JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father” — even though he is not her dad.
Shaun Michaelsen, 41, told the arresting officer Monday he is friends with the girl’s mother and that the girl and her friend were staying with him for a few days, according to court records.
He said the girl had asked earlier in the day if she could drive his Jeep, so he thought “it would be cool” and that he was trying to be a “cool father,” the police report said. Michaelsen also told officers he had been drinking.
Jupiter Officer Craig Yochum said in his arrest report that he spotted the Jeep make an illegal U-turn and then speed away at about 12:10 a.m. Monday. He followed and the Jeep reached speeds of 85 mph (135 kph) in a 45 mph (70 kph) zone before he was able to pull it over. He said that when he asked the 12-year-old why she was driving so fast, she said Michaelsen told her to.
Michaelsen is charged with child neglect, allowing an unauthorized person to drive and causing a minor to become a delinquent for buying the girls vape pens — he says they requested, according to authorities.
He was being held without bond Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail. Court records do not indicate if he has an attorney.
June 9 (UPI) -- A water rescue team came to the assistance of a cat spotted stranded on a vanishing piece of land next to a high river wall in London.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, a British water rescue charity, said the Chiswick Lifeboat team rushed into action Sunday afternoon when a black cat was spotted stranded on a piece of land that was slowly being consumed by the rising water level of the River Thames.
The RNLI said crews often conduct rescues on dogs that are "usually glad to see their human rescuers," but the cat displayed "very different behavior."
"This cat greeted the crew by snarling and spitting, and then tried to climb the sheer wall. He then wriggled out of the clutches of RNLI crewman Mark Pusey and started swimming away," the group said.
Pussey was able to wade out into the water and wrap the cat in a blanket for safe transport back to shore.
The cat was released on dry land, where rescuers said it quickly ran off, "pursued by a dog."
June 9 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy's golf skills are being celebrated after he hit a hole-in-one at a popular course in Florida.
William Kelly, 5, sank a hole-in-one on Hole 13 at The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club in Sunrise during his golf clinic Friday.
"I hit a 7 iron," William told WPLG-TV. "It took two bounces off the fairway and one bounce off the green, and then it hit the flag and then it went in."
Mike Freglette, William's golf coach, praised the boy's skills.
"It was an unbelievable moment," Freglette said. "Some people play golf their whole lives and never get a hole-in-one. He's playing as good as a third- (or) fourth-grader. He's got some natural talent."
William's feat came to the attention of the Sunrise government, which hailed the "impressive" young golfer in a Facebook post.
June 9 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man was reunited with his class ring after more than 20 years as demolition began on the building where it was last seen.
Stephen Turner of Owensboro said he lost his Apollo High School class ring at a party at Gabe's Tower in Owensboro in 1998, and he didn't see the item again until a Facebook post was brought to his attention.
Becki Burton, an employee at Apollo High School, had posted photos of the ring on Facebook, writing that it had been mailed to the school by an unknown person. Classmates tagged Turner in the post, believing it to be his ring.
Burton said the origin of the package containing the ring was unknown. Turner theorized the ring might have been found during preparations for the demolition and mailed back to the school.
"The fact that they were tearing down the tower, I instantly thought maybe they were tearing out some things at the tower and they found it wedged behind one of the dressers. It's pretty crazy," Turner told WEHT/WTVW.
Demolition of Gabe's Tower, a landmark building that opened as a hotel in 1963, began Monday.
June 9 (UPI) -- A humpback whale off the New Jersey coast landed on a boat, tossing two men overboard and causing the vessel to become beached.
Witnesses said the whale was breaching Monday off Seaside Park when it collided with the boat, sending two men into the water.
The men, who were not injured, were able to climb back onto the boat before it beached, the witnesses said.
Police said beachgoers helped the men secure the boat and retrieve dropped items from the water.
Witnesses said the whale did not appear injured and continued to breach for some time after the crash.
June 9 (UPI) -- Emergency responders were summoned to a rural area in Britain to assist with the rescue of a cow that became wedged between two trees near its owner's farm.
The Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said an Animal Rescue advisor was sent to the wooded area in Hightown to assist with the rescue of a 13-year-old British white cow that apparently attempted to pass between two trees and became wedged.
The specialist restrained the cow and kept it calm while its owner, whose farm is nearby, used an ax to cut through one of the trees.
The cow was freed after about 10 minutes. It was given food and water before being loaded onto a trailer and taken back to the farm.
Rome (AFP) - Two inmates who escaped from a prison in Rome last week left guards a courtesy note, saying they had business to take care of but would be back shortly, a newspaper reported Tuesday.
The two cousins, Davad Zukanovic, 40, and Lil Ahmetovic, 46, broke out of Rebibbia prison overnight on June 2 by scaling a wall using a water hose left in a courtyard.
But before they escaped, they left a note in their cell explaining they had personal reasons for needing to flee, said the Repubblica daily.
They were driven by "the need to protect their children from a nasty business they had got themselves into," the daily said, paraphrasing the contents of the letter.
The inmates specified that only they could make things right, as their wives were also both in jail.
At the end of the signed note, Zukanovic and Ahmetovic promised to return in about 15 days once everything was sorted, the paper said.
The men were serving sentences until 2029 for non-violent crimes, including fraud and receiving stolen goods.
(Orlando Weekly) A television-obsessed president has found himself outmaneuvered by the very object of his obsession. (And his undoing is not even a cable or network channel, but streaming!)
The Hollywood Reporter writes that President Trump's new sixth branch of the military devoted to space warfare, Space Force, may have lost trademarks for its very name to a new Netflix show devoted to satirizing said Space Force, called (of course) Space Force.
Space Force, a new creation from the minds behind NBC's The Office and starring Steve Carell, premiered on May 29 and is getting a not-great critical reaction from outlets like the Verge ("astonishingly bad") and CNN ("never achieves liftoff"), but one thing they did indisputably right was due diligence on trademark claims, securing "Space Force" trademark rights around the world as far back as January of 2019.
And since the United States Patent and Trademark Office generally recognizes the "first to use" principle, the U.S. Space Force may already be racking up defeats.
Meanwhile, the Air Force only has one pending trademark claim to the name here in the United States.
Don't laugh too hard, though. Florida leaders going all the way up to Gov. DeSantis have been lobbying hard for the Space Force headquarters to be here in the Sunshine State. And Space Force participated in launches from nearby Cape Canaveral starting in January of this year, a collaborative effort with SpaceX.
So here in Florida, we're probably saddled with it, jokes and all.
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Police Department has decided to enjoy the air conditioning as the East Texas summer heat and humidity set in.\
Our East Texas Storm Team predicts that some areas of the Piney Woods could reach triple digits on Tuesday, which is about six weeks ahead of schedule.
According to the National Weather Service, most East Texas towns do not see their first 100-degree day until around mid-July.
So crank up that thermostat, and just enjoy Netflix like you did during quarantine!
June 9 (UPI) -- A Turkish artist specializing in micro-sculpture said he unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by creating a chess set on a board measuring 0.35 inches by 0.35 inches.
Necati Korkmaz said his tiny chess set, which is two times smaller than the current Guinness World Record holder, took about six months of working for six hours a day to create.
Korkmaz said his microscopic chess set is completely usable -- but players would need a microscope to see the board and special sticks he created to move the tiny pieces.
The artist, who has more than 40 micro-sculptures on display at the Necati Korkmaz Micro Miniature Art Center and Exhibition Area in Kusadasi, Turkey, said he is submitting evidence to Guinness to have his set officially recognized as the world's smallest.
The current record-holder is a chess set on a board measuring 0.6 inches by 0.6 inches. It was built by U.S. artist Ara Ghazaryan.
