Water Management District, assisted in the removal.
"The Burmese python poses a significant threat to the Florida Everglades by disrupting the natural food chain," he told the Sun Sentinel. "With good fortune, we were able to find a large female and remove her and an entire nest of up to 50 baby snakes which would have continued killing off our precious habitat.
Full-grown Burmese pythons are native to Asia and have been imported to Florida as pets. They are considered an invasive species, though, killing native deer, raccoons, birds and alligators.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- Roswell, N.M., police are seeking information after vandals cut locks and fences in the city's zoo, allowing some animals to escape.
Five animal exhibits in the Spring River Park and Zoo were affected. Zoo staff noticed cut fencing when on Sunday morning. All the animals were accounted for, several wandering away from their enclosures but otherwise staying within the grounds.
A bobcat, two coatimundis and a raccoon were found in "keeper areas" adjacent to their enclosures but not accessible by the public, while a hawk, a coyote and one raccoon stayed where they belonged despite the opportunity for a breakout.
The city-operated zoo was closed on Sunday.
A police statement said that one or more persons "cut gate locks and in some cases fencing on five animal exhibits, resulting in four animals exiting their exhibits, but remaining nearby." It called for help in finding suspects.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILAN (AP) — A swimmer struggling in the sea off Sardinia soon discovered it was his lucky day.
Italian news agency ANSA says the male tourist got in trouble Sunday afternoon after his inflatable swan was carried away by the wind. According to a witness, the swimmer's friends alerted a life guard — but someone else was closer by.
Former world champion swimmer Filippo Magnini, who won bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics, had no problem in reaching the man in a few quick strokes.
Magnini told La Gazzetta dello Sport that "the swimmer was in trouble. At a certain point, he got scared, couldn't move and swallowed a bit of water. When I reached him, he couldn't even speak."
Magnini kept the man afloat until the lifeguard arrived.
"I did what I felt I should do," Magnini said. "Swim as fast as I could to save him. The important thing is the swimmer is safe."
The 37-year-old Magnini was swimming nearby with his girlfriend, Italian model and TV personality Giorgia Palmas.
Magnini, who won the 100-meter freestyle at the 2005 and 2007 world championships and a relay bronze at the 2004 Olympics, received a four-year ban for doping in 2018 after he had retired. He never tested positive and denied any wrongdoing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 9 (UPI) -- A pair of wildlife trappers were called to a South Carolina retention pond for an unusual rescue involving an alligator with a soccer ball stuck in its mouth.
James Sargent, a trapper with The Snake Catcher, responded with helper Chris Boone to the pond in the Osprey Cove neighborhood of Myrtle Beach when neighbors reported the gator, a beloved local resident, had apparently attempted to eat a soccer ball and got the sports equipment stuck in its jaws.
"It almost looked like he wasn't alive at the time," Sargent told WBTW-TV. "But then I did see him moving so I knew he was alive."
Sargent shared photos and video of the unusual rescue, which he said marked the first time an alligator had managed to pull him into the water.
"I have to physically catch him like a fish, bring him close enough to where we can then get the snare on him," he said. "Once we get the snare on him that's connected to a rope so then we got a good hold on it."
The soccer ball was removed and the gator was released back into the pond, eliciting cheers from the crowd of onlookers.
"If only every neighbor was as accepting of their gators as Osprey Cove," Sargent wrote on Facebook.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A seagull was found last week covered in curry powder and ... orange you wondering how it happened?
So are the employees at the animal wildlife hospital where the seagull was taken after it was found alongside a highway near Buckinghamshire, U.K., on July 1, according to CBS News.
It seems the brightly colored bird somehow got doused in turmeric and was unable to fly as a result.
The bird was taken to nearby Tigglywinkles wildlife hospital, where veterinary workers gave the seagull a bath and a name: "Vinny," in honor of vindaloo curry, according to CNN.
Turns out Vinny was healthy despite having an odor that vets described as "pungent."
Vinny has since been released back into the wild, according to a post on the hospital's Facebook page.
This isn't the first time a bird has been found covered in curry.
In 2016, a seagull in Wales fell into a pot of tikka masala and ended up looking like a sunburned rubber chicken until vets scrubbed the bird clean, according to CBS News.