HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a burglar effectively caught himself red-handed, unwittingly livestreaming his theft of a neighbor’s new surveillance camera.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the neighbor watched the crime unfold in real time, and recognized the culprit as 43-year-old Franklin Welzbacher Jr.
A sheriff’s statement says the stolen camera also showed things inside Welzbacher’s house.
Sheriff’s spokesman Bill Davis said Tuesday that Welzbacher told deputies he had permission to borrow a paint brush, but had nothing to say when asked about the camera.
His bond was set at $10,000 on a simple burglary charge. Davis said he doesn’t know whether Welzbacher has an attorney who could speak for him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW (AP) — An Asian black bear in Russia has been captured on video enjoying a backrub against a tree — before trying to eat a surveillance camera.
The video, posted recently by the Land of the Leopard national park in Russia's Far East, showed the bear approaching a tree, then rearing up to stand on its two hind legs to rub its back against the trunk.
The mammal then approached the camera and tried to bite it. The memory card inside the camera survived the contact.
Bears are known to scratch their backs against trees to communicate with each othe
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man faked a heart attack in a Massachusetts convenience store while his accomplice hopped over the counter to steal money from the register.
Malden police on Facebook say they responded to the store Sunday afternoon on reports of a theft.
Officers were told two white men entered together. Witnesses told police one "faked a heart attack" while the other grabbed the cash.
Both suspects then fled. Police are looking for them.
Police say that in addition to holding both men accountable for the robbery, they also want to make sure the suspect's " 'heart problems' have been taken care of by a medical professional."
Police posted surveillance video and images of the men, hoping the public will help identify them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Horror and alarm over the discovery of what appeared to be the body of a dead baby at a New York City park turned to relief, and probably some embarrassment, Tuesday when the blue-skinned corpse was later revealed to be a realistic-looking doll.
Police and paramedics rushed to Crocheron Park in the Bayside neighborhood of Queens at around 7:40 a.m. after a woman out for a morning jog found the "baby" lying face-down in the grass.
Detectives descended on the park in droves to look for evidence. A crime scene tent was set up. Yellow tape blocked off the area where the discovery was made.
Police initially reported the child was three months old and had been pronounced dead at the scene of an undetermined cause.
At some point, though, a closer inspection showed the object in the grass was a doll or some sort of theatrical prop, with its skin apparently purposely colored to resemble decomposing skin.
One giveaway was the baby's T-shirt, which read, "the crawling dead."
The red lettering wasn't initially visible because the doll was on its stomach.
"It appeared to be a baby with discoloration consistent with signs of prolonged death, but thankfully, it was actually a lifelike prop," Fire Department spokesman Myles Miller said.
The error was discovered when personnel from the city's medical examiner arrived to retrieve the body.
Police said the episode is under investigation. The Fire Department's Emergency Medical Service was also doing a medical review, Miller said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A United flight arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport had to be taken out of service after ants from a carry-on bag appeared in part of the cabin.
A passenger on the Venice-to-Newark flight Monday described the scenario in a series of tweets and photos.
A United spokesman said the plane was sidelined once it reached Newark so it could be cleaned and exterminated.
The spokesman said the airline notified airport customs and agriculture personnel.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police have apologized for a Father's Day tweet that encouraged people to turn in dads who have outstanding warrants.
The Kansas City Star reports that the tweet sent Sunday says, in part: "Want to give him a Father's Day he'll never forget? Call TPD and we'll help your family make a memory that will last a lifetime."
In a statement Monday, the department says the tweet was sent by someone on its social media team and that it was meant to be lighthearted and humorous but ended up being hurtful.
The department says it quickly deleted the tweet.
Calling the incident a "learning experience," the department offered thanks to all who reached out to say how the tweet made them feel.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An "attack squirrel" housed in an Alabama apartment and fed methamphetamine by its owner to make sure it stayed aggressive was rescued Monday, officials said.
The squirrel was removed from the alleged drug den by investigators following a bust at an apartment in Athens, according to authorities.
One man, identified as Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was arrested at the scene, but the Limestone County Sheriff's Office is still looking for another suspect — the alleged "caretaker" of the squirrel — identified as Mickey Paulk, 35.
The sheriff's office said that prior to the drug raid, officials were told Paulk kept an "attack squirrel" in his home, AL.com reported. It's illegal in Alabama to have a pet squirrel.
Officials found the squirrel, and released it into the wild, per a recommendation from Alabama's Department of Conservation.
"There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth," the sheriff's office said.
Meth, drug paraphernalia and body armor were seized from the apartment.
Authorities urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paulk — who's wanted on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance — to contact the sheriff's office at 256-232-0111.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) This test was just too important to miss.
A student in France who crashed his father's car while trying to get to school to take an exam on Monday was able to get there in the nick of time thanks to the help of police.
The National Police of Tarn said on Facebook the 18-year-old named Loïc had already missed a bus and was so desperate to take his baccalaureate exam he took his father's vehicle.
But a few miles from reaching his destination, the 18-year-old lost control of the car and crashed into a guardrail on the other side of the road.
Police in the small town of Albi, located just north of Toulouse said on Facebook they arrived at the scene of the accident and found the teenager "unscathed."
The high school student was given a breathalyzer test for alcohol consumption -- which he passed -- before being taken to school with minutes to spare, according to police.
Authorities said the teenager arrived to take the test with two minutes to spare, which "dumbfounded" his classmates.
The teenager said he was set on taking the exam, which is required for all students to graduate high school in France, according to the BBC.
Police said they wished the student "all the success he deserves."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police in New Jersey say they located the owner of a donkey they found roaming the streets at night.
Holmdel Township police found the animal walking down Holmdel Road near Arbor Lane around 1 a.m.
In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Holmdel Township Police Department issued a call for anyone who woke up and realized their "domesticated farm animal" to not be alarmed because it was in their care.
Police subsequently updated the post announcing the donkey's owner was located.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 18 (UPI) -- A New York state nonprofit is pleading with the public not to flush their unwanted pets after a 14-inch goldfish was found near a wastewater treatment plant.
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper said in a Facebook post that the 14-inch goldfish was caught near a treatment plant in a Niagara River.
"Goldfish can survive year-round in our watershed and can destroy the habitat of native fish," the post said. "Scientists estimate that tens of millions of goldfish now live in the Great Lakes."
"If you cannot keep your pet, please return it to the store instead of flushing or releasing it," the post said.