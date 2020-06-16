ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A 65-pound (29-kilogram) alligator snapping turtle with a face only its mother could love has found a new home at a Virginia zoo after freaking out residents in a northern Virginia suburb.
The turtle, dubbed Lord Fairfax, was repeatedly crossing a residential road in the Alexandria area, according to Fairfax County Police. Not native to the area, the alligator snapping turtle is generally found in the wild farther south.
Animal control officers initially took Lord Fairfax to the county animal shelter, and then to the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The fisheries folks say the turtle is just a juvenile and could eventually grow as big as 200 pounds (90 kilograms). They say the northern Virginia climate would have been too cold for him to live in the wild.
He will live instead at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.
June 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas were called to a family's home when they received an unexpected package containing 32 bags of marijuana.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a Houston home after the residents reported receiving a package they hadn't ordered that was filled with cannabis.
"If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office to claim it," the sheriff wrote in an Instagram post.
Marijuana is illegal to possess in Texas.
June 16 (UPI) -- A store in England that opened for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown had to immediately close because of a snake inside.
The Sports Direct store in Newton Abbot, Devon, England, opened its doors to the public Monday for the first time since closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic months ago, but it soon closed for another several hours when the snake was spotted.
Witnesses said a local veterinarian was summoned to the scene and was able to capture the Honduran milk snake.
The serpent is now in the care of a veterinarian.
June 16 (UPI) -- The mystery of a 30-year-old message in a bottle found floating in a Texas river by two boys was solved with the help of a mail carrier.
A pair of boys, ages 7 and 8, found a glass bottle on the bank of the Neches River in Beaumont and inside they found a sheet of paper dated from 1989 with a man's name and address.
The boys and their families attempted to contact the man, but found the address in Silsbee did not exist.
A longtime U.S. Postal Service mail carrier helped solve the mystery by revealing that while the address no longer exists, the home is still standing and still occupied by the same family.
Clifton McGallion, the message's author, said he and his son used to use sheets of paper in bottles as markers when they were out fishing 30 years ago.
The bottle's 31-year journey didn't quite match the distance of a bottle found in late March in Ireland. The message inside revealed the bottle had been tossed into the water by a German sailor 19 years earlier.
June 16 (UPI) -- A British man has been awarded a Guinness World Record after running a mile in 10 minutes and 11 seconds while wearing a blindfold.
Ashley Winter, 37, of Hereford, England, said he received a certificate confirming his February run set the Guinness record for the fastest mile blindfolded (male).
Winter, who has been diagnosed with vision-impairing eye disease keratoconus, raised money for charity Fight for Sight.
"I'm delighted that my Guinness World Record attempt had been approved. I want to prove to myself and to others with an eye condition what can be done if you put your mind to it," Winter told the Hereford Times. "By raising money for Fight for Sight I hope to help find the next breakthrough in treating sight loss conditions like keratoconus."
Ikram Dahman, director of fundraising at Fight for Sight, congratulated Winter.
"A huge congratulations and well done to Ashley for his achievement of setting a Guiness World Record. Ashley is a fantastic ambassador for Fight for Sight and we are very grateful for all his work in fundraising and raising awareness for the charity," Dahman said.
June 16 (UPI) -- The Maryland Lottery said a single store sold 24 top-prize-winning tickets for a Bonus Match 5 drawing -- a total $600,000 in prizes.
Lottery officials said the Spring Ridge Exxon in Frederick sold 24 tickets for the June 12 drawing bearing the winning numbers, 2-9-11-13-17 and the Bonus Ball 25.
Each winning ticket is worth $50,000, for a total prize of $600,000.
The lottery said it was unclear whether all of the tickets were purchased by a single player. A Baltimore man previously won $600,000 in a Bonus Match 5 drawing when he purchased multiple identical tickets in 2016, officials said.
The Spring Ridge Exxon is being awarded a $6,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets, officials said.
Oslo (AFP) - It was an unusual sight: on a hot sunny day this weekend, it wasn't a Norwegian navy submarine seen plunging into the North Sea, but rather its swimsuit-clad crew who were observed diving in off the hull for a refreshing dip.
With the men in trunks and the women in bikinis, a couple of dozen sailors were photographed diving off the hull of their submarine, the KNM Uthaug, in a fjord in Norway's southwest.
"Our soldiers also need to cool off in the summer heat," the Norwegian defence ministry said, posting the photo to its Facebook page.
"These guys spend a large part of their lives underwater. This weekend, they took a dive for a well-deserved break, some fresh air, and a cool dip," it added.
With a fleet of six submarines, Norway is tasked with defending NATO's northern flank, opposite Russia's mighty Northern Fleet.
New York (CNN Business)Want a dog without the pain of house training it? Or feeding or walking it? Well, you still can't have one, but Boston Dynamics has begun selling Spot, its robotic dog, to businesses. Spot is up for any task without the need for treats.
The company announced that businesses can pre-order Spot for a mere $74,500. The four-legged agile robot has garnered attention for the tasks it can perform, which include running, climbing stairs, and even reminding people to practice social distancing in the Covid-19 era.
Tuesday's announcement opens availability up for the dog, which was previously used exclusively by "domestic and international businesses and research facilities," the website said. It's generally used for inspections on construction sites or similar situations.
"The combination of Spot's sophisticated software and high performance mechanical design enables the robot to augment difficult or dangerous human work," Marc Raibert, chairman and founder of Boston Dynamics, said in a release. "Now you can use Spot to increase human safety in environments and tasks where traditional automation hasn't been successful."
Dreaming of an indulgent porterhouse for two? Want to be surprised by a mixture of tasty meats, monthly?These delivery services will keep you well-fed as long as you like.
Spot is quite athletic. It can run about 5.2 feet per second, has cameras for eyes that give it a 360-degree range of vision, is dust- and water-proof, and can operate in temperatures ranging from -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
The dog will ship in 6 to 8 weeks.
Boston Dynamics first introduced Spot in 2015. An introductory video collected 7.3 millions views, and additional videos about Spot have continued to draw attention over the years. After all, this robotic canine can twerk and moonwalk, and received an outpouring of sympathy on social media when its creators released a video of researchers kicking the dog to demonstrate its balance.
Boston Dynamics started in 1992 as a spinoff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and was purchased by Google in 2013. Four years later, Google (GOOGL) sold the company to Japan's SoftBank -- one of the firms behind Pepper, which is billed as the world's first robot capable of reading human emotions.
London (AFP) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn't like the plain plane he uses for state visits and has ordered a more colourful makeover to fly the flag for Britain, it was reported Tuesday.
"Boris doesn't like it being grey. He is getting it painted up," an unnamed defence source told Britain's Sky News television.
The paint job on the RAF Voyager transport plane sounds like something "from Austin Powers", the source added.
The Austin Powers character flew around on a psychedelic-coloured Boeing 747 in the "Goldmember" film of the 1990s spoof spy franchise.
Johnson's office did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.
The military aircraft is reportedly getting its makeover at an airport in Cambridge and would be ready by the end of the month.
Johnson demanded his own "Brexit plane" when he was travelling the world as Britain's foreign minister in 2018.
The UK was then still more than a year removed from officially leaving the European Union and Johnson was drumming up his vision of an independent Britain abroad.
He quit the government that same year in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May's more light-touch approach to Brexit.
But he stormed back to power as head of the Conservative party and the government last year.
Johnson complained in 2018 that he had to share the "grey" RAF Voyager with Prime Minister May and the occasional member of the royal family.
"The taxpayers won't want us to have some luxurious new plane, but I certainly think it's striking that we don't seem to have access to such a thing at the moment," Johnson said when asked if he would like his own "Brexit plane" in 2018.
CHICAGO — In the over 12,000 Uber rides that Chicago driver Jose Duran has given, he said three people have vomited but no one has ever given birth in the backseat.
That was until Sunday.
"Halfway thru the ride she started screaming and I told her, 'You are freaking me out. You ok?' And she said, 'Yes, I'm fine,'" he said. "And then she started screaming again and she said, 'It's this baby.' And I'm like 'What baby?'"
Duran said he had no idea the woman was even pregnant. He recognized the address where he was headed as the University of Chicago Medical Center, but he had no idea she was going there because she was in labor.
"She started screaming again and it was coming out," he said. "I started freaking out because I'm on the Dan Ryan right before 47th and what do I do?"
After running several red lights and probably getting a ticket along the way, he finally made it to the emergency room.
Once he was sure the baby and mom were ok he reached out to Uber to see what to do next.
"They texted me and said to get (the car) detailed," he said.
But when he tried to have it done, he was told they couldn't because of all the bodily fluids that seeped deep into the dark cloth seats.
"The detailed place tells me the seats have to be replaced," Duran said.
But who's going to pay for it? Duran said he would have to pay a $1000 deductible and there's no guarantee the rest will be covered.
"Does the lady have insurance to pay for this? It's one of the situations that no one ever thinks about," Duran said.
Duran said he has called Uber many times since this happened and he can't get any answers. And he can't work until the car is cleaned. He estimates he's losing about $600 a day. He told WGN News he can't reach the woman because she gave a fake name on the Uber app and the hospital won't release any information because of HIPPA laws.
