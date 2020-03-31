LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky town launched a neighborhood “safari” for children during the coronavirus pandemic by displaying stuffed animals in the windows of their homes.
The “Cumberland Hill Zoo Walk” was kicked off Sunday morning in Lexington after 60 houses in the community signed up, WKYT-TV reported.
“I have challenged kids to have a zoologist notebook and then go around and record the animal sightings,” said Marian Guinn, the organizer of the zoo walk.
Throughout the week, families in the Cumberland Hill neighborhood will look for animals and submit their findings for a chance to win different prizes.
Events like these have been a way for the community to step up and try to help each other through unusual times while also following official guidelines, Guinn said.
The community will “make these days be the best they can be,” she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — Un-baaaaa-lievable: This wild bunch is completely ignoring rules on social distancing.
With humans sheltering indoors to escape the new coronavirus, mountain goats are taking advantage of the peace and space to roam in frisky clumps through the streets of Llandudno, a town in North Wales.
Andrew Stuart, a video producer for the Manchester Evening News, has been posting videos of the furry adventurers on his Twitter feed and they are racking up hundreds of thousands of views.
He said the goats normally keep largely to themselves, in a country park that butts up against Llandudno. But now emboldened by the lack of people and cars, the long-horned animals are venturing deeper into the seaside town. The U.K. has been in lockdown for the past week to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
"There's no one around at the moment, because of the lockdown, so they take their chances and go as far as they can. And they are going further and further into the town," Stuart told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday from his parents' pub in Llandudno, where he is waiting out the pandemic.
His videos show the goats munching on people's neatly trimmed hedges and trees in front yards and loitering casually on empty streets as if they own the place.
"One of the videos on my Twitter shows that they were on a narrow side street and I was on the other side and they were scared of me. They were edging away from me. So they are still scared of people," Stuart said. "But when there's hardly anyone around on the big streets, they are taking their chances, they are absolutely going for it. And I think because it's so quiet, and there's hardly anyone around to scare them or anything, that they just don't really care and are eating whatever they can."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A Washington state man who led police on a high-speed chase on Sunday may have not actually been driving ― officers said they found the suspect's pet pit bull behind the wheel after his 1996 Buick crashed, Seattle TV station KOMO reported.
The unidentified 51-year-old male suspect, from Lakewood, Washington, is now facing several charges including DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run and felony eluding, authorities said. The man allegedly struck two vehicles before he fled on Interstate 5.
One trooper reported seeing the pit bull in the driver's seat with the owner handling the steering wheel from the passenger seat. The car reportedly hit speeds of 109 mph during the chase, and at one point drove on a popular trail for pedestrians and cyclists (it was fortunately empty).
State troopers eventually ended their pursuit by throwing down spike strips, but then came the shocker.
Washington State Patrol officer Heather Axtman said the driver told police that he was "trying to teach his dog how to drive," according to CNN.
Axtman added: "I wish I could make this up. I've been a trooper for almost 12 years and wow, I've never heard this excuse. I've been in a lot of high speed chases, I've stopped a lot of cars, and never have I gotten an excuse that they were teaching their dog how to drive."
The officer said the pit bull ― whom she described as a "very sweet girl" ― was taken to a local animal shelter.
Her owner was later released on an $8,500 bond, according to USA Today.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Bob Weighton will probably never forget his 112th birthday.
Weighton, of Hampshire in southern England, hit the milestone on Sunday, but he didn't spend it partying with friends and loved ones. Like millions of people, he was in isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, the assisted living facility where Weighton is a resident did arrange to have "Happy Birthday" sung to him from a safe distance while he listened on his balcony.
Weighton also got a memorable present: A plaque from Guinness World Records honoring him as the current holder of the title "World's Oldest Living Male."
Weighton was awarded the record after the Feb. 23 death of Chitetsu Watanabe, the previous oldest living male. He was 112 years and 355 days.
Weighton had mixed feelings about the honor.
"I can't say I was pleased to hear the previous holder had died but I am very pleased that I've been able to live so long and make so many friends," he said, according to The Guardian.
Although Weighton lived through the 1918-20 flu pandemic and two world wars, nothing in his 11-plus decades prepared him for life in the COVID-19 era, he said.
"It is bizarre. I've never experienced anything like coronavirus before," he told the paper. "I'm a bit frustrated but then again I've been in situations where you just had to accept what was happening."
Weighton happily accepted the Guinness plaque, but turned down about a birthday card from Queen Elizabeth.
"I had about 10 and I don't see why I should require the Queen to keep giving me cards," he told The Irish Times. "It costs the taxpayer, not her, something, so I have selected one in which she is smiling, looking happy and contented and that's the one I like and I keep that."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland winery is observing social distancing protocol in its curbside deliveries with an unusual employee -- a delivery dog.
Stone House Urban Winery in Hagerstown has been offering curbside pickup to abide by the government's orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to make sure employees and customers keep a safe distance the deliveries are being made by a 75-pound brindle boxer named Soda Pup.
"We've had people call in just specifically to have soda pup bring wine out to them. people who have never even been here before," Lori Yata, Soda Pup's owner and co-owner of the winery, told WJLA-TV.
Yata said the 11-year-old canine only carries two bottles of wine at a time and gets plenty of breaks to keep him from getting exhausted.
She said the business is trying to keep an optimistic outlook during the coronavirus crisis.
"We are going to look for the positive side of this, closing the store allow us to do things we normally can not keep up with, we are making tons of wine, we hope to get into the festival in the fall, which means we gotta make more wine," she told WDVM-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- An Oregon man's $6.3 million lottery jackpot was made all the more lucky by the fact that his ticket was free -- and he almost left it at the store.
Robert McCauley of Mount Vernon told Oregon Lottery officials he took his Megabucks ticket to the Blue Mountain Mini Mart, where manager Jolene Moulton told him he had won a free ticket.
"I checked Bob's ticket and actually gave him the voucher slip that came with his free ticket," Moulton said. "As he was walking away, I saw the free play ticket sitting on the counter and realized Bob had the wrong ticket. I called him back to the window gave him the free ticket."
Moulton said she had only sold three tickets for the March 23 Megabucks drawing, so when she found out she had sold the $6.3 million winner, she sent a mutual friend to McCauley's house to tell him to check his ticket.
McCauley said his daughter, Pam, checked the numbers online and confirmed he had the big winner.
"Pam was screaming and jumping up and down," McCauley said. "I was cool as a cucumber."
McCauley said his plans for his winnings include buying a new refrigerator for his wife and buying a new truck for himself.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- A metal detector operator searching a 300-acre property in England found a wedding ring that turned out to have been lost by a former neighbor 20 years earlier.
Tyrone Holman, 50, said he was using his metal detector on Church Farm, a property owned by the Hull family in Occold, Suffolk, when he unearthed a wedding ring with an inscription: "With love, Christiane."
Holman turned the ring over to farmer Chris Hull, who recognized the unusual spelling of "Christiane" and determined it likely believed to former neighbors who had moved to Gooderstone, Norfolk.
Hull sent an email to Christiane Hewitson, 72, asking if a date engraved on the ring -- Sept. 9, 1967 -- held any special significance for her.
Hewitson replied the date was the day of her wedding to husband, John, 75, who lost his wedding ring in 2000.
"It was very upsetting at the time, but we just had to let it go and never did we imagine that we would get it back," Christiane Hewitson told the East Anglican Daily Times.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- A Canadian circus performer was awarded a Guinness World Record when she strapped on a pair of high-heeled inline skates and skated 328 feet in 21.52 seconds -- while facing backward.
Guinness announced Bianca Rossini captured the record for fastest 328 feet on high-heeled inline skates (backwards).
Rossini, an experienced figure skater, said she practiced for weeks before attempting the record. She said it took some work to acclimate herself to the 5-inch heels on her in-line skates.
"I've always strived in life to be a strong inspiration woman. And what I've always wanted to do was to combine my feminine side (the high heel), with my strength -- which was skating. And I always want to create and portray the balance of having strength, and not having to let go of your feminine side," Rossini said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 30 (UPI) -- A British comedy club said about 20 police officers responded to the facility to shut-down a live show that actually took place more than two weeks earlier.
The owners of the Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool, England, said a Facebook Live show featuring comedian Paul Smith hosting a selection of clips from when the club was still open led a concerned viewer to contact police and report the club for violating bans on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I was really surprised. The first we heard about it was when we got a call from the convenience store next door, saying a full police squad had turned up at the club," Paul Blair, one of the club's owners, told Sky News.
"I looked at our CCTV and saw about 20 police officers outside," he said.
The club shared CCTV footage showing the confused officers gathered outside the empty club.
Police confirmed officers responded to a report from the public about a live comedy event taking place at the club Saturday night.
"Our officers responded to a report that a comedy club was open and live streaming a show with a large number of customers inside," a Merseyside Police representative said. "To verify this, they attended the club and found it closed. Checks were made around the building to make sure no-one was inside."
Blair admitted the video showed comedians performing to a full audience, but the footage was actually filmed March 7. He said Smith attempted to make that clear multiple times during the broadcast.
"I think it was a waste of their time, but I don't think whoever called them did it deliberately, I think it was just a misunderstanding," Blair said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a leopard wandered into a city and was captured about five hours after it was spotted inside a house.
The Union Territory Forest Department said officials were summoned to a home in Chandigarh's Sector 5, where the leopard was spotted on CCTV cameras Tuesday.
Officials said the leopard wandered into the house about 8 a.m. before moving on to a neighbor's yard.
Forest Department officers arrived on the scene and blocked off the area. The leopard was located and tranquilized about 1:30 p.m.
The leopard was found to be in good health and was released into the Nepli Forest, officials said.
