MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A dog from Florida, missing for more than two months, has been found 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometers) away in Michigan.
Kris Gibson discovered Simba last week standing at her fence in Mount Morris Township, north of Flint. She lured him with a snack and took him to an animal clinic, which confirmed the dog’s identity through his microchip.
“Usually when I find dogs, they never ever have a chip. I was pretty shocked,” Gibson told MLive.com.
Kassidy Gruno, a veterinary assistant at Mayfair Animal Hospital, believes the dog, a Canary mastiff, might have been abducted with the intent of selling him. Simba is from Miami.
“They are thousand-dollar dogs,” Gruno said. “The cheapest one around here was $1,800.”
Gibson was making arrangements to return Simba to Florida.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for at least two suspects who were captured chaining an ATM to a stolen pickup truck and attempting to drag it away, according to officials.
Chapel Hill police officers responded to a Bank of America branch near the University of North Carolina early Sunday where they found the fallen ATM damaged, town officials said in a statement. Police said it didn't appear any money was taken.
At least one suspect could be seen in security images wearing a mask and carrying a crowbar, WNCN-TV reported.
The white work truck was was stolen from a construction site nearby, Chapel Hill officials said in the statement. The truck was marked with the words NYC, LLC Underground Construction, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- A real estate website is seeking a job applicant to fly to Dubai and spend a week testing out a luxury apartment.
The website, Dubai Property for Sale, announced it is "offering one lucky person the chance to be flown out to Dubai for an all-expenses-paid trip for 1 week of sunshine, luxury and testing out one of our high-end apartments."
The applicant would then be a finalist for a more permanent position as a property broker find buyers and coordinate sales of the high-end residences.
The company is accepting applications on its website and is also asking interested parties to follow it's official Instagram account.
"As a bonus, post your favorite holiday picture, tag us in it and use the hashtag #experiencedubaiproperty," the company said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- Workers at an Australian newspaper office said a venomous snake entered the building for the second time in a month, but escaped before reptile handlers arrived.
The Shepparton News said Marysia Bellamy, who was the only witness to the office's February visit from a venomous brown snake, was again the first to spot the reptile.
"I didn't feel scared. My primary concern was that someone else saw it because last time nobody believed me," Bellamy said.
Workers snapped photos of the snake and watched as it made its way under a sofa and eventually slithered out under a sliding door.
"We realized that's probably how snakes keep getting in," Bellamy said. "It slid into the rat trap outside and we thought we'd gotten it, but by the time the snake catcher came, it had escaped."
The newspaper is not the first Australian news organization to deal with a slithering intruder - a large python was captured in July 2017 in the office of Nine News Darwin. The python was captured by employees who found the snake hiding behind a computer monitor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- A British soccer freestyler set a world record when he walked 50 miles across a Siberian like while juggling a soccer ball with his feet, knees, chest and head.
John Farnworth, 34, who previously set a Guinness World Record when he performed "keepie uppies" across .61 miles of the Saharah desert, spent 48 hours juggling the soccer ball across Lake Baikal, the world's largest frozen lake.
Farnworth said in a Facebook post that the accomplishment was "the hardest 48 hour period I've experienced."
He is believed to have broken a Guinness record on the second day of the challenge for farthest distance covered juggling a football on ice in one hour. He traveled a distance of about 3 miles in a single hour.
Farnworth's endurance challenge raised funds for Cancer Research UK. He said the stunt was inspired by his friendship with AJ Foster, 36, who was diagnosed with lymphoma three years ago.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- Officials with an Indian railway company said they have started using the recorded sound of buzzing bees to keep elephants from wandering onto the tracks.
The Northeast Frontier Railway said its Moradabad division installed a "Honey Bee Sound System" in locations known to be frequented by elephants.
Officials said villagers who spot elephants in the area alert the company, and workers then engage the sound system to play the sound of bees, which elephants are known to avoid for fear of being stung.
The company said the system was adopted in response to an increasing number of elephants killed in collisions with trains.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- An anonymous customer at a Houston restaurant left staff a $9,400 tip just hours after the county announced mandatory business closings.
Irma's Southwest restaurant in downtown Houston said an anonymous customer left the $9,400 tip Monday, just a few hours after Harris County ordered bars and nightclubs to close amid the coronovirus outbreak.
"Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks," the customer wrote on the receipt.
The restaurant said it is planning to remain operating as a take-out eatery, but some workers could be sent home if there isn't a high demand.
The eatery said employees will split the tip equally, receiving about $300 each.
The restaurant applauded the "act of kindness" in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Moscow (AFP) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday encouraged citizens to work in the countryside and drive tractors as a way to overcome the coronavirus epidemic.
The former collective farm director, who likes to emphasise his connection to the land and rural residents, told officials at a televised meeting that "there shouldn't be any panic" over the virus.
"You just have to work, especially now, in a village", he said as the former Soviet country that borders Russia and Poland prepares to sow crops.
"It's nice watching television: people are working in tractors, no one is talking about the virus," Lukashenko said.
"There, the tractor will heal everyone. The fields heal everyone," he added.
Belarus is famed in the former Soviet Union for its tractor production, with the Minsk tractor plant remaining a regional leader.
The country of nine million has so far reported 36 cases of the coronavirus.
Lukashenko is not the only post-Soviet leader to put a personal spin on anti-viral advice.
In Central Asia, Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on Friday recommended inhaling smoke from a burning desert-region plant called Peganuma harmala, also known as African Rue, Turkmenistan Today state news agency reported.
The isolated authoritarian state has not reported any cases of coronavirus. Russia has sent it testing kits.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) In Virginia, letting an F-bomb fly in public could get you slapped with a misdemeanor and up to a $250 fine.
"Profane swearing" has been illegal in the commonwealth since 1792, when the fine was 83 cents. Just what bleepin' words are banned? Well, the state code doesn't say.
But on Wednesday, legislators said to hell with the anti-swearing law: The Virginia Senate voted to repeal it, just weeks after the House did the same.
It now awaits Gov. Ralph Northam's signature. Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky tells NPR the governor will review the bill when it gets to his desk, adding, "It's past time we swore off the antiquated policies of the past."
If he signs the bill, Virginians will legally be able to curse to their heart's content starting July 1.
Though, the current law doesn't seem to be stopping many people from doing just that. Statewide enforcement numbers are hard to pin down, but according to The Washington Post, Arlington County in Northern Virginia only charged three people with cursing over two years.
Other communities have been more proactive. The Oceanfront area of Virginia Beach long had no-cursing signs on its boardwalk — you can even buy replica versions at tchotchke gift shops. The signs were put up by the visitor's bureau to "encourage courteous language" in a family-friendly area, the Virginian-Pilot reported.
The effort to repeal the anti-swearing law appeared to be cursed in previous legislative sessions, failing every year since it was first introduced in 2016.
Republican Del. Michael Webert — a cattle farmer from Fauquier County — has sponsored the bill every year.
"When you're working with cows and a 1,400-pound animal doesn't do what you want it to, or steps on your feet, every once in a while something colorful comes out of your mouth," Webert told The Washington Post in 2017.
So why did the bill finally pass in 2020? Webert tells NPR it's because of the new makeup of the statehouse after Democrats took over both chambers in November. He also cited bipartisanship.
"Every time we brought it, it failed," Webert says. "And this year, we put it in and then Democratic Del. Dawn Adams put it in as well. ... It was a good match."
He says he and his Democratic colleagues agree that the current code violates free speech and is unconstitutional.
"We don't necessarily see everything eye to eye, but on certain issues like this, when you have somebody that feels the same way in regards to first amendment rights... that makes it much easier to get things through."
Opposition to the bill was also bipartisan: Two Democratic and five Republican senators voted against it.
Democratic legislators in Virginia are also working to remove outdated racist and discriminatory laws from the books.
On Wednesday, state lawmakers also voted to repeal the law against fornication, defined as "voluntary sexual intercourse by an unmarried person."
But they voted to keep the ban on spitting, with one lawmaker calling it "yucky."
Meanwhile, it's still illegal to curse in public in Mississippi where it could cost you $100 or 30 days in jail. And according to a Georgia law, using "obscene and vulgar or profane language" is considered disorderly conduct, but only if you're in the presence of someone under the age of 14.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) Ontario's newly-designed license plates just hit a speed bump. Call it plate-gate.
A little background: The Canadian province's new design was unveiled by the provincial government — led by center-right Ontario Premier Doug Ford — last year.
Almost immediately, people started comparing the plate design unfavorably to a box of Q-tips.
The plates also had a new slogan – "A Place to Grow" – which drew the ire of some critics, who preferred the previous "Yours to Discover," which the plates had sported since 1982.
Then there was the palette: Observers noticed that the new plates had the same blue color scheme as Ford's Progressive Conservative Party.
But the real problems began once the plates went into use this month.
"Has anyone else noticed that the newly designed @ONgov license plates are totally unreadable from distance at night?" tweeted videojournalist Andrew Collins on Friday. "Could be an issue for Toronto police forces in the future."
A Twitter user who describes himself as a police sergeant in Kingston, Ontario, tweeted another photo with the same complaint the next day: "Did anyone consult with police before designing and manufacturing the new Ontario licence plates? They're virtually unreadable at night."
It appears the new plate design is struggling with its most important job: clarity.
