DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cafes across several Gulf Arab states started selling coffee and other cold drinks in baby bottles this month, kicking off a new trend that has elicited excitement, confusion — and backlash.
The fad began at Einstein Cafe, a slick dessert chain with branches across the region, from Dubai to Kuwait to Bahrain. Instead of ordinary paper cups, the cafe, inspired by pictures of trendy-looking bottles shared on social media, decided to serve its thick milky drinks in plastic baby bottles.
Although the franchise was no newcomer to baby-themed products — a milkshake with cerelac, the rice cereal for infants, is a long-standing bestseller — the unprecedented fervor over the feeding bottles came as a bit of a shock. All the stress and anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic appears to have spurred some to find an outlet in the strange new craze.
“Everyone wanted to buy it, people called all day, telling us they’re coming with their friends, they’re coming with their father and mother,” Younes Molla, CEO of the Einstein franchise in the United Arab Emirates, told The Associated Press this week. “After so many months with the pandemic, with all the difficulties, people took photos, they had fun, they remembered their childhood.”
Lines clogged Einstein stores across the Gulf. People of all ages streamed onto sidewalks, waiting for their chance to suck coffee and juice from a plastic bottle. Some patrons even brought their own baby bottles to other cafes, pleading with bewildered baristas to fill them up.
Pictures of baby bottles filled with colorful kaleidoscopes of drinks drew thousands of likes on Instagram and ricocheted across the popular social media app TikTok. A cure for the world’s uncertainty? A response to some primal instinct? Either way, a trend was born.
Soon, however, online haters took note — the baby bottle drinkers and providers faced a barrage of nasty comments.
“People were so angry, they said horrible things, that we were an ‘aeb,’ to Islam and the Muslim culture,” said Molla, using the Arabic term for shame or dishonor.
Last week, the anger reached the highest levels of government. Dubai authorities cracked down. Inspection teams burst into cafes where the trend had taken off and handed out fines.
“Such indiscriminate use of baby bottles is not only against local culture and traditions,” read the government statement, “but the mishandling of the bottle during the filling could also contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” an apparent reference to those bringing their used bottles to other cafes.
Authorities, the statement added, had been “alerted to the negative practice and its risks by social media users.”
Backlash also came from Kuwait, where the government temporarily shut down Einstein Cafe, and from Bahrain, where the Ministry of Commerce sent police armed with live cameras into cafes and warned all dining establishments that serving drinks in feeding bottles “violates Bahraini customs and traditions.”
Oman urged citizens to report baby bottle sightings to the Consumer Protection Authority hotline. Saudi Twitter users and media personalities condemned the trend in the harshest terms, with popular news website Mujaz al-Akhbar lamenting that the kingdom’s “daughters have suffered from a loss of modesty and religion.”
It’s not the first time that the guardians of local customs in Gulf Arab countries have focused their ire on social media phenomena. Vague laws across the region lend authorities broad power to stamp out public immorality and indecency. Emirati officers last spring, for instance, arrested a young expat for posting a video on TikTok in which he sneezed into a banknote, accusing him of “harming” the UAE’s reputation and its institutions.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An assistant principal at an elementary school is accused of accessing the school district's internal system to cast fraudulent votes for her daughter who was elected homecoming queen at her high school, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
On Monday, agents arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter on multiple charges stemming from the October homecoming vote at Tate High School in Pensacola.
The investigation began in November when the Escambia County School District reported unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts, according to a news release from the agency.
Investigators found that in October, hundreds of votes for the school's homecoming court were flagged as fraudulent, the news release said. There were 117 votes from the same IP address within a short period of time, the investigation found.
That's when investigators found evidence of unauthorized access to the system linked to Carroll's cellphone and computers at her home. The were 246 votes cast for homecoming court from those devices. Carroll is an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School in Pensacola.
Multiple Tate students told investigators the daughter described using her mother's system access, or of watching her mother access records, for years, the report said. Investigators learned that since August 2019, Carroll's account accessed 372 high school records and 339 of those were Tate students.
Investigators said Carroll had district level access of the school board's program.
System users are required to change their password every 45 days, and Carroll's annual training for the "Staff Responsible Use of Guidelines for Technology" was up to date, the agency said.
Carroll was booked into the Escambia County Jail and bond was set at $8,500, the agency said. It was not immediately known whether Carroll and her daughter are represented by a lawyer.
Her daughter was taken into custody and transferred to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The case has been turned over to the state attorney's office in Escambia County.
Escambia County School District Superintendent Tim Smith told the News Journal that Carroll has been suspended from her job. He declined further comment.
Her daughter has been expelled from Tate High School, agents said.
Each are charged with offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices; unlawful use of a two-way communications device; criminal use of personally identifiable information and conspiracy to commit those offenses.
March 16 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia, Canada, boy having a backyard campfire discovered a message in a bottle that was tossed into the water more than 50 miles away 25 years earlier.
Nyima Mitchell, 8, said was at his family's home in Cheticamp, on the island of Cape Breton, when he spotted a bottle under a pine tree.
He used a pair of pliers to remove the bottle's cap and discovered a message dated Aug. 12, 1995, and signed by an Aylmer, Quebec, 14-year-old who was visiting the Magdalen Islands with her family.
Britta Mitchell, Nyima's mother, said the bottle likely spent some time in a nearby pond after blowing in from the Atlantic Ocean.
"We think it was a few years ago, when the waves all came over the beach," Britta Mitchell told CBC News. "It only happened once since we moved here in six years."
The message's author, Nellie Nadeau, 39, said she was shocked to receive a letter from Nyima Mitchell saying her bottle had been found.
"It's just unexpected news that comes in the mail that someone found a bottle that you completely forgot about, and that was sent so long ago," she said. "It gave me chills for several days."
Nadeau said she sent a reply, but the letter came back stamped return to sender. She used social media to find Mitchell's family and another letter is on the way.
A Scottish woman walking on the beach in Mangaster, on the Shetland Islands, recently discovered a message in a bottle that had been sent 21 years earlier by a member of a scouting group in the Faroe Islands town of Klaksvik.
Megan Keppie said she had to enlist the help of social media to translate the letter, which was written in Faroese. She said she was able to contact the scouting group, but the author, Finn Johannesen, had since moved away.
March 16 (UPI) -- A Jeep crashed into a building in Wisconsin and the incident is being blamed on the inexperience of the vehicle's driver: a dog.
Sturgeon Bay Police said officers responded Wednesday to art museum Pearl of Door County, where a Jeep had crashed into the building.
The vehicle's owner told police his Jeep had been parked at a gas station while he went across the street to the Sunflower Bakery, and when he came outside the vehicle had crashed into Pearl.
The owner said his 5-year-old Australian shepherd, Callie, had apparently knocked the shifter out of park and the vehicle rolled into the building.
"It's not every day that a dog drives a Jeep across traffic and right in to your business!" Pearl of Door County said in a Facebook post.
Police said no one was injured in the crash.
Callie's owner said the canine's driving privileges have been permanently revoked.
"Callie and I are very happy no one was hurt and there was very little damage as a result of the incident the other day," he told WBAY-TV.
March 16 (UPI) -- A Kansas lottery player said their ticket for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle sat forgotten in their vehicle for more than two months before they discovered it was a $1 million grant prize winner.
The Osage County resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told Kansas Lottery officials they only bought one ticket for the 2020 Holiday Millionaire Raffle, but bought it early enough so it would be eligible for all three Early Bird drawings.
"I made sure to check my ticket after every Early Bird drawing, but forgot about checking it for the final drawing," the winner recalled. "It was only until today that I saw it in my vehicle's console and thought I'd take it in to check it along with my scratchers."
Scanning the ticket, No. 028244, resulted in the player being told to contact lottery officials in Topeka. The player called the lottery office to check the prize amount and discovered it was the grand prize.
"They told me to sit down before telling me I won $1 million! We were in complete shock and started crying -- we were so happy about the win," the winner said.
They said most of the money will be invested, but some will be put toward a hard-earned vacation.
"This whole thing is like a Cinderella story for us," the winner said. "We're hard workers and we're just so thankful."
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attendees at Bike Week in Daytona Beach gave a hero's welcome to a Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy after he returned to the motorcycle festival almost a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and violating a panhandling ordinance.
"He's out! He's out!" a motorcyclist shouted as he cruised along on Main Street. Other bikers honked horns and offered a thumbs-up as Robert Burck strolled along the sidewalk, wearing his trademark briefs, cowboy boots, cowboy hat and guitar, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
Burck, 51, who became well-known as a performer in New York City's Times Square, said he felt like singer Michael Jackson making a public appearance during the height of his fame in the 1980s.
"You know, how any time he'd step out onto the street there would be a thousand people following him everywhere?" Burck said. "Obviously, people are really celebrating the fact that I'm here."
After spending the night in jail last weekend, Burck entered a plea of no contest to the misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence at his first appearance last Sunday at the Volusia County Branch Jail courtroom.
A judge withheld adjudication on the resisting arrest charge, meaning it won't go down as a conviction on Burck's record, and the jurist sentenced him to time served. The judge then dismissed the misdemeanor charge of panhandling.
Fans of the Naked Cowboy in Daytona Beach said Friday they were excited to see him back performing during Bike Week, and many lined up to take selfies with him. Burck's previous guitar was damaged during a scuffle with an officer during his arrest last weekend, but a local music store donated a replacement guitar.
"This is the first time I've seen him this up-close and personal," said Dana Shimer, 66, a Bike Week visitor from Pennsylvania. "I'm so excited to get to hug him."
March 16 (UPI) -- A Turkish company set a Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive honey with a cave-harvested variety priced at over $5,400 per pound.
Guinness said Centauri Honey, which is harvested from a cave more than 8,000 feet above sea level, is priced at $5,409 per pound, making it the most expensive honey in the world.
The honey is dark in color and is said to have a bitter flavor. It is prized for its medicinal value, being high in magnesium, potassium, phenols, flavonoids and antioxidants.
Centauri said the honey can only be harvested once a year, as opposed to two to three times a year for most commercial honeys, to ensure the bees that make the nectar are not disturbed.
The company said samples of the honey are sent after harvest to the Turkish Scientific Council/Food Institute to verify its quality.
March 16 (UPI) -- A bridal party's trip to a Las Vegas church was delayed when their limousine caught fire on the way to the venue.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the limousine was traveling on Interstate 15 southbound between Sahara and Spring Mountain when an occupant, a bride on the way to her wedding, smelled something burning.
The bridal party noticed moments later that smoke was coming from beneath the driver's seat, and the vehicle pulled over so the occupants could evacuate.
The vehicle was soon completely engulfed in flames. Witness Jay Hawk captured video of the limo burning while the bridal party stands nearby.
VIP Limousines of Nevada, the company that owns the vehicle, said a replacement limo was quickly sent to the scene to take the bride and her party the rest of the way to The Little Church of the West for the ceremony.
Police said the fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.
March 16 (UPI) -- The Taipei Zoo in Taiwan said employees and local authorities are searching for an 8-year-old Patas monkey that escaped from its enclosure.
The zoo said in a Facebook post that the male monkey, named Nan Dao, escaped while a zookeeper was cleaning the enclosure about 11 a.m. Monday.
Officials said the zookeeper was working to restrain a younger monkey that had wandered into a corridor during the cleaning, when Nan Dao opened the unlocked cage door and fled into the nearby forest.
Officials said zookeepers have placed traps and infrared cameras near where the monkey escaped and search teams have been sent into the nearby mountains to try to locate the wayward primate.
Members of the public are being urged to keep an eye out for Nan Dao, but are being asked to alert the zoo and keep a safe distance from the animal.
March 16 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farmer whose crop was badly damaged by a hail storm ended up having the harvest rescued by a company that turned the damaged peppers into a special hot sauce.
Dana Jokela, owner of Sogn Farm in Cannon Falls, said the pepper crop was destroyed by a hail storm right before the planned harvest, and it looked like a total loss.
Jokela said one of the farm's clients, Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce, offered to step in and rescue the damaged fruits.
"They all took whatever peppers could be used, a lot of scratch and dent," Jokela told KCCO-TV.
The company turned the damaged peppers into a hot sauce aptly called Hail Fire. The company's owners said all profits from the sauce is going directly to the farm.
"Yes, it is a nice gesture, but I wasn't looking at that. I was looking at the pain those families are dealing with, knowing that you woke up one morning and lost everything and you may not have another season to grow," founder Craig Kaiser said.
Kaiser said the sauce is selling well and the farm can expect to receive up to $40,000.
Hail Fire is on sale now at Lund's stores.