A goat found himself in a situation that could have ended "baaaadly" if it weren't for a good Samaritan that brought the animal to safety.
According to police, Officer Knepper took care of Billy the Goat until he was sent off to the New York City Animal Care Center for further care.
"Billy the Goat" was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn by a concerned citizen who subsequently brought the four-legged animal to police at the 63rd Precinct.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- A Texas woman broke a Guinness World Record for most half marathons run on consecutive days when she ran a full marathon followed by 14 days of half marathons.
Andrea Amaro, a mixed martial arts fighter and behavioral health assistant at Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital, said she started her record attempt with a full 26.2 mile run at the El Paso Marathon and followed it up by running 13.1 miles each day for the next 14 days, which ended Sunday.
Amaro said she was left in so much pain after the first marathon that her first half-marathon involved a lot of limping.
"I don't think there was a day that went by where I thought I don't know how I'm going to get through this," Amaro told KVIA-TV.
Amaro is submitting evidence from her runs to Guinness World Records to be officially recognized as the record holder for the most half marathons run on consecutive days. She said her aim with the record attempt was to raise awareness of mental health issues.
"This message is really for mental health awareness," Amaro said. "I hope that my message is whatever you do, you never give up. Life is full of obstacles. We're always going to have troubles and it's always not about how we fall but how we get up."
Amaro said she is now preparing for another running challenge.
"I'm taking a few days off, this coming Friday I will be doing the David Goggins challenge, it's 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she thought her husband was playing a practical joke on her before she opened her garage door and saw the 7-foot alligator for herself.
Torrie Heathcoat said her family had just gotten home to Fort Myers after a trip to Maine when her husband, Andy, make a quick run to the gas station and left the garage door open while he was gone.
Heathcoat said she didn't believe Andy when he returned home and told her there was a large gator in the garage.
"When my husband said there was a gator in the garage I thought he was kidding. When I open the door it was literally on the other side of the door," Heathcoat told WPTV. "Now I'm terrified that there will be one under my car. I don't know if it came from the lake, I don't know if it came from the reserve."
Heathcoat called 911 and posted a photo of the scene to Facebook while waiting for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to respond.
The FWC said the gator was safely relocated to a suitable habitat in North Fort Myers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1 (UPI) -- Britain's National Lottery teamed with a brewery to create a beer called Just The Ticket in the hopes of finding the winner of an unclaimed jackpot worth nearly $1.4 million.
Lottery officials reached out to Backyard Brewhouse, based in Walsall, England, to produce 100 bottles of the blond ale to find the winner of a $1.39 million EuroMillions Millionaire Maker jackpot before the ticket expires March 17.
The feeling of winter wrapped up in one place: that's Adobe Stock. Open up a snow-sprinkled wonderland all your own with galleries, palettes, templates, tutorials, and audio to share some magic.
The ticket was purchased from a Walsall store in September 2020, but the winner has yet to come forward.
"With the deadline to claim the prize less than a month away, it really is a case of urging Walsall's EuroMillions players to dig out and check their tickets before it's too late," Andy Carter, the National Lottery's senior winners advisor, told the Express and Star.
Brewery director Austen Morgan said 100 bottles of Just The Ticket are for sale now on the business' website.
"Just The Ticket is based upon our best-selling blond beer, which is rich in flavor," Morgan said.
"We hope Just The Ticket will help spread the message and ultimately help unite the missing winner with their life-changing prize, it certainly would be a barrel full of laughs for someone if they were to come forward," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- A kangaroo is on the loose in an Alabama town after escaping from a handler while awaiting transport to Tennessee.
Braxton Basinger, a member of the exotic animal transport crew that was taking the kangaroo, named Jack, to a buyer in Tennessee, said the kangaroo was supposed to spend a couple days at a farm in Winfield, Ala., before the final leg of the trip, but the marsupial slipped out of a worker's grip and ran off.
Basinger said workers attempted three times to capture the kangaroo without success, so Tuesday morning they were keeping an eye on the animal from a distance while waiting for a veterinarian to arrive on the scene and join their capture attempts.
Basinger said the crew frequently transports exotic animals, but has only limited experience with kangaroos.
Local resident Tiffany Perry captured video of the kangaroo hopping loose Monday evening. She said she attempted to approach the animal, but it fled into some nearby woods.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman talking a walk on the beach with a friend discovered a message in a bottle that had been launched by a group of young scouts 21 years earlier.
Megan Keppie said she and a friend were walking on the beach in Mangaster, on the Shetland Islands, when they spotted a bottle washed up on the shore.
Keppie said the bottle contained a message that was dated Jan. 17, 2000, but the note was written in Faroese, a North Germanic language spoken by residents of the Faroe Islands.
The woman turned to Facebook for help translating the note, and discovered it was written by Finn Johannesen, a member of a scouting group from the town of Faroe Islands town of Klaksvik.
Keppie said she was able to make contact with the scouts, and the group is trying to help her contact Johannesen to tell him his message has been found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1 (UPI) -- A pair of contractors renovating a kitchen in Scotland removed the floor from the room and found a message from the previous owners -- along with a bottle of whiskey.
Craig Harrigan, 35, who posted video of the discovery to TikTok, said he and a colleague were working in the kitchen of the Edinburgh home when they pulled up the floor and found a message written on the tiles beneath.
The feeling of winter wrapped up in one place: that's Adobe Stock. Open up a snow-sprinkled wonderland all your own with galleries, palettes, templates, tutorials, and audio to share some magic.
The message reads: "Jack and May lived here -- three kids and a dog. Kitchen done up during April and May 2001. All the best, have a drink on us!"
The note was accompanied by a bottle of Glenkinchie whiskey.
"I called the customer in to show her and she said it was her mum and dad's old house that she recently bought and the note was written by her dad. She was one of the three kids," Harrington told the Daily Record. "So we cut the section of floor out and gave her it to keep along with the bottle."
Harrington said the discovery was one of the more unusual things he has found while doing renovations, but he often finds other objects.
"We do find lots of old things. Cigarette packets, sweets wrappers. The thing I like finding the most of the newspapers. A lot of them we can still read," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- A pair of women who became close friends while working at the same restaurant discovered nine years later that they are biological sisters.
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti said they met in 2013 when they were both working at the Russian Lady restaurant in New Haven. The women said they quickly became friends and bonded over both having Dominican Republic tattoos and being adopted.
Madison and Tinetti said they suspected they might be related, but information from Tinetti's adoption paperwork -- which they only later discovered was erroneous -- made a biological connection between the two seem impossible.
Madison said she reconnected with her biological family two years ago, and only recently learned from her father that the family had another daughter who was put up for adoption.
A DNA test in February proved Madison and Tinetti were sisters. The women said they now know they have seven other siblings who were raised by their birth parents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Syndey Morning Herald) Carly Morton's late husband, Glenn, was at a family picnic when he first experienced a bad reaction to a bee sting. He went to hospital, where medication relieved his symptoms.
"The doctor we spoke to, as he was being discharged, said they weren't sure if it was anaphylaxis," she said. "We left thinking it wasn't that serious."
Glenn visited a GP and was prescribed an EpiPen. Over the next few years, the engineering surveyor had two further bad reactions to bee stings near his home in Perth.
In 2018, on site at a mine near Cataby, about 170 kilometres north of Perth, Glenn was stung again while he was working alone. He administered his EpiPen, but the reaction proved fatal.
"Before it affects you, you have a vague knowledge of the allergy," said Carly, adding she previously associated bee sting allergies with children. "But you don't know how common it is, or how late in life it can appear."
Australia is home to some of the world's deadliest creatures. But, among venomous plants and animals, bee stings result in the most hospitalisations and deaths.
A report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare released on Wednesday found, of 3520 hospitalisations following contact with venomous animals and plants in 2017-18, more than a quarter (927) related to bee stings.
There were 19 deaths from venomous animals and plants during that year: 12 from bee and wasp stings and seven from snakes bites.
Professor James Harrison, the director of the institute's national injury surveillance unit, said although the year's death toll was slightly higher than data from other years, the rate of hospitalisations from stings and bites from venomous plants and animals has remained relatively consistent.
"The fact that things like bees are part of the picture is something a lot of people wouldn't expect," he said, adding people should be "wary of the potential for an allergic reaction".
A 2013 study of anaphylaxis fatalities in Australia found, unlike food allergies, reactions to bee stings were not increasing.
However, despite immunotherapy for bee sting allergies being available for about four decades, Canberra clinical immunology and allergy specialist Dr Raymond Mullins, who co-authored the study, said too few receive appropriate treatment.
Immunotherapy works by introducing small amounts of the allergen to the body over a period of time, eventually reducing the body's response when exposed.
Researchers found, between 1997 and 2013, half of the people who died from bee stings were known to be allergic.
"Our conclusions seven years ago were that bee sting reactions were poorly treated short-term and long-term," said Dr Mullins. "Short-term we need to have adrenaline available in regional hospitals and long-term we need to refer more people to immunotherapy."
A local reaction to a bee sting is characterised by swelling and pain. However, an allergic reaction may have other symptoms including hives, itchiness, difficulty breathing, nausea and dizziness.
Dr Mullins said it was possible the rate of death from bee sting allergy was under-reported in Australia, as most occur in middle-aged men who have other conditions, such as heart disease.
"It's almost always someone in a rural, remote area," said Allergy & Anaphylaxis Australia CEO Maria Said.
"Their EpiPen was left in the car, they have to run to the car to get it and by the time they get there they have collapsed, and then they lose their life."
Wednesday's report also found about one in five (666) hospitalisations in 2017-18 were to treat spider bites, nearly half of which were redback spiders (283). Funnel-web spider bites accounted for only 25 hospitalisations.
Australian Reptile Park reptiles and spider keeper Jake Meney said most bites are preventable, with people bitten while working in their gardens without protective clothing such as gloves or outside at night without enclosed shoes.
"A lot of people also tend to get bitten while they are attempting to catch or kill the animal, particularly snakes, where about 80 per cent of bites happen when someone is trying to do that."
Forty-five per cent of spider bites were listed as "unidentified", with people unable to name the spider that had bitten them.
"To the average person, most spiders look more or less the same, but it does complicate things once you go to hospital," Mr Meney said, adding Sydneysiders should only need to be able to tell the difference between a funnel-web and a redback.
There were 608 hospitalisations following snake bites Australia-wide, including 217 brown snake bites in 2017-18.
Men were hospitalised following a venomous sting or bite at nearly twice the rate as women. Hospitalisation was most common in men aged 45 to 64.
"Some of it might be showing off in front of their mates or trying to look macho," Mr Meney said.
Relative to population, the most hospitalisations occurred in the Northern Territory (31 cases per 100,000 people), followed by Tasmania and South Australia. The lowest rates were seen in the ACT (9 cases per 100,000 people), NSW and Victoria (both recording 11 cases per 100,000 people).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(RockfordScanner.com) Rockford Fire Department released the following information.
On Monday February 1st around 1:57 pm the RFD were dispatched to the area of 401 N Main in reference to a water rescue. Within 4 minutes the RFD had 2 engines, 2 ladders, 2 chiefs, 1 ambulance, 7 divers and 22 firefighters on scene.
The preliminary information stated that there were 2 males floating on a sheet of ice in the Rock River near this location. After arriving on scene they confirmed 2 males were on the ice in the river just North of the Jefferson st bridge.
The 2 males were on a mattress on a sheet of ice that was flowing down the rivers current.
Emergency personnel used a RDC (Rapid Deploy Craft) to reach the 2 males in the river.
Medical personnel assessed the males at the scene and confirmed they suffered from no injuries.
After investigating they determined the 2 males were upriver when they were fishing on the ice sheet. The ice sheet broke free from the shore and began to float down stream with the 2 males on it.
All the 1st responders were OK.