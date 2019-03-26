A hot air balloon reported stolen from Indiana was recovered by police in Florida after it was spotted at a hot air balloon festival, according to police.
A weekend hot air balloon festival in Florida featured more than just the magnificent sight of flame-powered flight when police reportedly discovered one balloon that had been stolen from nearly 900 miles away.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the balloon, which is multicolored with a grid pattern, was found Saturday while deputies were checking balloons at The Villages Hot Air Balloon Festival being held at the Florida Horse Park.
"You're going to think we're full of 'hot air' when you read this, but for the first time in our 175 years of existence, we recovered a stolen hot air balloon!" the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said they received notice from the Bloomington Police Department that the balloon had been stolen out of their jurisdiction and was spotted at the festival.
The owner of the balloon said he just wanted his property back and did not want to press charges, according to police. It's not clear if authorities determined who stole the balloon -- or why.
The balloon was towed from the festival grounds so it can eventually be returned to its owner in Indiana.
"This just proves that you never know what the MCSO is going to be called out to next," police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A sudden mass vomiting incident at a North Carolina elementary school was caused by spicy food and "sympathetic vomiting," officials say
Two dozen fifth-graders and one adult fell ill Wednesday afternoon at Petree Elementary school; the whole school had to be cleaned
Officials say the sick consumed a fruit-flavored concentrate without diluting it and ate a lot of spicy chips; they also shared the items
The sudden onslaught of mass vomiting at an elementary school in North Carolina wasn't caused by a nefarious disease, but rather fruit-flavored concentrate, spicy food and "sympathetic vomiting," public health officials say.
Citing a Forsyth County Department of Public Health release, news outlets report two dozen fifth-graders and one adult fell ill Wednesday afternoon at Petree Elementary School.
State lab results ruled out chemical or infectious agents. After conducting interviews, health officials concluded those sickened ingested the concentrate without diluting it with the requisite water and ate a lot of spicy chips.
Health officials say the students also practiced poor hygiene by sharing the food and liquid, the latter of which they drank from their hands, lunch trays and other ill-advised conduits.
The entire school was cleaned before reopening Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Grueling, late-night road trips are a loathed hallmark of minor league baseball, and most ballplayers can't wait to leave bus life behind.
Jack Labosky is traveling in a different lane. A relief pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Labosky used his $3,000 signing bonus to purchase a school bus, and he and girlfriend Madi Hiatt plan to live out of the renovated "skoolie" during the 2019 season. A healthy dose of whimsy went into that decision, to be sure, but it's also a creative way for the couple to stretch Labosky's meager minor league salary.
"It's kind of the one time in my life I feel like I'm able to do something like it," Labosky said.
The Rays selected Labosky, a two-way player at Duke, in the 22nd round of the draft last June. He quickly accepted the signing bonus — trivial compared to the millions earned by most first-round picks, but for Labosky, "$3,000 was hard to come by as a college student, so that was great to me." He played the final 2½ months of the season with Class A Hudson Valley in Wappingers Falls, New York, living with a host family to stretch his $1,100-per-month salary while Hiatt, his high school sweetheart, went home to California.
The stint at Hudson Valley was a test run in minor league life for Labosky, who is hoping to be assigned to Class A Bowling Green in Kentucky for opening day. After a few months apart, he and Hiatt determined that in future seasons, wherever Labosky goes, Hiatt will, too.
The problem: Labosky made only about $5,000 during his first season, including the signing bonus, and is not expecting much of a raise in 2019. With Hiatt focused on getting a master's degree in educational psychology from Purdue University Online, there isn't much room in the budget for rent.
"Around the first offseason is when I realized, 'Hey man, I'm pretty broke,'" Labosky said.
Their first thought was to get an RV. Parking figured to be cheaper than rent, and a mobile home could move with the couple as Labosky hopefully climbed the minor league ladder. But RVs and fifth-wheel trailers cost at least tens of thousands of dollars.
The internet led them to a thriftier option: renovated school buses, or "skoolies."
"It's a little hippie," Labosky said with a laugh. "Personally, I don't consider myself, like my grandma says, the flower children of the '60s, living in buses, stuff like that. I don't really consider myself on that level. I'm doing it more for, I'm 22, turning 23 this summer, I don't really have much responsibility outside of baseball."
"We just decided, 'Why not?'" Hiatt said. "Why not just take a leap?"
They bought a 1999 Blue Bird International for $4,000 from a private Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia. Labosky drove it back to Durham, North Carolina, to begin the renovation process.
"It had crayons and candy wrappers and homework under the seats," Labosky said. "It was kind of crazy driving it home."
Their approach to the makeover mirrored that of HGTV's Joanna and Chip Gaines — Hiatt took charge of design, Labosky handled construction. To save money, they did nearly everything themselves. They ripped out seats , insulated the walls and installed electrical wiring, water pipes, heating, air conditioning, a stovetop and more. They have a full-sized bed, a toilet and a shower. The floors are dark, the walls are tan and the cabinets are white — basic, but an impressive use of 172.5 square feet.
"People say it's modern," Hiatt said of the aesthetic. "There is nothing real special about it, to be honest."
They painted the exterior white because white paint was the cheapest. Aside from a few small details — like the curtains sewn by Hiatt's grandmother — the bus was ready to go by the time Labosky left for spring training in late February. Total cost, including purchase price: around $13,000.
The skoolie is staying behind until Labosky learns where he'll be on opening day. The right-hander had a 2.63 ERA with Hudson Valley last season and seems a good bet for a promotion to Bowling Green, but it's possible Tampa Bay holds him in extended spring training in Port Charlotte. He's hoping for the former, since players don't get paid in extended and trailer parks are cheaper in Kentucky than Florida.
Once Labosky has his assignment, Hiatt's dad will help her move the bus because Hiatt hasn't learned to drive her house yet, and a long road trip isn't the best time for a crash course.
And then the adventure is on. The couple started an Instagram account, The Grand Bus Adventure, to document the journey. Hiatt might follow Labosky and the team bus on the road once or twice during the season, but the plan is for her to stick around Port Charlotte or Bowling Green, find part-time work, study for her master's and keep up with her own athletic training — she's a collegiate runner-turned-marathoner who is preparing to run the Boston Marathon on April 15.
Labosky has gotten some ribbing from past and current teammates about the bus, but mostly they're impressed by the final result.
"Once people see the finished product and they realize, 'Oh, it's a motorhome, it's pretty normal,' they're a lot more positive toward it as opposed to being like, 'Hey, I live in a school bus.' That just sounds crazy," Labosky said.
Crazy, but certainly creative. And easing the anxiety of planning a life around Labosky's pursuit of big league dreams.
"I've learned throughout the process when Jack did get drafted and went to New York that this lifestyle requires no planning," Hiatt said. "Now I'm not that stressed out, because we have a house on wheels. Now, everything I own literally comes with us."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Kodak says a new beer hitting the market can be used to develop its Super 8 movie film.
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Delaware created its SuperEIGHT beer after a conversation with people at Kodak, the upstate New York technology company most famous for its photographic roots.
Dogfish learned from Kodak that heightened levels of acidity and vitamin C in certain beers could make them a processing agent for film. That inspired the brewery to design such a beer. Kodak helped by testing it.
Dogfish founder Sam Calagione says he'll document his summer travels on Super 8 film that will be developed in SuperEIGHT beer and turned into a short film.
The beer, made with pear, mango, berries, kiwi, quinoa and salt, is set for national distribution next month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The National Park Service improperly banned an Alaska moose hunter from using a hovercraft on a river through a national preserve, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a unanimous decision.
The court limited the National Park Service's authority to enforce laws and regulations on state-owned rivers in Alaska. Justices rejected the agency's argument that the river was "public land" for regulatory authority and that the agency's water rights interest gave it rule-making authority.
The outcome was a victory for moose hunter John Sturgeon of Anchorage, who had sued and lost in lower court rulings.
"We reverse the decision below and wish Sturgeon good hunting," Justice Elena Kagan said in reading a summary of the decision. Sturgeon could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Justices cited the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act that in 1980 set aside 162,500 square miles (420,875 square kilometers) of land for preservation purposes. The law created 10 new national parks, preserves and monuments but said agency rules would not apply on state or private land within the conservation units that are not federally owned.
Sturgeon for 40 years hunted moose along the Nation River, a waterway within the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve in northeast Alaska. In 2007, he was using a hovercraft, a loud, blower-powered amphibious vehicle that can navigate in shallow water or even mud.
The agency had banned hovercraft in other states. Three Park Service rangers told Sturgeon it was illegal to operate his hovercraft and he headed home.
Sturgeon sued in 2011. After lower courts rejected his arguments, the Supreme Court in 2016 said the 1980 law had carved out numerous Alaska-specific exceptions to the Park Service's general authority over federally managed preserves, such as snowmobile and airplane travel between villages.
Justices sent the case back for reconsideration but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals concluded the agency had regulatory authority over a river in a preserve. The Supreme Court justices rejected that conclusion.
The 1980 law creating new parks and reserves surrounded more than 28,125 square miles (72,844 square kilometers) of state, Alaska Native and private land, Kagan wrote. The National Park Service, the court said, has broad authority to administer lands and waterways within parks across the country. However, Congress in the Alaska law added a provision that only "public" land — the federally owned land and waters — would be subject to the federal regulations, Kagan wrote.
The federal government's reserved water right in the Nation River, she said, allows the National Park Service to protect it from depletion or diversion but not to target hovercraft.
"Sturgeon can again rev up his hovercraft in search of moose," Kagan wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a man sprayed Axe body spray in his mouth to cover the smell of alcohol as deputies approached during a traffic stop.
The State newspaper reports that Spartanburg County sheriff's deputies stopped 49-year-old Efren Mencia-Ramirez on Saturday night after they say he sped past a deputy on Interstate 85 and swerved into another lane.
The incident report says there was a 12-pack of beer on the floor and 10 of the beers were nearly empty. The report says Mencia-Ramirez had an open bottle between his legs, exhibited signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests.
He faces charges including driving under the influence.
Online records showed Mencia-Ramirez was in custody. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A New England supermarket chain is spiriting away rumors that one of its stores is haunted.
A spokeswoman for Market Basket says in a statement to The Boston Globe that "as far as we know all of our stores ghost-free" after someone posted on social media this month about seeing an apparition at a store in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
The person said the ghost was "an old Victorian era woman in her nightgown ... near the frozen peas." Hundreds of people weighed in, including others who claimed to have seen a ghost in the store.
Justine Griffin, the Market Basket spokeswoman, says that if there is anything to the ghost story, it's probably because she's "attracted to our Victorian-era prices."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of driving around a college campus without pants on has been arrested.
Winthrop University police Lt. Charles Yearta tells The State newspaper that 23-year-old David Nathaniel Atkinson was arrested Saturday and charged with indecent exposure.
Yearta said two students looking out the window of their dorm before 8 p.m. saw a man without pants in a car.
Yearta said Atkinson isn't a student at Winthrop University and has no known affiliation with the school in Rock Hill.
York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris told the newspaper that Atkinson was released Sunday after posting $10,000 bail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.
The newspaper reports that Atkinson was previously convicted of indecent exposure in December 2016 in Alamance County, North Carolina.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nine nurses who work in the labor and delivery unit at the largest hospital in Maine are expecting babies in the next few months. Maine Medical Center announced the bonanza of babies with a Facebook post on Monday featuring eight of the nine nurses and their respective bumps.
The army of infants is expected to arrive between April and July. The Portland hospital's photo showed the nurses wearing their hospital scrubs and holding cards indicating their due dates. There were pinks and blues among the cards, along with two yellows and a green.
The nurses are supporting each other during their pregnancies. WMTW-TV reports they plan to be there for each other's deliveries. The hospital says all nine of them are registered nurses.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(News4Jax) JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who was arrested after an SUV was stolen Thursday from an Ace Rent a Car on Jacksonville's Northside told News4Jax "the demons took it."
Gardinia McCullough, 23, appeared in court Friday morning on car theft charges, and her bond was set at $15,003. She was wearing a red jumpsuit, which indicates to guards in the jail that she needs extra attention, and she was not wearing a long-haired wig that she had on the night she was arrested.
Police said employees of the rental car company found McCullough with the SUV less than a mile away at the Travelodge Inn and Suites on Airport Road.
Surveillance cameras of the business caught a woman wearing the same clothing at the front desk. Moments later, a white Toyota RAV4 is seen driving away.
Marly Rose, the assistant general manager of the company, said the woman was upset because they were overbooked. At the Travelodge Inn and Suites, the woman who was next to the SUV spoke to News4Jax.
"Demons told me to do it," she said. "I didn't take it, the demons took it."
She continued, "I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'all's (expletive)."
When police officers arrived, the woman hid in a hotel room. Officers eventually got into her room, put her in handcuffs and placed her in a patrol car.
According to records from her prior arrests, McCullough is a transient. She appears to have recently moved to Jacksonville from Miami.
McCullough was arrested three times in January on charges of trespassing, resisting police and giving a false ID to police. She was released from jail Feb. 20. McCullough faced more serious prior charges in Miami, including theft of a firearm, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting police and petty theft.
McCullough is due back in court March 28.