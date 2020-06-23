WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida. State inspectors found an 80-pound (36-kilogram) iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint.
Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
The restaurant could not be reached for comment, but an employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the reptile was given as a personal gift to the owner. It was stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food and was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation.
Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly in South Florida that a state wildlife agency has been encouraging people to kill them. Iguanas aren’t dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels. The males can grow to at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) long and weigh nearly 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and female iguanas can lay nearly 80 eggs a year.
The reptile is considered a delicacy by some. One company even makes iguana sausages and burgers.
June 23 (UPI) -- A Florida woman filed a civil suit against a neighbor demanding a paternity test for the five goats she purchased in December.
The lawsuit filed by Kris Hedstrom demands that her neighbor, Heather Dayner, either refund the $900 she paid for the five Nigerian dwarf goats she purchased in December or provide a sample of DNA from the goats' purported father to prove their lineage.
Hedstrom's lawsuit alleges she was under the impression that she would be able to register the goats' pedigrees with the American Dairy Goat Association.
She said Dayner, owner of Baxter Lane Farm in Odessa, told her the father of the goats, Country Caprese Ace, was registered with the organization, but the group rejected her attempt to register the babies because Dayner is not an active member.
Hedstrom alleges the association told her she would need to submit 40 hair follicles from the father goat to prove the lineage of the babies, so she sent Dayner a letter requesting the DNA sample.
Dayner responded by offering to take the goats back and give Hedstrom a refund.
Dayner said Hedstrom has repeatedly trespassed on her property and called the police on her. She said the other woman sent her a message in March telling her not to contact her again, and that was the last she heard until the lawsuit was filed this month.
Dayner said she is due in court next month. She said she plans to represent herself, because she doesn't want to spend money on a lawyer.
June 23 (UPI) -- A class ring found at the side of an Oklahoma road was returned to its owner -- a New Mexico woman who hadn't seen the ring in more than 35 years.
Blake Williams said a coworker found the 1981 Mayfield Trojans ring in a sunglasses bag at the side of a road in Marietta, and he decided to attempt to track down the owner.
Williams posted a photo of the ring on Facebook and messaged the administrators of a Facebook group dedicated to the Class of 1981 at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, N.M.
"I sent all five administrators a message telling them what we had found," Williams told KTEN-TV.
He said the administrators were able to connect him with the ring's original owner, Peggy Brown.
Brown received the ring in the mail and was pleasantly surprised to find it still fits.
"I am so grateful! I never thought I'd see it again, and I just can't believe I have it back on my hand," she said. "I haven't been able to stop smiling and sharing the story."
Williams said he was shocked when Brown told him the ring had been missing for more than 35 years.
"Realizing it's been missing for over 30 years was crazy, and thinking, 'How in the world did it make it from New Mexico all the way to Marietta, Okla.?'" Brown said.
June 23 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in a suburb of Chicago responded to an unusual call that involved her having to wrangle a 45-pound African tortoise.
Morton Grove Animal Control Officer Megan Glawocz said she responded Friday to a report of a large reptile eating parkway grass on a residential road near the Walgreens on Waukegan Road.
"I probably had about eight families on the block taking pictures of the tortoise when I arrived," Glowacz told the Chicago Tribune. "It wasn't afraid. It was just having a good grass meal and enjoying the sunshine. It was a very friendly tortoise."
Glowacz said she needed help from another officer to lift the massive African tortoise into a police car while she attempted to find the animal's owner.
The officer said the tortoise, named Betty, was reunited with her owner later in the afternoon. She said it turned out Betty had escaped from her owner's yard by digging her way to freedom.
"Her claws are very big and tortoises are notorious for digging," Glowacz said. "It was an appropriate enclosure, but persistency got in the way."
Glowacz said it was her first time being called out to wrangle a tortoise.
"It was a fun day," she said. "It's always interesting; you never know what you're going to come across."
June 23 (UPI) -- The Spanish owner of a painting by famed artist Bartolome Esteban Murillo said he paid more than $1,300 to have it restored and the process made a mess of the Virgin Mary's face.
The Valencia owner of The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables by baroque artist Bartolome Esteban Murillo said he paid $1,356.69 to have a furniture restorer clean the painting, but the attempt destroyed the face of the Virgin Mary.
The owner said the restorer made two attempts to restore the face, and the results left the painting with a cartoon-like visage.
The botched restoration drew comparisons to the Ecce Homo painting, which was redubbed "Monkey Christ" after an 81-year-old church member attempted an amateur restoration in 2012.
Fernando Carrera, a professor at the Galician School for the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage and a former president of Spain's Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators, said the latest incident highlights the need for regulation in the business of restoration.
"I don't think this guy -- or these people -- should be referred to as restorers," Carrera told the Guardian. "Let's be honest: they're bodgers who botch things up. They destroy things."
Carrera said current laws in Spain allow people to sell their services as art restoration experts even if they lack the necessary skills.
"Can you imagine just anyone being allowed to operate on other people? Or someone being allowed to sell medicine without a pharmacist's license? Or someone who's not an architect being allowed to put up a building?" he said.
June 23 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma man paid tribute to his late father by tracking down and buying his Dodge Challenger more than 30 years after the older man's death.
Bobbie Bohnsak of Gage said he was only 8 years old when his father, Bob Bohnsak Sr., died in 1988, but he inherited his namesake's love of cars -- including a fondness for the 1974 Dodge Challenger.
Bohnsak said his father purchased the car brand new from an Illinois dealership shortly after he returned from serving in Vietnam, but sold it a few years after moving to Oklahoma to help support his family.
The older Bohnsak died in an accident in 1988, but Bobbie Bohnsak said he remembered his father's Challenger and decided to try to track it down.
Bohnsak said he was able to find the vehicle identification number from an old bill of sale and did an online search, which revealed the car was currently for sale in San Diego.
"It was very emotional and stressful," Bohnsak told KFOR-TV of purchasing the car and having it shipped. "I bet I didn't sleep eight hours till it was home and it took a week."
He said the car idles a little rough and has been repainted, but he's overjoyed to have the car back in the family.
"I love it," he said. "I haven't buried the speedometer yet. Of course that goes to 150 mph. I'd probably go to jail."
A California man was reunited with his own long-lost car after a similar period of time. Ian "Skip" Wilson said his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was in non-working condition when it was stolen in 1983.
Wilson said he was shocked when the California Highway Patrol contacted him to report his car had been found in 2014 in a shipping container bound for Australia. He said the car returned to him with a new 350-horsepower V-8 engine and only 9 miles on the rebuilt odometer.
London (CNN)The Polish military has admitted it accidentally invaded the Czech Republic last month, but it insists its brief occupation of a small part of the country was simply a "misunderstanding."
Polish soldiers mistakenly crossed the country's border with Czech Republic in late May before setting up there, the Czech foreign ministry told CNN.
The soldiers, who had been guarding parts of the closed Polish-Czech border during the coronavirus pandemic, then started turning away Czech citizens who were attempting to visit a church in their own country.
The snafu led the Czech embassy in Warsaw to take "immediate action" and notify its Polish counterpart, the Czech government told CNN, adding that Poland has still not formally explained why it mistakenly annexed its neighbor.
"Our Polish counterparts unofficially assured us that this incident was merely a misunderstanding caused by the Polish military with no hostile intention, however, we are still expecting a formal statement," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told CNN.
"The Polish soldiers are no longer present and our citizens can again visit the site freely," the spokesperson added.
"We are still waiting for the formal Polish statement," they repeated when asked how long Polish troops were in the country.
Poland's Ministry of Defense also acknowledged the brief occupation on Friday.
"The placement of the border post was a result of misunderstanding, not a deliberate act. It was corrected immediately and the case was resolved -- also by the Czech side," it told CNN in a statement.
The incident occurred near Pielgrzymow, a small border village in southern Poland that sits opposite a sparsely populated stretch of Czech countryside. A quiet road there serves as the boundary point between the two nations.
"Soldiers of the Polish Army support the Border Guard in protecting the state border after its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic," the Polish Defense Ministry explained. "The operation is led by Armed Forces Operational Command, which is in direct contact with the Border Guard."
The Polish government did not confirm how long its soldiers were present in the Czech Republic.
Borders between European Union countries are often barely visible as citizens enjoy freedom of movement across the bloc.
But the coronavirus pandemic has complicated that longstanding arrangement, with nations shutting off entry to foreigners to control the spread of the virus. Poland has blocked people from entering the country since March.
Poland was involved in a handful of more serious border conflicts with the former Czechoslovakia during the 20th century. The two countries fought a seven-day war over territory in the Silesia region in 1919, and Poland annexed a region around the city of Bohumin in 1938.
June 22 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said officers encountered "a dangerous subject" attempting to walk across a stretch of highway and they safely apprehended the culprit -- an alligator.
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Sunday evening to Highway 135, where an alligator was spotted wandering across the roadway.
Deputies apprehended the alligator with help from the Department of Public Safety and a game warden.
"The Gregg County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dangerous subject illegally crossing Hwy. 135 this evening," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "The area was surrounded. After a brief foot chase the suspect was apprehended, and flex cuffs were applied. No injuries were reported."
