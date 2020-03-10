HARTEBEESTPOORT, South Africa (AP) — With its roof on the ground and its floor in the air, an upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from different perspective.
Located near Hartebeestpoort, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Johannesburg, the house is inverted on the outside and inside. Visitors take pictures of themselves in rooms that have sofas and chairs hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen is also upside down with appliances appearing to defy gravity.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple accused of swiping more than $1,000 worth of beer from the shelves of Target stores was arrested on theft charges Sunday, sheriff's office records show.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies began investigating the beer burglaries last week, according to the agency. The couple made six runs to two Baton Rouge Target locations less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) apart between Feb. 24 and 29, according to sheriff's office documents obtained by news outlets.
Ashley Forbes, 32, and her husband, Matthew Forbes, 35, were captured on security cameras filling shopping baskets with cases of beer before slipping out of the stores without paying, The Advocate reported, citing the sheriff's records.
Authorities said the two were arrested Sunday after they attempted to steal additional merchandise from other stores, including a drill that Matthew Forbes tried to smuggle out in his pants at a Walmart, according to WBRZ-TV. Ashley Forbes was also reportedly caught returning items she hadn't paid for at a Walmart, the station said. The two had been banned from similar stores previously, according to news outlets.
The couple was booked into jail on theft charges, and Ashley Forbes also faces drug charges, records show.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An accent mark on the official seal of the capital city of the nation's most Hispanic state is in the wrong spot.
The misplaced accent mark at the top of the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico's website was recently spotted by a reporter who uses an accent in his name, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.
On the website, the seal uses the official's name of the city: La Villa Real de la Santa Fé de San Francisco de Asís, or Santa Fe for short.
But the seal on the city's website puts the accent mark over the first "s" in Asís instead of over the "i."
Even Mayor Alan Webber, who is originally from St. Louis, knows the accent mark over the "s" is no bueno.
"It is always over a vowel; it is never over a consonant," Webber said. "Yes, I learned that from my Spanish teacher."
Santa Fe is one of the oldest continual settlements in the U.S. and has a long history with Hispanics.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in West Virginia has been sentenced to six months in prison for selling marijuana along his mail route, officials said Monday.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Michael Morton, 55, pleaded guilty to selling marijuana while working as a letter carrier in Huntington between 2015 and 2018.
Morton admitted to distributing around 175 pounds of marijuana during the time frame, Stuart said.
Stuart said Morton was caught after agents saw him delivering a roughly 16-pound (7-kilogram) package of marijuana using his postal delivery truck. He later told authorities he would deliver the packages along his route after they came in through the post office.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Firefighters in England were called to "save the bacon" Saturday after a pig sparked a fire in its pen by swallowing a pedometer which then combusted "after nature had taken its course," officials said.
Fire crews responded to the 800-square-foot (75 square meters) blaze at four pig pens on a farm near Bramham, Leeds, around 1:30 p.m., the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
"Should be an oink not a tweet," the service wrote on Twitter. "A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and save the bacon."
Firefighters believed that copper from the pedometer's batteries reacted with the pig's excrement and dry hay to ignite the fire.
The pedometers, gadgets that measure the number of steps its wearer takes, were worn by the pigs to prove they were free-range, the fire service said.
No animals or humans were hurt in the fire.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Canadian man is set to appeal a new court ruling that revokes his vanity license plate that bears his last name: Grabher.
Lorne Grabher, of Nova Scotia, claims he has been using his family name on his license plate without incident for nearly three decades.
According to reports, the Department of Motor Vehicles first approved the "GRABHER" license plate around 1990 and has renewed it without issue ever since.
However, in 2016, an anonymous person complained about it to the Department of Motor Vehicles, claiming it promoted hated against women. In response to the complaint, the license plate was canceled.
Grabher and his attorneys have demanded the license plate be reinstated, claiming the decision was "discriminatory," "unreasonable" and a violation of free expression.
In January, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruled license plates are not "public spaces" with a history of free expression and that this particular plate was recalled because it could be interpreted as a socially unacceptable statement without the benefit of further context, which it does not provide.
"The decision is not about whether Mr. Grabher's surname is offensive – it is not," Justice Darlene Jamieson wrote her in her decision, according to the Canadian Press. "The primary function of a license plate is not expression but is identification and regulation of vehicle ownership. A license plate by its very nature is a private government space."
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, who is supporting Grabher, claimed in a statement Monday the license plate is "an expression of the Grabher's family pride over three generations, reflecting their German-Austrian roots and heritage."
"There was no evidence that anyone, including the anonymous complainant, had suffered any harm as a result of the plate," Jay Cameron, who represents Grahber, said in the statement. "There is no evidence that censoring Mr. Grabher's name after 27 years of use on a license plate makes anyone safer."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 10 (UPI) -- An employee at a North Carolina thrift shop discovered a piece of art in the store's sorting room was an original wood engraving by Salvador Dali.
Wendy Hawkins, a volunteer at the Hotline Pink Thrift Ship in Kitty Hawk, said she was looking at donated artwork in the store's sorting room when one piece stood out to her.
"One day I saw this, with a bunch of other paintings lined up on the floor, and I said, 'This is old, this is something special,'" she told WAVY-TV.
Hawkins received permission to have the piece examined by an expert, and it was found to be a wood engraving created and signed by surrealist Salvador Dali.
The engraving is part of Dali's 100-piece series The Divine Comedy, based on the Dante Alighieri poem of the same name.
The thrift store sold the engraving for $1,200.
Michael Lewis, executive director of the Outer Banks Hotline, which operates the thrift shop, said many of the pieces of art donated to the store come from beach cabins that are being remodeled. He said the donor of the Dali piece has not been identified.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 10 (UPI) -- A Tennessee zoo announced DNA testing on a trio of Komodo dragon siblings revealed their mother had laid their fertilized eggs without any help from a male.
The Chattanooga Zoo in Tennessee said female Komodo dragon Charlie had laid the eggs that produced brothers Onyx, Jasper and Flint in August after being placed together with male Komodo dragon Kadal.
The zoo said staff were never able to confirm any instances Charlie and Kadal breeding, so they conducted a DNA test and discovered Kadal wasn't involved with the reproduction process at all.
The triplets were conceived through a process called parthenogenesis, which was first observed in Komodo dragons in 2006.
The process involves a polar body produced during the making of an egg cell that contains a duplicate copy of egg DNA. Scientists said the polar body normally shrivels and disappears after being created, but can sometimes act as a sperm in Komodo dragons and fertilize their eggs.
Only male babies can be produced via parthenogenesis, scientists said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 9 (UPI) -- An Australian family who attempted to order 48 rolls of toilet paper online instead ended up with 48 boxes -- $2,153.78 worth of bathroom tissue.
Haidee Janetzki of Toowoomba said her family had been ordering toilet paper 48 rolls at a time from online company Who Gives a Crap, but she recently made an error while switching to a different variety of paper offered by the website.
"And when it asked for quantity, I put 48, thinking that would be a box of 48 rolls," Janetzki told 7News. "Turned out it was 48 boxes. The courier man turned up at the door with two pallets of toilet paper instead of one box."
Janetzki said she checked her credit card statement and confirmed she had shelled out $2,153.78 plus shipping for the massive haul of paper.
She said the recent toilet paper shortages stemming from coronavirus concerns have simplified the process of getting rid of the rolls. The family has started selling the toilet paper at a slight mark-up to support a school trip her daughter's class is planning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 9 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man won a $30,000 lottery prize four years after winning the same amount from the same ticket purchased at the same store.
Thomas Perretta of Stamford told Connecticut Lottery officials he bought a 30X Cash scratch-off ticket from Cove Convenience in Stamford because the game had been lucky for him in the past.
Perretta's ticket won him $30,000, the same amount he previously won four years ago from a 30X Cash ticket he bought at the same store.
"The first time the prize helped me pay some bills. This time, it's going towards a new kitchen remodel. The rest will go in the bank," Perretta said.
