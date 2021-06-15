June 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a kangaroo spotted hopping loose through a neighborhood was safely captured and returned to its owner.
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the North Exchange area of Boerne on Tuesday morning when residents reported a small kangaroo hopping loose.
Deputies were able to capture the kangaroo with help from bystanders, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators said they were able to identify the kangaroo's owner and reunite them with their pet.
Auckland, New Zealand (CNN)A houseplant with just nine leaves has sold for a record-breaking $19,297 on a New Zealand auction site.
Bids for the "very rare white variegated Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma" closed Sunday night, rising in the last four minutes as bidder "foliage_patch" battled the eventual winner, tagged "meridianlamb."
Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester told CNN that the plant was "the most expensive houseplant ever sold" on the auction site.
"After a heated bidding war in the auction's final minutes, the rare plant had over 102,000 views and more than 1,600 watchlists, which just goes to show how much Kiwis adore houseplants," she said in a statement emailed to CNN.
In New Zealand dollars, the bid was $27,100. Silvester said the average price for an indoor plant on Trade Me had jumped from 34 NZD in May 2019 to 82 NZD last month with rare varieties commanding "massive prices."
"Houseplants have become the 'it' item over the last couple of years, we've seen prices creep up and up as more Kiwis jump on this new trend," she said.
"This plant has 8 leaves with the 9th just about to uncurl. Each leaf has excellent variegation as does the stem and is well rooted in a 14cm pot," the description for the Rhapidophora Tetrasperma provided by seller "Hurley88" reads.
"Variegation" refers to two or more different colors in the leaves of the plant.
Rhapidophora Tetrasperma is native to Thailand and Malaysia, according to the Royal Gardens at Kew's online plant register.
Hurley88 said the condition of this specimen was "used" and that pickup from its location in New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland, was preferred.
There were 248 bids for the plant.
Late last year, the same seller listed a variegated Monstera plant on Trade Me that sold for 6,551 NZD, promising 1,000 NZD of the proceeds to charity.
June 15 (UPI) -- Shelby Houlihan, a former Olympian and American track record holder, says a tainted pork burrito is the reason behind her positive steroid test result and recent four-year ban from competition.
Houlihan wrote a long message about the ban Monday on Instagram. She had received a letter from the Athletics Integrity Unit on Jan. 14, informing her of the disciplinary action.
Houlihan said she provided a drug testing sample Dec. 14 that came back positive for the steroid nandrolone.
The Athletics Integrity Unit released a statement to confirm Houlihan's ban was upheld Tuesday.
"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the AIU's charge and banned Shelby Houlihan of the USA for four years, starting Monday, for the presence of a nandrolone metabolite, a violation of World Athletics anti-doping rules," the statement said.
Houlihan said she did not know what nandrolone was when she received the email that first informed her of the positive test.
"I have since learned that it has long been understood by WADA that eating pork can lead to a false positive for nandrolone, since certain types of pigs produce it naturally in high amounts," Houlihan wrote on Instagram. "Pig organ meat has the highest levels of nandrolone."
Houlihan said she compiled a food log to determine what she ate before her test.
"We concluded that the most likely explanation was a burrito purchased and consumed approximately 10 hours before that drug test from an authentic Mexican food truck that serves pig offal near my house in Beaverton, Ore.," Houlihan wrote.
Houlihan notified the Athletics Integrity Unit that she believed the burrito was the source of the nandrolone. She said she also took a polygraph test and had her hair sampled by toxicologists in an effort to "prove her innocence."
Houlihan said the Court of Arbitration for Sport informed her Friday that it did not "accept" her explanation and upheld the ban.
"I feel completely devastated, lost, broken, angry, confused and betrayed by the very sport that I've loved and poured myself into just to see how good I was," Houlihan wrote.
"I want to be very clear. I have never taken any performance enhancing substances. And that includes that of which I am being accused."
Houlihan, 28, is the American record holder for 1,500-meter and 5,000-meter events. She set the American record in the 1,500-meter race in 2019 at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar. She set the new 5,000-meter record in July in Portland, Ore.
She was to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials from Friday through June 27 in Eugene, Ore. The Top 3 finishers in each event earn a spot in the postponed 2020 Summer Games, which run from July 23 through Aug. 8 in Tokyo.
Houlihan placed 11th in the 5,000-meter race at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.
June 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won an $866,890 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing said she won the prize using the same numbers she has played for years.
The 47-year-old Kent County woman, who chose to remain anonymous, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a ticket for the May 10 Fantasy 5 drawing at the Speedway store in Wyoming and used the same numbers she has been playing for years: 03-07-17-36-38.
"My husband and I like to play the Fantasy 5 game and always play the same sets of numbers," she said. "The day after the drawing, he checked the numbers and recognized them right away. He called me and was acting very strange. When I asked what was wrong, he said: 'I think we won some money.'"
The couple soon discovered they had won an $866,890 jackpot.
"Winning such a large Lottery prize is overwhelming and unreal. I feel like I have been losing my mind the past few days because I still can't believe it's real," the woman said.
The woman said her plans for the winnings include fixing up her home, paying bills and taking a vacation.
June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Manitoba are asking residents to keep an eye out for an estimated 8-foot white snake seen slithering through residential yards.
Breno Martins, who lives in the Fort Rouge area of Winnipeg, said he was mowing his lawn Saturday afternoon when he spotted the snake slithering in the grass alongside his house.
"When I saw it I literally freaked out," Martins told CBC News. "I don't know if it's dangerous. I don't know if it's venomous. And I know that we have many pets and kids in the neighborhood."
Martin and his neighbors attempted to keep an eye on the snake while waiting for Winnipeg Animal Services personnel to arrive, but the reptile disappeared into a neighbor's bushes before they arrived.
Police said animal services was not able to locate the serpent and warned nearby residents to be aware of an 8-foot-long snake on the loose in the area.
Rob Vendramelli, a volunteer with the Manitoba Herpetocultural Society, said the snake in photos snapped by Martin appears to be a nonvenomous corn snake.
"They're usually pretty comfortable with being handled, and not dangerous to people," he said.
He said the animal is likely an escaped pet that got away from its owner.
"It was a nice day. Maybe someone had taken their snake out to the back yard to get some sun. Natural sunlight is beneficial to a lot of reptiles," he said.
Animal services chief Leland Gordon said the search for the snake was ongoing Monday.
"We do have our team out. We've gone several times on Saturday, our officers went several times on Sunday, and our animal services officers are going to attend yet again today," Gordon told Global News.
All 19 workers at a fast food restaurant in Pakistan were detained after refusing to give a group of police officers free burgers last week.
Staff at the chain Johnny & Jugnu in Lahore were rounded up at 0100 (2000 GMT) on Saturday and held overnight.
"This is not the first time something like this has happened... at our restaurant," a statement by the burger chain said.
Nine police officers involved in the incident have now been suspended.
Senior provincial police official Inam Ghani announced the suspensions on Twitter, saying: "No one is allowed to take the law into his own hands. Injustice will not be tolerated. All of them will be punished."
In a statement posted on Facebook, Johnny & Jugnu said a group of police officers had gone to the restaurant two days before the incident and asked for free burgers.
"Upon rejecting their request for free burgers, which has become a common practice for them, the police officers threatened our managers and left, only to return the next day to further harass and pressurise our teams... with baseless arguments," the statement said.
On 11 June, it said, "some police officers came to our... outlet and took our manager into custody, without giving any reason whatsoever. Then they emptied out our entire branch, taking all of our kitchen crew, including the rest of the managers".
The restaurant also said the staff were not allowed to close down the kitchen, leaving "fryers still running, customers waiting for their orders".
The workers were detained for seven hours and said the officers were "harassing them, pushing them around, all for not giving them free burgers".
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has previously called for a reform of the Punjab region's police force, saying local politicians had appointed "cronies" to run police stations.
(The Baltimore Sun) A 38-year-old man experiencing a medical crisis tried to drive himself to a hospital in a Baltimore City Fire Department ambulance from Cherry Hill early Monday, police said.
The man, whose name was not released, took the ambulance, which had been left running in the 900 block of Seagull Ave., where medics had been called about 1:22 a.m., police said.
Police pulled him over at Potee and Hanover streets, near MedStar Harbor Hospital, where he told them he had been having a heart attack and took the ambulance to drive himself to the hospital, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital on an emergency petition, which allows someone experiencing a crisis to be taken to a hospital for rapid evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was not damaged.
June 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said an alligator found trespassing on a family's porch got a free ride to a nearby lake in the back of a patrol car.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a pair of deputies were called out to an Eagle Lake home on Monday on a report of an alligator that decided to take up residence on a family's porch and refused to leave.
The deputies tied up the 5.5-foot gator and loaded it into the back of a patrol vehicle.
The deputies drove the alligator to Lake McLeod and released the reptile into the water.
WARSAW (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Carrefour SA said on Friday it had notified local police after employees at one of its Warsaw stores had found suspicious parcels in a delivery of bananas, which police later confirmed to be cocaine.
"They immediately notified the police, who quickly secured the batch of goods and started an investigation that is currently underway," Carrefour said in an email to Reuters, adding that it was cooperating with the investigation.
Warsaw police said the packages contained over 160 kilograms (352.74 lbs) of cocaine worth 30 million zlotys ($8.14 million).
"Drugs were discovered at several branches of one of the chain stores," Warsaw police said on Twitter.
State run news agency PAP reported that the first packages with cocaine were found in a Carrefour store in the centre of Warsaw and that later the drug was discovered also in other shops in the capital and nearby.
A Warsaw police spokesman was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, additional reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Diane Craft)
HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — An 18-year-old girl became stuck in her home's chimney while trying to get into her house Tuesday morning, firefighters said.
The teenager was locked out of her home near Horizon and College drives, firefighters said. She attempted to enter the one-story home through the chimney, but could not get past the flue.
It took firefighters about a half hour to rescue her. Henderson firefighters add they are trained in "confined space rescue."
No one was hurt.