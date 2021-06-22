CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — How do astronauts do laundry in space? They don’t.
They wear their underwear, gym clothes and everything else until they can’t take the filth and stink anymore, then junk them.
NASA wants to change that — if not at the International Space Station, then the moon and Mars — and stop throwing away tons of dirty clothes every year, stuffing them in the trash to burn up in the atmosphere aboard discarded cargo ships. So it’s teamed up with Procter & Gamble Co. to figure out how best to clean astronauts’ clothes in space so they can be reused for months or even years, just like on Earth.
The Cincinnati company announced Tuesday that it will send a pair of Tide detergent and stain removal experiments to the space station later this year and next, all part of the galactic battle against soiled and sweaty clothes.
It’s no small problem, especially as the U.S. and other countries look to establish bases on the moon and Mars.
Rocket cargo space is tight and expensive, according to NASA, so why waste it on new outfits if their clothes could be kept looking and smelling fresh? When you figure an astronaut needs 150 pounds (68 kilograms) of clothes in space per year, that quickly adds up, especially on a three-year Mars mission, said Mark Sivik, a chemist specializing in fabric and home care technology for P&G.
There’s also the health — and ick — factors.
Space station astronauts exercise two hours every day to counter the muscle- and bone-withering effects of weightlessness, quickly leaving their workout clothes sweaty, smelly and stiff. Their T-shirts, shorts and socks end up so foul that they run through a pair every week, according to Leland Melvin, a former NASA astronaut and NFL player.
“After that, they’re deemed toxic,” said Melvin, who’s serving as a spokesman for the project. “They like have a life of their own. They’re so stiff from all that sweat.”
While NASA and the other space station partners have looked into special antimicrobial clothes to prolong wear, it’s not a long-term solution.
In its initial experiment, P&G will send up detergent custom-made for space in December so scientists can see how the enzymes and other ingredients react to six months of weightlessness. Then next May, stain-removal pens and wipes will be delivered for testing by astronauts.
At the same time, P&G is developing a washer-dryer combo that could operate on the moon or even Mars, using minimal amounts of water and detergent. Such a machine could also prove useful in arid regions here on Earth.
One of the many design challenges: The laundry water would need to be reclaimed for drinking and cooking, just like urine and sweat are currently recycled aboard the space station.
“The best solutions come from the most diverse teams,” Melvin said, “and how more diverse can you be than Tide and NASA?”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A California man has been arrested for allegedly stealing and attempting to resell over 42,000lb of pistachio nuts valued at over $100,000.
Alberto Montemayor, 34, a trucker, was arrested and booked in Tulare county in connection to the incident, according to a Facebook post from Tulare county sheriff’s office.
Following a routine inspection, the Touchstone Pistachio company, located in Tulare county, California, contacted law enforcement last week after discovering 21 tons of pistachios had gone missing from their designated lot at Montemayor Trucking.
An investigation into the unaccounted pistachios led police to a nearby trailer where the stolen nuts had been moved. The nuts, originally stored in 2,000lb sacks, had been moved to smaller bags apparently to be resold.
“The remaining pistachios were returned to the Touchstone Pistachio Company,” said Montemayor.
Reactions to the theft have been swift, with many observers perplexed by the amount of pistachios stolen and the fact that the crime hits at a lucrative underground market for stolen nuts.
“Good job detectives, I guess you really ‘cracked’ this case. Guy must’ve been ‘nuts’ to think he could get away with it,” said one Facebook user.
“Aw nuts, got caught …” read another comment.
Law enforcement involved with the case have asked for the public to assist with any information related to the potential nut theft.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Auto repair shops in Rhode Island are reporting an odd situation with vehicle inspection stickers: they don't stick.
The stickers applied to the lower right interior corner of the windsheld after a successful safety and emissions test are peeling off, according to The Providence Journal, which was alerted to the issue by a former reporter whose sticker fell off after he left an inspection station.
The state Department of Revenue, which oversees the Department of Motor Vehicles, confirmed the problem.
"We are aware of the issue with the inspection sticker adhesive and are working with our vendor, Opus Inspection, to replace this product," agency spokesperson Paul Grimald said in a statement.
Reapplication can be handled at the Opus office in Warwick or at the DMV's Safety and Emissions Office in Providence, he said.
"The adhesive, along with instructions for applying it, will be mailed to any vehicle owner who does not wish to travel to either of these locations," Grimaldi said.
Ed Barbosa of Barbosa & Son Auto Repair in East Providence and Daniel Coren of Narragansett Auto in West Warwick said two-sided tape works.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two brothers from San Francisco say they have set a record for the longest highline ever walked in both Yosemite National Park and California, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Earlier this month, they and a group of friends spent nearly a week stringing a single, 2,800-foot (853-meter)-long line from Taft Point west across a series of gulleys that plunge 1,600 feet (488 meters).
Moises and Daniel Monterrubio, brothers who are training to be rope-access technicians, had been thinking about crossing that void for a year.
"Every time we'd go out there, we'd think about that line," Moises Monterrubio, 26, told the Chronicle.
Highlining is high-altitude slacklining, in which a narrow strip of strong, nylon webbing — usually an inch wide and a few millimeters thick — is strung between two anchor points and serves as a kind of balance beam.
Completing a line means carefully heel-toeing from one end to the other while wearing a waist-harness that links to a 3-inch steel ring around the webbing. In a fall, walkers remain attached, but they have to haul themselves back up to balance or shimmy back to an anchor point while dangling upside down.
The sport in the past decade has flourished into a culture of athletes, gear brands and sponsorships.
Over the course of six days earlier this month, the Monterrubios used the help of 18 friends and fellow highliners to navigate their webbing through and across the landscape — hiking lines up from the valley floor, rappelling down from the cliffs above and maneuvering through countless tree branches.
Eventually, they had their anchors: a set of granite boulders at Taft Point and an old, thick tree trunk at the other outcropping.
"It was pretty intense and dangerous. But we made it happen," Monterrubio said.
The group received permission from national park staffers in advance, he said.
The longest line walked in Yosemite had been a 954-footer (291-meter) extending from Taft Point to an anchor east. The new line was almost three times that length.
It all came together at sunset June 10: The line was set, the brothers were ready and the honor was theirs.
Daniel, 23, walked the line first and fell three or four times in the wind but made it across. Then Moises, also falling twice but catching himself on the line above the craggy landscape.
Friends took turns on the line for four days afterward, most of them falling as well. The pride of a highliner is to conquer a line without slipping off.
Eventually, Moises walked the line in 37 minutes without a fall. So did fellow highliner Eugen Cepoi, Moises' mentor.
"The most rewarding part was seeing all my friends at the anchor excited about just having it done," Moises said. "I value that more than crossing."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A plague of mice that has ravaged vast swathes of eastern Australia has forced the evacuation of a prison while authorities repair gnawed electrical wiring and clear dead and decaying mice from walls and ceilings.
Around 200 staff and 420 inmates will be transferred from the Wellington Correctional Center in rural New South Wales state to other prisons in the region during the next 10 days while cleaning and repairs take place, Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin said on Tuesday.
"The health, safety and wellbeing of staff and inmates is our No. 1 priority so it's important for us to act now to carry out the vital remediation work," Severin said.
Millions of mice have caused havoc in the grain-growing region of Australia's most populous state for months, devouring crops and haystacks as well as invading homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and prisons.
The most common complaint about the plague is an ever-present stench of mice urine and decaying flesh. People report being bitten by mice in bed. Mouse carcasses and excrement in roof guttering are polluting farmers' water tanks and causing sickness.
The remediation work at the prison will include investigating ways to protect the facility from future mice plagues, which are a phenomenon largely unique to Australia.
Plagues usually happen when rain follows several years of drought. The current plague is the worst that many can remember in some areas.
Severin said the mice infestation was worst in prison buildings that weren't built from concrete.
"The mice have got into ... wall cavities, into roof spaces. They're dead but then they start obviously decaying and then the next problem is mites," Severin told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Government mouse researcher Steve Henry said mice numbers had begun to plateau as the species always stops breeding during the Southern Hemisphere winter.
But numbers could explode again if conditions are right in the spring.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — German police appealed Friday for information about the possible owners of two 17th-century paintings discovered in a highway rest stop dumpster.
Police said a 64-year-old man found the oil paintings at the rest stop near Ohrenbach in central Germany last month.
He later handed them in to police in the western city of Cologne.
An initial assessment by an art expert concluded the two framed paintings were originals, police said.
One is a self-portrait by Pietro Belloti showing the Italian artist smiling and dating to 1665.
The other is a portrait of a boy by the 17th-century Dutch artist Samuel van Hoogstraten, date unknown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 22 (UPI) -- A British man said it took him hours of attempts before he was able to break an unusual Guinness World Record by stacking five M&M's candies.
Will Cutbill, 23, of Solihull, England, said he had long dreamed of getting his name into the Guinness Book of World Records, but it wasn't until the COVID-19 lockdown that he decided to make his dream a reality by stacking M&M's.
"It was during the third lockdown in January. I was in the living room, eating a bag of M&Ms, and I was incredibly bored, and I just decided to see how many of them I could stack on top of each other," Cutbill told Birmingham Live.
"I started thinking, I wonder if there's a world record for this, so I looked it up online and found out the most anyone had ever stacked was four," he said.
Cutbill said he filmed his attempts for two or three hours before he managed to get his stack of five M&M's.
"It's not something I would normally have taken the time to do -- especially now that the sun is shining and the pubs are back open -- but at the time, there wasn't much else to do so it seemed like time well spent," he said.
The record of four M&M's had been jointly held by Silvio Sabba of Italy and Brendan Kelbie of Australia before the record-keeping organization verified Cutbill's video and issued him a certificate.
"When I managed to finally stack five M&Ms, I was absolutely ecstatic. I thought, 'Oh, my goodness, I've actually done it,'" he said. "Five M&Ms doesn't sound like a lot, but it was near impossible to do. so I was chuffed when I achieved it. I thought about attempting six, but there's no chance. Five was hard enough."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who received a "Perfect Gift" scratch-off lottery ticket as a birthday present found it lived up to its name when she won more than $7,500.
The Ingham, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials the $3.78 Perfect Gift scratch-off ticket as a birthday present, but she initially didn't realize how perfect the gift had been.
"I scratched it at home and then took it to the newsagency and they told me the prize was too big for them to pay out," the woman said. "I had no idea! So I looked at the ticket a little closer, and that's when I realized I'd won $10,000 (U.S. $7,555)."
The winner said she has not yet decided what to do with her prize money.
"I am just going to save it for now," she said. "I have no doubt it will come in handy one day soon!"
The ticket was purchased at The Paper Shop in Ingham. Jenny Olivero, the store's owner, said the ticket was the first top prize winning scratch-off sold at her shop.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 22 (UPI) -- A New York woman who received more than 150 Amazon packages filled with mask brackets she didn't order said she is donating the inventory to hospitals after the mistake was sorted by the company.
Jillian Cannan of Buffalo said the packages began arriving June 5, and she didn't realize there was anything unusual about them until she took a closer look.
"I thought my business partner had ordered something for our studio that we were waiting for on backorder," she told CNN. "So I opened them up to condense the boxes and I realized they were mask brackets."
Cannan said she and her business partner hadn't ordered any mask brackets, and she soon realized the boxes bore her address, but not her name.
"At first I was convinced that it was a scam, or maybe someone trying to clear out their warehouse," Cannan told NBC News. "But because all of the items were the same, I don't think that's the case here."
Cannan said the boxes continued to arrive via Amazon delivery, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service.
She said she was in frequent contact with Amazon as the packages continued to arrive in increasing numbers.
"Then they started coming by freight trucks on pallets in our driveway," she said.
Cannan said she received more than 150 packages -- containing thousands of mask brackets -- before Amazon managed to sort out the mistake. The company said the intended recipient would be getting their own mask brackets, and told Cannan she could keep what had already arrived at her home.
Cannan, who owns a DIY and creative studio, said she decided to use the child-size brackets to create DIY mask kits to distribute to children at local hospitals. She said Amazon agreed to donate the rest of the supplies she needs for the kits to compensate her for the inconvenience.
The adult-sized brackets will also be donated to hospitals, she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 22 (UPI) -- A man using his metal detector on a Maine beach found a high school class ring that was lost in the same location in 1984.
Frederick Thibodeau, 77, said he has been metal detecting on Maine beaches for 44 years, and on a recent expedition to Old Orchard Beach he unearthed a class of 1984 ring from Massachusetts' Medford High School.
"I went right home, cleaned it up so I could read the inscription and the next morning I called the high school in Medford and they said they'd get in touch with the alumni and see if he's still in the area and we'd go from there," Thibodeau told WGME-TV.
The Medford High School Alumni Association identified the likely owner as 1984 graduate Jonathan Noel, and the group posted on Facebook in hopes of getting in touch with the former student.
The search eventually came to the attention of Noel, who said the ring had been lost about a month after he got it in 1984. Noel said his girlfriend had been wearing the ring on a chain around her neck and it came off at some point during their beach visit.
Thibodeau said he and Noel are currently working on plans to get the ring back to its owner.