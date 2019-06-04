CUTTYHUNK ISLAND, Mass. (AP) — The single graduating student on a tiny Massachusetts island is nonetheless receiving the star treatment.
Actress and comedian Jenny Slate will speak at this month’s graduation ceremony for Cuttyhunk Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse on the island that has a year-round population of around 12.
Slate’s audience will be Gwen Lynch, this year’s lone graduate of the school that goes up to 8th grade, her family and other Cuttyhunk residents.
Michael Astrue, a summer resident who was in charge of finding a speaker, tells the Cape Cod Times that Slate is familiar with the island as a Massachusetts native.
Slate played Mona-Lisa Saperstein on “Parks and Recreation” and is a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.
Astronaut Cady Coleman spoke at the graduation of Gwen’s brother, Carter, last year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A hungry alligator crashed a picnic date by a Florida lake and gobbled down an entire bowl of guacamole.
Taylor Forte had planned a picnic Thursday for her fiancé Trevor Walters at Lake Alice, before Walters was to leave for the Marines.
Walters told WGFL they were shocked and ran away from the blanket when the animal sprinted onto the beach. First, it ate a block of cheese, then some salami, half a watermelon and a pound of grapes.
Walters said the "worst part" was watching the gator consume a big bowl of guacamole. He says the reptile devoured the bowl as well.
The man wanted to scare the gator away, so he made himself look bigger, spreading his arms and making noise. The gator crawled back into the water.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Concourse) Thieves in Australia, beware: Do not try to break into the house of Adelaide's Kym Abrook. Though he's 52 years old, he teaches Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has the ability to destroy you with a didgeridoo if it comes to that. He doesn't even need pants to do it.
Abrook confronted the 32-year-old suspect early Monday morning in the neighborhood of Fulham Gardens and chased him down the street. Although the man in his underwear didn't actually get to thwack anyone with the instrument, police were able to corner the intruder and bring him in. He was charged with theft and aggravated serious criminal trespass, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Are you wondering what a man in his underwear looks like while running down the street and clutching a didgeridoo? You're in luck: https://theconcourse.deadspin.com/half-naked-australian-man-uses-didgeridoo-to-ward-off-i-1835210049?utm_source=deadspin_facebook&utm_campaign=socialflow_deadspin_facebook&utm_medium=socialflow&fbclid=IwAR0zMGMU3uJpn3JJnl7oScvmChZjBzEDG0t4VybXzXGAL7sNmdJY2DMnF68
Was one reenactment not enough to whet your appetite? Here's another where he's wearing pants—still shirtless however, to preserve artistic integrity—and cussing.
Do not trifle with this man, or his 12 children.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- A diver off the British coast shared video of his encounter with a curious seal that appeared to be trying to steal his face mask.
Ben Burville said he was off the coast of Northumberland, England, when the gray seal took an interest in his face mask.
Burville said it isn't unusual for the seals he meets while diving to approach him.
"I'm really passionate about grey seals and have probably spent more time under water with gray seals than anyone in the world. I have dived with them all around the U.K.," he said. "They play with me on their terms and in doing so are simply redirecting some of their underwater play activity towards me as a diver."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old American woman broke a Guinness World Record when she became the youngest person to visit all 196 sovereign nations in the world.
Lexie Alford visited the North Korean side of the conference rooms in the "blue house" in the Joint Security Area on the DMZ between North and South Korea on Friday, crossing off the last country on her list.
Alford said she was unable to find a way around the U.S. travel ban to North Korea, but Guinness rules allowed for the "blue house" visit to count as stepping foot on North Korean land.
Alford unseated British man James Asquith, who previously held the record when he visited every country on Earth by age 24.
"For Guinness, the hardest part isn't even the travel for breaking the record," Alford told The Union newspaper in 2018, when she still had 13 nations left to visit. "The hardest part is proving it, proving that I've been to all these places. I have to get signed witness statements in each country I go to, and provide plane tickets, passport stamps, accommodation receipts, log books for every country I visit."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- Officials in an Ohio village said pink water coming out of residents' taps is safe for drinking, but could be damaging to clothes.
Residents in Coal Grove reported the water coming out of their taps Monday morning was bright pink, leading village officials to initially warn locals not to drink the odd-colored liquid.
Officials later said the pink color came from a malfunction at the water treatment center that saw a large quantity of sodium permanganate end up in the water.
Stephen Burchett, the water treatment plant operator for Coal Grove, said the chemical is not dangerous if ingested, but it could dye clothes washed in affected water.
The village flushed the water at the treatment plant several times Monday and officials said the water will return to its usual transparent appearance once all of the pink water has been run out of the pipes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she was cleaning her home when she came across a highly unusual mess -- an iguana inside her toilet bowl.
Melissa Reynolds said she opened the lid of the toilet at her Hollywood home and came face to face with the iguana.
"I screamed, 'Holy crap there's an iguana in the toilet,'" Reynolds told WSVN-TV.
Reynolds said she slammed the lid and called her mother, who dispatched her father to the scene.
"He's kind of like the professional iguana catcher. He's caught a lot of iguanas," Reynolds said.
Reynolds posted a video to Facebook showing her father capturing the reptile.
"Only in Florida," she wrote. "Make sure you guys check your toilets before you poop!!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- A doctor in Vietnam captured video when a patient's ear pain turned out to be caused by a tiny spider living inside her ear.
Dr. Thuoc said a patient came into the clinic in Hai Duong complaining of pain inside her ear, and Thuoc used an endoscope to look inside for the cause.
Tuoc captured video of the surprising cause of the woman's pain -- a spider nesting inside her ear.
The doctor said he was able to use a small light to lure the arachnid out of the woman's ear canal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRASS LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Four high school students in southeastern Michigan have more in common than graduating with the highest grade point averages in their class — they each also have a twin.
Two sets of twins graduated from Grass Lake High School on Sunday, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported.
Identical twins Kayla and Maria Bolton, 18, shared the honor of being valedictorians after earning the same 4.4 GPA. Fraternal twins Connor and Barrett Bagby, 17, held the next highest GPAs.
The sets of twins have known each other since elementary school, and they help each other in their studies.
"We hear a lot, 'You were only valedictorian because you had someone to just split all the work,' which is not true," Maria Bolton said during the twins' co-written graduation speech.
Kayla Bolton added that she often struggled with the same subjects as her sister.
"Then, we just ask Connor and Barrett," Maria Bolton said.
The Bagbys said it hasn't been difficult to be viewed as individuals after pursuing different paths. Connor earned honors with Model United Nations, while Barrett achieved 12 varsity letters.
"We're not so much twins as we are brothers that were born at the same time," Connor Bagby said.
Kelly Bagby, the boys' mother, acknowledged that twins can struggle with being compared to one another throughout their lives. But she said they also have a lifelong companion.
"One mom told me something (when I was pregnant) that I think about a lot," Kelly Bagby said. "Part of the thing about having twins is accepting they'll never need you more than they need each other."
The Bolton sisters and the Bagby brothers are all headed to the University of Michigan this fall.
The Boltons plan to study business to pursue their dream of starting a company together. Connor Bagby is joining the business administration program, while Barrett will study nursing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 31 (UPI) -- Police in West Virginia are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 15-foot, 4-inch python that escaped from a truck.
The Morgantown Police Department said the snake escaped from its enclosure inside a truck being driven by a man about 10:48 p.m. Thursday night and the animal fled the vehicle when the man opened the door to exit.
Police were called to the scene, but the snake fled up a tree and officers were unable to capture it.
Investigators said the snake was last seen in a large tree next to a Sheetz store.
Nearby residents are being asked to keep a close eye on pets and small children.