CINCINNATI (AP) — An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.
The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.
The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.
Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They’re part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.
Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) It's commonly known that many restaurants practice "no shirt, no shoes, no service."
But, one woman in Florida did not heed this warning when she decided to undress and trash a local Outback Steakhouse in the Marion County, according to viral videos shared on Reddit, Facebook and Twitter.
The Ocala Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the incident took place on June 1 with a copy of the woman's arrest affidavit.
Tina Kindred, 53, was arrested and charged for aggravated battery on law enforcement and felony criminal mischief at the Outback Steakhouse located on East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Fla.
Videos of the arrest circulating online show Kindred had climbed on top the restaurant's bar while naked, and had been throwing bottles of alcohol, glassware and other supplies moments before the arresting officer arrived.
Kindred seemingly ignored pleas from bystanders who had asked her to stop destroying Outback Steakhouse property.
The viral clip then jumps to the arresting officer's arrival and shows Kindred throwing glass at the male officer before she approaches him. The officer orders Kindred to get down two time before he fired a Taser.
According to the arrest affidavit, the arresting officer wrote that Kindred was incoherent when he arrived and had thrown three bottles at him before she was tased. One of the bottles reportedly made contact with his forearm.
When Kindred finally got down on the floor, the arresting officer says she complied and was handcuffed. She was then transported to a local Advent Health center for treatment.
The dollar amount for the damages are currently unknown, however the arrest affidavit estimates it could be in the thousands due to: "All the broken dishes, beer and wine glasses. As well as all of the alcoholic product that was either in broken bottles. Or to be disposed of because of the broken glass ever-where."
Representatives at Outback Steakhouse's parent company, Bloomin' Brands, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.
Prior to Kindred's 12:30 p.m. arrest at Outback Steakhouse, she allegedly targeted The Mojo Grill & Catering company in the area while topless.
"She feels that the owner is not honest. She admitted that she attempted to enter The Mojo Grill, but was denied entry by the employees," the arrest affidavit states. "After being denied entry she began to flip tables.
Following the incident at The Mojo Grill, witnesses told the arresting officer Kindred tried to get into an unknown customer's car and drove recklessly in the parking lot before she departed the area.
The arrest affidavit states it is unknown whether alcohol or drug influence played a role in Kindred's behavior.
The report claims medical officials at Advent Health disclosed "she had a possible fentanyl patch," but Kindred "did not have any narcotic in her system, except THC." Kindred was later taken to Marion County Jail.
While the affidavit shows the selected bond schedules for Kindred's aggravated battery on law enforcement and felony criminal mischief charges were $10,000 and $2,000, respectively, Ocala-News.com reports that her bond was set at $5,000. The local news outlet says her court date is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON (SBG) — Less "Karens" will be asking for the manager after data reveals that the name plummeted in popularity in 2020, the lowest ranking for the name since 1927.
The name's decrease in popularity has come a long way since the name was the third-most-popular name for baby girls in 1965, and the viral Karen meme is the most likely reason why.
For those unaware of the meme, a "Karen" is typically a white, entitled woman who throws public tantrums thanks to a perceived victim mentality. The meme is often used as a catch-all term for bad behaviors by women with white privilege.
According to the Social Security Administration, the name "Karen" dropped 171 spots in baby name rankings for girls in 2020, coming in as the 831st most popular name.
That means in 2020, there were just 325 baby girls named Karen, a huge drop from the 33,000 baby girls named Karen in 1965.
The SSA only tracks the top 1,000 baby names for girls and the top 1,000 baby names for boys.
The first time "Karen" appears on the list was in 1906 when it was the 940th most popular name.
The name's popularity soared in the 1930s, jumping to the 39th most popular name in 1939. In each year between 1951 to 1968, the name placed in the top ten in the rankings.
You can check the rankings of any name here.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 8 (UPI) -- An Ontario police department said an officer dispensed some "law and odor" when he rescued a skunk with its head stuck in a McDonald's McFlurry cup.
The Peel Regional Police shared a video of an officer coming to the rescue of a skunk spotted running in a road with a McFlurry cup stuck over its head.
The officer donned a glove and carefully approached the skunk, which was apparently unable to see the officer.
The footage shows the officer carefully remove the cup and run to avoid being sprayed by the animal.
"What do you get when a Police officer and a skunk cross? Law and Odor," the department joked.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 8 (UPI) -- A South Africa woman who was expecting eight babies is believed to be a new record holder after she gave birth to 10 infants.
Teboho Tsotetsi of Tembisa Township, Ekurhuleni, said his wife, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to decuplets at a Pretoria hospital.
Tsotetsi said doctors had initially believed Sithole was pregnant with sextuplets, but they later discovered their scans had missed two. He said it came as a shock when the doctors performed a Caesarian section and ended up delivering a total 10 babies.
"It's seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant," Tsotetsi told Pretoria News.
The couple had previously said Sithole became pregnant without any fertility treatments.
"I am shocked by my pregnancy," Sithole said when she was expecting eight babies. "I just pray for God to help me deliver all my children in a healthy condition, and for me and my children to come out alive. I would be pleased about it."
Professor Dini Mawela, deputy head of the school of medicine at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, said it is extremely rare for someone to become pregnant with such a large set of multiples without fertility treatments.
Mawela said the babies will likely need a few weeks in an incubator before they are ready to be sent home.
"The danger is that, because there is not enough space in the womb for the children, the tendency is that they will be small. What would happen is that they would take them out pre-term because there is a risk if they keep them longer in there," Mawela said.
Sithole is now believed to be a Guinness World Record holder. Halima Cisse of Morocco took the record for most children delivered at a single birth to survive in May 2021 when she gave birth to nine babies. The previous record was famously set in 2009, when U.S. woman Nadya Suleman gave birth to octuplets in California.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A woman in Scotland recently found a treasure at least 100 years old on her local beach.
Nikki Halkerston, 45, from Dundee, Scotland, was looking for sea glass, pottery and shells on Broughty Ferry Beach on Thursday when she saw a small, one-inch porcelain doll.
"I was just looking for a certain type of shell and it caught my eye and I just thought 'oh wow'!" Halkerston told SWNS.
"There wasn't a mark on it, it wasn't even dirty or chipped and it's probably been in the sea for years and years," she added. "I was really shocked and surprised. My husband was with me and helps me with glass and shells but I told him I'd found a Frozen Charlotte and he was like 'what?'"
According to SWNS, the doll is called a Frozen Charlotte, which is based on a 19th-century American folk tale about a woman who refuses to dress warmly on her trip to a New Year's Eve ball -- despite her mother's wishes -- and freezes to death on the 20-mile journey.
According to The Washington Post, the dolls were originally just supposed to be bath toys imported from Germany, but because they "resembled small, white corpses," Americans called them Frozen Charlottes after the folk story.
SWNS reported that the dolls were made between 1850 and 1920.
Halkerston said that though she knew the dolls were called Frozen Charlottes, she didn't realize at first how special her find was until she posted a picture online.
"I got about 450 people saying 'wow that's amazing' and it's really rare to find them in one piece like that, usually they're broken and you find a head or an arm," Halkerston told SWNS. "You find all sorts of things but this is my favorite and probably the rarest find from what I can see of the reaction for people who do it all the time."
According to SWNS, other people said the Frozen Charlotte was a "bucket list" find and someone else told Halkerston that they would trade their sea glass collection for the doll.
SWNS reported that today, Frozen Charlotte dolls sell for between about $21.23 USD (£15) and $141.54 USD (£100), though Halkerston thinks her find is on the higher end, since it's in such good condition.
However, her daughter Melissa likes the doll, so Halkerston said she planned to keep it.
"I was thinking at first I was going to sell it but now I know it's so unique I wouldn't, I think I would keep it," Halkerston said. "I think it's amazing it's lived through that amount of time in such good condition."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they are trying to find the owner of an exotic snake found in a drain at a garage workshop.
The RSPCA said workers at the garage in Kingston Upon Thames, England, spotted the 2-foot milk snake in a drain and they managed to contain the reptile and contact the animal rescue organization.
"This poor snake was found in a drain, but thankfully the staff at the garage spotted him and confined him in a box. I think he's likely to be an escaped pet as he was a decent weight so has clearly had someone looking after him quite recently," Animal Rescue Officer Jade Guthrie said.
Milk snakes are native to North and South America, but they are commonly kept as pets elsewhere.
"Snakes are excellent escape artists so I suspect this milk snake had escaped from a vivarium somewhere, so we are very keen to try and reunite the reptile with the owner," Guthrie said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AJC.com) A 30-year-old mother was arrested after posing as her teen daughter at a Texas middle school. Casey Garcia says she did it to prove a point for better security.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were notified by San Elizario Independent School District campus officials of Garcia trespassing and posing as a student.
Garcia filmed her experience in the school and posted the video on YouTube.
In the video titled "Going to school as my 13yr old daughter (Middle School edition)" she says, "Do I look like a seventh grader? No? Cool. Awesome."
Garcia says that after she was asked for her ID number and asked whether she had signed in, she was allowed in the school.
No one noticed she wasn't her daughter until the end of the day, when in seventh period a teacher asked her to stay after class. Garcia said, "She looked at me and she (said), 'You're not Julie.'"
"No, I'm not," she says she replied. "I took off my mask, I took off my glasses, and I said, 'No, I'm not Julie. I'm Julie's mom.'"
Garcia was arrested on one count each of criminal trespass and tampering with government records, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said. She also was arrested on an unrelated traffic warrant.
In a follow-up video Garcia made, she explains her motivation. "I'm telling you right now, we need better security at our schools," she says. "This is about our children and the safety of our children. That's all I'm trying to do is prevent another mass shooting."
According to Sandy Hook Promise, the U.S. has had 1,316 school shootings since 1970.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Two family members ended up getting arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after a relative came to pick up the first driver's car, police said.
The first arrest came last Thursday night, when police officers responding to a car wreck observed the driver showing signs of alcohol intoxication, according to a news release from the Bellevue Police Department.
Officers established probable cause to arrest the driver for driving under the influence and called a family member to retrieve the vehicle, the department said.
When the relative got there, he was also showing signs that he was drunk, according to the release. Officers again found probable cause and arrested the man for DUI, the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 8 (UPI) -- A dog found roaming an Oklahoma street was reunited with her owner, who said the canine had been missing for over a year.
The Neel Veterinary Hospital said a member of the public found a dog roaming on a street in Oklahoma City and brought the animal in to be scanned for a microchip.
The chip contained contact information for the dog's owner, who said her pet, Belle, had been missing for over a year.
"She was in tears and drove to our hospital right away," the veterinary hospital said in a Facebook post. "Belle was so happy to see her mom again."
The hospital said the reunion should serve as a reminder to have pets microchipped.