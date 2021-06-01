UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — After nearly five decades of blowin’ in the wind, a double Bob Dylan album finally has a direction home: A man living in San Francisco has mailed the vinyl back to an Ohio library 48 years after it was supposed to be returned.
Howard Simon recently sent the album along with a letter to Heights Libraries apologizing for his tardiness, according to a news release from the library system outside Cleveland.
Simon checked out Dylan’s “Self Portrait” album in 1973 as an eighth-grader at a University Heights middle school. Simon, now 73, says he found it between two other Dylan albums in his personal vinyl collection.
“As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years,” Simon wrote. “I am returning with the letter an overdue item by my count, approximately 17,480 days overdue as of this writing.”
His letter says the album cover is a little battered after traveling with him from University Heights to San Francisco with various stops in between, but the library says the records themselves remain in “great shape.”
Simon also sent the library a $175 replacement fee for “Self Portrait” along with an album he recorded, “Western Reserve,” for possible inclusion in the library’s collection.
The library bore no hard feelings, or sense that Simon wasted their precious time, essentially telling him in the press release don’t think twice; it’s all right.
“The funny thing about this is that we don’t charge overdue fines anymore–as long as we get the item back, we see no need to penalize people,” branch manager Sara Phillips was quoted as saying. “We’re grateful that Mr. Simon returned the record. I’d said we can now call it even.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 1 (UPI) -- A wildlife center in Minnesota is asking the public to keep an eye out for three wolves that escaped from their enclosure.
Officials at the Wildlife Science Center in Anoka County said a pack of about 10 wolves became agitated when a newborn pup was removed from the enclosure to be bottle fed.
"Overnight we have a 6-foot ground apron, they dug down, over the ground apron and up and went looking for their puppy," animal care coordinator Megan Beckel told KMSP-TV.
Beckel said four wolves escaped from the facility, but one of the animals, the newborn pup's father, had to be euthanized after being hit by a vehicle. She said the other three canines remain on the loose.
Beckel said the wolves are not dangerous and are not used to hunting for their own food.
"We're devastated, the wolves are scared, they're not dangerous to anybody they just want to go home," she said.
The Wildlife Science Center is home to 120 wolves, the largest captive population of the animals in North America.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 1 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a store clerk had to talk him into buying the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $300,000 jackpot.
The 52-year-old St. Joseph County man told Michigan Lottery officials he was at Hoffman Street Grocery in Three Rivers when he stopped to look at the lottery counter.
"I stopped to pick up a few things and went by the Lottery counter while I was there," the man recalled. "As I was standing there, the clerk suggested I play the Mystery Prize Cashword game."
The man said it took some convincing to get him to buy the ticket.
"I told her I don't play often, and I wasn't too sure about that type of ticket. She told me they were pretty simple to play and had been lucky lately, so I decided to buy two. The first one turned out to be a $300,000 winner," the player said.
The winner said he plans to use his prize money to pay off his home and help out his family members.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Perhaps he wants a relationship that won't "blow up" in his face.
A Kazakhstani bodybuilder who wed his sex doll after a whirlwind romance is open to dating a human on one condition: They like his silicone soulmates as well. He dropped the bombshell on the UK-based "The Dating Show" on FUBAR Radio Friday, the Daily Star reported.
"I was in a real relationship in the past, about seven years," said Yuri Tolochko, who infamously married his sex doll Margo in November after dating her for eight months. A self-professed "pansexual," Tolochko can reportedly love anything from an "image" to a "soul."
Nonetheless, "it's interesting and important for me, and in the future maybe I will have a real person, but it's important that she or he likes my dolls too," the muscleman said.
That might be a tall order as the non-synthetic lover would have to live in a veritable dollhouse. The muscleman revealed that he's divorced Margo so he could take up with two new plastic playmates, Luna and Lola, the Daily Star reported.
Tolochko admitted to cheating on Margo with a "strange object" and a supermarket chicken while she was getting "plastic surgery" over Christmas.
He took to Instagram in March to introduce her replacement Lola, who, apparently in line with his aforementioned sexual appetites, sports a hen-inspired lower torso.
"I identify her as a massive chicken," the gym shark described, adding that his inflatable lover's "navel has depth and can be used as a vagina and a penis inserted into it."
"I like the process of sex itself. And gender, sexual orientation are not particularly important here," explained the non-finicky fitness freak, who boasts over 110,000 followers on the 'Gram.
In the future, Tolochko reportedly wants to add a male doll to the mix.
"I want to do a wedding of a male doll and Luna and at the same time I want to do the ceremony of life and freedom with me," he said. "It's similar to wedding, but not wedding."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 1 (UPI) -- A library in Ireland said a book recently returned was more than 64 years overdue.
The Monaghan Town Library said the book, The Hedge and the Horse, had been checked out Jan. 11, 1957, and was returned in late May.
Executive Librarian Kay Cassidy said the library got rid of late fees in 2019, but at the 1957 rate, the book would have amassed about $2,000 in fines.
The whereabouts of the book for the 64 years that it was checked out from the library were unclear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An 11-year-old pianist in Thailand is doing something quite noteworthy: She's performing music for lemurs at a zoo while dressed in an alligator costume.
Seenlada Supat has been performing weekly concerts at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, southeast of Bangkok, to keep the animals company while visitation is low because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
"I'm playing music to soothe the animals to help them feel relaxed and give them company so they are not too lonely," Supat told Reuters.
She wears a bright green alligator costume to blend in with her audiences, which have included music-loving lemurs, meerkats, hippos and zebras.
Supat's music ― a medley of Thai folk and pop songs ― seems to be striking a chord with the zoo animals, especially the lemurs who often hop on the keyboard, according to Inside Edition.
Although that might bother some people, Supat has no problem with the lemurs getting up close and personal.
"I wanted them to be involved with me while I'm playing music," she said, according to Reuters. "I don't mind, it's as if they're playing music with me too."
Zoo director Tawin Rattanawongsawat said the animals are giving Supat's recitals positive reviews.
"We noticed that the animals were reacting," Tawin said, according to Reuters. "They became curious while others appeared to be enjoying the music."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A woman who was missing for three weeks and then rescued from a Florida storm drain found herself in another underground tunnel system in Texas over the weekend, according to media reports.
Lyndsey Kennedy, 43, climbed out of a 6-foot drain pipe Saturday night and was taken to a hospital, her mother told West Palm Beach, Fla.,-based WPEC, a CBS affiliated TV station, Kennedy had been checked into a rehabilitation facility in Texas when she wandered off, she said.
She was last seen in the area near the Dallas suburbs of Grand Prairie and Arlington, authorities said. Fox News has reached out to the Grand Prairie Police Department but has not heard back.
Kennedy's friend, Brady Morgan, told the news outlet that Grand Prairie officers spotted her. When they approached her, she slipped into a nearby storm drain, the news outlet reported. Her family tracked her using an app on her cell phone that noted her last location prior to going underground.
As a precaution, her loved ones dropped bags of food and Gatorade in nearby manholes in an effort to sustain her.
Kennedy was in the hospital on a psychiatric hold, the TV station reported. Her family reportedly said she has psychosis and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from years of being in an abusive relationship.
In March, Kennedy was pulled out of a storm drain while naked in Florida's Delray Beach after having been missing for three weeks.
She told authorities she became trapped while exploring a tunnel she found while swimming in a canal near her boyfriend's home. She got lost inside the tunnel system after several turns, she said.
After she was rescued, authorities said she was so weak she couldn't stand on her own.
"I don't know how much longer she would have been OK down there," Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Dani Moschella told the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper at the time of the rescue. "The idea that somebody might be down there for any length of time is disturbing. It's dirty, dangerous, there's snakes, rats, garbage, dirt and leaves, anything that's on the street that washes into a sewer, and it smells terrible."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 1 (UPI) -- A man treasure hunting with his metal detector on the Jersey Shore found a dog tag that turned out to have been lost by a Coast Guard member 50 years earlier.
Joseph Franco said he was treasure hunting Saturday when he came across a Coast Guard dog tag bearing the name Sylvan Schiffman.
Franco and his wife, Melanie, searched online and discovered a man bearing the same name had died in 2019. Melanie posted a photo of the dog tag in the Cool Cape May group on Facebook and members were able to help the couple get in touch with Schiffman's family, who live in Texas.
The family members told the Francos that Sylvan Schiffman had been stationed at Cape May during his time in the Coast Guard and has lost his dog tag when a boat overturned about 50 years ago.
"I have found rings, I have found silver coins, but this is one of the most personal things I have found so far. And it's going to be a pleasure to give it back," Joseph Franco told News12.
Franco said he will be sending the dog tag to Schiffman's family in the mail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. (CNN) - Holy cow!
A police chase in Wisconsin ended with the help of a herd of cattle.
After about 13 miles, a driver steered right into a farm where some cows created a blockade.
Authorities were able to take the driver into custody.
No humans or animals were harmed.
It's unclear what led to the chase.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 3-year-old girl from St. Paul went viral this weekend because of a hilarious request she made for her birthday party.
Leona Feigh loves "The Lion King" and knows the words to every song, so she asked for a birthday cake with her favorite character, Mufasa. Leona's mother, Alison Feigh, says she wanted a very specific scene in the movie.
"I felt really embarrassed asking the bakery because I thought they would think I was a horrible parent," Alison said. "I was like, 'So here's the thing, this is what my child said, I thought it was funny. We're just going to go with it.'"
Leona wanted the moment that's been ripping hearts out since the mid-90s: Mufasa's death. That way, Leona said, everyone would be so sad, they wouldn't want to eat the cake — and she'd have it all to herself.
When asked how the cake tasted, she excitedly said, "So yummy, so yummy!"
Leona's uncle, Casey Feigh, tweeted about the story, and it went viral, racking up nearly 750,000 likes.
"Leona really gets comedy, and that's important in our family that you can tell a joke and sell a joke," Casey said. "She's already figuring that out at the age of 3."
Rosalie Davis, a cake decorator with The Thirsty Whale Bakery in north Minneapolis, brought the unique request to life.
"Normally the 3-year-old cakes don't have dead characters on them," Rosalie said.
Now, Rosalie just wants to meet Leona.
"The person asking for the cake was probably more interesting than the cake," she said.
Alison says her daughter is sweet and, yes, empathetic, which is why the cake request came as a surprise and made them smile.
"Let's just fulfill this really random cake request that we'll look back in like 10 years and laugh," Alison said.
Leona already has her mind made up for next year. When she turns 4, she wants a cake with Cinderella. And no surprise, the evil stepmother has to be on there, too.