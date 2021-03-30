A mafia fugitive couldn't take the heat, so he went to the kitchen.
But, that's exactly how Marc Feren Claude Biart got caught after spending seven years on the run, according to Calabria News – an Italian news outlet.
Biart was hiding from national authorities for alleged drug trafficking, but was tracked down and arrested in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.
The 53-year-old man was found nearly 5,000 miles away from his hometown of Rome based on a cooking YouTube channel he launched with his wife in Boca Chica, a municipality near Santo Domingo –the Dominican Republic's capital city.
Biart's YouTube channel was not named, however, Calabria News described the channel as being focused on Italian cuisine.
Law enforcement officials were clued in that the YouTube channel belonged to Biart since the chef reviewed food while never revealing his face, the international report says. The body parts that were viewable revealed the mysterious chef had tattoos that matched what authorities had on record for the escaped mafia member.
Tracking down and arresting Biart was a group effort that included the Central Criminal Police Directorate, Interpol and multiple police forces from 10 countries.
Biart was hiding out in a tourist resort that reportedly has a large Italian community present. Authorities told Calabria News he had been in the Dominican Republic for more than five years.
Before Biart made a home in Boca Chica, he was allegedly in Costa Rica, which is a little more than 1,800 miles away.
In 2014, the Court of Reggio Calabria subjected Biart to an order of custody in prison. He fled the country shortly after.
Italian authorities say Biart is a member of 'Ndrangheta, a prominent organized crime syndicate that reportedly operates in Calabria.
Other alleged members from the crime group have recently been busted as law enforcement agencies have convened under Interpol's Cooperation Against 'Ndrangheta project.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 30 (UPI) -- An employee sorting donations at a Goodwill thrift store in Oklahoma made a surprising discovery -- $42,000 cash wrapped between two sweaters.
Andrea Lessing, who only recently started work at the Goodwill store in Norman, said she was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt an odd lump wrapped up in two sweaters.
Lessing said she thought the lump felt like books, but discovered stacks of cash.
"My first thought was that it was fake. We've seen $5 and $20 donated here and there, but never in my life had I seen that much money," Lessing told CNN.
Lessing handed in her discovery to supervisors, who were able to find identifying documents among the cash that allowed them to contact the money's owner.
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma said the person who mistakenly donated the money gave Lessing a $1,000 reward for her honesty.
Lessing said she plans to use the reward money for her daughter's upcoming birthday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 30 (UPI) -- A Tennessee amusement park shared video from an unusual visit by a bear who took a stroll across the attraction's treetop suspension bridges.
The Anakeesta theme park in Gatlinburg said the bear was spotted on the TreeTop Skywalk by Barrett Ogle, a manager at the park.
Ogle captured video of the bear emerging from the fog on a rainy day while walking across one of the TreeTop Skywalk's suspension bridges.
Officials said the park is located in the Great Smoky Mountains, so bear sightings are common in the area, but it was unusual to spot one of the animals strolling across a suspension bridge.
The park said managers "are trained and prepped for visits from bears."
The bear left without any encounters with park guests, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A reporter has figured out why U.S. Strategic Command posted a bizarrely incoherent tweet this weekend.
On Sunday night, the government agency freaked out many Twitter users with a now-deleted tweet that only read ";l;;gmlxzssaw."
Many Twitter users went "covfefe" over the post, trying to figure out what the tweet meant and whether it related to national security.
Spoiler alert: The reason wasn't very strategic at all, according to journalist Mikael Thalen, who filed a freedom of information request with the government agency.
Thalen said it appears the Twitter manager for Strategic Command left his computer unattended — allowing a young child access to the keyboard.
According to the response Thalen received from Strategic Command, "absolutely nothing nefarious occurred" and the Twitter account was not hacked.
Of course, Twitter users had something to say about the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 30 (UPI) -- A 262-foot ship came loose from one of its mooring lines in a British harbor and ended up partially blocking the waterway when it became grounded.
Officials at Littlehampton Harbor in England said the ship, called the Elise, started drifting early Tuesday morning when one of its mooring lines parted and the vessel ended up grounded sideways across the waterway.
A harbor spokesman said the River Arun is still open for navigation, as tugboats were able to move it enough to make space for vessels to travel between the Elise and the west bank.
The spokesman said the ship became grounded in mud for its entire length, but is expected to float again once the high tide comes in Tuesday. He said the ship will be moved to a different berth at the harbor once it is afloat again.
The ship did not appear to be damaged and there were no injuries resulting from its unexpected wandering.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 30 (UPI) -- A Washington state woman said her 19-pound cat was missing for 28 days before being found in a place she never considered the portly feline could fit -- her neighbor's chimney.
Caitlyn Wertenberger said the house next door to her Union Gap home was vacant and under construction when Piper, her 19-pound tuxedo cat, went missing from her house.
Wertenberger said she put up flyers and searched the area, but there was no sign of Piper.
She said that 28 days later, after her new neighbors had moved into the home, one of them told her they had been hearing meowing inside their home for about five days.
The neighbors invited Wertenberger to come search their home, and she found the feline stuck in the fireplace damper.
"She's a big cat, I didn't think she could fit down a chimney," Wertenberger told KEPR-TV. "I didn't want to get my hopes up too much -- it was always kind of in my head that possibly she wasn't coming back but I still had that feeling that she wasn't really gone yet."
Wertenberger took Piper to a veterinarian, who said the cat was dehydrated and had lost about 7 pounds during the time she was missing.
The pet owner said she does not know how long Piper was in the chimney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 jackpot was forgotten in his vehicle's glove box for nearly two months.
Felton Lumpkin, of Mechanicsville, told Virginia Lottery officials he was going through the glove box in his vehicle recently when he came across the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket he had bought from the Sheetz store in North Chesterfield nearly two months earlier.
Lumpkin said he was shocked when he checked the numbers and discovered he had been driving around with a $100,000 winning ticket.
"I screamed for my wife to come look," Lumpkin said. "It really hasn't sunk in yet!"
Lumpkin said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) Sue Perry was looking for a place on Facebook to give away some books and DVDs and an office chair — but ended up making new friends from across an ocean.
Perry lives in Crofton, near the city of Wakefield in the West Yorkshire county of England. Logging on to Facebook, she accidentally joined a group for Wakefield, Que., a small town just north of Gatineau.
"It was the skis and the ski boots and the warm clothing that sort of give it away, and also the place names I didn't recognise. Edelweiss, I think, were one of them," said Perry in an interview with As It Happens guest host Peter Armstrong.
Sommet Edelweiss Ski Resort is a ski hill in the other Wakefield — the one with all the snow.
"I put a post up then to say, sort of, 'Whoops, I'm sorry I've joined the wrong Wakefield group, I'm in the U.K. and hope you all stay safe across the pond,'" she said.
Perry thought that was the end of it, but instead, the Canadians wrote back.
"There were lots of people dropping in and chatting and asking how things were," she said.
Around the same time, her daughter and son-in-law, both nurses, and her son, an outreach worker, had all caught COVID-19 from their jobs.
"Things were a little dark at that time ... so it was a lovely, lovely distraction," she said.
"I likened it to, it started with a snowflake and ended up an avalanche."
When one of the group members, Scott Milton Grace, put up a post saying that he thought they should send Perry a care package, she thought it was a joke — until people started chiming in, offering maple syrup and honey and all sorts of goods.
Grace found a box and put it in his office, she said, and told others they could come and drop off things for the care package.
"And then when the box were full, people donated money to buy the postage, which is just absolutely fabulous. It's so, so humbling," said Perry.
"I shed a few tears actually."
Then, said Perry, Scott messaged her to say his local mayor wanted to send something along as well.
"So he sent this little package from the mayor in Quebec to our mayor in Wakefield that I have to pass along now," she said, adding there was also a package for her local newspaper, the Wakefield Express.
Across the Atlantic Ocean came a plethora of goodies.
"There's about seven CDs of singer-songwriters, six or seven T-shirts, maple syrup," said Perry. "Lots of books written by local people. There's even colouring books of Wakefield. A little ceramic cup that someone has made. A dollar, a Canadian dollar. Some leatherwork."
Perry even got a 2021 copy of the annual Nudes of Wakefield Calendar.
"I remember someone said, 'We should send the nude calendar' and I thought that were a joke,'" she said, but the package proved otherwise.
The story of her mix-up and new friends was featured in the Wakefield Express.
"Since that went online, it's just been lots and lots of comments. Everybody thinks it's wonderful. Absolutely wonderful," she said.
Perry said she had heard that the Wakefield, U.K. mayor wants to send a return box, and she would like to contribute.
She thinks her situation has resonated because everyone is in the same boat, and looking for a distraction
"When the box arrived there was little message written on side of it that Scott hadn't written on when he posted it, so it's been done either at the post office, or in transit," she said.
The message reads, "The spirit of love and kindness is alive and well in the heart of human kind."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 30 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who found a baby photo while out walking the day after a tornado swept through the area was able to reunite the item with the family who lost it to the wind.
Holly Kanner of Newnan said she was out walking Friday, the day after an EF-4 tornado swept through the area, when she spotted a pile of debris.
"We were walking, and in a pile of debris and insulation, and shingles, this baby photo was just there for me to find. And I was like, there's no way I can just leave this," Kanner told WXIA-TV.
The photo was a birth announcement for Mark Horn and was dated April 1976.
"I took it home and was like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do,' so, I posted it on my Facebook page and a community page," Kanner said.
The photo was widely shared on Facebook and Kanner was soon contacted by a woman who identified herself as Mark Horn's mother.
"THANK YOU SO MUCH!! Yes, I would love to have this. I sent this to my brother-in-law and sister-in-law 44+ years ago of my son!" the woman wrote in a comment.
Kanner said she has since been in contact with Mark Horn's daughter and is making plans to return the photo to the family.
"I can't wait to see the family and be able to get the picture back," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in South Africa are warning residents in the Johannesburg area to steer clear of a loose baboon wandering into urban neighborhoods.
The baboon has been spotted wandering loose in suburbs including Emmarentia, Northcliff and Roosevelt Park, and witnesses reported the primate was seen perched on the roof of a local hospital.
Security company Suburban Control Center posted a video to Facebook showing the baboon climbing into a gated community in Roosevelt Park.
Cora Bailey, founder of rescue group Community Led Animal Welfare, or CLAW, said the male baboon likely left his troop when he came of age and now is searching for a new community.
"Baboons live in huge family groups and when the males become adults they cannot stay with the troop any longer. In order for genetic diversity, males leave the troop. Sometimes they are ousted, sometimes they leave on their own," Bailey said in a statement provided to The South African.
"This is the case with this baboon and he is not the first: A lot of them seem to follow the same route."
Bailey urged anyone who spots the baboon to keep a safe distance and contact CLAW, so the animal can be safely relocated.