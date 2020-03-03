RENO, Nev. (AP) — What if a neighborhood precinct was voting in Nevada’s presidential caucuses and nobody came?
Democrats in one county were left scratching their heads about the possibility they had stumbled onto a phantom precinct during the party’s third-in-the-nation presidential contest last week.
Not only did no one cast a ballot during early voting in precinct No. 7321, but nobody from there showed up to participate at Saturday’s caucus site at the University of Nevada, Reno, where hundreds gathered from six other precincts in Washoe County.
Worried about the potential for a meltdown like the one that delayed official results in Iowa, site leader Austin Daly said they were prepared for the possibility of glitches with the iPads that were used to tabulate results or other software-related emergencies.
“And I expected big turnout, but never thought there would be a precinct with zero votes,” said Daly, head of the UNR Young Democrats.
Amy Travis, a Bernie Sanders supporter from a neighboring precinct, was given the task of filling in the “zeros” next to all the candidates’ names in precinct 7321.
But she thought it was strange. She looked up a map of the precinct on her cellphone and found it consists entirely of a 600-acre county park just west of the Reno campus.
“I had to call state party headquarters and they had to transfer me to someone else to figure it out,” Daly said.
It turns out there is one registered voter who lives at the lone residence in the precinct: a park employee.
The employee didn’t return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. Robert Holland, ranger of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, confirmed the employee lives at the residence that’s part of an old frontier ranch homestead, which can be rented for weddings and other special events.
State party officials determined the precinct’s lone delegate would be recorded as “uncommitted” at the precinct caucus level but does not advance to the next round at the county convention.
“The delegate just goes away,” party spokeswoman Molly Forgey said Thursday.
Having few or no registered voters in precincts is not as unusual as it sounds in sparsely populated Nevada. Unbeknownst to many, state election law caps the maximum number of active registered voters per precinct at 3,000, but there is no minimum.
In fact, 108 of Washoe County’s 555 precincts have no registered voters, county Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula said Wednesday. The areas are designated as precincts partly because of the potential for future development or construction of even a few new houses in a rural area.
Washoe County covers more than 6,500 square miles (16,834 square kilometers) stretching from Reno to the northwest corner of Nevada — an area more than three times the size of Delaware.
“Every piece of land within the county is assigned to a precinct, whether people live there or not — just wild horses and jackrabbits,” Spikula said.
There are even 72 of 1,146 precincts with no voters in Clark County, which is Nevada’s most populated and includes Las Vegas. Joe P. Gloria, the county’s registrar of voters, said the voter-less precincts in and around Las Vegas commonly include airports, drainage basins and areas beneath freeway interchanges.
Forgey, the state party spokeswoman, said she wasn’t aware of a precinct with no voters causing confusion or concerns at any other caucus sites.
Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections, said he didn’t immediately have the total number of voter-less precincts available statewide but confirmed that individual precincts must be established “to cover every part of the state.”
“There are certain areas, particularly in urban areas, where nobody will ever live,” he said. “It happens a lot when cities annex new areas, and it creates these weird no-man lands.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University student and fraternity brother was charged Thursday with breaking into the college's under-construction football stadium and riding a four-wheeler around inside.
Clayton Fleetwood, of New Jersey, is accused of entering Tiger stadium late at night on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8, according to university police. Investigators say the 19-year-old and another unidentified suspect were captured on stadium security cameras driving a Kawasaki Mule all-terrain vehicle around the field.
The ATV had been parked inside the stadium at the time, according to an arrest report obtained by news outlets. Police said they were alerted to the joyrides through anonymous callers, then matched security video with Fleetwood's student ID card.
LSU investigators noted that work was being done on the field at the time to install a new drainage system, and contractors have said damages to the field caused by the ATV tracks could cost up to $8,000 to repair, news outlets reported.
Fleetwood was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple burglary, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police haven't said whether the second person seen in the videos will also face charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DALLAS (AP) — The Leaning Tower of Dallas, the nearly iconic remnant of a high-rise building implosion gone awry, finally collapsed in a cloud of dust Monday after two weeks of being whacked with a headache ball.
The tower collapsed about 3:15 p.m. after a few last whacks with a wrecking ball swung by a high-rise crane. No injuries were reported.
The tower was the core of an 11-story building that was imploded with explosives on Feb. 16. The 11 floors surrounding the core duly collapsed, but the solid concrete core containing the stairway and elevator shafts remained standing at an angle. The demolition contractor has been whacking away at it ever since with a 5,600-pound wrecking ball.
A spokeswoman for De La Vega Development, which is redeveloping the site, had said immediately after the implosion that the tower's demolition could take up to four days. It ended up taking almost four times that amount of time before it was taken down.
In the meantime, the tower drew hundreds of people who took often-whimsical photographs of themselves with the tower in the background.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — The smell of marijuana has driven some residents of the Southern California city of Carpinteria to sue local growers.
The lawsuit filed Thursday contends the growers should seal their greenhouses and use "carbon-based filtration methods," KEYT-TV reported.
The suit claims that so-called vapor-phase systems currently in use to mitigate odors cause eye irritation and worsen allergies and asthma.
"We've been breathing this brew of chemicals for the last two and a half years," said plaintiff Greg Gandrud.
Greenhouses that grew flowers before California legalized recreational cannabis are less than 100 feet from the windows and backyards of some of the plaintiffs.
Gandrud said the marijuana smell scares away prospective buyers for his house, which has been on the market over the past two years.
The lawsuit states that the residents would likely dismiss or settle the action if the greenhouses change filtration systems and the odor improves.
KEYT reported that a representative of the growers said they had not been served with the lawsuit as of Thursday night and did not have a response.
Carpinteria is a small seaside community in south Santa Barbara County.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A grandfather in Canada says he was outraged after finding out what his 8-year-old grandson had won in a raffle at a youth hockey tournament: about $200 worth of marijuana products.
Keith Redl, of British Columbia, told Toronto's CTV News that his grandson, who plays in a youth hockey league, had entered raffle tickets to win a prize.
"Each team is usually responsible for putting a gift basket or prize package together with a minimum value of $50," Redl told the station. "And then what they do is they have a big setup and they have a paper bag taped in front of each of these prizes."
The prizes, Redl said, are usually geared towards children. Redl's grandson had put in his tickets in a particular bag. His family was later notified that he had won "$200 worth of pot," Red said.
A picture taken the child's father shows various cannabis paraphernalia, including edibles, a lighter and a smoking apparatus.
"My grandson thought he won a great prize," Redl said. "'Dad, I won chocolate!' 'No, son, there's bad drugs in the chocolate.' How do you explain that to a kid?"
The Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued a statement explaining that the prize was meant for adults and never where the children were.
"The products did not appear on the donation table, only a photo and list of the items contained in the basket," the statement said, adding that the raffle winner had been given the option not to accept the prize.
Redl, a policeman for 32 years, called the situation "ridiculous."
"There is no place for drugs at a child's hockey tournament," he said.
The association said it is updating its policies to "ensure that going forward our charitable events are in keeping with our policies and government policies."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world starts Tuesday in Wisconsin, with a record 3,667 entries from 26 nations.
The 55 judges taste, sniff and inspect the 132 classes of dairy products during the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest.
The judges include cheese graders, cheese buyers, dairy science professors, and researchers from 19 nations and 14 states.
The last time the competition was held in 2018, a hard sheep's milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie won top honors. It is imported by Savencia Cheese USA. This year's winner will be announced Thursday.
One judge and 30 people from a Japanese university could not attend because the university didn't allow international travel due to the new coronavirus, according to Rebekah Sweeney, spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which organizes the event.
There will be extra hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers for the judges "out of an abundance of good intention," she said. Otherwise, the virus was not expected to affect the competition, she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California used power tools to cut through a resident's deck and pool to rescue a horse that fell through the cover and into the cold water.
Kery Poteracke of Penngrove said she awoke Monday to find her 24-year-old horse, Spirit, had dislodged the lock on her corral and wandered the yard until falling through the cover of the pool on the home's back deck.
Poteracke said her family tried to coax Spirit into climbing out of the pool, but they ended up calling 911 when their efforts were unsuccessful.
Firefighters from the Rancho Adobe Fire District responded to the home and used power tools to cut through the deck and the pool to give the horse a path to freedom.
"They asked if I wanted to have a crane come in and I said, well, my husband doesn't want the pool so I guess you can cut it apart," Poteracke told KPIX-TV.
Poteracke said Spirit suffered some minor cuts and scrapes, but no major injuries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 61-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was seeking a liver transplant caused quite a brouhaha after doctors tested her urine and discovered the presence of alcohol.
The patient insisted that she had not been drinking that day, but doctors at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Medical Center were skeptical. Since excessive drinking can harm the liver, they pushed her to enter an alcohol abuse treatment program instead, according to The Washington Post.
But the woman kept insisting she wasn't an alcoholic and she showed no signs of visible impairment from drinking.
Eventually, doctors discovered that the real trouble was brewing in her bladder. The organ was producing alcohol on its own, according to a case study published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
It seems the woman suffered from urinary auto-brewery syndrome, which caused her bladder to make alcohol.
That booze didn't show up in her blood. And her urine had no signs of ethyl glucuronide or ethyl sulfate, two chemicals produced when the body metabolizes alcohol.
But the woman's urine had a lot of sugar and yeast — the two key ingredients for fermentation. (She had "uncontrolled diabetes," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.)
Once doctors figured out that the high levels of alcohol in the woman's urine were not the result of excessive consumption, she was allowed back on the list to be considered for a liver transplant.
Her case "demonstrates how easy it is to overlook signals that urinary auto-brewery syndrome may be present," the study said, calling for standardized guidelines for alcohol abstinence monitoring.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Georgia man was sentenced Tuesday to 151 months in prison for illegally transporting methamphetamine and heroin inside children's candy, prosecutors said.
Atlanta resident Cleveland James McKinney, 30, pled guilty to the charges last November, according to a press release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
A Georgia man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for attempting to smuggle meth and heroin disguised as children's candy.
Inspiration on how to wear our favorite styles. Watch the video below. Inspiration on how to wear our favorite styles. Watch the video below. Contemporary and Scand...
Authorities said McKinney traveled to Brandon, Miss., from Atlanta in April 2018 to receive a drug shipment from Mexico. The drugs were hidden in shrink-wrapped, bulk-packaged children's candy.
McKinney was supposed to take the drugs back to Atlanta for delivery to his co-conspirator, Evelyn Michelle Hernandez.
Unbeknownst to him, agents with ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) had already intercepted the delivery and swapped the meth and heroin with a "false substance" inside the children's candy packaging, ICE said.
He was arrested shortly after leaving Mississippi on his return trip.
"This criminal endangered not just our citizens but our children, stooping so low as to disguise this poison as candy just so he could make a quick buck, caring not that it would cause damage, destruction and death in our communities. Because of the great work of our federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as our prosecutors, this criminal will not be peddling these toxins to our kids or anyone else anymore," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.
McKinley was charged in a federal indictment and pled guilty in November. His 151-month prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release, ICE said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rennes (France) (AFP) - A French woman has filed a complaint against a baby formula manufacturer after her infant daughter allegedly vomited a parasitic worm the length of an adult index finger, police said Wednesday.
The incident came after another family allegedly found a living larva in a container of the same milk powder brand, Gallia, manufactured by French firm Danone.
Police in the northern region of Brittany told AFP the mother of a three-month-old child came in on Tuesday to file a complaint.
"In November, her three-month-old daughter had a high temperature," Saint-Malo police told AFP.
"She brought her to the emergency room, where she was treated. And several days later, she vomited a worm about six to seven centimetres long."
The mother told police the worm had been analysed at the hospital and was confirmed to be of a parasitic type.
She said she had decided to take action after she learnt via the media of two similar cases.
The daily newspaper Ouest France reported that a second complaint had been lodged in the Puy-de-Dome region in central France where the larvae was allegedly found, and a third similar case is suspected in the southwestern Landes region.
Danone said that without the containers having been returned for analysis, "several hypotheses could explain the presence of an insect", including substandard transportation or storage conditions.
Cecile Cabanis, the company's chief financial officer, told a press conference the formula is not exposed to air at any stage during the production chain.
"It travels through closed pipes and is conditioned under a protective atmosphere with less than two percent of oxygen, conditions in which it would be impossible for any living organism to survive," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.