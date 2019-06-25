HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says it has found mail stolen in Hawaii more than a decade ago.
KHON-TV reported Monday that the family of a now-deceased postal worker discovered the stolen mail inside a storage unit and turned them over to officials.
The postal service says the stolen mail is being sent back in the next couple of days. The mail dates back about 13 to 15 years ago.
The stolen mail was mostly First-Class and Priority Mail and newspapers and magazines.
Officials haven’t identified the postal worker or his or her route. Most of the mail belonged to people living in the downtown Honolulu area.
The postal service says stolen mail that’s returned will have a label explaining the item’s delay and a number to call.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Postal Service Creed covers rain, snow, heat and gloom of night, but it says nothing about snakes on a mailbox.
One North Carolina postal worker who encountered that very thing said the mail delivery could wait until the snake was delivered elsewhere.
The Charlotte Observer reports the worker found the snake Friday at a home in Mint Hill near Charlotte.
Jennifer Gordon of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said the nonvenomous Dekay's brown snake was living in some ivy below the mailbox and climbed up to get some sun.
The postal worker wanted it gone before the mail was delivered. Neither the worker nor the family were identified.
Rescue workers released the snake in some nearby woods. The owners removed the ivy from the mailbox to prevent a return to sender.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman used a shovel to kill a cobra she saw slithering on the patio of her apartment.
Kathy Kehoe said the squawking of some blue jays outside her unit caught her attention Monday. When she looked outside, she saw a 4 to 5-foot-long serpent.
The 73-year-old Kehoe says she noticed the lateral spot commonly found on cobras, grabbed a shovel and nudged its tail. When it rose and spread its hood, she realized it was a cobra. That's when she decided to kill it.
"I knew what I was doing was dangerous, I'm not a fool," she said in a phone interview on Tuesday. "I just acted. I thought of the kids and other people in this community and I said 'I can't let this thing get away.'"
Her apartment complex in Fairless Hills, about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia, is the same one where officials removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. Officials aren't sure if the cobra had escaped from that unit.
Wildlife officials say people who spot snakes should call police and let experts handle the situation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man allegedly placed a homemade bomb behind a Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday and claimed it was a warning that aliens will destroy the planet if humans didn't "start being good people, police said.
David Oxenrider, 29, was taken into custody by state troopers after they responded to the scene at the Bahney House in Myerstown, a city roughly 25 miles north of Lancaster, where he reportedly lives.
Oxenrider allegedly told the hotel manager that he made an explosive device and was keeping in his room. The manager told him to remove it from the building and Oxenrider allegedly placed it next to the dumpster outside of the hotel, WPMT reported.
A state police bomb squad disabled the package, and no one was injured in the incident.
Oxenrider told investigators he encountered aliens and a UFO in 2014. He claimed the aliens told him: "Humans need to start being good people, or else they were going to destroy the Earth with a nuclear laser beam."
The 29-year-old, according to a criminal complaint, says he tells people about the aliens, but people tell him he's "crazy" in return. So he allegedly created the bomb to warn authorities.
Oxenrider is charged with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment, and is awaiting arraignment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A "tornado of poop" hit residents in Massachusetts last week after an underground blockage caused raw sewage to wildly expel from toilets.
Four homes in Melrose, a city roughly 10 miles north of Boston, experienced the storm, which began Thursday morning.
"I was getting ready for work and then I heard a bubble," one resident, Silvana Ortiz, told WHDH. "It was a crazy scene. It literally just spun and flowed out."
The woman captured the moment "a tornado of poop started forming and started spewing out" on video. It shows a dark, murky liquid bursting from the toilet bowl at her home on Brazil Street.
She said the unsanitary experienced "destroyed everything" — including her wedding dress, floors, walls and the entire bathroom, and told The Boston Globe it will cost $8,000 to rid her home of the sewage.
Ortiz also said it took the city of Melrose a full day to respond when she requested assistance about the incident.
"I pretty much told the city, 'I don't know what's more disgusting: the feces in my living room or the way the city is responding to it,'" she said.
Melrose Mayor Gail Infurna blamed the backup on a main sewer line that was blocked, and said Department of Public Works employees "responded immediately" after receiving a call to the area about a "potential water issue." The sewer blockage has been repaired, and "the ensuing damage remains under investigation."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) The family of a 15-year-old Kansas boy is breathing a sigh of relief after doctors were able to remove a 10-inch knife that was lodged in his brain.
Eli Gregg was playing Saturday with other kids when his mother, Jimmy Russell, heard him scream loudly outside of their home in Bourbon County.
At first she figured it was just part of the horseplay. She quickly learned otherwise.
"He came to the door, and when he opened the door, it was blood and he had a piece of metal in his face. And it was really shocking," Russell told "Inside Edition."
Apparently, Eli was handling the knife when he fell and it went through his face, becoming embedded in his skull. The tip of the blade stopped right at his carotid artery.
"It was instant. I was like, 'Oh, my God, call 911. This is bad,'" Russell told station KOAM-TV, based in Pittsburg, Kansas. "I'm not even sure exactly how it happened at this point... but... yeah... it was scary."
Eli was rushed by ambulance to a children's hospital, but doctors there feared the precarious position of the knife next to the carotid artery put him at risk of a stroke or other serious damage. He was then taken to the University of Kansas Health System ― and just in time, according to Dr. Koji Ebersole, who helped remove the knife.
"It could not have had a pound more force on it and him survive that event," Ebersole told Kansas City station KCTV.
A slight cut or tear would have led to massive bleeding, so Ebersole and his team had to control the blood supply to the area with balloons and catheters before they could actually remove the blade from Gregg's face, according to Fox News.
The surgeons reported that they had to use a vise to grip it, rather than their hands.
The procedure was successful, and Eli is on the road to recovery.
Eli seems to have learned from the experience. His mom told "Inside Edition" that he's going to "stay away from sharp objects."
"He's got some healing to do, but he's out of danger for the most part," she added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Police are looking for the man caught on camera defecating in a Florida homeowner's driveway, but the homeowner says all he wants is an apology.
Wilton Thomas came home from work on Saturday to find that a man had driven up to his house in a green vehicle, squatted down in the driveway and pooped, using his T-shirt to clean himself.
The entire incident was captured on Thomas' ring camera, but he said he couldn't clean up the mess, including the discarded shirt, until the following morning.
"I went in the hot sun, scraped it up, poured it into a bag. I poured bleach, and then I hosed and washed the whole thing off," Thomas told WKRN.
Thomas said he tried to be understanding but still would have preferred that the culprit take ownership of his actions.
"I know when it comes on for you to go, you have to go," Thomas said. "He could have drove himself right toward the left in the fence toward the coconut tree and do what he wanted to do there. That would be no problem – but in my driveway?"
He went on, "Knock and say, 'Man, you know what, I had an emergency. I had nowhere to go, and this is where I had to do what I had to do."
The Broward County Sheriff's Office was using surveillance footage to try determining the man's identity.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A recently adopted puppy that disappeared after her owner crashed in Arizona survived 13 days in the mountains and has been reunited with her owner.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports volunteers found Bella, a 4-month-old mixed yellow lab, almost two weeks after driver Michael Crocker rolled over his SUV off the historic Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Crocker was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix after crashing his GMC Yukon Denali on May 14 but Bella was nowhere to be found. Cocker and Bella were on a cross-country trip from Alabama to Southern California.
A Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team member found the whimpering pup not too far from the crash site of broken glass and car parts.
Officials say Crocker and Bella are recovering together in Southern California.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A young girl ended up stuck inside a claw machine in China when she crawled inside to try to get a stuffed Pikachu doll.
A video filmed at the Huixing Commercial Center in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, shows the 3-year-old girl trapped inside the machine with the Pokemon toys while a man calls for help.
Police responded to the scene and worked to comfort the toddler while a key for the machine was obtained.
A commercial center employee was eventually able to find the key and open the machine, freeing the girl.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin said they are on the lookout for a loose kangaroo after a marsupial was reported hopping across a highway walking bridge Monday morning.
The Grand Chute Police Department said a caller reported spotting a kangaroo hopping across the walking bridge over Interstate 41 about 7 a.m. Monday.
Grand Chute Community Resource Officer Travis Waas said the 'roo was reported heading east from Fox Cities Stadium.
"Officers wandered the bush and thicket looking for signs of the joey, but were unsuccessful. It would appear that the kangaroo had... Wait for it. Hopped along," police tweeted.
Waas said police will consult with local zoos in an attempt to identify the animal's owner if it turns up again.