SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen from his vehicle got it back Tuesday after it was found at a recycling plant.
Augustana’s Parker Hanson, a right-handed pitcher, was born without a left hand, but found a way to adapt at a young age so he could play his favorite game all the way up through the college level. His prosthetic arm and the attachments were in a backpack that was stolen from his unlocked pickup outside his home.
Hanson got a text Tuesday saying that his arm had been recovered at Millennium Recycling Inc. in Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. A worker at the plant found it among other items in the recycling facility and picked it out.
“The manager walked in and it was sitting on her desk,” Hanson said.
Hanson discovered his backpack missing on May 3 and took to social media to vent his frustrations. The next day the Sioux Falls Police Department recovered a backpack with some of the prosthetic’s attachments near Hanson’s house. At the same time, Hanson’s story became widely shared and people started fundraising for a replacement arm.
Nate Riddle and Tim Kachel were the workers who found Hanson’s arm Monday night while working a shift picking out nonrecyclable items from the line.
They said they’ve seen just about everything mixed in with recyclables, but when Riddle picked out the prosthetic arm, he almost threw it away. Before he got the chance, Kachel stopped him.
“I recognized it instantly,” Kachel said, “I was jumping up and down screaming ‘Stop!’”
Kachel keeps up with news and remembered hearing Hanson’s story. He said he knew what the arm was as soon as he spotted it.
“I had no idea what was going on since he (Kachel) was freaking out, so I throw it over and he gives me the background,” Riddle said.
Riddle was skeptical about Kachel claims but let him turn the arm in to the front office. Then, on Tuesday morning, the pair’s line was paused and everybody was asked to go to the office. There they met Hanson for the first time.
“You never know what you’re going to see coming through this line,” Kachel said. “He (Hanson) was so relieved and excited, he was shaking.”
Hanson said he had lost hope on finding his prosthetic arm and was focused on fundraising for a replacement, then he got the text. While he’s happy to have recovered his missing prosthetic, he won’t be using it anymore.
“It is pretty banged up,” Hanson said. “It’s definitely been through a gauntlet it looks like. We’re still going through with the fundraiser to get a new one plus give back to the charities.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A car dealership in the U.K. is paying the price for alleged workplace discrimination.
Hartwell Ford, a franchised dealership network that operates throughout England, reportedly lost a discrimination case to a former employee who says they were excluded from monthly team lunches, Newsweek reports.
Receptionist Malgorzata Lewicka sued the dealership over the repeated snub, which occurred after she filed a sexual discrimination complaint against her boss at Hartwell Ford's Hemel Hempstead branch in March 2018 – where she temporarily worked for two years.
When Lewicka was transferred to the dealership's Watford branch following her complaint, she told the judge she was excluded from team lunches that were held on the last Friday of each month. Colleagues who worked in the same office would provide lunch orders for pizza and other takeout foods to management while Lewicka was routinely skipped.
Lewicka was previously included in the monthly team lunches when she worked at the Hemel Hempstead branch, according to The Sun.
Hartwell Ford reportedly tried to defend management's decision to exclude Lewicka by citing her part-time work schedule, which ended at 1 p.m. local time.
However, the judge for the case did not view the defense as a reasonable excuse.
Employment Judge Jennifer Bartlett allegedly said, " Malgorzata Lewicka could have been asked if she wanted to join in," during a recent hearing, according to The Sun.
The judge also determined there was sufficient evidence to show that Lewicka endured additional workplace discrimination with cut hours, pay and neglect from colleagues at the Watford branch.
By January 2019, Lewicka was let go from her role at Hartwell Ford after five years of service.
"Lewicka moved to Watford within weeks of the conclusion of her grievance and in the absence of any other explanation for this situation we find that her exclusion was victimization which continued until around the time of her dismissal," Bartlett reportedly said, according to The Sun, who awarded Lewicka around $32,000 for lost wages and emotional distress.
Representatives at Hartwell Ford did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.
A spokesperson for Ford of Europe says the company has a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination and harassment.
"We expect our business partners to adhere to similar codes of conduct," Ford of Europe wrote in an email to Fox News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) Two students were rescued after their homemade boat constructed from buckets and kiddie pools drifted too far from the Southern California coast, authorities said.
The men in their early 20s set out Saturday from Isla Vista in the vessel of questionable seaworthiness, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.
"The tide kept pushing them further and further from shore — approximately 300 yards before County Fire was summoned," Eliason said.
The makeshift boat was strung together with 20 Home Depot buckets, two plastic kiddie pools, plywood and duct tape, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.
When the two were unable to paddle back in, firefighters were dispatched in a boat to pick them up, Eliason said. They were unhurt.
Conditions were calm at the time of the rescue, with water temperatures about 55 degrees (13 Celsius), Eliason said.
Firefighters said alcohol was not a factor in the bad boating decisions, the newspaper reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NEXSTAR) – The owners of the Canfora Bakery in Milwaukee are a couple of smart cookies.
The Canfora Bakery, also known as the Lakeside Bakery, was burglarized on April 19 by an unidentified suspect who fled into the night with ill-gotten cash and equipment. Owners Karen and Eric Krieg didn't have much to go on, but what they did have was an image of the suspect captured by Canfora's security cameras.
"So, we made delicious sugar cookies with his image on them!" the bakery announced in a Facebook post shared on May 1.
The idea, as Karen told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was to "see if the community could identify" the suspect.
"We invite the Bay View community to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last," the bakery added in its Facebook post. Followers were also urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department with any knowledge of the suspect's identity. The idea almost immediately worked, as the bakery's Facebook post soon began generating tips from locals, the Journal Sentinel reported.
"He has been identified!" the bakery later wrote in an update posted to Facebook. "Thank you to everyone who responded."
As of Saturday morning, however, no arrests had been made, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed.
Fans of the bakery were nevertheless impressed with the Kriegs and their criminally clever idea.
"I've heard of wanted pictures put on pizza boxes, but I've never heard of a perp's picture being put on baked goods," wrote one Facebook user in response to the idea. "Very creative in that aspect… I bet the cops had a good laugh at the picture and would cheerfully share pictures of other perps they want particularly bad."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lisa Wright never expected to meet the woman who gave birth to her, but a genetic test helped reunite the two after more than 50 years apart in an incredible story fit for Hollywood.
Wright told TODAY's Sheinelle Jones that she had always known that she was adopted but had never looked for her biological mother, who gave birth to her at 18 years old, nor her relatives.
My (adoptive) mom told me, 'Your mommy loved you, but she was really young, and she knew she couldn't take care of you. I wanted the baby so bad, and that's why your mom let me take care of you. You weren't abandoned. This was just the best thing for you,'" Wright recalled.
Wright's adoption was a closed one, which means that the records were sealed. Wright's adoptive family and her birth parents did not know each other.
Wright grew up and had a child of her own. When she was 54, her son suggested that she take a DNA test to find out her genetic heritage. When she got the results back, she was given a family match.
"I get an alert, and it says, 'This person is your uncle,'" Wright said. "So I just reached out and said, 'If you're open to it, I would love to chat with you to see what all of this means.'"
Days later, Wright and her uncle spoke on the phone, and the conversation went better than she ever could've guessed.
"My heart's turning flips, and he goes, 'Tell me about yourself,'" Wright recalled. "So I said, 'Well, I was born on Dec. 10, 1964. I was told that my biological mom was very young when she had me. She moved to L.A. because she wanted to be in Hollywood.' And then he just stopped me right there.
"So then I'm thinking, 'OK, here it comes. He's going to say don't ever call me again.' And so he goes, 'Lisa, you're my niece. We've been looking for you. We've all been looking for you.'"
The surprises didn't stop there: He said that Wright's birth mother lived in Los Angeles, the same city where Wright herself lived. Wright searched her mother's name online and found a photo of her.
"I just could not believe it," Wright told Sheinelle. "For the first time ever, other than looking at my son, for the first time I'm looking at somebody who looks like me."
Minutes later, Wright's phone rang again.
"A voice on the other end says, 'Is this my daughter?' And then I just went, 'Oh, my God, is this my mother?'" Wright said. "And then she goes, 'Yes, sweetie, this is your mom.' It was just the most indescribable feeling."
Wright and her mother, actor Lynne Moody, didn't waste any time making plans: They decided to meet the very next day.
Moody said that she never had any other children and had always dreamed of reuniting with her daughter but never expected it would happen. Wright's adoptive parents passed away before they could see the pair find each other.
"When she was born, they covered my face, my eyes, so that I couldn't see her," Moody said. "But I could hear her cry. All I could say was 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, baby, I'm sorry.' As a mother, you never, ever, ever forget. During those 50 years, all I did was try to learn how to live with it. I didn't know if she was hungry, if she was alive, if she was happy, if she was adopted."
Connecting with Wright was indeed an emotional experience for Moody, and some of those feelings meant working through some deep-seated pain, she said.
"When I found out that she was my daughter, at that moment, it was like I was giving birth," Moody shared. "Because I lost my legs, I was on the floor in a fetal position, screaming and crying. I didn't know how deep that hole was."
As for Wright, she also learned something incredible about her mother: Moody starred on one of her favorite TV shows from childhood, "That's My Mama," a sitcom that ran on ABC in the mid-1970s.
"I grew up watching my mother on TV and didn't even know it," Wright said. "'That's My Mama' — that was our must-see TV. We all sat down and watched 'That's My Mama' every week, and who knew? No idea. ... And that's my mama!"
Moody said that she hopes her family's story inspires others this Mother's Day.
"Life is full of surprises sometimes, so hang in there no matter what your circumstances are," Moody said. "Be open to miracles, be open to surprises, and keep the faith."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Business Insider) Scientists in the Netherlands have trained bees to identify COVID-19 through their sense of smell, according to a press release from Wageningen University.
The research was conducted on more than 150 bees in Wageningen University's bio-veterinary research laboratory.
The scientists trained the bees by giving them a treat - a sugar-water solution - every time they were exposed to the scent of a mink infected with COVID-19. Each time the bees were exposed to a non-infected sample, they wouldn't get a reward (a process known as Pavlovian conditioning).
Eventually, the bees could identify an infected sample within a few seconds - and would then stick out their tongues like clockwork to collect the sugar water.
Bees aren't the first animals to detect COVID-19 by scent. Researchers have also trained dogs to distinguish between positive and negative COVID-19 samples from human saliva or sweat with fairly high levels of accuracy. A small German study found that dogs could identify positive COVID-19 samples 94% of the time.
That's because metabolic changes from the coronavirus make an infected person's bodily fluids smell slightly different than those of a non-infected person.
But researchers still aren't sure whether animals are the best bet for sniffing out COVID-19 cases outside the lab.
"No one is saying they can replace a PCR machine, but they could be very promising," Holger Volk, a veterinary neurologist, told Nature. PCR machines are what lab technicians use to process standard COVID-19 swab tests. At the very least, certain animals could be useful for identifying COVID-19 in places or countries in which high-tech laboratory equipment is scarce or inaccessible.
Wageningen scientists, for instance, are working on a prototype of a machine that could automatically train multiple bees at once, then uses their skills to test for coronavirus aerosols (tiny virus-laden particles) in the surrounding environment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)Houston authorities have captured a man who allegedly evaded police while housing a Bengal tiger in a yard, but the tiger remains on the lam.
"The whereabouts of the tiger are not yet known," Houston police tweeted Monday.
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was out on bond for a prior murder charge in Fort Bend County on Sunday when neighbors spotted the tiger in a front yard, Houston Police Commander Ron Borza said in a news conference.
There were also reports that the suspect had monkeys, which are allowed in the city, Borza said. Owning a tiger is a violation of Houston law, but it is legal under Texas state law with certain restrictions.
An off-duty deputy went to the house to confront the suspect, Borza said. When Houston police arrived at the scene, Cuevas put the tiger in a white SUV and drove off, he said.
Cell phone video taken by Maria Torres and provided to CNN affiliate KTRK shows the big cat lounging and walking in the grass outside a suburban home. Later, a man in a white shirt -- who police said is Cuevas -- straddled and grabbed the tiger and tried to move it away from others.
"There was a brief pursuit, and the man got away with the tiger," Borza said. Owning a tiger in Houston is a Class C misdemeanor, Borza said, punishable with a maximum $500 fine.
Police tweeted late Monday that Cuevas was in custody, but the tiger is still on the loose. Cuevas is charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, according to Fort Bend County Jail records.
The tiger is a 9-month-old male named "India," according to Michael Elliott, the attorney for Cuevas.
The attorney told CNN that Cuevas is not the owner of the tiger. He also criticized Houston Police for arresting Cuevas at his home in Fort Bend County even though they already had an agreement with authorities to peacefully surrender.
"I understand that a lot of people are interested in what's going to happen with the tiger and what's going on, but in this case HPD was in such a hurry to wrap it up (and) come find their guy, they just assumed," he told KTRK. "Because my client was the one who caught this tiger, who went out and got it, brought it back in to safety, everyone is just assuming he's the owner of the tiger, that it's his tiger."
A Fort Bend County magistrate set a $50,000 bond Tuesday morning for Cuevas. He had been out on bond for a separate murder charge, and county prosecutors are now seeking to revoke his bond in that case. A hearing on that motion is set for Friday, according to Wesley Wittig, Fort Bend County Executive Assistant District Attorney.
Cuevas was previously charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man in 2017. Court documents allege he has been in multiple violations of his bond since he was first arrested for murder in 2017.
Separately, he was also out on bond from a different charge earlier this year in Austin County of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, according to court records. He will likely stay in Fort Bend County until the hearing on Friday, according to Wittig.
Cuevas' attorney had asked for a $5,000 bond for the evading arrest charge.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TX.milesplit) The boys 1,600m event was one of the most anticipated races of the meet. It was stacked with some of Texas' best distance runners and the question was whether it was going to be a race from the start or a strategic event. It wasn't long after the gun was shot until it was clear we would see four laps of mind games and matching moves.
As the first lap ensued and the runners began to funnel in, Carter Gordy from Montgomery Lake Creek hit a split of 1:05.79 and remained the pacer through the second lap coming passed at a comfortable 2:13.79 and was followed closely by Christopher Riley from Austin McCallum.
On the second lap Walker St. John , the 2020 UIL 5A cross country state champion from Grapevine was submissive to the slow pace and tight pack. He found himself more toward the back end of the nine man field. At the 1K mark, that is when the unexpected happened. His heal was stepped on and he lost his shoe. That should have turned into a big disadvantage to his chances of winning. With Lubbock senior Isaac Alonzo in the race, the 3,200m winner earlier in the morning, that mistep could have cost him the race with so many capable runners.
But, he persevered as he made his way to the front of the pack with one shoe shortly after the half-mile mark. Not only did St. John take the lead in the race he pressed the pace with his one shoe. After splitting the first two laps in 2:14.32, he would negative spit the third lap by going 1:05.19 and moving up six places since the loss of his shoe.
At the bell lap, there were seven boys with in one second of one another; with the fatigue from running with uneven strides and no traction with his foot strike, St. John was faced to have to out kick every other runner without one of his spikes. No spike, no problem as he continued to lead and press the pace matching challenges from the other runners.
With 100m to go, there were six runner in full kick mode and all of them capable of unleashing race defining kicks. Who's to say the didn't have them this day; they all changed gears and pressed towards the finish line, only to watch one shoe and one black sock out sprint them to take the title i 4:18.53.
Although the performance wasn't blazing fast and won't be remembered for it's time, the race itself will be remembered. After the strategy and mind game 2:14.32 pace to start the race, it took losing a shoe to ignite a 2:04.21 second half split to crown a state champion.
Riley pushed himself to his limits to pass through the finish line with the time of 4:18.78. Foster Wilfong from Boerne Champion followed in third with a 4:19.17 to add his second podium finish of the day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) GRETNA, La. -- A former sheriff's dispatcher in a suburb of New Orleans has been arrested, accused of refusing to return more than $1.2 million that had been accidentally deposited into her brokerage account, authorities said.
Kelyn Spadoni, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds, nola.com and WVUE-TV reported. The reports said she was fired by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after her arrest.
Spadoni is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Spadoni is accused of immediately moving the funds to another account and using some of the money to buy a new car and a house, authorities said.
The Justice Department lists some of the purchases as nearly $725,000 for homes in Katy and Cypress, and $78,000 for a 2020 Land Rover.
Authorities said a clerical error had caused Charles Schwab, a major financial services corporation, to deposit more than $1.2 million into her brokerage account when it only meant to transfer about $82 in February, nola.com reported. When the bank attempted to reclaim the money, the request was rejected because the money was not available, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said it was later learned that Spadoni had moved the funds into another account.
Capt. Jason Rivarde, a sheriff's spokesman, said that although the money was put into her account, "it's not her money."
"She has no legal claim to that money," he added. "Even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error."
Charles Schwab & Co. sued Spadoni on Tuesday in federal court. The company tried to contact Spadoni several times to have the transferred funds returned but were unsuccessful, Rivarde said. So far, about 75% of the money has been recovered, he added.
The company argued in its lawsuit that Spadoni's account contract with Schwab includes an agreement that if a client receives an overpayment of funds, the client is required to return the full amount.
"If someone accidentally puts an extra zero on a utility payment, they would want that money returned or credited to them. This is no different," Rivarde said.
He said Spadoni had been with the sheriff's office 911 center for 4 and 1/2 years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
STERLING, Va. (WBFF) - Customs and Border Protection made a smelly find inside luggage left behind at Washington Dulles International Airport - cakes of cow dung.
Agents discovered the cow dung after passengers cleared the inspection area on April 4, 2021.
Cow dung is reported to be a vital energy and cooking source in some parts of the world. Cow dung has also been reportedly used as a skin detoxifier, an antimicrobial, and as a fertilizer.
Despite these alleged benefits, cow dung from India is prohibited due to the potential introduction of Foot and Mouth disease.
"Foot and Mouth Disease is one of the animal diseases that livestock owners dread most, has grave economic consequences, and it is a critical threat focus of Customs and Border Protection's agriculture protection mission," said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP's Baltimore Field Office, said in a news release. "CBP's agriculture specialists are our nation's frontline protectors of vital agricultural and natural resources that help keep our nation's economy strong and robust."
CPB destroyed the cow dung cakes.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Foot and Mouth Disease is a worldwide concern. It can spread widely and rapidly and causes significant economic losses to livestock populations. A single detection of Foot and Mouth Disease will likely stop international livestock trade completely until authorities can eradicate the disease threat.
The United States has been FMD free since 1929.
According to a spokesperson for CBP, agents regularly inspect baggage left behind.
They say there are several reasons why CBP sees leftover baggage after flights clear. These include:
Misrouted baggage
Baggage that arrives on an earlier or later flight than the owner
A traveler forgetting their baggage
A traveler deliberately leaves their baggage if they are close to missing their connecting flight
A drug courier getting cold feet if there's too many CBP officers roving around
A traveler grabs the wrong (someone else's) baggage