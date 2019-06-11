BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis woman is probably still shivering at what she found in her kitchen cabinet after returning from vacation: An 18-inch-long python curled up in the corner.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Ballwin, Missouri, woman reported that she found the snake June 2 at her home in the Kensington West apartments.
Officers used a pillow case to capture the snake. Animal control officers identified it as a python and took it away.
The mystery remains about how the reptile got into the cabinet. Ballwin police officer Scott Stephens figures it was someone’s pet, but a check of neighbors found no one had lost a python.
COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man sick of potholes has taken matters into his own hands.
WJAR-TV reports that Seth Kerstetter spent his own money on Sunday to fill holes on Centre of New England Boulevard in Coventry.
Kerstetter was at Home Depot when he decided to purchase supplies and fix the most problematic potholes. He blocked traffic, put out traffic cones, and worked for about two hours.
The boulevard is lined with shopping centers and apartments. Because it is privately owned, neither the town nor the state is responsible for its upkeep.
The road is in receivership and under the supervision of attorney Matthew McGowan.
McGowan says because the developer ran out of money, the road was never properly surfaced. He says an effort is underway to find money to fix it.
ROCKPORT, Ind. (AP) — The former drummer of the heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch has a new gig, as a southern Indiana police officer.
Jeremy Spencer was sworn in Sunday with the Rockport Police Department. He grew up near that Ohio River community in the city the Boonville, which he left at 19.
Spencer joined Five Finger Death Punch in 2005. He was the band's drummer until late 2018.
He tells WFIE-TV he's always admired police officers' work, saying, "You just see the impact they have on everyone's life. It's so important."
Spencer's police duties are part-time. He's splitting his time between Rockport and Las Vegas. He says he hasn't retired from the music business.
Loudwire, an online magazine that covers hard rock and heavy metal music, voted him "Best Drummer of 2015."
Dreaming about murdering your boss may not be such a bad thing... it can actually be healthy.
This is according to Doctor Julia Shaw – a criminal psychologist at University College London.
Shaw believes that fantasizing about the death of someone you don't like can actually help create feelings of empathy for your hypothetical victim.
She added, it gets you thinking about the consequences associated with killing them, and that thought process is what sets us apart from animals and the psychologically ill.
She says empathy exercises are important to do, and that thinking about your actions and their consequences is “critical to making good decisions.”
Authorities are looking for a woman they say whacked a 70-year-old woman in the head with her handbag during an argument at an office supplies store in Brooklyn last week.
It's not clear what prompted the argument at Bay Gift & Stationery Wednesday afternoon. At some point, the victim went to leave the store when she was hit in the head with the handbag. The suspect then ran off.
The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
(FOX) Most things are better in moderation — and that apparently includes bubble tea.
A 14-year-old girl from the Zhejiang province in China was reportedly hospitalized in late May after she suffered from constipation for five days, Asia One reported. The culprit: tapioca "pearls" often found at the bottom of the popular drink.
In addition to suffering from constipation, the girl, who was not identified, also reportedly complained that she lacked an appetite and had stomach aches, according to the publication, which cited local Chinese media.
A doctor by the name of Zhang Louzhen, searching for the cause of the girl's digestive woes, performed a CT scan on her abdomen and made a shocking discovery — an estimated 100 undigested tapioca pearls.
At first, the girl was reluctant to answer questions about her bubble tea habits. But eventually, she allegedly admitted she drank one cup of the tea before she was hospitalized. But Louzhen said it would take more than just one cup of bubble tea to reach the point of hospitalization.
The 14-year-old was given laxatives and sent home, according to Asia One, which did not release any details about her current condition.
In addition to adding calories to the drink, bubble tea pearls — which are also known as boba — can be difficult for the body to digest because they are made out of starch, another doctor said, according to Asia One.
This was not her ticket to ride.
A woman in Scotland ended up having to be cut out of a children's toy car with a bread knife on Friday after an attempt at a joke went very wrong.
Zoe Archibald, 34, had climbed into her cousin's red and yellow Little Tikes car after joking how she thought she could fit - but ended up getting wedged inside.
"There was no way she could get herself out," her nephew, Matthew Shepherd-Bull, told South West News Service.
The 34-year-old had attempted to climb into the tiny vehicle but when that didn't work, it was placed over her head.
The car ended up getting jammed around her mid-section.
Archibald, unable to wriggle herself out of the car, ended up being trapped for an hour.
"No matter what we did she wasn't able to get out. Everyone found it funny, even Zoe," Shepherd-Bull said.
"She was a bit panicked but mainly found it funny," he added.
The 34-year-old was eventually able to get free after her dad grabbed a butter knife to cut her out.
"It took about 15 minutes to cut through the plastic," Shepherd-Bull said.
(FOX) A Florida man who was allegedly caught with cocaine on his nose insisted to authorities that the drugs weren't his.
Fabricio Tueros Jimenez, 20, was arrested after being pulled over by Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies, the department wrote on Facebook Monday.
Jimenez, the passenger in the vehicle, "had a white powdery substance on his nose" that a deputy believed was cocaine, officials said. His nose was swabbed, and a test confirmed the powder was, in fact, cocaine, according to the sheriff's office.
The 20-year-old was arrested without incident, but tried telling authorities "the cocaine on his nose was not his."
Deputies also found a backpack in the car with 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills, officials said.
June 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana said an alligator found loitering in the middle of a highway took a bite out of a deputy's patrol vehicle before making its escape.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of an alligator Monday in the middle of Highway 1 in the northern part of the parish.
The deputies attempted to contain the gator while waiting for wildlife removal experts, but the alligator fled the scene after taking a bite out of a deputy's patrol car.
The sheriff's office said the alligator was "the one that got away."
June 10 (UPI) -- A South African man captured video of a hippopotamus herd that wandered into town to graze on a rugby field.
Ben Kruger, who owns a business in the area, said he started recording video at the Letaba Rugby Club in Tzaneen, Limpopo, when he discovered the large shapes he spotted on the field were adult hippos walking with their calves.
The footage shows the hippos wandering around the field and eating grass.
Hippos are known to wander from their watery homes to dry land after dark in search of plants for grazing.