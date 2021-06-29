WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A man in Maine tried to post $200 bail with counterfeit bills, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Waterboro early Sunday morning stopped a man walking nearby, the York County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. They determined that he was not involved but arrested him on an outstanding warrant for theft from a Walmart, Sheriff William King said.
The man said he had enough money to post $200 in bail but when the bail commissioner arrived, he tried to pay with two counterfeit $100 bills.
He was denied bail and was returned to jail with the additional charge of forgery.
The man was able to post $100 in bail later in the day, the sheriff’s office said. His court date is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Court records do not indicate if the man has an attorney to represent him. A working phone number for the man could not be found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Trying to fill this dumpling order left one business in a pinch: A common but disruptive shipping error sent a custom dumpling-making machine manufactured in China to the wrong Portland in May.
The owners of Little Brother Chinese Food, which sells frozen dumplings in Portland, Maine, ordered a custom dumpling machine in March to help them fulfill demand, but an emailed shipping receipt delivered the bad news, the Portland Press Herald reported on Monday.
"We saw that it was headed for Tacoma, Washington, and then Portland, Oregon," Richard Lee said. "We called them and they said, 'It's already in the water. We can't do anything about it now.'"
Lee and co-owner Claire Guyer hired customs broker Oceanair, based in Boston, to help redirect the machine they hoped would fold some 3,000 dumplings a week for them.
Kelly L'Heureux, vice president of Oceanair, told the newspaper the error happens frequently — especially with smaller companies — and can be costly.
"They end up working with someone who either doesn't ship a lot, or they could ship a lot but just don't know their geography," she said.
L'Heureux was able to file a required document, the import security filing, that directed the machine to be put on a truck to Maine, not Oregon, when it landed in Tacoma, Washington.
Lee said the cross-country shipping cost almost as much as the machine itself, though he didn't tell the newspaper what the costs were. Now that the machine has arrived, Lee and Guyer are learning to use it.
"If we're being honest, we thought the process would be like turning on a dishwasher," they wrote in an email newsletter to customers, "but it's actually more like playing an accordion."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina are warning people to be on the lookout for a venomous snake on the loose.
The Raleigh Police Department sent out a notice early Tuesday urging anyone who sees the missing zebra cobra to stay away and 911. They say the venomous snake could spit and bite if cornered.
An animal control officer was called to a home in northwest Raleigh on Monday evening for a report of a live snake spotted on a resident's porch, police said. But when the officer arrived, the snake had slithered away. Then they learned that a zebra cobra was missing from a home in the area.
Venomous snakes are legal to own in North Carolina, but they must be kept in an escape-proof, bite-proof enclosures and owners must notify law enforcement if one escapes.
The African Snake Bite Institute classifies zebra cobras as "very dangerous," but says fatalities are not common. The nocturnal snakes found in Namibia and Angola are black to brown with light cross bars, and average 4 feet (1.2 meters) in length.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man who said he sprayed trees in a suburban Chicago park to protect them after an anxious dog chewed off the bark has been ticketed by authorities.
Asher Thomas is accused of "altering flora" in a Naperville dog park. The ticket from the Will County Forest Preserve carries a $225 fine, the Aurora Beacon-News reported.
"Just as you can't go around doing things to other people's property, even if intentions are good, you can't allow your dogs to do damage or spray a foreign substance on trees," said Forest Preserve Deputy Police Chief Dave Barrios.
Thomas said he regularly takes his dog, Dixie, to Whalon Lake Dog Park and learned that another owner's German shepherd had gnawed away the bark on more than a dozen trees.
He said he used a can of tree pruning sealer to cover the wounds.
"The whole purpose was to prevent trees from being lost," said Thomas, who works for the U.S. Coast Guard. "What if I saved the trees? What if the other nine I did not spray died and the ones I treated lived?"
He said a "tree is worth more than gold" in his native state, Colorado.
Thomas said he'll ask a judge to dismiss the ticket for "good Samaritan" reasons.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 29 (UPI) -- A long-lost painting by Fragonard sold for $9 million after it was found in the possession of a family who had no idea it was a work by the French master.
Antoine Petit, an auctioneer at the Encheres Champagne auction house in Epernay, said he was called to assess a family inheritance at an apartment in Marne, and a dust-covered painting hanging on the wall caught his eye.
Petit examined the painting and found Fragonard's name written on the back in black ink, which led him to have it assessed by experts with Paris-based Cabinet Turquin.
The experts verified the painting was A Philosopher Reading by Fragonard.
Petit said the family who owned the painting, which dates from 1768-1770, told him it had been passed down through multiple generations for about 200 years, and the current owners did not know the identity of the artist.
The auction house said the painting sold for $9.1 million. The identity of the buyer was not released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Goldman exchanged fist bumps with the New York Yankees she had been admiring for decades from afar, walked onto the field and waved to the crowd.
She got to be a Yankees' bat girl on Monday night at age 70 — a full 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender.
Shaking with excitement, she beamed while recounting how it felt to be at Yankee Stadium on this day for the game against the Los Angeles Angels.
"I don't know where to start, of which was the best, what did I enjoy the most?" she said during a news conference in the fourth inning.
"The whole piece, from walking in the front door of the stadium at Gate 2, to coming up to a locker with my name on it that said Gwen Goldman, and suiting up, then walking out onto the field. It took my breath away. It's obviously taking my words away also.
"It was a thrill of a lifetime — times a million. And I actually got to be out in the dugout, too. I threw out a ball, I met the players. Yeah, it goes on and on. They had set up a day for me that is something that I never would have expected."
Goldman retired in 2017 as a social worker at Stepping Stones Preschool, a public school in Westport, Connecticut.
She used the Hebrew word "dayenu" — which translates to "it would have been enough" — to describe the different parts of her experience.
"It just kept coming and coming," he said.
Goldman had been rejected by then-Yankees general manager Roy Hamey, who wrote her in a letter on June 23, 1961: "While we agree with you that girls are certainly as capable as boys, and no doubt would be an attractive addition on the playing field, I am sure you can understand that it is a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout."
Current Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he had been forwarded an email written by Goldman's daughter, Abby. In a letter dated this June 23, Cashman wrote "it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl."
"Some dreams take longer than they should to be realized, but a goal attained should not dim with the passage of time," Cashman added. "I have a daughter myself, and it is my sincere hope that every little girl will be given the opportunity to follow her aspirations into the future."
Wearing a full Yankees uniform, Goldman threw out a ceremonial first pitch to New York player Tyler Wade, then stood alongside manager Aaron Boone for the national anthem.
"I think it's really cool," Boone said after meeting her. "I think you're going to see her probably take balls out at some point to home plate. ... Hopefully it's an experience of a lifetime for her and a long one in coming."
New York extended the invitation as part of the Yankees' annual HOPE week, which stands for Helping Others Persevere & Excel.
She posed with the umpires when the lineup cards were brought out. After the third inning, the Yankees played a video that included the letters and a Zoom session in which Cashman, assistant general manager Jean Afterman and pitcher Gerrit Cole were among those informing her of the invitation.
She then was introduced to the crowd, walked up the Yankees dugout steps onto the field and waved her cap as fans applauded.
"I didn't hold it against them. I loved the Yankees," she said. "I never in my wildest dreams — never thought that 60 years later, Brian Cashman would make this become a reality."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reuters) Sailor Andre Baetz was surprised, Thursday, June 24, to find a stowaway seal on board his yacht during a sailing regatta in Sweden.
Baetz was barely making way in light winds off the coast of Öland when the seal clambered on board his 28-foot trimaran boat, the Flaneur.
At first the seal looked content and relaxed as it laid on the boat basking in the sunshine and getting a free ride.
But the next day Baetz said it was still there and looking very lethargic and the yachtsman began to worry about the seal's state of health.
The MidsummerSail race committee were able to send Andre's video of the seal to a veterinarian at the Oceanarium in Stralsund. The vet gave the animal the all-clear, saying seals were generally robust and shallow breathing was normal when resting.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 29 (UPI) -- Police responded to an Iowa business when a deer crashed through a window at the closed office and ended up trapped inside.
The Waterloo Police Department said witnesses called authorities about 7:30 a.m. Monday after seeing the deer crash through a window at Village West Creative, a Waterloo marketing company.
Police said they arrived to find the deer was still in the building. Officers were able to coax the animal back outside through the same window, and the deer darted across a nearby road and disappeared into the distance.
The extent of the damage inside Village West Creative was unknown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 29 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who has been collecting memorabilia based on children's cartoon characters the Smurfs for about 40 years broke her own Guinness World Record when her collection nearly doubled to 11,455.
Gerda Scheuers, 47, of Ripon, originally set the Guinness record for largest collection of Smurf memorabilia in 2014, when she was certified as having 6,320 unique items.
Scheuers broke her own record when her collection was again counted and numbered 11,455 unique items.
The woman said she started keeping her Smurfs items safe when she was 7 or 8 years old and her brother damaged one of her toys.
"They were a childhood toy my brother and I played with, and he was playing with it and one day he broke one. He was chewing on it, and I was like, 'nope, nope you can't be breaking my stuff,'" Scheuers recalled to WTMJ-TV.
She said collecting toys and other items featuring the Smurfs soon became a decades-long hobby.
"I have fun doing it. There's no reason other than I have fun doing it," she said.
Scheuers said she stopped counting her collection after obtaining the latest record, and she invites other collectors to take a shot at claiming the title.
"I don't mind sharing the spotlight when it comes to that. There's some great collections that need to be showcased," she said.
She said her collection -- which includes toys, beach towels, plates, books, candy and other items -- could prove valuable if she ever decides to sell it.
"I think easily I could probably get $100,000 or more if I sold everything off individually," she said. "I honestly never really added it fully up. I'm just going by some of the bigger ones."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Insider) Police detectives in Tampa Bay said they have arrested a suspect in a 14-year-old rape case after using the database of a genealogy testing website to match DNA evidence.
"The victim now can have some closure in her life," assistant Tampa police chief Ruben Delgado said.
According to police reports, the rape took place in 2007 when a University of Tampa student was walking back to her dorm after attending the popular Gasparilla Pirate Festival.
The victim told detectives she was intoxicated and may have been stumbling around when the suspect, Jared Vaughn, offered to walk her to her dorm where he proceeded to rape her.
DNA evidence was collected at the time but did not find any matches, and the case remained unsolved for more than a decade. In 2020, however, detectives revisited the case and began to search genealogy testing databases, including GEDmatch and FamilyTree, two services often used by people who are researching their ancestry, to find potential matches.
A lab identified Vaughn, now 44, as the possible suspect, so police officers traveled to West Virginia, where he now lives, to conduct another DNA, which brought a one-in-700-billion match.
"It has taken 14 years for resolution in this case, but it's something that was important to us and was important to the victim, to get some closure in this case," Delgado said, according to Fox 13.
"That was the whole idea about this squad, to kind of take these cases that haven't been unsolved, kind of reenergize them."
Florida was the first state to establish its own forensic genealogy unit in 2018. Similar units have since been created in California and Utah to solve cold cases.
Special Agent Mark Brutnell of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement urged people to allow their DNA to be accessed by law enforcement.
He said: "Our success depends on info found in public genealogy databases, where participants – and this is important – must opt-in for law enforcement matches."