PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence on Tuesday morning as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap, fire officials said.
The fire at a waterfront scrap yard sent a plume of black smoke over the city at about 9:30 a.m. but was quickly extinguished. No one was hurt.
The hull is sheathed in a 3- to 4-inch (8- 10-centimeter) layer of rubber and that’s what caught fire as workers cut into it with a torch, Providence Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said.
After the Cold War, the submarine known as Juliett 484 was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar in Helsinki, Finland, and as a set for the 2002 Ford movie “K-19: The Widowmaker.”
The sub wound up in Providence because the Rhode Island-based USS Saratoga Museum Foundation bought it and opened it to the public as a floating museum in 2002.
It sank during a nor’easter in 2007 and was sold for scrap.
State environmental officials have been informed of the fire, Capracotta said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan sheriff's office shared video of the moment a car traveling on a rural road was jumped over -- and onto -- by deer in a sudden stampede.
The dashboard camera footage, shared by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, shows the car traveling on a road through a wooded area when a large group of the deer suddenly start bounding across the road.
The car quickly comes to a stop and some deer jump right over the vehicle, while some end up jumping onto the car and either jumping or falling off.
The sheriff's office said no humans or deer were injured in the incident.
"Another reminder you have to always be in control of your car and not distracted by anything else," the sheriff's office wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey stole several dozen chain saws and hundreds of parts from the railroad and sold them online, according to a federal criminal complaint released Tuesday.
Jose Rodriguez sold the items for more than $50,000 between 2016 and July 2020, according to the complaint. The 48-year-old Brick resident has worked at Amtrak's North Brunswick facility since 2007 in positions including senior engineer and repairman.
Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. A message was left with Amtrak and with an attorney for Rodriguez seeking comment.
The sales were primarily made through an online auction site, though some of the saws were sold directly to people, the complaint alleged. A buyer in Pennsylvania provided law enforcement agents with 11 boxes with Rodriguez's return address that had been used to ship chain saws in exchange for more than $7,000.
In all, Rodriguez sold 77 chain saws, 103 chain saw replacement bars and 163 replacement chains to buyers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California and South Carolina, according to the complaint.
He faces one count of stealing government property and one count of stealing from an agency receiving federal funds. Both counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 9 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman was reunited with her iPhone 11 after the device spent six months at the bottom of a lake -- and it still works.
Fatemeh Ghodsi of Vancouver said she was riding bumper boats on Lake Harrison in September when she dropped her phone into the water.
"I was in a situation where I kind of lost balance and dropped it in the water," Ghodsi told CBC News.
She said staff told her the phone would be impossible to find in the deep water, so she gave up hope -- until six months later, when she received a mysterious text message.
Married couple Clayton and Heather Helkenberg said they found the phone while diving for treasure and trash under the Lake Harrison water park when they came across the iPhone.
"I took it home, cleaned the dirt off of it and it just turned right on, so it was pretty amazing," said Clayton Helkenberg, who posted a video of the discovery to YouTube.
Helkenberg said he got Ghodsi's phone number from the device's SIM card and texted her to say he had found her phone.
"I was in complete shock, initially to start with. It was kind of like a zombie phone coming back to me, because I'd totally made peace with it being gone," Ghodsi said.
Ghodsi said the phone still works, but the microphone and speaker aren't as clear as they used to be. She said she plans to be more careful on the bumper boats in the future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 9 (UPI) -- A server at a Florida restaurant said she is thankful for the generosity of her customers after receiving a $1,300 tip and a $1,500 tip on the same night.
Kimberly Filion said she was working her shift at Kirby's Sports Grille in Juno Beach, where she has been for six years, when she mentioned in passing to a customer that she was a graduate of Ohio State University.
Filion said the customer ended up leaving her a $1,300 tip with a note: "Go XU!!"
She said the customer told her the big tip was part of the Crosstown Tip-Off Challenge, which began in Ohio as a means of expressing fandom for the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University while leaving big tips for servers.
Filion said she told one of her regular customers about the big tip later in the evening, and the man ended up leaving her a $1,500 tip.
"He wrote something like, 'I want to be the king,'" Filion told the Palm Beach Post.
Filion said she split the big tips with her coworkers.
"I tried to spread the wealth as much as I could," she said. "We have employees here who are single moms. We have one employee who just had a baby."
Filion said she is grateful for the generosity of her customers, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic led to many servers working longer hours while making less money.
"I am TRULY grateful for our loyal customers who continue to support me and Kirby's," she wrote in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 9 (UPI) -- A Canada goose stole the show during a spring training game in Arizona when the bird refused to give up its position in center field.
The Cactus League game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale on Sunday saw a Canada goose take up position in center field and refuse to budge, causing distractions for both teams.
The game went forward with the goose standing on the field.
The cameras recording the game captured the moment the goose was involved in an altercation with a second goose, leading to a mid-air beak attack that left one of the birds with a mouthful of feathers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired a linguistic shift across the globe, introducing many phrases to the English lexicon, from "social distancing" to "super-spreader event."
In German, however, the number of new words inspired by the pandemic exceeds 1,200, according to a list compiled by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. This is a dramatic increase from the normal 200 or so words that annually enter the German language, according to the institute.
The lengthy list, assembled via careful monitoring of new terms as they appear in articles, is due to German's tendency to combine words together — for instance, "Coronamutationsgebiet," which is a mashup of the words for "corona," "mutation" and "area," and refers to a place where coronavirus variants are quickly spreading.
Other intriguing combinations include the uniquely German "CoronaFußgruß," which translates to "corona foot greeting" and describes the alternative to handshakes that many were forced to adopt during the early stages of the pandemic. "Gesichtskondom," or "face condom," is one of several new words for masks, while "Maskentrottel" refers to a "mask idiot," or someone who fails to wear a face mask properly. "Abstandsbier" directly translates to "distance beer," the now-common way of safely socializing.
A sign that says "mask requirement" hangs at the entrance to a public playground in Hamburg, Germany, in February. In certain areas and at certain times, masks are required outdoors in the city.
Christine Möhrs, who worked on the Leibniz Institute list, told the Guardian that, when viewed together, these words reflected the history of the pandemic.
"Things that do not have a name can cause people to feel fear and insecurity," she said. "However, if we can talk about things and name them, then we can communicate with each other. Especially in times of crisis, this is important."
Anatol Stefanowitsch, a linguistics professor at Freie Universität Berlin, told NPR and The Washington Post that even though many of these words will likely fade away as oddities borne of a pandemic, the sheer number that had been coined to describe life with COVID-19 was extraordinary.
"I can't think of anything, at least since the Second World War, that would have changed the vocabulary as drastically, and at the same time as quickly, as the corona pandemic," Stefanowitsch told the Post. "I can think of many other examples of a huge cultural shift that changed the German vocabulary. But they didn't happen within a few months."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Go for the gold? The U.S. government went for it.
FBI agents were looking for an extremely valuable cache of fabled Civil War-era gold — possibly tons of it — when they excavated a remote woodland site in Pennsylvania three years ago this month, according to government emails and other recently released documents in the case.
On March 13, 2018, treasure hunters led the FBI to Dent's Run, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, where legend has it an 1863 shipment of Union gold was either lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.
The FBI has long refused to confirm why exactly it went digging, saying only in written statements over the years that agents were there for a court-authorized excavation of "what evidence suggested may have been a cultural heritage site."
In any event, the FBI says, the dig came up empty.
But the father-son duo who brought a small army of federal agents to the site remain convinced the FBI uncovered something there — and their lawyer, Bill Cluck, is still pressing the case, successfully suing for access to government emails about the dig.
Those documents, which Cluck provided to The Associated Press, show that federal law enforcement was indeed after buried treasure.
"We believe the cache itself is in the neighborhood of 3x5x8 (feet) to 5x5x8," wrote K.T. Newton, an assistant U.S attorney in Philadelphia, in a 2018 email marked "Confidential."
Since the Elk County site was on state-owned land, the FBI had to secure a federal court order to gain access. The legal maneuvering generated emails between Newton and Audrey Miner, chief lawyer for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
On March 13, as FBI agents clambered up a hill to the target, Miner bluntly asked Newton: "Can you please provide the basis upon which the Office of the United States Attorney asserts that the gold, if found, belongs to the federal government?"
Newton replied that a federal affidavit in the case was sealed. She instead offered to "discuss this generally with you on the phone," according to email records released by the state under court order.
The federal government followed a well-worn path to the woods of northwestern Pennsylvania, where legendary tales of buried Civil War gold had inspired generations of treasure hunters — including Dennis and Kem Parada.
The Paradas, who co-own the treasure-hunting outfit Finders Keepers, had spent years looking for the long-lost booty before going to the FBI with their evidence in January 2018, saying their sophisticated detector had registered a hunk of metal they suspected was the gold of lore.
Within weeks, the FBI hired geophysical consulting firm Enviroscan to survey the hilltop site. Enviroscan's gravimeter also indicated a large metallic mass with the density of gold, according to Warren Getler, who worked closely with the Paradas and the FBI.
An FBI agent told them the location of the mass was "one or two feet off Denny's sweet spot," recalled Getler, author of "Rebel Gold," a book exploring the possibility of buried Civil War-era caches of gold and silver. "Then I went to ask how big is it. And he said, '7 to 9 tons.' And I literally said, 'You've got to be kidding!'"
That much gold would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars today — and, assuming it was there, would almost certainly touch off a legal fight over how to divvy up the spoils.
Enviroscan co-founder Timothy Bechtel declined comment to the AP about what his instruments detected, citing client confidentiality. Bechtel said the FBI has asked him to keep quiet about his findings.
John Louie, a geophysics professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, unconnected to the dig, said the gravimeter is a powerful tool that can yield important clues about what's underground.
"But it doesn't prove it," he said. "It doesn't make any elemental analysis. It's indicative, it's suggestive, but it can't prove it."
To prove it, the FBI needed to dig.
The Paradas and Getler have previously said they had an agreement with the FBI to watch the excavation. Officers instead confined them to their car for most of the dig, then, at the end of the second and final day, escorted them to the site — by that time a large, empty hole.
The FBI has long been adamant that whatever the agents were looking for, they didn't find it.
"The FBI unequivocally rejects any claims or speculation to the contrary," a spokesperson said last week.
On March 16, 2018, two days after the dig ended, Newton emailed Miner that "we are all disappointed and scratching our heads over the several scientific test results."
It's unclear what she meant, but the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said last week it considers the matter to be closed.
The dig drew plenty of media attention at the time. On March 28, Miner asked Newton for an update on the federal investigation, telling her "the gold story still has legs, and the DCNR is now getting a lot of 'gold-diggers' interested in Dent's Run."
In her reply, Newton told Miner: "For your knowledge only ... we have no other scientific evidence, other than what the excavation had been based on, that any gold is hidden in that area."
Miner emailed back: "I guess you can't come right out and state there is no gold to be found at Dent's Run?"
"Unfortunately, we cannot," the prosecutor replied.
Through a spokesperson, Miner declined comment.
Three years later, the Dent's Run story is not likely to go away, government denials notwithstanding. The Paradas and Getler are planning a news conference on Wednesday to keep the spotlight on their claims. Residents have told of hearing a backhoe and jackhammer overnight — when the excavation was supposed to have been paused — and seeing a convoy of FBI vehicles, including large armored trucks.
"I gotta find out what happened to all that gold," Dennis Parada said in a phone interview last week.
The FBI assertion of an empty hole is "insulting all the credible people who did this kind of work," he said. "It was a slap in the face, really, to think all these people could make that kind of mistake."
Cluck, meanwhile, is still pursuing government material on the case — nearly 2,400 pages, as well as video files, that the FBI has promised to turn over in response to his Freedom of Information Act request.
All documents in the federal court case about the dig remain sealed. For that reason, a state appeals judge recently declined to order the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to give Cluck the federal writ of entry and seizure warrant that the FBI agents relied on to gain access to the site.
In rejecting Cluck's petition, though, state Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson left a tantalizing clue. In a footnote of his Jan. 28 opinion, Brobson revealed, for the first time, the name of the sealed federal case:
"In the Matter of: Seizure of One or More Tons of United States Gold."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Shoe Zone clearly takes its name seriously - the retailer has announced that Terry Boot will be its next finance boss, replacing Peter Foot.
Mr Boot will take the position after four years working with The Company of Master Jewellers, which followed roles at Brantano and Jones Bootmaker.
He likely became a shoe-in for the job after Mr Foot unexpectedly walked away from the business last month, coming after only seven months in the role.
Anthony Smith, chief executive of Shoe Zone, said: "We are delighted that Terry has agreed to join Shoe Zone and are confident that his considerable experience will strengthen the board."
The appointment comes during a challenging time for the high street due to ongoing lockdown restrictions, with shops not allowed to reopen in England until 12 April at the earliest.
Shoe Zone said it is unlikely to pay a dividend out to shareholders until it is able to pay off its £12m debt - likely not before 2025 - due to the lockdown-driven losses seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shoe Zone, which has 430 stores in the UK, also confirmed that it reduced its store estate by 40 in 2020.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Meredith) -- If you are unsure if there are perks for sharing a name with a large organization, just ask Chase Banks.
Chase Banks was born in 2003. Chase Bank, the organization, was established in 2004. And ever since he was old enough to remember, Banks has been collecting Chase Bank memorabilia.
So, to commemorate his 18th birthday, he reached out to the organization to ask for a Chase Bank decal for his truck. After the organization learned Chase's full name, they went one step further.
Crystal Wittman, a Chase Bank representative, delivered new merchandise to Chase Banks.
"I thought it was crazy," Banks told KMPH. "There was a dog at my door. I had no idea. It was new for me today."
Wittman said she was proud and glad to be a part of Banks' celebration.
But a box of merchandise isn't where this celebration ends. Banks decided to commemorate his 18th birthday in a more permanent way: a tattoo of the Chase Bank logo with his name in the center.