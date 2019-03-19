HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — It was a caper Scarface might have sanctioned ... until they dropped him and got collared.
Authorities say two Missouri men snatched a statue of Al Capone from its seat outside the Ohio Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas, early Saturday morning.
Club owner Mike Pettey told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record that the men dropped it and he was able to chase them down and take back the statue. He says the statue suffered a broken fedora brim, arm and leg amounting to about $3,500 worth of damage.
The two Missouri men, Mason Potter Jr. and Andrew Vaughn, were charged with public intoxication and criminal mischief.
Hot Springs, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock, was once a popular destination for gangsters, including Capone.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man says he has returned an overdue library book — 53 years after he first borrowed the book.
Fair Lawn resident Harry Krame says he checked out "The Family Book Of Verse" by Lewis Gannet from his school library when he was 13 and Lyndon Johnson was president. The now 65-year-old Krame found the book recently while cleaning out his basement and felt guilty about keeping it overdue for all those years.
Memorial Middle School Vice Principal Dominick Tarquinio says a late fee at today's rate would be about $2,000, but says the district will let it slide.
School librarian Susan Murray says she plans to use the book for a display to teach students about returning books.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Maryland man wanted in Florida for an apparent attack on a pelican was arrested in Ocean City Friday morning.
The Monroe County, Florida, Sheriff's Office got an arrest warrant for 31-year-old William Hunter Hardesty after a video of a man jumping off a dock and landing on a pelican March 7 in the Florida Keys was posted on social media. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said the bird nipped at Hardesty and got away unharmed.
Maryland State Police received a tip Friday morning about a man at an Ocean City hotel bragging about being wanted for feeding and tackling the pelican, police said.
Troopers arrested Hardesty without incident on the warrant charging him with animal cruelty to migratory birds and intentional feeding of pelicans, police said. He is awaiting extradition to Florida.
After the post, outraged viewers quickly noticed Hardesty lists JW Frew Electric as his employer on Facebook. The business received a slew of negative reviews and messages, but the business says Hardesty hasn't worked there for almost four years.
At Hardesty's home in Davidsonville, Maryland, his father said he's received threatening phone calls since the viral video of his son. He said his son is a fisherman and would never do anything to hurt a pelican.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 19 (UPI) -- A racing pigeon auctioned online fetched a record-breaking bid of $1.4 million from a Chinese buyer, the auctioneer said.
PIPA, the website that organized the auction for Belgian breeder Joel Verschoot, said a pigeon named Armando was purchased by a Chinese buyer for $1.4 million, the highest price ever paid for a racing pigeon.
The website said it expected Armando, considered to be "the best long distance pigeon of all time," to sell for a large amount, but officials were shocked by the size of the final bid.
"This type of champion is rarely offered for sale," the site said.
The previous record holder was a pigeon named Nadine, which sold for more than $450,000 at a 2017 auction. The buyer in that case was also a Chinese pigeon enthusiast.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — University of New Hampshire students have brewed a butternut squash pale ale using home-grown gourds.
They say the 'George Squashington' brew is reminiscent of the pumpkin ales first developed during Colonial times and will be served during the hospitality college's spring dining series April 12-14.
Cheryl Parker, manager of the UNH Brewing Science Lab, said the students brewed a hoppy pale ale that uses English and American Ale yeast, butternut squash, and brown sugar. The base malt is Marris Otter barley from England with caramel malted barley for a sweet, nutty color and flavor.
The squash was grown as part of the Agricultural Experiment Station's curcurbit breeding program, the longest, continuous cucurbit breeding program in North America.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 19 (UPI) -- A Hawaii resident visiting Las Vegas won a jackpot worth more than $1 million in less than 5 minutes of gambling.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino said the tourist had been inside the casino for less than 5 minutes when they struck the $1,029,529.13 jackpot on the Monopoly Millionaire penny slot machine.
"In true St. Patrick's Day style, the luck of the Irish was with a guest from Hawaii who won a $1 million jackpot playing Monopoly Millionaire," the casino said.
The name of the winner has not been released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 19 (UPI) -- A Colorado family who feared a burglar was responsible for a crashing noise in the middle of the night found a moose in their basement.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the Breckenridge family contacted authorities when they discovered the loud crashing noise in their home was a moose that apparently fell into a window well and crashed through the window into the home's basement.
The moose was calm and did not appear to be injured, officials said.
The animal was relocated to a moose habitat in Grand County.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) It's not uncommon for people to be arrested while wearing an ironic T-shirt (like this guy), but what about having an ironic name?
That's what happened on Saturday in Butler County, Pennsylvania, when police pulled over a suspected drunken driver named Daniel Sober, according to WTAE TV.
Court documents said he told officers he had just dropped off his girlfriend so she could check on her son.
Officers said they smelled alcohol on Sober, 44, and gave him a portable breath test.
Spoiler alert: Sober wasn't sober. His blood-alcohol level registered .194 ― more than twice the legal limit for drivers.
He was charged with drunken driving and careless driving, according to The Smoking Gun.
Sober was later released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A tour operator who was almost swallowed by a whale has said the experience made him realise just how small humans are.
South African Rainer Schimpf had been filming a sardine run - where gannets, penguins, seals, dolphins, whales and sharks gather fish into bait balls.
As he was snorkelling on the surface of the water off South Africa's Port Elizabeth Harbour, a Bryde's whale emerged and its open jaws, engulfing him headfirst.
"Once you're grabbed by something that's 15 tonnes heavy and very fast in the water, you realise you're actually only that small in the middle of the ocean," he told Sky News, using his hands to signal something small.
Mr Schimpf, 51, said he and two others had been in the water for two or three minutes when the whale caught him.
He said: "I was busy concentrating on the sharks because you want to know if the shark is in front of you or behind you, left or right, so we were very focused on the sharks and their behaviour - then suddenly it got dark."
He estimated the whale was up to 15m long and weighed 20 tonnes, saying: "There was not really time for fear at that moment, just pure instinct".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man put three tortoises in a pastry box and almost got away with smuggling them through customs at Schönefeld Airport in Berlin earlier this month.
The 69-year-old man debarked his flight from Cairo on March 2 and tried to pass through the "nothing to declare" line at customs. But officers stopped the man and searched his belongings, according to The Local. In a suitcase, they found the dessert box and noticed something suspicious about the three pastries inside.
They were an unusual shape with strange markings. When officials asked the man what was inside the box, he said that it was chocolate.
According to a press release, instead of sweets, officers found three living Moroccan tortoises inside the packaging.
The animals were confiscated and placed under the protection of the border veterinarian.
The Moroccan tortoise is a species protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Breaking international species protection laws is punishable by a fine of up to $56,000 (€50,000) or a jail sentence of up to five years, according to the press release.
Bizarrely, turtles and tortoises are commonly smuggled across international borders in creative ways. Earlier this month, four suitcases containing 1,529 rare turtles and tortoises were found abandoned at the Manila Airport.
At the end of last year, the Wildlife Justice Commission released a report on the multimillion-dollar tortoise-smuggling industry. Turtles are highly sought after commodities for profiteers because they can be bought cheaply (for $22 in India) and resold in places like Hong Kong for up to $400, according to the organization.