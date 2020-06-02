FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A woman in route to get her morning coffee was jolted awake with pounding on her front door she later discovered to be two alligators fighting in front of her home in Florida.
The video of the surprising encounter in Fort Myers was posted on Facebook last week by Susan Geshel. When she first saw the reptiles before 7 a.m., Geshel told The Fort Myers News-Press that one of the alligators had his snout pinned on her door while the other was stationed at a distance with its snout wide open.
The video then shows Geshel calling her husband in surprise as one of the alligators clamped its jaws on the other’s body and pushed it to the wall as it moved away from the house.
“They made a mess on the front door,” Geshel, who has never seen alligators on her property in Fort Myers, said. After about 20 minutes by her house, one of the alligators walked across the street to a neighbor’s home while the other disappeared from the area and could have gone to a nearby pond, she added.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Spokeswoman Melody Kilborn said the fighting alligators were reacting to being in a confined space.
The reptiles, who Kilborn said are most visible when the weather is warm, also tend to mate during May and June, according to the wildlife agency.
June 1 (UPI) -- An Australian woman was reunited with her cat after the pet stowed away on a neighbor's moving truck and took a journey of more than 700 miles.
Georgia Whipp of Longreach, Queensland, said her neighbors moved out Friday night, and she noticed about a half hour after the moving truck left that her cat, P-Puss, was missing.
Whipp said she was especially concerned when the feline didn't show up for breakfast the next morning.
"I was wondering if she did get into the truck, because she gets into cars if someone's parked out the front and left their windows down," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Whipp contacted the moving company that helped her neighbors and received word later in the day that drivers had located P-Puss at the truck depot in Brisbane, nearly 750 miles from home.
She said a second call came in from the company a half hour later, informing her that the cat had escaped from the container.
Whipp said the employees caught P-Puss again the next night when the cat tripped security alarms.
A Facebook post Whipp put up seeking help transporting P-Puss home came to the attention of Loz Batley, president of the Central Queensland Animal Society in Rockhampton.
Batley was able to find volunteers to drive P-Puss back home to Longreach.
"I didn't think we'd see her again after she escaped in Brisbane," Whip said. "I'm really happy she's back and so thankful for everyone who's helped get her back to Longreach. I can't believe it's a happy ending."
(FOX) An apple a day will keep the doctor away, but a banana a day might bring you scorpions.
A couple from England was shocked to discover a scorpion native to Florida hiding in a bunch of bananas purchased from a local grocery store. While the boyfriend and girlfriend said they initially thought the animal was dead, they realized it was alive when it started to scurry across their bedroom floor.
Matt Fry and his girlfriend, Monika Vasyl, were unpacking their groceries when they discovered the scorpion, The Sun reported. Fry said he was able to trap it in a jar before anyone was hurt.
"I realized it was a scorpion straight away and was a bit freaked out but it wasn't moving at first, so I figured maybe it had died," Fry told The Sun. "Monika really didn't like it so I put it in a jar and made a bit of a home for it in the spare bedroom and gave it some food just in case. I even named it Simon the Scorpion and was planning on keeping it until it got out and shot across the floor. I decided I didn't want it as a pet after that."
They said they eventually learned the animal was a Florida bark scorpion, which has a sting that can pack a powerful punch.
Mandy Farrance, a worker at Surrey and Hampshire Reptile Rescue -- who took in the scorpion and found it a new home -- told The Sun, "The bark scorpions can grow up to 15cm but this one was thankfully only little. Their stings can cause cardiac arrest and potentially even death so it's good Matt brought him to us."
June 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia brewery announced it is seeking a "Chief Hiking Officer" who would be paid $20,000 to spend five to seven months hiking the Appalachian Trail and drinking beer.
The Devil's Backbone Brewing Co., based in Lexington, said it is accepting applications from people to "love hiking and beer" to take on the unique job.
The winning applicant will be granted the "Chief Hiking Officer" title and be flown out to trail head in 2021 for a 2,200 mile hike.
The hiker, who would tackle the trail between May and September 2021, would be outfitted with equipment by the brewery, as well as being treated to "some big ol' beer parties along the way."
The application on the company's website consists of some personal information, proof of social media or blogging savvy, and a video explaining why the applicant should receive the position.
The company said the best applications will be selected for interviews and an assignment to complete for the next round of eliminations.
June 2 (UPI) -- Emily Canellos-Simms has received a Guinness World Record for the largest book fine ever paid at more than $345.
Cannellos-Simms paid the $345.14 fine even though she wasn't the one who actually borrowed the book.
She found the book, Days and Deeds, a book of children's poems in her mother's house that was due back at the Kewanee Public Library in Illinois on April 19, 1955.
The fine had accumulated at two cents a day when she paid it 47 years later.
Though the fine was the largest ever paid, some books have taken longer to return to the library.
George Washington borrowed a book, The Law of Nations, from the New York Library after becoming president and didn't return it. The Mount Vernon estate returned it 221 years later.
June 1 (UPI) -- Police in Britain responded to a river where a member of the public found an unexploded World War II grenade while fishing.
Cambridge Police were called to the River Cam on Sunday after a person fishing in the river reeled in a device believed to be a World War II-era grenade and reported the find to Trinity College staff.
Police summoned a military unexploded ordnance team, and the group transported the device to the sports fields at nearby St. John's College.
The grenade was destroyed in a controlled explosion.
Authorities said unexploded military devices from World War II are often found in cities including London and Birmingham, but are uncommon in Cambridge, which was not targeted by major bombing campaigns.
June 1 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $300,000 said he had been entering drawings with the same set of numbers for nearly 40 years.
The Rockhampton, Queensland, man told The Lott officials that the ticket he purchased for the May 30 Saturday Gold Lotto drawing bore the same numbers he has been using to play lottery games for decades.
"I've been waiting for this moment for many years," the man said. "I think I've been marking my entries with those numbers for almost 40 years now. This is just amazing. I am over the moon."
The ticket turned out to be worth a total $341,507.65.
The man said he and his wife both recently retired.
"We will probably look at buying the home we've always dreamt of living in," he said. "That would be incredible. And when things start to go back to normal, I think there will definitely be a holiday or two."
June 1 (UPI) -- A group of Hawaii fishermen who landed a pair of yellowfin tuna weighing a total 220 pounds donated the fish to healthcare workers at local hospitals.
Kyle Nakamoto, executive producer of the diving show Hawaii Skin Diver TV, said he and four friends reeled in two massive yellowfin tuna during a recent outing, and they converted the 220 pounds of fish into meals for healthcare workers.
The fishermen took the tuna to a seafood distributor to have them cleaned, cooked and portioned into more than 300 poke bowls.
The bowls were distributed to workers at Honolulu's Straub Medical Center and The Queen's Medical Center.
"We are so grateful for all the donations we have received for our healthcare workers. This particular donation of fresh ahi was especially thoughtful, and we appreciate the hard work and effort that went into catching it and preparing such a wonderful meal for our teams," Travis Clegg, chief operating officer at Straub Medical Center, told CNN.
Nakamoto said he and his team were inspired by the recent death of Setsuo Todoroki, 104, a local man who was renowned for donating the fish he would catch to strangers in need.
Johannesburg (AFP) - Thieves in South Africa dug through a concrete floor into a shop to steal thousands of dollars worth of liquor days before an alcohol sales ban was lifted, police said Tuesday.
The thieves made off with whisky, brandy, gin, vodka and beer valued at around $17,000.
Workers at the Shoprite supermarket in the Newtown district of Johannesburg discovered the heist when they went in last Friday to prepare for the resumption of sales on June 1.
Until Monday, alcohol sales were banned under South Africa's strict lockdown regulations which came into effect on March 27.
The ban was meant to ease pressure on emergency wards and prevent a feared spike in domestic violence.
"They discovered a big hole on the floor next to (a) fridge where it is suspected that suspects might have gained entry from tunnels underneath," police spokesman Kay Makhubela said in a statement.
The Shoprite store, situated in a shopping mall, had been secured from the outside.
"But the suspects avoided the mall's main entrance and instead used electrical and storm water tunnels beneath the shopping centre to gain access to an area beneath the store", Shoprite said in a statement.
"They then tunnelled through the solid concrete floor directly into the liquor shop to gain access undetected.
"It is unclear how the thieves knew where to tunnel, nor how long it took them to get through the thick concrete floor, but they returned a few times to steal a large amount of stock," said Shoprite.
Footage from CCTV cameras showed the thieves first gained entry on 21 May.
(FOX) Don't take it personally if the service is a little stiff. After all, you're ordering from a robot.
A restaurant in the Netherlands will employ two robotic waiters when it reopens for business on Monday — though it remains unclear if diners are expected to tip.
After a trip to China last fall, Royal Palace restaurant owner Shaosong Hu was inspired to "hire" some to work at his business in the beachside town of Renesse, The Associated Press reports.
Though Dutch restaurants have been closed for over two months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the new staffers arrived just in time for the Royal Palace's grand reopening on Monday.
"Hello and welcome," the two shiny white-and-red robots will say upon greeting customers, and helping to serve Chinese and Indonesian specialties like Babi Pangang and Char Siu.
The yet-unnamed robots will be tasked with essential duties like welcoming guests, serving food and drinks and returning used tableware for cleaning. To heed new health and safety protocol in the fight against COVID-19, the robots will also help enforce social distancing rules, Hu's daughter Leah said.
"We will use them to make sure the 1.5 meters we need during the corona crisis sticks," Leah claimed.
Though the robots will be a big help to Royal Palace's human employees, Leah said, their debut has been criticized by some as "impersonal."
Like it or not, the robotic servers could be just the thing to ease customer's minds and get business booming again when restaurants finally open their doors next week, as lockdown restrictions are further eased.
When Royal Palace reopens on June 1, a maximum of 30 customers will be allowed inside, and adjustments to the robot's programmed floorplans may have to be made at the last minute to accommodate.
The Hus also said they don't want to hear any complaints about the robots taking a job opportunity away, claiming that it's difficult enough to find staff in the rural region as it is.
The automatic new servers also free up the human employees for greater customer engagement, they claim.
"We are not disappearing. We are still here. They will always need people in this industry," Leah said.
"For us, it is still trying to see what works."
As the pandemic continues, food service establishments around the world are testing creative new ways to adapt operations amid coronavirus concerns. From clear, bucket-shaped domes for diners in France to shower curtain partitions in England and socially distanced inner tube tables in Maryland, the future of dining out might look a whole lot different than what we once knew.
